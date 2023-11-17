You are here

  UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination

UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
Palestinians wounded in Israeli strikes lie on the floor as they are assisted at the Indonesian hospital after Al-Shifa Hospital has gone out of service amid Israeli ground offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip on November 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination

UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
  • The communications blackout, now in its second day, largely cuts off Gaza’s 2.3 million people
  • UNRWA unable to bring in aid convoy on Friday: Spokesperson Juliette Touma
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
RAFAH: The United Nations was forced to stop deliveries of food and other necessities to Gaza on Friday and warned of the growing possibility of widespread starvation after Internet and telephone services collapsed in the besieged enclave because of a lack of fuel.
The communications blackout, now in its second day, largely cuts off Gaza’s 2.3 million people from one another and the outside world — and paralyzes the coordination of aid, which humanitarian groups were already struggling to deliver because of the fuel shortage.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, was unable to bring in its aid convoy on Friday, said spokesperson Juliette Touma. With no immediate prospect for Israel allowing in more fuel, it was unclear how long the situation would continue.
“An extended blackout means an extended suspension of our humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip,” Touma told The Associated Press.
Israeli forces, meanwhile, have signaled they could expand their offensive toward Gaza’s south even while pressing operations in the north. Troops have been searching the territory’s biggest hospital for traces of a Hamas command center the military alleges was located under the building.
They have shown what they said were a tunnel entrance and weapons found inside the compound but not yet any evidence of the command center, which Hamas and staff at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital deny existed.
The war, now in its sixth week, was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel, in which the militants killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and captured some 240 men, women and children.
On Friday, the military said it found the body of another hostage, identifying her as Cpl. Noa Marciano. Marciano’s body was recovered in a building adjacent to Shifa, the military said, like that of another hostage found Thursday, Yehudit Weiss.
More than 11,400 Palestinians have been killed in the war, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to Palestinian health authorities. Another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble. The count does not differentiate between civilians and militants, and Israel says it has killed thousands of militants.
AID DRIES UP
Since the war began, Gaza has received only 10 percent of its required food supplies each day, and dehydration and malnutrition are growing with nearly all residents in need of food, said Abeer Etefa, a Mideast regional spokeswoman for the UN’s World Food Program.
“People are facing the immediate possibility of starvation,” she said Thursday from Cairo.
The breakdown of the communications network only worsened the situation since it’s needed for electricity generators that run everything from communication systems to water treatment plants and sewage pumps.
Israel has barred fuel shipments into Gaza since the beginning of the war, but permitted a limited shipment to UNRWA earlier this week for trucks delivering food after the agency’s fuel reservoir ran dry.
CONDITIONS AT SHIFA
Speaking from Shifa Hospital on Friday, Dr. Ahmad Mukhalalti told Al-Jazeera television that there was no electricity to run ventilators to provide ICU patients with oxygen, and that of the 36 infants there, most are suffering from severe diarrhea because there is no clean water to give them.
He added that Israeli troops, who stormed into the hospital on Wednesday, had brought food and bottled water, but that it had not been enough for the number of people in the hospital.
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the troops searched underground levels of the hospital Thursday and detained technicians who run its equipment.
Israel faces pressure to prove its claim that Hamas set up its main command center in and under the hospital, which has multiple buildings over an area of several city blocks. The US has said it has intelligence to support the claims.
So far, Israel has mainly shown photos and video of weapons caches that it says its soldiers found in the hospital.
On Thursday, the military released video of a hole in the hospital courtyard it said was a tunnel entrance. It also showed several assault rifles and RPGs, grenades, and ammunition clips laid out on a blanket that it said were found in a pickup truck in the courtyard. The Associated Press could not independently verify the Israeli claims.
The allegations are part of Israel’s broader accusation that Hamas uses Palestinians as human shields across the Gaza Strip, contending that is the reason for the large numbers of civilian casualties during weeks of bombardment.
STRIKES IN THE SOUTH
Following the surprise attack by Hamas, Israel has focused its air and ground assault on northern Gaza, vowing to remove Hamas from power and crush its military capabilities.
In recent days, Israel’s military has indicated it could expand operations in the south, where most of Gaza’s population has taken refuge.
“We are close to dismantling the military system that was present in the northern Gaza Strip,” Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzl Halevi said Thursday. Israeli forces dropped leaflets Wednesday afternoon telling Palestinians in areas near the southern town of Khan Younis to evacuate.
Halevi said that while “there remains work to be completed” in the north, more and more places would be targeted in the fight against Hamas.
Two homes east of Khan Younis were hit by Israeli strikes late Thursday and early Friday, according to survivors.
An Associated Press journalist witnessed three dead and dozens wounded, including babies and young children, from Friday’s strike being brought to the city’s main hospital. The attack late Thursday killed 11 members of a family that had fled the main combat zone in Gaza City, whose bodies were also brought to the main hospital.
Overall, 35 people were killed in Khan Younis and Rafah, which is farther south, said Mohamed Zaqout, an official with the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.
Most of Gaza’s population is crowded into the south, including hundreds of thousands who heeded Israel’s calls to evacuate the north to get out of the way of its ground offensive. In all, some 1.5 million people have been driven from their homes.
If the assault moves into the south, it is not clear where people would go, as Egypt refuses to allow a mass transfer onto its soil. The Israeli military has called on people to move to a “safe zone” in Mawasi, a town on the Mediterranean coast a few square kilometers (square miles) in size.
The heads of 18 UN agencies and international charities on Thursday rejected that proposal and called for a cease-fire and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid and fuel.
As the war continues to inflame tensions elsewhere, Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian gunmen in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, killing at least three Palestinians. The fighting broke out late Thursday during an Israeli raid.
Israel’s military said five militants were killed. The Palestinian Health Ministry said three people died. The militant Islamic Jihad group claimed the three dead as members and identified one as a local commander.

Israel allows two fuel tankers into Gaza daily: officials

Israel allows two fuel tankers into Gaza daily: officials
  • The war cabinet had unanimously approved “the entry of two diesel fuel tankers per day for the needs of the UN”
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s war cabinet has allowed the delivery of two tankers of diesel fuel daily to the embattled Gaza Strip, Israeli officials said Friday, as hospitals and aid schemes shut down over fuel shortages.
In response to a US request, the war cabinet had unanimously approved “the entry of two diesel fuel tankers per day for the needs of the UN to support water and sewer infrastructure... provided that it does not reach Hamas,” the officials said in a statement.

Israeli hostage families near Jerusalem in march of solidarity and protest

Israeli hostage families near Jerusalem in march of solidarity and protest
Updated 12 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israeli hostage families near Jerusalem in march of solidarity and protest

Israeli hostage families near Jerusalem in march of solidarity and protest
  • The procession left Tel Aviv three days ago
  • Police blocked off parts of the main highway as the marchers began to ascend the foothills leading to Jerusalem
Updated 12 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The families of Israeli hostages and thousands of supporters marched toward Jerusalem on Friday, increasing pressure on the government to secure the captives’ release nearly six weeks after Hamas militants abducted them and took them into Gaza.
The procession left Tel Aviv three days ago. Police blocked off parts of the main highway as the marchers began to ascend the foothills leading to Jerusalem.
They held up pictures of their loved ones, waved Israeli flags, and chanted “We won’t give up, we demand the hostages’ release!“
Hamas fighters took around 240 people hostage during their Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. The captives — ranging from babies to grandparents — are believed to be held in tunnels deep under the Gaza Strip.
Israeli and Arabic media have reported on negotiations to secure the release of at least some of the hostages, but there has been no confirmation from any side of an imminent deal.
“Hear our shout. Bring them back home now,” said Yuval Haran, who walked with a placard showing seven members of his family who were taken hostage, including his three-year-old niece.
“How can you put a price on a three-year old girl? We need them back now, at any price.”
The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, met up with the marchers and called for the unconditional release of the hostages.
“We work for this on all political and diplomatic levels and we just ask you to keep the hope alive,” he said, speaking through a megaphone. “In our hearts and our minds we are with you.”
At one point cabinet minister Miki Zohar, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, showed up and was largely met by jeers, with the crowd yelling “Shame!” and “Take responsibility!“
“I knew it wouldn’t be easy to come here. I knew I would get yelled at,” he said during a conversation with some of the marchers. “But it doesn’t matter. I came here to tell you, as clearly as possible, that we will do everything — everything — to bring everyone home.”
The families and their supporters say they will end the march of about 60 km (37 miles) on Saturday in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Hostages Hamas Tel Aviv

Three Palestinian militants killed in Israeli strike in West Bank city

Three Palestinian militants killed in Israeli strike in West Bank city
Updated 17 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Three Palestinian militants killed in Israeli strike in West Bank city

Three Palestinian militants killed in Israeli strike in West Bank city
  • Israeli army confirmed it had carried out an airstrike, saying it had killed at least five militants during fighting in Jenin
  • At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack
Updated 17 November 2023
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike early on Friday in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the head of the Palestinian ambulance service said.
The Israeli army confirmed it had carried out an airstrike, saying it had killed at least five militants during fighting in Jenin, a focus of repeated recent clashes as tensions soar against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by gunmen of the Islamist movement Hamas operating out of Gaza.
“An armed terrorist cell that fired at Israeli security forces was struck by an IDF (Israel Defense Forces) aircraft. Additional terrorists who fired and hurled explosive devices at the security forces were neutralized,” the military said.
Hamas and the smaller militant group Islamic Jihad said they had engaged Israeli forces for several hours in the streets of Jenin, unleashing heavy fire and laying ambushes with explosives.
The military said that gunmen then fled in vehicles and ambulances toward Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital, and that troops stopped one of the vehicles at the entrance to the hospital.
It released video footage of them searching a car at the hospital and finding M-16 rifles and ammunition.
Palestinian health officials said some hospital workers were ordered to exit the hospital, with a verified video showing them walking out of the building, holding up their hands.
Separately, the military said Israeli soldiers had shot dead two gunmen who had opened fire at them from a car near the West Bank city of Hebron.

Turkish air strikes kill 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Turkish air strikes kill 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
Updated 17 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Turkish air strikes kill 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Turkish air strikes kill 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
  • Militants hit in airstrikes in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, as well as areas where Turkiye conducts its ‘Claw-Lock Operation’
Updated 17 November 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye’s military carried out air strikes in northern Iraq and killed 13 Kurdish militants, the defense ministry said on Friday.
In a statement on social messaging platform X, the ministry said 13 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were hit in air strikes in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, as well as areas where Turkiye conducts its “Claw-Lock Operation.”
“Our operations will continue with determination until there is not a single terrorist left in the region,” it said.
The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by the European Union, United States, and Turkiye, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
Ankara frequently carries out cross-border air strikes and operations against the PKK, which has bases in the mountains of northern Iraq.
Turkiye has intensified attacks on Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq in recent weeks after militants detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on Oct. 1.

Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel

Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel

Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel
  • Jordanian foreign affairs minister: Israel is ‘driving the entire region into hell’
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan will no longer be signing a water and energy deal with Israel due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi.

The minister told Al Jazeera TV on Thursday: “The agreement should have been signed last month, but we will not sign it.”

Safadi said Israel was “driving the entire region into hell,” and highlighted tensions on Lebanon’s borders and in the West Bank.

He noted that Israeli actions in the Israel-Hamas war had created a hostile environment that prevented normal and peaceful relations, adding that while the violence continued the Jordan-Israel peace treaty would be irrelevant, “gathering dust on the shelf.”

