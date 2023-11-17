You are here

Indian rescuers warn freeing trapped workers could take another 48 hours

The 4.5-kilometer tunnel was being constructed between the towns of Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect Uttarkashi and Yamunotri, two of the holiest Hindu shrines. (Reuters)
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
  • Excavators have been removing debris since Sunday morning to create an escape route for the workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel
  • Rescue efforts have been slowed by debris that has continued to fall as workers labor to clear the tunnel
DEHRADUN, India: Indian rescuers warned Friday it could take another two days of clearing rubble before they can reach 40 workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel for nearly a week.
Excavators have been removing debris since Sunday morning to create an escape route for the workers after a portion of the tunnel they were building collapsed in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.
Rescue efforts have been slowed by debris that has continued to fall as workers labor to clear the tunnel.
After an earth-boring drill developed problems, the air force on Wednesday flew in a second drilling machine on a C-130 Hercules military plane, with the giant drill bit stretching much the length of the aircraft’s cargo hold.
Engineers are trying to drive a steel pipe about 90 centimeters (nearly three feet) wide through the debris — wide enough for the trapped men to squeeze through.
By Thursday night, only 18 meters (60 feet) of pipe had been inserted into the debris with the help of the new machine.
“If the work continues at this rate, it will take another 40-48 hours to rescue the workers,” rescue leader Deepak Patil said Friday morning.
As rescuers race to save the men, India has sought advice from the Thai company that rescued children from a flooded cave in 2018, as well as engineering experts in soil and rock mechanics at the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute.
Rescuers have been communicating with the trapped men using radios.
Food, water, oxygen and medicine have also been sent to the trapped workers via a six-inch-wide (15-centimeter) pipe.
No official details have been given about the condition of the men, but local media reported that some were suffering from vomiting, headaches, anxiety and stomach problems.
A six-bed field hospital has also been set up outside the site with ambulances on standby to transfer serious cases to a proper hospital.
The 4.5-kilometer tunnel was being constructed between the towns of Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect Uttarkashi and Yamunotri, two of the holiest Hindu shrines.

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines
  • No tsunami threat was issued after the quake struck off Sarangani province on the main southern island of Mindanao
MANILA: A strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, sending people fleeing buildings and causing part of a ceiling inside a shopping mall to collapse.
No tsunami threat was issued after the quake struck off Sarangani province on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 78 kilometers at 0814 GMT, the USGS said in a statement.
There were no immediate reports of casualties but the quake was felt across a wide area of the mountainous island.
“I think it was the strongest earthquake I’ve ever experienced,” Keeshia Leyran, 27, told AFP from Davao City, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the epicenter, where she was attending a conference.
“People around me were panicking and running to go outside. There are hundreds of people here at the event, so I was more scared of a stampede happening to be honest.”
A photo shared on Facebook and verified by AFP showed a collapsed ceiling inside a shopping mall in General Santos City, less than 100 kilometers from the epicenter.
About 30 students at a high school in the city were treated for breathing difficulties due to panic following the quake, said Adrian Imbong, an emergency medical services worker.
Sarangani municipality police officer Captain Giecarrjune Villarin said the quake was “really strong.”
He and his colleagues fled their building on the island, which is about 30 kilometers southeast of where the quake struck.
“We saw people run out of a nearby gym where they had been playing basketball,” he said.
“We have not received any reports of damage or casualties.”
Raquel Balaba, 58, was with her grandchildren at a primary school in General Santos City when they felt the ground move.
“We were in an open field but the earthquake was so strong that the children got really scared and started crying,” Balaba said.
“I got really dizzy so I’m trying to take a rest now. But thank God no one here got hurt.”
Some schools in Jose Abad Santos municipality in Davao Occidental province reported cracks in their buildings, said Jason Sioco, a member of the local disaster agency.
But he said there had been no reports of injuries or “substantial damage.”
“Power and telephone signals were cut off for a while but electricity is back on,” he said.
Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

About 250 Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea

About 250 Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea
  • Thousands from the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority risk their lives each year to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia
JAKARTA: About 250 Rohingya refugees in an overcrowded wooden boat have been turned away from western Indonesia and sent back to sea, residents said Friday.
The group of around 250 from the persecuted Myanmar minority arrived off the coast of Aceh province on Thursday but angry locals told them not to land the boat. Some refugees then swam ashore and collapsed with exhaustion on the beach.
After they were forced to return to the decrepit boat, it traveled dozens of kilometers to the coast of North Aceh, where the refugees landed on a beach. But locals again forced them back to the boat and out to sea late Thursday.
By Friday, the vessel, which some on board said had sailed from Bangladesh about three weeks ago, was no longer visible from where it had landed on North Aceh’s shores, residents said.
Thousands from the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.
“We’re fed up with their presence because when they arrived on land, sometimes many of them ran away. There are some kinds of agents that picked them up. It’s human trafficking,” Saiful Afwadi, a traditional community leader in North Aceh, said on Friday.

UK newspaper removes viral bin Laden letter

UK newspaper removes viral bin Laden letter
  • Bin Laden's 'Letter to America' began being shared on TikTok Tuesday, sparking a debate about US backing for Israel
  • The White House sharply criticized the online phenomenon and TikTok said it was taking measures to remove the posts
LONDON: British newspaper The Guardian has removed from its website a 21-year-old message written by Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, after it was shared several million times on social media. 

Bin Laden's "Letter to America" began being shared on TikTok on Tuesday, sparking a fierce debate about US backing for Israel in its current war against Hamas. 

Bin Laden was the mastermind of the September 11 attacks 22 years ago that killed nearly 3,000 people by crashing passenger jets into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon. 

The White House sharply criticized the online phenomenon and TikTok said it was taking measures to remove the posts involved. 

The transcript includes bin Laden's assertion that the United States was attacked on September 11, 2001 due to its support of Israel. 

Links to the original were replaced on the Guardian website with a statement saying it had been shared "without the full context". 

"This page previously displayed a document containing, in translation, the full text of Osama bin Laden's 'letter to the American people', which was reported on in the Observer on Sunday 24 November 2002," it wrote. 

"The transcript published on our website had been widely shared on social media without the full context. Therefore we decided to take it down and direct readers instead to the news article that originally contextualised it." 

The White House in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, said "no one should ever insult the 2,977 American families still mourning loved ones by associating themselves with the vile words of Osama bin Laden." 

"Particularly now, at a time of rising antisemitic violence in the world, and just after Hamas terrorists carried out the worst slaughter of the Jewish people since the Holocaust in the name of the same conspiracy theories," it added. 

TikTok said on X that it was "proactively and aggressively removing this content and investigating how it got onto our platform." 

"This is not unique to TikTok and has appeared across multiple platforms and the media," the Chinese-owned app added. 

Bin Laden's message, released a year after 9/11, outlined his objections to Western activities in Muslim nations, condemning the United States for its backing of Israel and its approach towards the Palestinian regions. 

It also denounces what he described as Western "lies, immorality and debauchery" and argued that attacks against civilians and the United States were justified as a result. 

"They threw hundreds of thousands of soldiers against us and have formed an alliance with the Israelis to oppress us and occupy our land -- that was the reason for our response on the eleventh," it said. 

The origin of the trend has been pinned by various media outlets on a video posted Tuesday by a TikTok influencer with 12 million likes on her profile. 

"I need everyone to stop what they're doing right now and go read -- it's literally two pages -- go read 'A Letter to America'," the influencer wrote. 

"Come back here and let me know what you think. Because I feel like I'm going through like an existential crisis right now, and a lot of people are. So I just need someone else to be feeling this too." 

The letter has been received with widely positive comments by social media users with trending searches on TikTok including "Osama letter to America summary" and "a letter to America explained". 

TikTok insisted that the number of videos involved was small and that "reports of it trending on our platform are inaccurate." 

After nearly 10 years as the world's most wanted man, bin Laden was tracked down and killed by US special forces at his compound in Pakistan in 2011. 

London schoolchildren protest against MP’s abstention from Gaza ceasefire vote

London schoolchildren protest against MP’s abstention from Gaza ceasefire vote
  • Protest came after the borough’s Labour MP Rushanara Ali abstained from a Gaza ceasefire vote in Parliament
LONDON: Hundreds of schoolchildren took to the streets of Tower Hamlets on Thursday in the latest pro-Palestine demonstration to hit London, MailOnline reported.

The protest came after the borough’s Labour MP Rushanara Ali abstained from a Gaza ceasefire vote in Parliament on Wednesday night.

A total of 56 Labour MPs voted for a ceasefire in Gaza as party leader Keir Starmer was hit by a major revolt over his position on the Israel-Hamas war, which has outraged Muslim communities.

Ali’s abstention led to strong criticism from the protesters, who called for her resignation, expressing their disappointment that she did not support the vote, the Daily Mail reported.

Children and adults attended the demonstration in the streets of Bethnal Green, carrying Palestinian flags and placards calling for Israel to stop the war in Gaza.

Protesters were heard chanting, “what do we want — ceasefire, when do we want it — now,” and “free, free Palestine.”

Israel’s military assault has killed more than 11,200 people in Gaza, including 4,500 children, Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported.

Eight members of Starmer’s shadow ministerial team left their roles in order to defy the party position.

Pro-Palestinian supporters staged a large demonstration outside Parliament as the evening’s vote was taking place.

Joe Biden signs temporary spending bill averting US government shutdown

Joe Biden signs temporary spending bill averting US government shutdown
  • Gives lawmakers more time to sort out their considerable differences over government spending levels for the current fiscal year
SAN FRANCISCO: President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a temporary spending bill a day before a potential government shutdown, pushing a fight with congressional Republicans over the federal budget into the new year, as wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel remains stalled.
The measure passed the House and Senate by wide bipartisan margins this week, ensuring the government remains open until after the holiday season, and potentially giving lawmakers more time to sort out their considerable differences over government spending levels for the current fiscal year. Biden signed the bill in San Francisco, where he is hosting the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies.
The spending package keeps government funding at current levels for roughly two more months while a long-term package is negotiated. It splits the deadlines for passing full-year appropriations bills into two dates: Jan. 19 for some federal agencies and Feb. 2 for others, creating two dates when there will be a risk of a partial government shutdown.
The two-step approach was championed by new House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and was not favored by many in the Senate, though all but one Democrat and 10 Republicans supported it because it ensured the government would not shut down for now.
Johnson has vowed that he will not support any further stopgap funding measures, known as continuing resolutions. He portrayed the temporary funding bill as setting the ground for a spending “fight” with the Senate next year.
The spending bill does not include the White House’s nearly $106 billion request for wartime aid for Israel and Ukraine. Nor does it provide humanitarian funding for Palestinians and other supplemental requests, including money for border security. Lawmakers are likely to turn their attention more fully to that request after the Thanksgiving holiday in hopes of negotiating a deal.

