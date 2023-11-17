You are here

  Australian whistleblower pleads guilty over Afghan war crimes leak

Australian whistleblower pleads guilty over Afghan war crimes leak

Australian whistleblower pleads guilty over Afghan war crimes leak
Updated 17 November 2023
Australian whistleblower pleads guilty over Afghan war crimes leak

Australian whistleblower pleads guilty over Afghan war crimes leak
  • David McBride denied jury trial after actions ruled to have endangered national security
  • Public inquiry found 39 Afghans were unlawfully killed by Australian forces
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

London: An Australian whistleblower whose information led to the exposure of war crimes in Afghanistan has pleaded guilty in court to leaking classified information, the BBC reported on Friday.

Documents provided by David McBride to national broadcaster ABC led to the airing of “The Afghan Files,” which alleged that Australia’s Special Forces had committed war crimes.

An inquiry found that 39 Afghans had been unlawfully killed by Australian forces during the conflict.

McBride, who was due to face trial next week, changed his plea after a legal ruling undermined his planned defense.

The former military lawyer said he had a “moral duty” to release the information to the media after authorities ignored his complaints in private.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing and unlawfully sharing secret military information. He was arrested in 2019 in a federal police raid.

McBride had planned to appeal to Australia’s safeguards for whistleblowers in his defense, but his case was undermined after his actions were ruled an endangerment to national security.

He then argued that he had a duty to leak the documents in the public interest. But a judge rejected the argument and McBride’s right to trial by jury, leading to him entering a guilty plea.

Rex Patrick, a former senator and founder of the Whistleblower Justice Fund, said the guilty plea demonstrated a weakness in Australia’s protection for whistleblowers. “This is a dark day for democracy in Australia,” he added.

Kieran Pender, a senior lawyer at the Human Rights Law Centre, said: “There is no public interest in prosecuting whistleblowers, and certainly no public interest in sending them to jail.”

McBride is set to face sentencing in early 2024.

Topics: Afghanistan Australia

Five nations have requested war crimes probe in Palestinian territories, ICC prosecutor says

Five nations have requested war crimes probe in Palestinian territories, ICC prosecutor says
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
Follow

Five nations have requested war crimes probe in Palestinian territories, ICC prosecutor says

Five nations have requested war crimes probe in Palestinian territories, ICC prosecutor says
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
AMSTERDAM: The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said he had received a request from five countries to investigate the situation in the Palestinian territories.
Prosecutor Karim Kahn said the referral had come from South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti.
The ICC already has an ongoing investigation into “the situation in the State of Palestine” for alleged war crimes committed since 13 June 2014.

Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks

Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks
Updated 17 November 2023
Follow

Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks

Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks
  • Sri Lankans have been holding events on a daily basis to show solidarity with Palestinians
  • Sri Lankan parliamentarians call on UN secretary-general to stop Israel’s war on Gaza
Updated 17 November 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Colombo: Mosques across Sri Lanka on Friday dedicated prayers to the thousands of Palestinian civilians killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

More than 11,470 Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded since the deadly onslaught began on Oct. 7. Two-thirds of the dead are women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The UN humanitarian affairs office estimates that around 2,700 people — including 1,500 minors — are missing. They are believed to be buried in the ruins of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombs.

“We organized special prayers today, with the recitation of qunut in sympathy with the Palestinian brethren who are dying daily with their little ones,” Basheer Latheef, chief trustee of the Wekanda Mosque in Colombo, told Arab News. Qunut is the supplication traditionally recited at times of calamity.

“The prayers were conducted at all mosques ... Our sincere appeal to mankind is to stop this war,” Latheef added.

Social activist Shiraj Yoonus, who also took part in the prayers, said it was the least he could do.

“The volume of destruction we see, the lives lost, the limbs lost, the injured children, pregnant women ... they have been massacred indiscriminately,” he told Arab News. “If I see this (now), then how will the Day of Judgment be?”

Since the beginning of the deadly bombardment, people in predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka have been taking to the streets almost every day to take part in interfaith rallies to demonstrate their solidarity with Palestinians.

Friday’s prayers were also followed by rallies.

Sri Lankan parliamentarians have also shown their support; more than 150 MPs sent an open letter to the UN secretary-general this week demanding swift action to stop Israel’s war on Gaza as well as the oppression of the people of Palestine.

“We are determined to continue this protest until the Israelis stop their brutality,” said Dr. Mohamed Illyas, a former legislator who took part in a rally in front of the Wekanda Mosque. “We will take this message to the head of our country to make our voice heard in all international forums.”

Topics: War on Gaza Sri Lanka

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines
  • No tsunami threat was issued after the quake struck off Sarangani province on the main southern island of Mindanao
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

MANILA: A strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, sending people fleeing buildings and causing part of a ceiling inside a shopping mall to collapse.
No tsunami threat was issued after the quake struck off Sarangani province on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 78 kilometers at 0814 GMT, the USGS said in a statement.
There were no immediate reports of casualties but the quake was felt across a wide area of the mountainous island.
“I think it was the strongest earthquake I’ve ever experienced,” Keeshia Leyran, 27, told AFP from Davao City, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the epicenter, where she was attending a conference.
“People around me were panicking and running to go outside. There are hundreds of people here at the event, so I was more scared of a stampede happening to be honest.”
A photo shared on Facebook and verified by AFP showed a collapsed ceiling inside a shopping mall in General Santos City, less than 100 kilometers from the epicenter.
About 30 students at a high school in the city were treated for breathing difficulties due to panic following the quake, said Adrian Imbong, an emergency medical services worker.
Sarangani municipality police officer Captain Giecarrjune Villarin said the quake was “really strong.”
He and his colleagues fled their building on the island, which is about 30 kilometers southeast of where the quake struck.
“We saw people run out of a nearby gym where they had been playing basketball,” he said.
“We have not received any reports of damage or casualties.”
Raquel Balaba, 58, was with her grandchildren at a primary school in General Santos City when they felt the ground move.
“We were in an open field but the earthquake was so strong that the children got really scared and started crying,” Balaba said.
“I got really dizzy so I’m trying to take a rest now. But thank God no one here got hurt.”
Some schools in Jose Abad Santos municipality in Davao Occidental province reported cracks in their buildings, said Jason Sioco, a member of the local disaster agency.
But he said there had been no reports of injuries or “substantial damage.”
“Power and telephone signals were cut off for a while but electricity is back on,” he said.
Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Topics: Philippines

About 250 Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea

About 250 Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Follow

About 250 Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea

About 250 Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea
  • Thousands from the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority risk their lives each year to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

JAKARTA: About 250 Rohingya refugees in an overcrowded wooden boat have been turned away from western Indonesia and sent back to sea, residents said Friday.
The group of around 250 from the persecuted Myanmar minority arrived off the coast of Aceh province on Thursday but angry locals told them not to land the boat. Some refugees then swam ashore and collapsed with exhaustion on the beach.
After they were forced to return to the decrepit boat, it traveled dozens of kilometers to the coast of North Aceh, where the refugees landed on a beach. But locals again forced them back to the boat and out to sea late Thursday.
By Friday, the vessel, which some on board said had sailed from Bangladesh about three weeks ago, was no longer visible from where it had landed on North Aceh’s shores, residents said.
Thousands from the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.
“We’re fed up with their presence because when they arrived on land, sometimes many of them ran away. There are some kinds of agents that picked them up. It’s human trafficking,” Saiful Afwadi, a traditional community leader in North Aceh, said on Friday.

Topics: Indonesia Rohingya

UK newspaper removes viral bin Laden letter

UK newspaper removes viral bin Laden letter
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Follow

UK newspaper removes viral bin Laden letter

UK newspaper removes viral bin Laden letter
  • Bin Laden's 'Letter to America' began being shared on TikTok Tuesday, sparking a debate about US backing for Israel
  • The White House sharply criticized the online phenomenon and TikTok said it was taking measures to remove the posts
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: British newspaper The Guardian has removed from its website a 21-year-old message written by Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, after it was shared several million times on social media. 

Bin Laden's "Letter to America" began being shared on TikTok on Tuesday, sparking a fierce debate about US backing for Israel in its current war against Hamas. 

Bin Laden was the mastermind of the September 11 attacks 22 years ago that killed nearly 3,000 people by crashing passenger jets into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon. 

The White House sharply criticized the online phenomenon and TikTok said it was taking measures to remove the posts involved. 

The transcript includes bin Laden's assertion that the United States was attacked on September 11, 2001 due to its support of Israel. 

Links to the original were replaced on the Guardian website with a statement saying it had been shared "without the full context". 

"This page previously displayed a document containing, in translation, the full text of Osama bin Laden's 'letter to the American people', which was reported on in the Observer on Sunday 24 November 2002," it wrote. 

"The transcript published on our website had been widely shared on social media without the full context. Therefore we decided to take it down and direct readers instead to the news article that originally contextualised it." 

The White House in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, said "no one should ever insult the 2,977 American families still mourning loved ones by associating themselves with the vile words of Osama bin Laden." 

"Particularly now, at a time of rising antisemitic violence in the world, and just after Hamas terrorists carried out the worst slaughter of the Jewish people since the Holocaust in the name of the same conspiracy theories," it added. 

TikTok said on X that it was "proactively and aggressively removing this content and investigating how it got onto our platform." 

"This is not unique to TikTok and has appeared across multiple platforms and the media," the Chinese-owned app added. 

Bin Laden's message, released a year after 9/11, outlined his objections to Western activities in Muslim nations, condemning the United States for its backing of Israel and its approach towards the Palestinian regions. 

It also denounces what he described as Western "lies, immorality and debauchery" and argued that attacks against civilians and the United States were justified as a result. 

"They threw hundreds of thousands of soldiers against us and have formed an alliance with the Israelis to oppress us and occupy our land -- that was the reason for our response on the eleventh," it said. 

The origin of the trend has been pinned by various media outlets on a video posted Tuesday by a TikTok influencer with 12 million likes on her profile. 

"I need everyone to stop what they're doing right now and go read -- it's literally two pages -- go read 'A Letter to America'," the influencer wrote. 

"Come back here and let me know what you think. Because I feel like I'm going through like an existential crisis right now, and a lot of people are. So I just need someone else to be feeling this too." 

The letter has been received with widely positive comments by social media users with trending searches on TikTok including "Osama letter to America summary" and "a letter to America explained". 

TikTok insisted that the number of videos involved was small and that "reports of it trending on our platform are inaccurate." 

After nearly 10 years as the world's most wanted man, bin Laden was tracked down and killed by US special forces at his compound in Pakistan in 2011. 

