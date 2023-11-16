UAE’s Tawazun Council inks $1.41bn in deals on day 3 of Dubai Airshow

RIYADH: The UAE’s defense and security acquisitions authority inked eight new deals valued at 5.18 billion dirhams ($1.41 billion) on the third day of the Dubai Airshow 2023, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to growth.

These agreements, signed with both local and global firms, bring the total number of deals by Tawazun Council to 28, with a cumulative value estimated at 16.78 billion dirhams, reported the Emirates News Agency, or WAM.

In a press conference, the council’s spokesperson Zayed Saeed Al-Meraikhi revealed that they signed five deals totaling 5.1 billion dirhams on behalf of the Ministry of Defense on the third day of the event.

The largest contract, amounting to 4.1 billion dirhams, was awarded to medium and large-caliber munitions manufacturer Lahab Defense Systems to procure ammunition for aircraft.

Another deal, worth 30 million dirhams, was signed with maintenance, repair, and overhaul services firm AMMROC to provide spare parts and repair for airplanes.

The agreements signed with local firms on the third day amounted to three, including a deal with Emirates Advanced Research Technology Holding, which involved purchasing and supplying remote drone systems with a value of 560 million dirhams.

The other two agreements were inked with Houbara Defense and Security and ADASI, valued at 15 million dirhams and 487 million dirhams, respectively.

Tawazun Council also sealed a total of three deals with international firms, amounting to 84 million dirhams combined. The companies were France’s MBDA and Thales, as well as Italy’s Leonardo.

The Dubai Airshow 2023 witnessed the signing of numerous agreements with both domestic and international companies. In its 18th year, the event brought together participants from the air transport sector, national airlines, and relevant institutions.

The event also saw Emirates signing a deal to purchase 15 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft for $6 billion, expanding its total A350 order book to 65 units.

The five-day event is dedicated to exploring the aviation industry’s latest trends, innovations, and solutions, with a particular emphasis on air and space mobility, sustainability, and advanced technologies.

The event boasts the participation of more than 1,400 exhibitors from around 95 countries and over 300 regional and international experts.