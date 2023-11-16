You are here

Petromin Corp. launches first EV maintenance center in the Kingdom  

Petromin Corp. launches first EV maintenance center in the Kingdom  
The ceremony for the launch of Petromin EV AUTO CARE. Petromin
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
Petromin Corp. launches first EV maintenance center in the Kingdom  

Petromin Corp. launches first EV maintenance center in the Kingdom  
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi automotive services firm Petromin Corp. has introduced a hybrid and electric vehicle maintenance network as part of the Kingdom’s effort to promote EVs and decrease dependence on fossil fuels. 

In a statement, the firm said its EV AUTO CARE system would see its technicians, equipped with the latest tools, offer reliable maintenance solutions for hybrid and EV owners. 

These technicians hold certifications from the UK-based Institute of the Motor Industry, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining high industry standards. 

Petromin Corp. Group CEO Kalyana Sivagnanam commented on the initiative and explained his company’s role in the Kingdom’s sustainable transportation movement. 

“We are thrilled to have introduced the first hybrid and EV network in Saudi Arabia. This milestone is a testament to Petromin’s dedication to innovation and a significant stride toward achieving the Kingdom’s sustainability goals,” said Sivagnanam. 

He added that their mission is to ensure the Kingdom remains at the forefront of this sustainable transportation movement. 

The company emphasized that launching its Petromin EV AUTO CARE network aligns with the country’s Vision 2030, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable development. 

The launch of Petromin’s network has revolutionized the automotive service industry, setting new benchmarks toward a brighter and greener tomorrow. 

In September, Lucid Group opened its first international car manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. Speaking on the occasion, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the facility’s establishment aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative, and the country’s commitment to sustainability and net-zero emissions. 

“Of all cars sold globally last year, EVs saw a 65 percent increase year on year, compared to a 7 percent decline for internal combustion engine cars. This rapid growth in EV sales is a testament to humanity’s dedication to preserving our planet and ensuring a safer, healthier future for generations to come,” Al-Falih said at that time.   

As part of its Vision 2030, the Saudi government has articulated a comprehensive strategy for cultivating a sustainable and diversified economy. Central to this objective is a dedicated emphasis on renewable energy and eco-friendly transportation, wherein EVs are instrumental in realizing these goals.

Saudi Arabia's crude production rose to 8.98m bpd in September: JODI data

Saudi Arabia’s crude production rose to 8.98m bpd in September: JODI data
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s crude production rose to 8.98m bpd in September: JODI data

Saudi Arabia’s crude production rose to 8.98m bpd in September: JODI data
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude production increased to 8.98 million barrels per day in September, a rise of 57,000 bpd or 0.67 percent compared to the previous month, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative. 

The report also indicated that the Kingdom’s crude exports in September grew by 170,000 bpd to 5.75 million bpd, a 3.04 percent increase from August. 

However, Saudi Arabia’s direct burn of crude oil decreased by 120,000 bpd in September to 606,000 bpd.  

In line with the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies known as OPEC+, Saudi Arabia has maintained lower crude exports and production since April 2023. 

The Kingdom initiated a 500,000 bpd reduction in oil output in April, extended until December 2024. It also pledged an additional cut of 1 million bpd in July, which will continue until December 2023, as announced by the Ministry of Energy earlier this month.
Crude imports in China dropped by 1.3 million bpd in September, a 9.1 percent decline compared to the previous month. 

In the US, crude production witnessed a month-on-month decrease of 133,000 bpd in September to 12.92 million bpd, while crude exports from the US rose by 58,000 bpd to 4.2 million bpd.
The JODI report highlighted that global oil demand remained at a seasonal record high for a fifth consecutive month in September, increasing by 2.5 million bpd year on year, driven by strong consumption in China, India, the US and Saudi Arabia. 

In September, natural gas demand for the EU and the UK combined rose by 2.8 billion cubic meters month on month. 

Earlier this month, OPEC had nudged up its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023 to 2.46 million bpd, up 20,000 bpd from the previous forecast, primarily driven by the lifting of pandemic-related lockdown restrictions in China.  

For 2024, OPEC expects oil demand to reach 2.25 million bpd.  

UAE's Tawazun Council inks $1.41bn in deals on day 3 of Dubai Airshow

UAE’s Tawazun Council inks $1.41bn in deals on day 3 of Dubai Airshow
Updated 35 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
UAE’s Tawazun Council inks $1.41bn in deals on day 3 of Dubai Airshow

UAE’s Tawazun Council inks $1.41bn in deals on day 3 of Dubai Airshow
Updated 35 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s defense and security acquisitions authority inked eight new deals valued at 5.18 billion dirhams ($1.41 billion) on the third day of the Dubai Airshow 2023, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to growth. 

These agreements, signed with both local and global firms, bring the total number of deals by Tawazun Council to 28, with a cumulative value estimated at 16.78 billion dirhams, reported the Emirates News Agency, or WAM. 

In a press conference, the council’s spokesperson Zayed Saeed Al-Meraikhi revealed that they signed five deals totaling 5.1 billion dirhams on behalf of the Ministry of Defense on the third day of the event.  

The largest contract, amounting to 4.1 billion dirhams, was awarded to medium and large-caliber munitions manufacturer Lahab Defense Systems to procure ammunition for aircraft.  

Another deal, worth 30 million dirhams, was signed with maintenance, repair, and overhaul services firm AMMROC to provide spare parts and repair for airplanes. 

The agreements signed with local firms on the third day amounted to three, including a deal with Emirates Advanced Research Technology Holding, which involved purchasing and supplying remote drone systems with a value of 560 million dirhams.  

The other two agreements were inked with Houbara Defense and Security and ADASI, valued at 15 million dirhams and 487 million dirhams, respectively. 

Tawazun Council also sealed a total of three deals with international firms, amounting to 84 million dirhams combined. The companies were France’s MBDA and Thales, as well as Italy’s Leonardo. 

The Dubai Airshow 2023 witnessed the signing of numerous agreements with both domestic and international companies. In its 18th year, the event brought together participants from the air transport sector, national airlines, and relevant institutions. 

The event also saw Emirates signing a deal to purchase 15 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft for $6 billion, expanding its total A350 order book to 65 units. 

The five-day event is dedicated to exploring the aviation industry’s latest trends, innovations, and solutions, with a particular emphasis on air and space mobility, sustainability, and advanced technologies. 

The event boasts the participation of more than 1,400 exhibitors from around 95 countries and over 300 regional and international experts. 

MENA to pioneer sustainable construction with $2tn investment, generate 4.3m jobs

MENA to pioneer sustainable construction with $2tn investment, generate 4.3m jobs
Updated 47 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
MENA to pioneer sustainable construction with $2tn investment, generate 4.3m jobs

MENA to pioneer sustainable construction with $2tn investment, generate 4.3m jobs
Updated 47 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Middle East and North Africa region is poised to lead in sustainable constructions, with a planned $2 trillion investment in new “built environments,” creating 4.3 million annual jobs. 

The term “built environments” encompasses human-made surroundings, including buildings, neighborhoods and cities, along with supporting infrastructure like water supply and energy networks. 

A recent Strategy& Middle East report highlighted the potential for sustainability-focused construction technologies to slash lifecycle emissions by 50-60 percent amid the region’s $2 trillion construction surge. 

The report said: “The size of the investment will have a substantial economic impact. It represents a little over 10 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) of the region annually, and we estimate it will create about 4.3 million jobs per year.” 

The MENA region is pioneering sustainable construction technologies as the UAE prepares to host the UN Climate Change Conference or COP28. 

Mega-projects like Saudi Arabia’s NEOM futuristic city and Qatar’s planned Lusail entertainment city are examples of where sustainability-focused technologies could propel the region toward achieving its net-zero emissions goals. 

The report emphasized: “The $2 trillion in investment encompasses projects in GCC countries and Egypt and can substantially underscore the region’s commitments to decarbonization.” 

“Saudi Arabia has pledged more than SR700 billion ($186.6 billion) to meet net-zero emissions targets by 2060,” it added. 

The report highlighted the potential for urban planning, real estate, construction and asset operations to adopt innovative and sustainability-focused methods and technologies. 

Yahya Anouti, a partner with Strategy& Middle East, noted that the “built environment” contributes significantly to global emissions, with approximately 37 percent of energy use, 39 percent of carbon dioxide emissions and 40 percent of material use. 

He said: “Our estimates show that a reduction in these emissions for urban development could take the region more than halfway to realizing its net-zero emissions goals.” 

The report identified existing technologies and innovations, such as solar photovoltaics, greener construction materials, and artificial intelligence systems in buildings that can be implemented soon. 

However, it also acknowledged the need for additional investment and time to develop, test and integrate other nascent innovations. 

Balsam Nehme, head of sustainability at Dar Al-Handasah, encouraged stakeholders to embrace an innovative and sustainable approach, emphasizing the potential for setting a new global standard. 

He stated: “From urban planning to architecture, civil engineering, mechanical systems and construction materials, sustainable development can unlock widespread better quality of life, incremental economic growth, and develop local skills and jobs.” 

The report underscored the significant implications for stakeholders in the built environment and outlined the necessity for regulators to stimulate demand for sustainable technologies, developers to adopt eco-friendly construction techniques and financiers to drive the transition. 

Collaboration among all stakeholders is crucial for success, with lessons learned from pilots and trials essential to drive the adoption of sustainable practices and innovations. 

Sarah Al-Feghali, the moonshots and innovation lead of the ideation center at Strategy&, highlighted the report’s examination of over 50 innovations that can shift the paradigm toward sustainable built environments. 

The report provided 17 high-potential and actionable applications across multiple areas to reduce emissions, including mobility, managed landscapes, development density, mechanical systems and construction processes. 

Duqm Refinery one of 6 projects totaling $10.3bn completed by Oman Investment Authority

Duqm Refinery one of 6 projects totaling $10.3bn completed by Oman Investment Authority
Updated 16 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Duqm Refinery one of 6 projects totaling $10.3bn completed by Oman Investment Authority

Duqm Refinery one of 6 projects totaling $10.3bn completed by Oman Investment Authority
Updated 16 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: An oil refinery is one of six major national projects completed by Oman’s Investment Authority, with a value of over 4 billion Omani rials ($10.3 billion). 

These initiatives form part of the National Development portfolio, aimed at bolstering economic diversification, stimulating regional development, attracting investments, and generating employment opportunities, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. 

The Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries project is the most significant venture, and is poised to transform the port town into a major industrial and economic hub in the region. 

The initiative comprises a refinery with a capacity of 230,000 barrels per day, producing various petroleum products.  

It also includes storage and export facilities at Duqm Port and an 81 km pipeline from Ras Markaz to the refinery, according to a report by the state-owned Oman News Agency. 

In Al-Wusta Governorate, the Ras Markaz Crude Oil Storage Terminal underpins government efforts in economic diversification. 

This facility holds a storage capacity of up to 200 million barrels, significantly enhancing Oman’s crude oil storage capabilities and export potential. 

The Duqm Integrated Power and Water Project in Duqm, with a capacity of 326 megawatts of electricity and 36,000 cubic meters of water per day, aims to support industrial development in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm by catering to the energy and water needs of heavy industrial companies. 

Another strategic initiative, the Rabt project in Duqm, comprises 660 km of transmission lines and five main stations. 

This project is set to improve the efficiency and integration of the National Electricity Transmission network, focusing on renewable energy sources. 

The Khuweimah Shrimp Farm project in Jalan Bani Bu Ali, South Ash Sharqiyah governorate, aims to achieve food security and leverage local raw materials. 

The farm, spanning 200 hectares, includes shrimp cultivation and processing facilities with an annual production capacity of 4,000 tons. 

Lastly, with its 304 rooms and suites, the JW Marriott Hotel Muscat represents Oman’s focus on tourism development. 

This project aligns with the country’s efforts to diversify its economy, boosting the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product and creating direct job opportunities for the local workforce. 

Oman releases 3 electronic platforms to boost investment climate 

Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion has inaugurated three digital platforms in Muscat to boost its investment potential. 

The Oman for Business, Hazm, and Maroof Oman platforms represent a significant leap toward comprehensive digital transformation in a bid to bolster the country’s business landscape. 

Oman for Business streamlines the process for foreign investors to start businesses, while Hazm ensures consumer safety and streamlines customs processes. 

Maroof Oman enhances the legal and regulatory framework for e-commerce, fostering a more efficient, secure online business environment. 

These initiatives mark a strategic move toward modernizing Oman’s economy and simplifying commercial activities.

Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 

Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 
Updated 16 November 2023
REUTERS 
Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 

Egypt sells stake in tobacco firm Eastern Co. to UAE company 
Updated 16 November 2023
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt has sold a stake in tobacco products maker Eastern Co. in its first foreign sale of a major state asset since it agreed to a privatization program with the International Monetary Fund last December. 

The buyer was the UAE’s Global Investment Holding Co., Eastern CEO Hani Aman confirmed to Reuters on Thursday. 

Global Investment bought 30 percent of Eastern, or 669 million shares, for 16.40 billion Egyptian pounds ($531.60 million), or 24.51 pounds per share. The stock was trading at about 27.60 pounds on Thursday. 

The cabinet announced in early September that Global Investment had agreed to buy the stake for $625 million from state-owned Holding Co. for Chemical Industries, which held 50.95 percent of Eastern’s shares. 

The sale reduces the government’s stake to 20.95 percent and gives impetus to Egypt’s floundering privatization program. 

The cabinet said in September that as part of the agreement Global Investment would provide $150 million to buy the tobacco necessary for production. 

Egypt promised the IMF in December that it would roll back the state’s involvement in the economy and allow private companies a much greater role as part of a $3 billion, 46-month financial support package. 

Since then, the IMF’s first and second reviews of the Extended Fund Facility, initially scheduled for around March and September, have yet to take place, partly as a result of Egypt’s slow progress in asset sales. 

A number of sales to foreign investors have been announced in principle, but until now none had been completed. 

