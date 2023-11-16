Petromin Corp. launches first EV maintenance center in the Kingdom  

RIYADH: Saudi automotive services firm Petromin Corp. has introduced a hybrid and electric vehicle maintenance network as part of the Kingdom’s effort to promote EVs and decrease dependence on fossil fuels.

In a statement, the firm said its EV AUTO CARE system would see its technicians, equipped with the latest tools, offer reliable maintenance solutions for hybrid and EV owners.

These technicians hold certifications from the UK-based Institute of the Motor Industry, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining high industry standards.

Petromin Corp. Group CEO Kalyana Sivagnanam commented on the initiative and explained his company’s role in the Kingdom’s sustainable transportation movement.

“We are thrilled to have introduced the first hybrid and EV network in Saudi Arabia. This milestone is a testament to Petromin’s dedication to innovation and a significant stride toward achieving the Kingdom’s sustainability goals,” said Sivagnanam.

He added that their mission is to ensure the Kingdom remains at the forefront of this sustainable transportation movement.

The company emphasized that launching its Petromin EV AUTO CARE network aligns with the country’s Vision 2030, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable development.

The launch of Petromin’s network has revolutionized the automotive service industry, setting new benchmarks toward a brighter and greener tomorrow.

In September, Lucid Group opened its first international car manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. Speaking on the occasion, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the facility’s establishment aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative, and the country’s commitment to sustainability and net-zero emissions.

“Of all cars sold globally last year, EVs saw a 65 percent increase year on year, compared to a 7 percent decline for internal combustion engine cars. This rapid growth in EV sales is a testament to humanity’s dedication to preserving our planet and ensuring a safer, healthier future for generations to come,” Al-Falih said at that time.

As part of its Vision 2030, the Saudi government has articulated a comprehensive strategy for cultivating a sustainable and diversified economy. Central to this objective is a dedicated emphasis on renewable energy and eco-friendly transportation, wherein EVs are instrumental in realizing these goals.