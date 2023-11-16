You are here

War on Gaza

US ‘deeply concerned’ about attack on Jordanian medics at field hospital in Gaza: White House

The US expressed deep concern on Thursday that Jordanian medics were wounded in shelling near their field hospital in Gaza. (Petra/FANA)
The US expressed deep concern on Thursday that Jordanian medics were wounded in shelling near their field hospital in Gaza. (Petra/FANA)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
  Jordan's foreign ministry confirmed seven staff members were wounded by the Israeli shelling of the facility
Arab News
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US expressed deep concern on Thursday that Jordanian medics were wounded in shelling near their field hospital in Gaza.

Jordan’s foreign ministry confirmed seven staff members were wounded by the Israeli shelling of the facility.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday called Jordan a critical ally and said its “essential role in the conflict must be protected.”

He continued: “We are deeply concerned that Jordanian medical personnel in Gaza were wounded in an attack near their field hospital, and we are profoundly grateful to medical professionals providing critical care to Palestinians in Gaza.”

Representatives for the Israeli Defense Forces could not be immediately reached for comment. Sullivan did not say who was responsible for the shelling in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Israel’s exposing the hospital and its staff to danger during its bombing of our Palestinian brothers is an unacceptable and condemnable crime and represents a clear violation of international law,” Sufyan Al-Qudah, spokesman for Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement.

“The government is awaiting the results of the investigation initiated by the Armed Forces-Arab Army to take the necessary legal and political steps against this heinous crime,” he added.

Jordan on Wednesday said it would carry out an investigation into the shelling near the Jordanian field hospital, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi slammed the attack as a “continuation of Israel’s war crimes” and said Amman would take necessary next steps after the results of the investigation.

“A thorough investigation will be conducted to determine all of the circumstances surrounding the bombing, why it occurred, how it occurred, the weapon used, and the causes of the injuries to which our sons were subjected,” Safadi said in a statement posted on Petra.

The attack near the Jordanian fielf hospital has drawn condemnation from several Arab states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Kuwait.

* With Reuters

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli raid on Al-Shifa hospital, bombing near Jordanian field hospital in Gaza
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli raid on Al-Shifa hospital, bombing near Jordanian field hospital in Gaza
Israel signals wider operations in southern Gaza as search of hospital has yet to reveal Hamas base
Israel signals wider operations in southern Gaza as search of hospital has yet to reveal Hamas base

Spectre of war paralyzes Lebanon's hospitality sector

Updated 10 sec ago
Updated 10 sec ago
BYBLOS: Bartender Richard Alam has poured hardly any drinks at his pub in Lebanon’s seaside city of Byblos, where once-busy streets have emptied of customers scared by border tensions during the Israel-Hamas war.
“I opened this whiskey bottle two weeks ago and it still isn’t empty,” said Alam, 19, standing behind his empty bar in the coastal city, home to a World Heritage site north of Beirut.
“Before, we would go through a bottle every day or every other day,” he told AFP.
Four years into an economic meltdown, Lebanon’s restaurants, cafes, hotels and shops face yet another challenge: keeping afloat during the Israel-Hamas war and related hostilities on the Lebanon-Israel border.
Gaza-based Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, triggering retaliatory Israeli bombing and a ground offensive in Gaza. Since then, Lebanon’s southern border has seen deadly escalating skirmishes, mainly between Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah.
The fighting has so far been limited to the south, but some Western and Arab countries have advised their citizens to leave Lebanon, fearing a broader conflict.
Byblos, on Lebanon’s northern coast, “relies on tourists,” Alam said, wearing a bow tie and a suit.
“Our work has gone down from at least 40 to 50 tables a day to... seven at most.”
Nearby, customers are also scarce at Mona Mujahed’s souvenir shop, usually bustling with tourists and locals alike.
But there has been “no work, no money,” Mujahed, 60, said, sipping coffee in front of her shop where souvenirs sit untouched on the shelves.
Many domestic visitors fearful of war have also cut back on expenses, hitting restaurants, cafes, bars and shops hard.
Since 2019 Lebanese have suffered from a financial crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst since the 1850s. It pushed most of the population into poverty, and forced half of all restaurants, cafes, pubs and nightclubs to close down, said Tony Ramy, who heads an industry syndicate.
Ramy said the sector was just recently beginning to recover, after expatriate visitors flocked back to Lebanon over the summer following the coronavirus pandemic, the economic collapse and a catastrophic explosion at Beirut’s port in 2020.
“We had just turned the page on four difficult years with renewed momentum, but unfortunately the war ruined everything,” said Ramy, of the restaurant, cafe, nightclub and pastry shop owners’ syndicate.
“Since October 7 we have seen a dramatic decrease in clientele... (dropping) by up to 80 percent on weekdays and 30 to 50 percent on the weekend,” he said.
“No one knows if the situation in the south will deteriorate and no one can plan for anything,” he said, warning of the potential for “huge losses.”
Cross-border skirmishes have killed at least 88 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah combatants but also 10 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
In northern Israel, nine people including six soldiers have been killed, according to official figures.
Lebanon’s national carrier Middle East Airlines (MEA) has slashed flights, and passenger numbers from the region to Beirut have dropped by 54 percent compared to last year, said the airline’s spokesperson Rima Makkawi
MEA passengers from Europe have also dropped by 30 percent compared to the same period last year, she added.
In Beirut’s once-bustling and vibrant Hamra area, the four-star Hotel Cavalier has seen hundreds of cancelations.
“From the first week (of hostilities), cancelations soared dramatically,” manager Ayman Nasser El Dine, 41, said in the deserted lobby.
“We had zero new reservations... This would be catastrophic if it lasts,” he said.
More than half of the hotel’s 65 rooms were pre-booked for November, but now staff barely welcome a dozen guests per day, he said.
The Cavalier was also overbooked for December and hotels had been looking forward to the Christmas holiday rush, he added.
But that was before the war.
Pierre Ashkar, who heads the hotel owners’ syndicate, said room occupancy had plummeted from about 45 percent to between zero and seven percent.
“Reservations have been canceled for the next two or three months” as countries advised their citizens against traveling to Lebanon, he said.
Even if the Hamas-Israel war ends tomorrow, Ashkar said “we need another month or two until countries change their travel advice so we can return to business as usual.”
But he expressed optimism that hotels in Lebanon, which saw civil war from 1975-1990, a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, and the 2020 port explosion, would rebound once calm returned.
“We are a strong-willed people, born and bred during times of war,” Ashkar said. “If we didn’t have a long experience in crisis management, the sector would have long gone bankrupt.”

Joe Biden: Only two-state solution would resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict, occupation of Gaza 'a big mistake'

Joe Biden: Only two-state solution would resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict, occupation of Gaza ‘a big mistake’
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters
Joe Biden: Only two-state solution would resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict, occupation of Gaza 'a big mistake'

Joe Biden: Only two-state solution would resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict, occupation of Gaza ‘a big mistake’
  • Biden says doing everything to free hostages in Gaza, but that did not mean he was sending in US military
  • Biden says told Netanyahu that he did not believe the war would end until a two-state solution was reached
Updated 16 November 2023
WOODSIDE, California: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that occupying Gaza would be “a big mistake.”
Biden told reporters he was doing everything in his power to free hostages held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, but that did not mean sending in the US military.
The US president had told reporters this week that his message to the hostages was “Hang in there, we’re coming,” raising questions about what he meant.
Asked to clarify the comment, Biden told a news conference: “What I meant was, I’m doing everything in my power to get you out. Coming to help you, get you out. I don’t mean sending in military in there ... I was not talking about the military.”
Biden said he was working on the issue constantly, and would not stop until the hostages — including a three-year-old American child — were freed.
Qatar, where Hamas operates a political office, has been leading mediation between the Islamist militant group and Israeli officials for the release of more than 240 hostages. They were taken by militants when they stormed into Israel on Oct. 7. Israel says 1,200 people were killed during the rampage.
Israel then launched an unrelenting bombardment of Hamas-ruled Gaza and late last month began an invasion of the enclave, where more than 11,000 people have been killed, around 40 percent of them children with more buried under the rubble, according to Palestinian officials.
Biden said Hamas was committing war crimes by having its military headquarters under a hospital, repeating a statement made a White House spokesperson on Tuesday, and he was confident about the US intelligence supporting that “fact.”
He said Israel had gone into Gaza’s biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, with a limited number of troops with guns, and was not carpet-bombing the site.
“They were told ... we discussed the need for them to be incredibly careful,” Biden said, adding that Israel had an obligation to use as much caution as possible in going after targets.
But he said it was “not realistic” to expect Israel to stop its military actions, given threats by senior Hamas officials that they intended to attack Israel again and their past “horrific” actions.
“Hamas has already said publicly that they plan on attacking Israel again, like they did before, where they cut babies’ heads off,” Biden said, reviving an assertion he made last month, when he said he had seen images of beheaded babies.
The White House last month clarified that US officials had not seen evidence of this, and said Biden was referring to news reports of such actions. It was not immediately clear if new intelligence had emerged confirming that babies were beheaded.
On Wednesday, Biden said Israel was now bringing in incubators and other equipment to help people, and its soldiers giving doctors, nurses and other staff the opportunity to “get out of harm’s way.”
Israel on Wednesday said its troops found Hamas weapons and combat gear in Al Shifa hospital during a search on Wednesday. Hamas dismissed the announcement as “lies.”
Biden said he had told Netanyahu that he did not believe the war would end until a two-state solution was reached.
“I made it clear to Israel that I think it’s a big mistake to for them to occupy Gaza,” he said.

UN human rights chief says widespread disease, hunger inevitable in Gaza

UN human rights chief says widespread disease, hunger inevitable in Gaza
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

UN human rights chief says widespread disease, hunger inevitable in Gaza

UN human rights chief says widespread disease, hunger inevitable in Gaza
  • Volker Turk: Depletion of fuel would have a ‘catastrophic’ impact across Gaza
  • ‘I am ringing the loudest possible alarm bell about the occupied West Bank’
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights chief said on Thursday widespread outbreaks of disease and hunger seemed “inevitable” in Gaza after weeks of Israeli assault on the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

Speaking at an informal briefing to states at the United Nations in Geneva after visiting the Middle East, Volker Turk said the depletion of fuel would have a “catastrophic” impact across Gaza. It would lead to the collapse of sewage systems, health care and end the scarce humanitarian aid being supplied.

“Massive outbreaks of infectious disease, and hunger, seem inevitable,” Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said.

The World Health Organization has warned of “worrying trends” in disease spread in Gaza, saying there had been an unusually large number of cases of diarrheal disease in the enclave, where bombardments and a ground operation have disrupted the health system, access to clean water and caused people to crowd into shelters.

In comments to the media after his briefing to UN member states, Turk said lasting peace was impossible without an end to longstanding violations of human rights.

“Warnings by my office and others about human rights violations over many years have been ignored, not only in Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territory, but also by states with influence on the parties to this crisis,” he said.

“This needs to change for this conflict to be enduringly resolved.”

Turk, who described the bombardment by Israel as “of an intensity rarely experienced in this century,” also expressed concern about increasing violence and discrimination against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

“In my view, this creates a potentially explosive situation, and I want to be clear: we are well beyond the level of early warning,” Turk told states.

“I am ringing the loudest possible alarm bell about the occupied West Bank.”

Israel must protect Palestinians in West Bank - UN rights chief
Israel must protect Palestinians in West Bank - UN rights chief
Eighteen Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in growing West Bank violence
Eighteen Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in growing West Bank violence

Gunmen wound several in attack near Jerusalem: Israeli police

Gunmen wound several in attack near Jerusalem: Israeli police
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP
Gunmen wound several in attack near Jerusalem: Israeli police

Gunmen wound several in attack near Jerusalem: Israeli police
  Four members of security services suffered gunshot wounds
Attackers were killed
  • Attackers were killed
Updated 16 November 2023
JERUSALEM: Three gunmen attacked a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Thursday, Israeli police said, wounding several people before the attackers were “neutralized.”
Four people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who was critically injured, said the emergency medical service Magen David Adom in a statement, with another two people lightly wounded.
All those injured were members of security services, according to police.
The attack on a checkpoint guarding access to road tunnels linking the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem came on the 41st day of the war between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas militants.
Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the attacks of October 7, which killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Hamas also took around 240 hostages, among them young children and elderly people, officials say.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the death toll from the military offensive has now topped 11,500, including thousands of children.

Israel signals wider operations in southern Gaza as search of hospital has yet to reveal Hamas base
Israel signals wider operations in southern Gaza as search of hospital has yet to reveal Hamas base
Their families wiped out by Israeli airstrikes, grieving Palestinians in Gaza ask why
Their families wiped out by Israeli airstrikes, grieving Palestinians in Gaza ask why

Israel signals wider operations in southern Gaza as search of hospital has yet to reveal Hamas base

Israel signals wider operations in southern Gaza as search of hospital has yet to reveal Hamas base
Updated 16 November 2023
AP
Israel signals wider operations in southern Gaza as search of hospital has yet to reveal Hamas base

Israel signals wider operations in southern Gaza as search of hospital has yet to reveal Hamas base
  • Broadening the offensive to the south threatens to worsen an already severe humanitarian crisis
  • More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed, two-thirds of them women and minors
Updated 16 November 2023
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said Thursday, signaling a possible expansion of operations to areas where hundreds of thousands of people who heeded earlier evacuation orders are crowded into UN-run shelters and family homes.
Meanwhile, soldiers continued searching Shifa Hospital in the north, in a raid that began early Wednesday but has yet to uncover evidence of the central Hamas command center that Israel has said is concealed beneath the complex. Hamas and staff at the hospital, Gaza’s largest, deny the allegations.
Broadening the offensive to the south — where Israel already carries out daily air raids — threatens to worsen an already severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory. Over 1.5 million people have been internally displaced in Gaza, with most having fled to the south, where food, water and electricity are increasingly scarce.
The war, now in its sixth week, was triggered by a wide-ranging Hamas attack into southern Israel on Oct. 7 in which the militants killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and captured some 240 men, women and children. Israel responded with a weekslong air campaign and a ground invasion of northern Gaza, vowing to remove Hamas from power and crush its military capabilities.
More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to Palestinian health authorities. Another 2,700 have been reported missing, with most believed to be buried under the rubble. The official count does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.
Some guns, but so far no tunnels
Israeli troops on Wednesday stormed into Gaza’s largest hospital, searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility, where newborns and hundreds of other patients have suffered for days without electricity and other basic necessities.
Troops were searching the underground levels of the hospital on Thursday and detained technicians responsible for running its equipment, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said in a statement.
After encircling Shifa for days, Israel faced pressure to prove its claim that Hamas was using the patients, staff and civilians sheltering there to provide cover for its fighters. The allegation is part of Israel’s broader accusation that Hamas uses Palestinians as human shields.
The military released video from inside Shifa showed three duffel bags it said it found hidden around an MRI lab, each containing an assault rifle, grenades and Hamas uniforms, as well as a closet that contained a number of assault rifles without ammunition clips. The Associated Press could not independently verify the Israeli claims that the weapons were found inside the hospital.
Hamas and Gaza health officials deny militants operate in Shifa — a hospital that employs some 1,500 people and has more than 500 beds. The Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israel of recklessly endangering civilians.
Munir Al-Boursh, a senior official with Gaza’s Health Ministry inside the hospital, said that for hours, the troops ransacked the basement and other buildings, including those housing the emergency and surgery departments, and searched the grounds for tunnels. Troops questioned and face-screened patients, staff and people sheltering in the facility, he said, adding that he did not know if any were detained.
“Patients, women and children are terrified,” he told the AP by phone Wednesday.
The military said its troops killed four militants outside the hospital at the start of the operation, but through days of fighting there were no reports of militants firing from inside Shifa. There were also no reports of any fighting within the hospital after Israeli troops entered.
The military said it was carrying out a “precise and targeted operation” in a specific area of the hospital, and that its soldiers were accompanied by medical teams bringing in incubators and other supplies.
At one point, tens of thousands of Palestinians fleeing Israeli bombardment were sheltering at Shifa, but most left in recent days as the fighting drew closer. The fate of premature babies at the hospital has drawn particular concern.
The Health Ministry said 40 patients, including three babies, have died since Shifa’s emergency generator ran out of fuel Saturday. There was no immediate word on the condition of another 36 babies, who the ministry said earlier were at risk of dying because there is no power for incubators.
Looking south
The leaflets, dropped in areas east of the southern town of Khan Younis, warned civilians to evacuate the area and saying anyone in the vicinity of militants or their positions “is putting his life in danger.” Similar leaflets were dropped over northern Gaza for weeks ahead of the ground invasion.
Two local reporters who live east of Khan Younis confirmed seeing the leaflets. Others shared images of the leaflets on social media.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday the ground operation will eventually “include both the north and south. We will strike Hamas wherever it is.”
The military says it has largely consolidated its control of the north, including seizing and demolishing government buildings. Video released by the army Thursday showed soldiers moving between heavily damaged buildings through holes blown in their walls.
On Thursday, the military said it had blown up a residence belonging to Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader based abroad. It was unclear if anyone was inside the building.
Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have already crowded into the territory’s south, where a worsening fuel shortage threatens to paralyze the delivery of humanitarian services and shut down mobile phone and Internet service.
Conditions in southern Gaza have been deteriorating as bombardment continues to level buildings. Residents say bread is scarce and supermarket shelves are bare. Families cook on wood fires for lack of fuel. Central electricity and running water have been out for weeks across Gaza.
Israel allowed a small amount of fuel to enter Gaza for on Wednesday, for the first time since the war began, so that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which is providing basic services to hundreds of thousands of people, could continue bringing limited supplies of aid through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.
The fuel cannot be used for hospitals or to desalinate water, and covers less than 10 percent of what the agency needs to sustain “lifesaving activities,” said Thomas White, the agency’s Gaza director.
The Palestinian telecom company Paltel, meanwhile, said it expected services to halt later Wednesday because of the lack of fuel or electricity. Gaza has experienced three previous mass communication outages since the ground invasion.
If Israeli troops move south, it is not clear where Gaza’s population can flee, as Egypt refuses to allow a mass transfer onto its soil.

Topics: War on Gaza

Their families wiped out by Israeli airstrikes, grieving Palestinians in Gaza ask why
Their families wiped out by Israeli airstrikes, grieving Palestinians in Gaza ask why
Special UN security council calls for 'urgent and extended' humanitarian pauses in Gaza
UN security council calls for ‘urgent and extended’ humanitarian pauses in Gaza

