You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi debt market to continue to grow after 18.3% rise: Fitch

Saudi debt market to continue to grow after 18.3% rise: Fitch

Saudi debt market to continue to grow after 18.3% rise: Fitch
Fitch said the corporate funding culture in Saudi Arabia is still geared mostly towards bank financing, but this is gradually changing. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/gnec6

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi debt market to continue to grow after 18.3% rise: Fitch

Saudi debt market to continue to grow after 18.3% rise: Fitch
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s outstanding debt capital market will see further growth after an 18.4 percent annual increase in the third quarter of 2023, according to research by Fitch Ratings.

The agency said the total sector size hit $358.8 billion, with 62 percent as sukuk and the rest in bonds.

The Kingdom’s debt capital market growth is expected to be supported by the diversification of funding and the development of capital markets in Saudi Arabia.

Bashar Al-Natoor, global head of Islamic finance at Fitch, said “ambitious giga-projects and capital market development initiatives” were also fueling the sector’s expansion.

He added: “We expect continued initiatives to diversify funding – not only by the sovereign, but also by banks, corporates and projects that are likely to seek alternative channels like DCM”. 

In a press note, Fitch said the corporate funding culture in Saudi Arabia is still geared mostly towards bank financing, but this is gradually changing. 

“Saudi riyal issuance was almost solely dominated by sukuk across all sectors over the past five years, and the government only issues local-currency debt in sukuk format,” it added.

Saudi Arabia accounted for 25.1 percent of the global US dollar sukuk market in the third quarter of the year. 

The Kingdom has the largest debt capital market in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with 69.4 percent of the sukuk market.

It also has 23.4 percent of the US dollar global environmental, social, and governance sukuk market. 

Sukuk issuances stood at $12.3 billion in the three months to the end of September,  down 2.1 percent on the previous quarter. 

Bonds issuances were $1.4 billion - up 16.8 percent on the second quarter of the year.

Some 90 percent of issuances in the three months to the end of September were in sukuk format. 

Fitch rates $46.7 billion of Saudi outstanding sukuk, 97.1 percent of which are investment-grade.

The press note said: “Liquidity available to the banking sector has tightened, and we expect deposits to remain the main source of funding for Saudi banks in the longer term. 

“However, all banks are expected to continue diversifying their funding bases through wholesale funding, including issuing sukuk and bonds. 

“We also expect (the) corporate segment to reduce reliance on bank financing and issue more debt.”

Topics: Fitch Ratings Debt market

Related

Fitch reaffirms ‘A+’ rating to Saudi Arabia’s PIF with a stable outlook
Business & Economy
Fitch reaffirms ‘A+’ rating to Saudi Arabia’s PIF with a stable outlook

Oil Updates – prices on track for fourth straight week of declines

Oil Updates – prices on track for fourth straight week of declines
Updated 17 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – prices on track for fourth straight week of declines

Oil Updates – prices on track for fourth straight week of declines
Updated 17 November 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Friday but on track for their fourth straight week of losses after tumbling about 5 percent to a four month-low on Thursday on worries over global demand, according to Reuters.

Brent futures edged up 4 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $77.46 a barrel at 8:29 a.m Saudit time. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.95, up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent. Both have lost around a sixth of their value over the last four weeks.

“Oil prices are down slightly this year despite demand exceeding our optimistic expectations,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

“Non-core OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) supply has been much stronger than expected, partly offset by OPEC cuts.”

Prompt monthly spreads for both contracts have flipped to contango, a market trend where prompt prices are lower than those in future months indicating healthy supply.

Oil’s decline this week was mainly triggered by a steep rise in US crude inventories and production sustaining at record levels, which analysts say triggered concerns of weak demand in the world’s largest oil consumer amid high output.

JPMorgan commodities research said on Friday its global oil demand tracker showed demand averaged 101.6 million barrels a day in the first half of November, running 200,000 bpd lower than its projection for the month.

Analysts said that the recent drop in prices is also likely to make Saudi Arabia extend its additional voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd into 2024.

“It has become clearer that the oil balance for the remainder of this year is not as tight as initially expected,” ING analysts said in a note, adding: “As things stand, the market is still expected to return to surplus in 1Q24.”

A rollover of additional Saudi supply cuts into early 2024 should help erase the expected surplus and provide some support to the market, ING said. 

Topics: oil updates crude

Related

Oil Updates – prices slip on US crude build, China demand worries
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices slip on US crude build, China demand worries

Saudi private sector reflects steady expansion in Q3

Saudi private sector reflects steady expansion in Q3
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi private sector reflects steady expansion in Q3

Saudi private sector reflects steady expansion in Q3
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Corporate stability helped Saudi Arabia’s private sector maintain its continued expansion in the third quarter of the year, according to a government analysis.  

MEPX, a composite index released by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, underscored the resilience of the Saudi private sector amid global economic uncertainty.  

According to the ministry’s report, the sub-indicators for the MEPX suggest a rebalancing in the performance of consumer-related factors, particularly in point-of-sale transactions and cash withdrawals.  

Additionally, the performance of company-related indicators remained relatively stable, while financial measures “remained soft” due to the impact of tight global monetary conditions.  

The ministry introduced the MEPX indicator in October 2022 to monitor and analyze economic trends and data disseminated by national authorities.  

The index was created to offer economists, policymakers, and business leaders trajectory analyses and predictions for short and medium-term growth, thereby promoting sustainable progress.  

This initiative assessed evolving economic trends and provided actionable insights for officials and decision-makers.  

Furthermore, it is designed to track 10 economic factors classified into four categories: consumers, firms, and the financial and trade sectors.    

Using econometrics techniques, MEPX helps extrapolate the business cycle of the Kingdom’s private sector and provides analysis to officials and decision-makers. 

Reflecting the Kingdom’s ambition to propel growth in new industries, Saudi Vision 2030 is powered by business owners, private sector expansion and paving the way for a promising future.

The robust expansion of the private sector in the third quarter of 2023 signifies economic growth and contributes significantly to addressing employment needs in Saudi Arabia.

According to a National Labor Observatory report released in October, the number of Saudis in the private sector increased 10.5 percent in the second quarter to reach 2.2 million, driven by a robust economic rebound that increased the workforce.  

This data represents a positive trend in the employment sector as the private sector continues to expand its workforce, creating opportunities for Saudi citizens. 

It also revealed an average quarterly growth of about 42,000 citizens in the private sector until the current year’s second quarter.  

Additionally, it examined industry developments and Saudization numbers for jobs in private sector firms across the Kingdom. 

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Economic growth

Related

Saudi economy set to grow 3.2% annually, driven by non-oil sector: Moody’s 
Business & Economy
Saudi economy set to grow 3.2% annually, driven by non-oil sector: Moody’s 

Deal worth $27m to give new impetus to Saudi-Australian business ties

Deal worth $27m to give new impetus to Saudi-Australian business ties
Updated 16 November 2023
Reina Takla
Mahmoud Shukri
Follow

Deal worth $27m to give new impetus to Saudi-Australian business ties

Deal worth $27m to give new impetus to Saudi-Australian business ties
Updated 16 November 2023
Reina Takla Mahmoud Shukri

RIYADH: Business ties between Saudi Arabia and Australia are set to gain momentum following the signing of a significant building and construction deal worth $27 million in Riyadh on Thursday.

The agreement was signed between the Kingdom-based Abdel Hadi Al-Qahtani and Sons Co. and Australia’s SSS Group to collaborate in the production of scaffolding systems in Saudi Arabia using local resources.

Following the signing of the deal, Australian Ambassador Mark Donovan told Arab News that the cooperation agreement builds on the existing investment ties in various sectors between both countries, including education, healthcare, aviation, and services.

He said the new deal has now opened “the door to” the construction industry as well as “the mining and resources sector.”

“What we are seeing is a very large deal in a new sector that we have not traditionally been involved in, so this is an important message for Australian companies that Saudi Arabia is genuinely open for business and that a new and transformed Saudi Arabia is looking for business relationships around the world, and that’s what we’re very pleased to be a part of,” the envoy said.

Donovan added: “Australia is a lot more like Saudi Arabia than European countries or North American countries. We’re both big countries, we’re both G20 economies, we both have the same challenges with water scarcity and a few other things like that, we also think in a very similar way, so what makes us different is that we intuitively understand what it is that Saudi Arabia needs, and we understand the commonality between our two countries.”

The top diplomat said Australia stands out from other nations due to its predictability and stability.

“We are a very predictable country, we have a regulatory system that does not change, and we don’t introduce protectionist measures because we believe very much in free trade, and we respect that about Saudi Arabia.”

Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner to Saudi Arabia Todd Miller said: “We’ve had between seven and 10 Australian companies coming through every week, coming and exploring the Kingdom in all sectors.”

Sheikh Tariq Al-Qahtani, chairman of Abdel Hadi Al-Qahtani and Sons Co., said the joint venture will not only begin manufacturing operations locally but also seek to export products to Europe, the US, and Australia.

“The raw materials will be 50 to 70 percent from Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Al-Qahtani explained that this agreement would change the structure of the scaffolding industry in the country, putting safety first coupled with high-quality materials.

AHQ Group owns the largest steel pipe manufacturing company in the Kingdom, supplying all piping to Saudi Aramco.

Sam Soukie, chairman of SSS Group, said: “We are committed to providing our clients with the very best in scaffolding solutions and we are very committed to ensuring the safety and the efficiency of their projects.”

He explained that their modern scaffolding systems will offer clients the latest in “technology and innovation,” and these will ensure “comprehensive and fully integrated services that cover all aspects of scaffolding, from manufacture, design, engineering, to labor services erecting, dismantling, and maintenance processes.”

He went on to say they were confident SSS presence in the Kingdom “will contribute to the advancement of the construction industry” and that they were “truly excited about the opportunities that lay ahead, and we look forward to forging strong partnerships and making a positive impact on the construction industry and achieving Vision 2030.”

The JV to be constructed in Dammam will be up and running in eight months with a production capacity of 12,000 tons in the first year of operations, followed by 50,000-80,000 tons in the third year.

The venture is targeting domestic and export markets, with the expected demand exceeding 500,000 tons annually in Saudi Arabia.

It is also expected to create job opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

Sam Jamsheedi, president of the Australia Saudi Business Forum and chairman of Trademark Group of Companies, said: “SSS is Australia’s largest scaffolding (manufacturer), and is the first time an Australian industrial company is actually setting off on a full operation in Saudi Arabia.”

Trademark Group of Companies is dedicated to helping Australian businesses expand into Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region and vice versa.

It also serves as a community for businesses to come together and share investment opportunities, and ideas and create relationships, operating as a platform that explores growth opportunities in different parts of the world.

Since launching their offices in Riyadh, Jamsheedi said: “Our membership has risen dramatically. There is a lot of interest on both sides. Our forum has become one of the most active platforms for educators and businesses. Since then, we had three successful companies that have come through.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Australia

Related

Excellent Saudi-Australian bilateral ties underscored
Saudi Arabia
Excellent Saudi-Australian bilateral ties underscored

Jeddah airport tops Kingdom’s October performance rankings: GACA

Jeddah airport tops Kingdom’s October performance rankings: GACA
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jeddah airport tops Kingdom’s October performance rankings: GACA

Jeddah airport tops Kingdom’s October performance rankings: GACA
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport outperformed other terminals in the Kingdom for overall performance in October, as per the latest official data.  

The Jeddah airbase secured the top position in the category of international airports serving over 15 million passengers annually, achieving a compliance rate of 91 percent, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation. 

The aviation body assesses the operational performance of airports based on 11 standards tracking passenger experience, including check-in, security, passport and customs control, alongside assistance for individuals with limited mobility and delays.   

In the same category, Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport received a compliance rate of 64 percent.  

Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport maintained its top spot in the second category, serving between 5 million and 15 million passengers annually, achieving a 91 percent compliance rate in October, unchanged from the previous month, as noted in the GACA report. 

Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport saw an improvement, with a rating of 91 percent in October, up from 73 percent in September.  

In the third category for international terminals with an annual passenger count between 2 and 5 million, Abha International Airport secured the lead with a 100 percent commitment rate.  

King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan claimed second place with a 100 percent commitment rate, with Abha International Airport excelling in average waiting times for departure and arrival flights. 

Meanwhile, Ha’il International Airport topped the fourth category of international airbase, receiving less than 2 million passengers annually, maintaining a 100 percent compliance rate in October for the fourth consecutive month. 

The fifth category, dedicated to domestic terminals, saw Gurayat Airport securing the first position, achieving a stable 100 percent rate since July.  

Saudi Arabia aims to enhance air connectivity to 250 destinations, serving 330 million passengers, and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030 through its National Aviation Strategy. 

The Kingdom has launched a new aviation policy with the objective of boosting the sector’s performance and attracting investments worth $100 billion by 2030. The policy will adopt regulations for airports, ground services, air cargo and air transport services. 

Topics: King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) King Khalid International Airport General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) King Fahd International Airport Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport Abha International Airport King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport Ha’il International Airport Gurayat Airport National Aviation Strategy

Related

King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in July: GACA data 
Business & Economy
King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in July: GACA data 

Saudi Arabia at forefront of sustainability initiatives in GCC: report

Saudi Arabia at forefront of sustainability initiatives in GCC: report
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia at forefront of sustainability initiatives in GCC: report

Saudi Arabia at forefront of sustainability initiatives in GCC: report
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are at the forefront of leading sustainability initiatives in the Gulf Cooperation Council region as they actively address climate challenges despite a dependency on fossil fuels, a new report has revealed.

Commissioned by logistics firm Agility, the report compares government and business sustainability policies, investments, and actions across 17 countries in the Middle East and Africa.

The report aims to provide a detailed examination of the country’s performance in environmental sustainability outcomes, government policies, and corporate practices in the two regions.

“As a supply chain operator and investor in the Middle East and Africa, we want to know what governments and businesses are prioritizing and where they’re putting resources in the climate change battle,” said Tarek Sultan, vice chairman of Agility.

“We want to know who we can partner with in green infrastructure and transport, alternative fuels, and supply chain services that reduce environmental impact without sacrificing performance,” Sultan added.

The report highlighted that 82 percent of African and 49 percent of Middle Eastern businesses are unaware of the UN-led COP process that nations are using to push and measure efforts to tackle climate change.

It also explained how the environmental crisis is negatively affecting businesses. This comes as 97 percent of firms say their company has been affected by climate change, and 49 percent say the issue has caused “severe damage” or has a “significant and growing” impact on them.

Additionally, the report reiterates that green investment is expensive. High and middle-income countries, namely, Qatar, UAE, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, invest the most.

According to the summary, governments are outpacing the private sector regarding climate action in both the Middle East and Africa.

It also noted that various countries have unique sustainability priorities based on income, economic strengths, energy dependency, and other various factors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar GCC sustainability

Related

Riyadh Air flies toward its sustainability goals 
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air flies toward its sustainability goals 

Latest updates

Saudi debt market to continue to grow after 18.3% rise: Fitch
Saudi debt market to continue to grow after 18.3% rise: Fitch
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines
Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
Review: ‘Priscilla’ is an eye-opening look at life with Elvis Presley
Review: ‘Priscilla’ is an eye-opening look at life with Elvis Presley
FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28
FIA to champion sustainability solutions in motorsport at COP28

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.