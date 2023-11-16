HRW: Israeli evidence so far insufficient to revoke Shifa’s protections

You are here

This handout picture released by the Israeli army on Nov. 15, 2023, reportedly shows Israeli soldiers carrying out operations inside Al-Shifa hospital, amid continuing battles Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Weapons and equipment which Israel's army says were found at Al Shifa hospital complex in the Gaza Strip, as seen in this screen grab from video released by the Israel Defense Forces on Nov. 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • “Hospitals have special protections under international humanitarian law,” said Human Rights Watch UN Director Louis Charbonneau
Reuters
GAZA: Images released by Israel of weapons it says it soldiers found inside Gaza’s biggest hospital are not sufficient to justify revoking the hospital’s status as protected by the laws of war, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.
“Hospitals have special protections under international humanitarian law. Doctors, nurses, ambulances and other hospital staff must be permitted to do their work and patients must be protected,” Human Rights Watch UN Director Louis Charbonneau told Reuters.
“Hospitals only lose those protections if it can be shown that harmful acts have been carried out from the premises. The Israeli government hasn’t provided any evidence of that.”

Arab News
  • Times of Israel: Assault rifles, grenades, uniforms discovered in MRI unit of besieged facility
  • Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry denies claims as attack on enclave’s largest hospital condemned
Arab News

LONDON: The Israel Defense Forces has claimed that weapons were found at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after its troops began a ground operation at the site on Wednesday.

The Times of Israel reported that an IDF spokesperson told Agence France-Presse that equipment was found after room-to-room sweeps of the facility, which Israel claims is used as a base by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, concealing subterranean military infrastructure and using doctors and patients as human shields.

The IDF also published footage and still images claiming to show weapons found inside Gaza’s largest medical facility.

The video included assault rifles, grenades and Hamas uniforms, which the IDF said were found in an MRI unit.

“In the hospital, we found weapons, intelligence materials, and military technology and equipment,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters. “We also found an operational headquarters with comms equipment … belonging to Hamas,” he added.

“These findings unequivocally prove that the hospital was used for terror, in complete violation of international law.”

In the video, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, another IDF spokesman, said the finds were “just the tip of the iceberg,” adding: “These weapons have absolutely no business being inside a hospital.”

As yet, the IDF has not released evidence of tunnels, bases or any other weapons caches, but the US government on Tuesday backed Israel’s claim that Al-Shifa is used by Hamas and other groups “to conceal and to support their military operations and to hold hostages.”

On Wednesday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Al-Shifa is “an active legitimate hospital … We want their patients to be as protected as possible.”

But he added: “What Hamas is doing … It is a violation of the law of war to headquarter yourself in a hospital.”

The IDF operation drew condemnation from parts of the international community, including the UN, which said at least 2,300 patients, staff and other displaced Palestinians were inside the hospital as Israeli forces reached it.

Tens of thousands previously being treated or seeking shelter were forced to flee as the IDF approached, the UN added.

Both the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross have voiced their concern for patients and staff still inside the hospital, while the raid was also condemned by the Jordanian government and the Palestinian Authority.

Neither Hamas nor the IDF reported that any fighting had broken out inside Al-Shifa, though the IDF said it had killed five Hamas militants as it approached the facility.

Hospitals, though protected under international law, can lose their protected status if combatants use them for military purposes as long as civilians inside are given sufficient time to flee and any attack is found to be proportionate to the military objective.

The Times of Israel also reported that the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry questioned the footage released by Israel, saying the IDF “did not find any equipment or weapons in the hospital.”

On Wednesday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met a US delegation headed by senior diplomats Brett McGurk and Barbara Leaf.

The Times of Israel reported that in the meeting, Netanyahu said the IDF operation was to “free” the hospital “from the control of the Hamas terror group.” The issue of freeing Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas in Gaza was also discussed.

US ‘deeply concerned’ about attack on Jordanian medics at field hospital in Gaza: White House

US ‘deeply concerned’ about attack on Jordanian medics at field hospital in Gaza: White House
Arab News
  • Jordan’s foreign ministry confirmed seven staff members were wounded by the Israeli shelling of the facility
Arab News

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US expressed deep concern on Thursday that Jordanian medics were wounded in shelling near their field hospital in Gaza.

Jordan’s foreign ministry confirmed seven staff members were wounded by the Israeli shelling of the facility.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday called Jordan a critical ally and said its “essential role in the conflict must be protected.”

He continued: “We are deeply concerned that Jordanian medical personnel in Gaza were wounded in an attack near their field hospital, and we are profoundly grateful to medical professionals providing critical care to Palestinians in Gaza.”

Representatives for the Israeli Defense Forces could not be immediately reached for comment. Sullivan did not say who was responsible for the shelling in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Israel’s exposing the hospital and its staff to danger during its bombing of our Palestinian brothers is an unacceptable and condemnable crime and represents a clear violation of international law,” Sufyan Al-Qudah, spokesman for Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement.

“The government is awaiting the results of the investigation initiated by the Armed Forces-Arab Army to take the necessary legal and political steps against this heinous crime,” he added.

Jordan on Wednesday said it would carry out an investigation into the shelling near the Jordanian field hospital, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi slammed the attack as a “continuation of Israel’s war crimes” and said Amman would take necessary next steps after the results of the investigation.

“A thorough investigation will be conducted to determine all of the circumstances surrounding the bombing, why it occurred, how it occurred, the weapon used, and the causes of the injuries to which our sons were subjected,” Safadi said in a statement posted on Petra.

The attack near the Jordanian fielf hospital has drawn condemnation from several Arab states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Kuwait.

* With Reuters

Spectre of war paralyzes Lebanon’s hospitality sector

Spectre of war paralyzes Lebanon’s hospitality sector
AFP
  • The fighting has so far been limited to the south, but some Western and Arab countries have advised their citizens to leave Lebanon, fearing a broader conflict
  • Many domestic visitors fearful of war have also cut back on expenses, hitting restaurants, cafes, bars and shops hard
AFP

BYBLOS: Bartender Richard Alam has poured hardly any drinks at his pub in Lebanon’s seaside city of Byblos, where once-busy streets have emptied of customers scared by border tensions during the Israel-Hamas war.
“I opened this whiskey bottle two weeks ago and it still isn’t empty,” said Alam, 19, standing behind his empty bar in the coastal city, home to a World Heritage site north of Beirut.
“Before, we would go through a bottle every day or every other day,” he told AFP.
Four years into an economic meltdown, Lebanon’s restaurants, cafes, hotels and shops face yet another challenge: keeping afloat during the Israel-Hamas war and related hostilities on the Lebanon-Israel border.
Gaza-based Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, triggering retaliatory Israeli bombing and a ground offensive in Gaza. Since then, Lebanon’s southern border has seen deadly escalating skirmishes, mainly between Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah.
The fighting has so far been limited to the south, but some Western and Arab countries have advised their citizens to leave Lebanon, fearing a broader conflict.
Byblos, on Lebanon’s northern coast, “relies on tourists,” Alam said, wearing a bow tie and a suit.
“Our work has gone down from at least 40 to 50 tables a day to... seven at most.”
Nearby, customers are also scarce at Mona Mujahed’s souvenir shop, usually bustling with tourists and locals alike.
But there has been “no work, no money,” Mujahed, 60, said, sipping coffee in front of her shop where souvenirs sit untouched on the shelves.
Many domestic visitors fearful of war have also cut back on expenses, hitting restaurants, cafes, bars and shops hard.
Since 2019 Lebanese have suffered from a financial crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst since the 1850s. It pushed most of the population into poverty, and forced half of all restaurants, cafes, pubs and nightclubs to close down, said Tony Ramy, who heads an industry syndicate.
Ramy said the sector was just recently beginning to recover, after expatriate visitors flocked back to Lebanon over the summer following the coronavirus pandemic, the economic collapse and a catastrophic explosion at Beirut’s port in 2020.
“We had just turned the page on four difficult years with renewed momentum, but unfortunately the war ruined everything,” said Ramy, of the restaurant, cafe, nightclub and pastry shop owners’ syndicate.
“Since October 7 we have seen a dramatic decrease in clientele... (dropping) by up to 80 percent on weekdays and 30 to 50 percent on the weekend,” he said.
“No one knows if the situation in the south will deteriorate and no one can plan for anything,” he said, warning of the potential for “huge losses.”
Cross-border skirmishes have killed at least 88 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah combatants but also 10 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
In northern Israel, nine people including six soldiers have been killed, according to official figures.
Lebanon’s national carrier Middle East Airlines (MEA) has slashed flights, and passenger numbers from the region to Beirut have dropped by 54 percent compared to last year, said the airline’s spokesperson Rima Makkawi
MEA passengers from Europe have also dropped by 30 percent compared to the same period last year, she added.
In Beirut’s once-bustling and vibrant Hamra area, the four-star Hotel Cavalier has seen hundreds of cancelations.
“From the first week (of hostilities), cancelations soared dramatically,” manager Ayman Nasser El Dine, 41, said in the deserted lobby.
“We had zero new reservations... This would be catastrophic if it lasts,” he said.
More than half of the hotel’s 65 rooms were pre-booked for November, but now staff barely welcome a dozen guests per day, he said.
The Cavalier was also overbooked for December and hotels had been looking forward to the Christmas holiday rush, he added.
But that was before the war.
Pierre Ashkar, who heads the hotel owners’ syndicate, said room occupancy had plummeted from about 45 percent to between zero and seven percent.
“Reservations have been canceled for the next two or three months” as countries advised their citizens against traveling to Lebanon, he said.
Even if the Hamas-Israel war ends tomorrow, Ashkar said “we need another month or two until countries change their travel advice so we can return to business as usual.”
But he expressed optimism that hotels in Lebanon, which saw civil war from 1975-1990, a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, and the 2020 port explosion, would rebound once calm returned.
“We are a strong-willed people, born and bred during times of war,” Ashkar said. “If we didn’t have a long experience in crisis management, the sector would have long gone bankrupt.”

Joe Biden: Only two-state solution would resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict, occupation of Gaza ‘a big mistake’

Joe Biden: Only two-state solution would resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict, occupation of Gaza ‘a big mistake’
Reuters
  • Biden says doing everything to free hostages in Gaza, but that did not mean he was sending in US military
  • Biden says told Netanyahu that he did not believe the war would end until a two-state solution was reached
Reuters

WOODSIDE, California: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that occupying Gaza would be “a big mistake.”
Biden told reporters he was doing everything in his power to free hostages held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, but that did not mean sending in the US military.
The US president had told reporters this week that his message to the hostages was “Hang in there, we’re coming,” raising questions about what he meant.
Asked to clarify the comment, Biden told a news conference: “What I meant was, I’m doing everything in my power to get you out. Coming to help you, get you out. I don’t mean sending in military in there ... I was not talking about the military.”
Biden said he was working on the issue constantly, and would not stop until the hostages — including a three-year-old American child — were freed.
Qatar, where Hamas operates a political office, has been leading mediation between the Islamist militant group and Israeli officials for the release of more than 240 hostages. They were taken by militants when they stormed into Israel on Oct. 7. Israel says 1,200 people were killed during the rampage.
Israel then launched an unrelenting bombardment of Hamas-ruled Gaza and late last month began an invasion of the enclave, where more than 11,000 people have been killed, around 40 percent of them children with more buried under the rubble, according to Palestinian officials.
Biden said Hamas was committing war crimes by having its military headquarters under a hospital, repeating a statement made a White House spokesperson on Tuesday, and he was confident about the US intelligence supporting that “fact.”
He said Israel had gone into Gaza’s biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, with a limited number of troops with guns, and was not carpet-bombing the site.
“They were told ... we discussed the need for them to be incredibly careful,” Biden said, adding that Israel had an obligation to use as much caution as possible in going after targets.
But he said it was “not realistic” to expect Israel to stop its military actions, given threats by senior Hamas officials that they intended to attack Israel again and their past “horrific” actions.
“Hamas has already said publicly that they plan on attacking Israel again, like they did before, where they cut babies’ heads off,” Biden said, reviving an assertion he made last month, when he said he had seen images of beheaded babies.
The White House last month clarified that US officials had not seen evidence of this, and said Biden was referring to news reports of such actions. It was not immediately clear if new intelligence had emerged confirming that babies were beheaded.
On Wednesday, Biden said Israel was now bringing in incubators and other equipment to help people, and its soldiers giving doctors, nurses and other staff the opportunity to “get out of harm’s way.”
Israel on Wednesday said its troops found Hamas weapons and combat gear in Al Shifa hospital during a search on Wednesday. Hamas dismissed the announcement as “lies.”
Biden said he had told Netanyahu that he did not believe the war would end until a two-state solution was reached.
“I made it clear to Israel that I think it’s a big mistake to for them to occupy Gaza,” he said.

UN human rights chief says widespread disease, hunger inevitable in Gaza

UN human rights chief says widespread disease, hunger inevitable in Gaza
Reuters
  • Volker Turk: Depletion of fuel would have a ‘catastrophic’ impact across Gaza
  • ‘I am ringing the loudest possible alarm bell about the occupied West Bank’
Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights chief said on Thursday widespread outbreaks of disease and hunger seemed “inevitable” in Gaza after weeks of Israeli assault on the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

Speaking at an informal briefing to states at the United Nations in Geneva after visiting the Middle East, Volker Turk said the depletion of fuel would have a “catastrophic” impact across Gaza. It would lead to the collapse of sewage systems, health care and end the scarce humanitarian aid being supplied.

“Massive outbreaks of infectious disease, and hunger, seem inevitable,” Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said.

The World Health Organization has warned of “worrying trends” in disease spread in Gaza, saying there had been an unusually large number of cases of diarrheal disease in the enclave, where bombardments and a ground operation have disrupted the health system, access to clean water and caused people to crowd into shelters.

In comments to the media after his briefing to UN member states, Turk said lasting peace was impossible without an end to longstanding violations of human rights.

“Warnings by my office and others about human rights violations over many years have been ignored, not only in Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territory, but also by states with influence on the parties to this crisis,” he said.

“This needs to change for this conflict to be enduringly resolved.”

Turk, who described the bombardment by Israel as “of an intensity rarely experienced in this century,” also expressed concern about increasing violence and discrimination against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

“In my view, this creates a potentially explosive situation, and I want to be clear: we are well beyond the level of early warning,” Turk told states.

“I am ringing the loudest possible alarm bell about the occupied West Bank.”

