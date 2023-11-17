You are here

  • Home
  • Pregnant women and newborns face trauma, infection, malnutrition in Gaza under Israeli assault
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Pregnant women and newborns face trauma, infection, malnutrition in Gaza under Israeli assault

Special Pregnant women and newborns face trauma, infection, malnutrition in Gaza under Israeli assault
An injured child is brought to the Al-Aqsa Hospital after the Israeli attack. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5497

Updated 16 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
Follow

Pregnant women and newborns face trauma, infection, malnutrition in Gaza under Israeli assault

Pregnant women and newborns face trauma, infection, malnutrition in Gaza under Israeli assault
  • Even if they survive childbirth, mothers and babies are not out of danger as shortages threaten health and development
  • The siege of hospitals and blocking of aid deprive women in labor of pain relief and premature newborns of incubators
Updated 16 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
Follow

LONDON: What should have been a time of great joy and excitement has become a living nightmare for thousands of new and expectant mothers living under siege and constant Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip.

For Layla, 28, whose name has been changed for her safety, bringing a new life into the world at a time of so much death and destruction fills her with dread. “What worries me most is falling in love with life, amid all the death, once I hold my baby,” she told Arab News.

Like 5,500 other pregnant women in the Gaza Strip, Layla is due to give birth very soon amid a conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas that has devastated healthcare infrastructure and deprived the population of access to nutritious food, clean water and public sanitation.

The closure of hospitals and clinics under the intense bombardment and chronic shortages of electricity, fuel and medicine are among the biggest challenges faced by the roughly 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza.




Prematurely born Palestinian babies in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. (Dr. Marawan Abu Saada via AP)

As of Nov. 10, some 18 hospitals and 51 primary care centers across the embattled enclave are no longer operational, meaning fewer than 60 percent of hospitals and 30 percent of public health centers are operating to some degree.

Fikr Shalltoot, Gaza director for Medical Aid for Palestinians, or MAP, a British charity operating in the Palestinian enclave, said that pregnant women in Gaza “face a dire reality, with limited access to essential health services amid a near-total humanitarian disaster.”

“With over 180 births daily and a staggering 235 attacks on healthcare infrastructure since Oct. 7, the situation is critical,” Shalltoot told Arab News. This leaves women deprived of emergency obstetric services and forces many to give birth in unsafe conditions.

“Closed hospitals force births in shelters, homes and streets amid rubble, raising infection risks,” she said. “Maternity hospitals, like Al-Hilo, face attacks.”

Hospitals in Gaza have been on the frontline of the conflict, overwhelmed by wounded civilians since the start of Israel’s military campaign, which came in retaliation for the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, which killed 1,200 and saw more than 200 people, both Israelis and foreigners, taken hostage.

Some 135 health facilities across Gaza have been damaged or destroyed. Although these facilities are protected under international humanitarian law, Israel claims Hamas has been using hospitals, particularly Gaza’s largest, Al-Shifa, to host underground command centers.




The aftermath of an explosion at the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza. (AFP)

Hamas and medical staff deny these facilities are being used to store weaponry, conceal hostages, or move fighters along a sophisticated network of tunnels. Israeli forces who took control of Al-Shifa on Wednesday are yet to provide evidence to support their claim.

There are at least 650 patients, including 22 in intensive care and 36 premature babies, at Al-Shifa, according to local media, in addition to some 400 medical staff. More than 2,000 Gazans have also taken refuge within the facility.

Amid the destruction and shortages, made worse by Israel’s restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, physicians have been forced to take extreme measures, such as performing cesareans without anesthetic or pain relief.

“Some women face complications while giving birth, and to stop the problem and because there are no (capabilities), tools, (or) time, (physicians) are faced with the extreme option to take out the uterus,” Soraida Hussein-Sabbah, gender and advocacy specialist at ActionAid Spain, told Arab News.

At Al-Awda Hospital, the only provider of maternity services in northern Gaza, doctors performed 16 cesarean C-sections last weekend under extremely challenging circumstances, according to local media.

Hussein-Sabbah said that although there are many trained and specialized obstetrics physicians and nurses in the Gaza Strip, as well as private and public maternity hospitals, “these cannot operate normally right now.”

INNUMBERS

• 50,000 Pregnant women in Gaza.

• 5,500 Women due to give birth soon.

• 180 Average number of births daily.

Despite this, “any specialized person found in a shelter, or any place… will continue serving as much as possible,” she added.

Elaborating on the dangers of conducting cesareans under such extreme circumstances, Zaher Sahloul, head of MedGlobal, a US-based medical NGO, said that while “doctors typically try to deliver as fast as possible,” performing such surgery requires them to “cut through multiple layers” and then “suture multiple layers.”

Performing such an operation without anesthetic, or even a partial dosage of pain relief, would be agonizing.

“It is, as you can imagine, an extremely traumatic experience, something that would be associated with PTSD,” Sahloul told Arab News. Medical professionals are also forced to discharge new mothers within three hours, which poses additional risks.

New mothers are typically monitored for a minimum of 24 hours because the postpartum period is associated with various complications, including hemorrhage. Even before the latest outbreak of violence in Gaza, “the two biggest causes of (maternal) deaths were bleeding and sepsis,” said Sahloul.

“The lack of water and sanitation puts them at an even higher risk of infection and sepsis. (Hospitals) do not (even) have any blood to transfuse these patients if they start to have complications.”

Even if they survive the ordeal of childbirth in these conditions, mother and baby are not out of danger. The lack of hygiene facilities, nutritious food, clean drinking water, safe sleeping spaces, and other basic comforts and necessities threaten health and development.




A Protester holds a placard at The Hague in support of Palestinian children. (Getty Images)

Fatty acid and vitamin deficiencies in lactating mothers can compromise newborns’ immune systems, putting them at risk of communicable diseases as well as cognitive development challenges, said Sahloul.

Fatema, another woman trapped inside Gaza, has resorted to using clean clothes to manage discharge as she lacks access to sanitary towels. Embarrassed, and with limited privacy, she has then buried those clothes, she told ActionAid.

More than 1.4 million Palestinians have been displaced since Oct. 7, according to the UN’s humanitarian office, OCHA. Many have set up makeshift tents outside hospitals, while others have squeezed into the corridors of schools or have slept out in the open.

MedGlobal’s Sahloul warned that with limited access to food and water, malnourished women face the risk of “preterm delivery,” which is also associated with fetal and neonatal morbidity and mortality.

Shalltoot of MAP, meanwhile, cautioned that as access to obstetrics services becomes increasingly difficult, “maternal deaths will rise, stress-induced complications soar, and malnutrition worsen, affecting childhood survival.” Moreover, “without fuel, premature babies relying on neonatal care face a life-threatening crisis.”

She added: “Maternity care at Al-Awda Hospital hangs in the balance. Doctors report a surge in premature births due to the bombing of homes, a heartbreaking crisis where premature deliveries are performed while mothers lay dying.”

Three premature babies at Al-Shifa died on Tuesday after the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit was knocked out of operation. The lives of at least 36 others are in danger amid a lack of electricity and fuel for incubators, according to the facility’s director.

With women and children making up more than 70 percent of the casualties — one in four of them women of reproductive age — access to maternal health services is critical, said Shalltoot.




Palestinians queue as they wait to buy bread from a bakery, amid shortages of food supplies and fuel. (Reuters)

“Gaza is in urgent need of support to protect the lives of mothers and newborns,” she said, adding that “a ceasefire is imperative for pregnant women and infants.”

She said: “Without immediate access to fuel, aid, and medical experts, we face the looming threat of infectious diseases. Mass starvation, treatable deaths and a healthcare system in ruins are imminent unless swift action is taken.

“Opening multiple crossings is crucial to prevent a humanitarian freefall. Our plea is clear — act now to avert a catastrophic crisis.”

MAP has delivered a range of items, including medications and medical disposables that can be used to support delivery and the treatment of women and babies. “With our partner in Gaza, Ard El Insan, we have released all of our medications and food items for malnourished children and their families,” Shalltoot added.

Save the Children and ActionAid have also called for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of a humanitarian aid corridor.

“For this to happen, there is a need for a unified and coordinated call and pressure for the Rafah crossing to open, and the Israeli occupation forces to comply with international humanitarian law and allow for aid to come and civilians to be saved,” said ActionAid’s Hussein-Sabbah.

As of Nov. 14, at least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, of whom over 4,650 are children and more than 3,145 are women, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. A total of 198 medics have also died.

Earlier this month, Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, described Gaza as “a graveyard for children” and “a crisis of humanity.”




A mother covers her child's face to protect from the smoke as Palestinians leave from the northern part of the Gaza. (Getty Images)

In a statement to Arab News, Save the Children said: “During this humanitarian catastrophe, civilians, especially children, continue to pay the heaviest price for the ongoing violence.

“Children are being killed at a devastating rate, whole families are being wiped from the registry, and a growing number of people, including children, are being left with no surviving family members.”

Attacks on schools and hospitals are considered “a grave violation against children by the UN and may amount to violations of international humanitarian law.”

Calling for an end to “the continued, systematic assaults,” the NGO said that “hospitals and schools cannot be battlegrounds, and children cannot be targets. Yet in Gaza, all three are attacked on a daily basis.

“Even during wartime, basic elements of humanity must prevail.”

Topics: War on Gaza Editor’s Choice

Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns

Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns
Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
Follow

Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns

Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns
  • Water deprivation, coupled with the mass displacement of thousands of Palestinians, is the ‘perfect scenario for an epidemic that will only punish innocents, once again’
  • Intentionally depriving a population of the conditions required to sustain life is an ‘act of extermination’ and ‘a war crime,’ says Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, a UN special rapporteur
Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Israel must allow clean water and fuel supplies into Gaza “before it is too late,” a UN expert warned on Friday, as he called on Israeli authorities to stop using water as a “weapon of war.”

Under international law, intentionally depriving the civilian population of the conditions required to sustain life with the aim of bringing about their destruction is classified as an act of extermination and a crime against humanity, said Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, the UN’s special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation.

“Every hour that passes with Israel preventing the provision of safe drinking water in the Gaza Strip, in brazen breach of international law, puts Gazans at risk of dying of thirst and diseases related to the lack of safe drinking water,” he said.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East has said that the total exhaustion of fuel supplies in Gaza, and the resulting lack of power, is having devastating effects, including the complete breakdown of water supplies, sewage-management systems, sanitation services, communications networks and healthcare facilities.

“I want to remind Israel that consciously preventing supplies needed for safe water from entering the Gaza Strip violates both international humanitarian and human rights law,” Arrojo-Agudo said.

“The impact on public health and hygiene will be unimaginable and could result in more civilian deaths than the already colossal death toll from the bombardment of Gaza.”

He cautioned that children, especially those under the age of five, and women are suffering the most as a result of the water and sanitation emergency.

“These frequently invisible casualties of war are preventable and Israel must prevent them,” he said. “Israel must stop using water as a weapon of war.”

According to UNRWA, about 70 percent of Gazans are having to drink contaminated water or salt water to survive. Many water-related facilities throughout the besieged territory have ceased operating, including: two of the main public sewage-pumping stations in the south, plus several others; 60 wells in southern Gaza; two main desalination plants, in Rafah and the central Strip; and the Rafah wastewater treatment plant.

“People are already suffering from dehydration and waterborne diseases due to salinated and polluted water consumption from unsafe sources,” Arrojo-Agudo said.

“Coupled with the massive displacement of thousands of people in recent days, this is the perfect scenario for an epidemic that will only punish innocents, once again.”

UNRWA has warned that humanitarian operations will begin to collapse this week as a result of lack of fuel. It is required to power numerous facets of the aid effort, including desalination processes, electricity generation, healthcare equipment, and the trucks used to deliver the crucial aid that arrives at the Rafah border crossing to the people of Gaza.

“The deaths of children from thirst and disease are less visible and more silent than those caused by bombs but are equally, or more, lethal,” Arrojo-Agudo said, as he urged the international community to ensure that Israel meets its obligations under international law.

“The fate of Palestinians in Gaza is in Israel’s hands.”

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council. They are independent experts who work on a voluntary basis, are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza UN

Related

UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
Middle-East
UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel
Middle-East
Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel

Israel shells southern Lebanese sites after Hezbollah missile attacks

Israel shells southern Lebanese sites after Hezbollah missile attacks
Updated 9 min 5 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Israel shells southern Lebanese sites after Hezbollah missile attacks

Israel shells southern Lebanese sites after Hezbollah missile attacks
  • Lebanese journalist facing prosecution over IDF interview condemns ‘judicial repression’
  • Israeli artillery responded by shelling areas in southern Lebanon, including Mays Al-Jabal, Rab Al-Thalathin, Bani Hayyan, and Houla
Updated 9 min 5 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claims to have caused “direct casualties” with a series of missile attacks on Friday targeting Israeli army outposts on Lebanon’s southern border.
Hezbollah struck military targets near the Ramim outpost, Al-Tayhat Triangle, Al-Burj outpost, and the Yiron settlement, and also targeted military outposts in Malkia and Metula.
The attacks were the latest in a series of confrontations that have taken place since Oct. 8 in parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli artillery responded by shelling areas in southern Lebanon, including Mays Al-Jabal, Rab Al-Thalathin, Bani Hayyan, and Houla.
Israeli planes raided the outskirts of the Chihine and Al-Dahira villages.
The Israeli Defense Forces claimed in a statement that it hit several “terrorist targets, including infrastructure, a weapons depot, and a military building.”
In other developments, Lebanese Al-Arabiya news anchor Layal Alekhtiar has described the issuing of a warrant against her as a “blatant political prosecution.”
Alekhtiar sparked controversy on Oct. 12 when she interviewed IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee — addressing him as “Mister” at the beginning of the interview and thanking him as “the IDF spokesperson.”
The journalist said later that she was notified of the warrant by the military public prosecutor in Lebanon following a complaint filed by Hezbollah under disguised names.
“This step is a blatant political prosecution in the form of judicial repression,” Alekhtiar said on X. “This has nothing to do with truth and justice.”
Those behind the warrant “are inflicting moral, national, and human disgrace on themselves,” she said.
She added: “They are the ones who plundered the state, bankrupted the people, and gave up the nation’s sovereignty and wealth. They are now covering up their crimes with fabrications to suppress freedoms.
“I am not afraid because I am Lebanese from now till doomsday and Arab until my last breath. You will not affect my freedom, dignity, and beliefs, no matter what you do.”
A judicial source told Arab News that Alekhtiar had been summoned for interrogation following a complaint filed by a group of ‘“ex-detainees.”
The warrant will expire in a month if the security body fails to locate her, the source said.
The source added: “However, the military court’s government commissioner can file a claim against her in absentia and refer the case to the investigating judge.”
Alekhtiar is currently living outside Lebanon.
Two Lebanese parties voiced support for the journalist.
The Progressive Socialist Party said that the issuing a search and investigation warrant against Alekhtiar “is completely unjustified, and everyone should adhere to freedoms as a fundamental feature in Lebanon.”
The Lebanese Kataeb Party stressed its solidarity with “anyone subjected to the unjust and shameful campaigns against Lebanon by Hezbollah.”
The Lebanese Press Editors’ Syndicate has refused to intervene in the issue.
A source close to the syndicate said that “there are laws in Lebanon that penalize dealing with Israel. What Elekhtiar did falls under this category.”
According to the source, she “is now equal to those who deal with the enemy and who are being tried in Lebanon.”
The source said Alekhtiar should have apologized for doing the interview because she knew she would be held accountable in Lebanon.
“What makes matters worse is that this occurred during the peak of fierce attacks on the Gaza Strip, not during a time of relaxation and dialogue.”
Two days ago, the military court that is currently handling Alekhtiar’s trial released the detainee Mohammed Ayad from Hezbollah.
He was being tried for killing an Irish UNIFIL soldier in the Al-Aqabiya area in southern Lebanon in mid-December.
He was released on bail under the pretext of his “health condition.”
The defense had attached to Ayad’s release request a medical report indicating that he was suffering from an “incurable liver disease.”
The decision surprised the UNIFIL leadership, whose spokesman said they were making further inquiries.
The government commissioner to the military court, Judge Fadi Akiki, did not appeal the court’s decision.
“Accordingly, any party, especially UNIFIL, cannot object to the release,” added the source.
“Rather, it must wait for the court’s ruling on the case to object before the civil judiciary and only to obtain compensation.”

Topics: War on Gaza Layal Alekhtiar Hezbollah Israel Avichay Adraee IDF

Related

Lebanese journalist receives threats, travel ban for interviewing Israeli official
Media
Lebanese journalist receives threats, travel ban for interviewing Israeli official
Attacks by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group wound 7 Israeli troops, 10 others along border with Israel
Middle-East
Attacks by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group wound 7 Israeli troops, 10 others along border with Israel

Displaced Gazans search for warm clothes as cold draws in

Displaced Gazans search for warm clothes as cold draws in
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Displaced Gazans search for warm clothes as cold draws in

Displaced Gazans search for warm clothes as cold draws in
  • The exodus came after Israel’s military began a relentless bombardment of Gaza
  • Even before the war, life in the Gaza Strip was difficult
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories: When Khulud Jarboueh and her children fled their home in the northern Gaza Strip under Israeli bombardment in early October, the young ones were wearing just shorts and T-shirts.
The heat of late summer still lingered then. But now she rummages through piles of clothing looking for something to keep them warm in the rain and bitter cold.
“We left Gaza City with 20 members of the family more than a month ago,” the 29-year-old told AFP at a second-hand clothes stall outside a school in Rafah run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).
They had left the north of the Palestinian territory after Israel warned people to flee south, saying it was safer there.
The exodus came after Israel’s military began a relentless bombardment of Gaza after Hamas militants stormed across the border on October 7 and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
They also seized around 240 hostages in attacks that sparked massive retaliation from Israel. The Hamas government in Gaza says Israeli attacks have killed around 11,500 people, including thousands of children.
Now Jarboueh and her family sleep on the floor of the UNRWA school.
“We didn’t take any clothes with us. But now it’s cold and I have to buy winter stuff,” she said at the stall where items of clothing go for a shekel each (around $0.25).
Even before the war, life in the Gaza Strip was difficult.
The United Nations estimates that in 2022, the blockade Israel had enforced against the territory since 2007 had “hollowed out Gaza’s economy.”
“The restrictions on movement also impede access to health and other essential services, as 80 percent of Gazans depend on international aid,” said UNCTAD, the UN Conference on Trade and Development.
Unemployment in the densely populated strip of land squeezed between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea was 45 percent.
Today, the UN says, all 2.4 million people in Gaza are going hungry, and 1.65 million have been displaced by the war. With almost half the houses in Gaza destroyed or damaged, poverty will only get worse.
“It’s the first time in my life I’ve had to buy second-hand clothes,” said Jarboueh. “We’re not rich, but I can usually afford to pay 10 shekels for an item of clothing for the children.
“Now they’re coughing because it’s so cold. I have no other choice.”
She said she was sure the old clothes were “full of germs.”
“But they’re going to have to put them straight on. I don’t have the water to shower my children, let alone do the laundry.”
On a road lined with stalls, hundreds of Palestinians held up items to check sizes or compare fabrics. The temperature has now dropped and downpours are common.
Farmer Walid Sbeh said he has been uprooted from his land, and does not have a shekel to his name. He camps at the UNRWA school each night with his wife and 13 children.
“I can’t stand it, seeing my children still in their summer clothes go hungry, and I know I can’t buy them anything,” he told AFP.
“This is no life. They force us from our homes and kill us in cold blood. If we don’t die in the bombing we die of hunger or thirst, sickness and cold,” he said.
Sbeh said that when they left after their house was bombed they brought blankets with them.
“But on the road, the Israeli soldiers told us to drop everything and keep our hands up.”
He said some people gave them warmer clothing their own children had outgrown.
Adel Harzallah, who runs a clothes shop, said his stock of winter pyjamas sold out in two days.
“The war began when we were waiting for winter wear to arrive. It was due to come across the border” but that shut after the October 7 attacks in Israel.
Now his goods were stuck in containers, like food, drinking water and fuel, all only to be released for a high price.
One potential customer left Harzallah’s store disappointed.
“Seventy shekels for a jacket? I can’t pay that — I’ve got five kids,” she said.
Abdelnasser Abu Dia, 27, told AFP he “doesn’t have enough to buy bread, let alone clothes.”
For a month he had only the clothes in which he fled.
But as the temperature dropped, “someone gave me and my kids sportswear jackets. We’ve been wearing them non-stop for a week.”

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas rain Food children UNRWA

Related

Gaza’s displaced residents tell of fear and abandonment
Middle-East
Gaza’s displaced residents tell of fear and abandonment
A girl carries a bag, as Palestinians fleeing north Gaza head towards the south on November 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Displaced pack Gaza hospitals, others flee as Israelis and Hamas clash

UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination

UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
Updated 17 November 2023
AP
Follow

UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination

UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
  • The communications blackout, now in its second day, largely cuts off Gaza’s 2.3 million people
  • UNRWA unable to bring in aid convoy on Friday: Spokesperson Juliette Touma
Updated 17 November 2023
AP

RAFAH: The United Nations was forced to stop deliveries of food and other necessities to Gaza on Friday and warned of the growing possibility of widespread starvation after Internet and telephone services collapsed in the besieged enclave because of a lack of fuel.
The communications blackout, now in its second day, largely cuts off Gaza’s 2.3 million people from one another and the outside world — and paralyzes the coordination of aid, which humanitarian groups were already struggling to deliver because of the fuel shortage.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, was unable to bring in its aid convoy on Friday, said spokesperson Juliette Touma. With no immediate prospect for Israel allowing in more fuel, it was unclear how long the situation would continue.
“An extended blackout means an extended suspension of our humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip,” Touma told The Associated Press.
Israeli forces, meanwhile, have signaled they could expand their offensive toward Gaza’s south even while pressing operations in the north. Troops have been searching the territory’s biggest hospital for traces of a Hamas command center the military alleges was located under the building.
They have shown what they said were a tunnel entrance and weapons found inside the compound but not yet any evidence of the command center, which Hamas and staff at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital deny existed.
The war, now in its sixth week, was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel, in which the militants killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and captured some 240 men, women and children.
On Friday, the military said it found the body of another hostage, identifying her as Cpl. Noa Marciano. Marciano’s body was recovered in a building adjacent to Shifa, the military said, like that of another hostage found Thursday, Yehudit Weiss.
More than 11,400 Palestinians have been killed in the war, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to Palestinian health authorities. Another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble. The count does not differentiate between civilians and militants, and Israel says it has killed thousands of militants.
AID DRIES UP
Since the war began, Gaza has received only 10 percent of its required food supplies each day, and dehydration and malnutrition are growing with nearly all residents in need of food, said Abeer Etefa, a Mideast regional spokeswoman for the UN’s World Food Program.
“People are facing the immediate possibility of starvation,” she said Thursday from Cairo.
The breakdown of the communications network only worsened the situation since it’s needed for electricity generators that run everything from communication systems to water treatment plants and sewage pumps.
Israel has barred fuel shipments into Gaza since the beginning of the war, but permitted a limited shipment to UNRWA earlier this week for trucks delivering food after the agency’s fuel reservoir ran dry.
CONDITIONS AT SHIFA
Speaking from Shifa Hospital on Friday, Dr. Ahmad Mukhalalti told Al-Jazeera television that there was no electricity to run ventilators to provide ICU patients with oxygen, and that of the 36 infants there, most are suffering from severe diarrhea because there is no clean water to give them.
He added that Israeli troops, who stormed into the hospital on Wednesday, had brought food and bottled water, but that it had not been enough for the number of people in the hospital.
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the troops searched underground levels of the hospital Thursday and detained technicians who run its equipment.
Israel faces pressure to prove its claim that Hamas set up its main command center in and under the hospital, which has multiple buildings over an area of several city blocks. The US has said it has intelligence to support the claims.
So far, Israel has mainly shown photos and video of weapons caches that it says its soldiers found in the hospital.
On Thursday, the military released video of a hole in the hospital courtyard it said was a tunnel entrance. It also showed several assault rifles and RPGs, grenades, and ammunition clips laid out on a blanket that it said were found in a pickup truck in the courtyard. The Associated Press could not independently verify the Israeli claims.
The allegations are part of Israel’s broader accusation that Hamas uses Palestinians as human shields across the Gaza Strip, contending that is the reason for the large numbers of civilian casualties during weeks of bombardment.
STRIKES IN THE SOUTH
Following the surprise attack by Hamas, Israel has focused its air and ground assault on northern Gaza, vowing to remove Hamas from power and crush its military capabilities.
In recent days, Israel’s military has indicated it could expand operations in the south, where most of Gaza’s population has taken refuge.
“We are close to dismantling the military system that was present in the northern Gaza Strip,” Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzl Halevi said Thursday. Israeli forces dropped leaflets Wednesday afternoon telling Palestinians in areas near the southern town of Khan Younis to evacuate.
Halevi said that while “there remains work to be completed” in the north, more and more places would be targeted in the fight against Hamas.
Two homes east of Khan Younis were hit by Israeli strikes late Thursday and early Friday, according to survivors.
An Associated Press journalist witnessed three dead and dozens wounded, including babies and young children, from Friday’s strike being brought to the city’s main hospital. The attack late Thursday killed 11 members of a family that had fled the main combat zone in Gaza City, whose bodies were also brought to the main hospital.
Overall, 35 people were killed in Khan Younis and Rafah, which is farther south, said Mohamed Zaqout, an official with the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.
Most of Gaza’s population is crowded into the south, including hundreds of thousands who heeded Israel’s calls to evacuate the north to get out of the way of its ground offensive. In all, some 1.5 million people have been driven from their homes.
If the assault moves into the south, it is not clear where people would go, as Egypt refuses to allow a mass transfer onto its soil. The Israeli military has called on people to move to a “safe zone” in Mawasi, a town on the Mediterranean coast a few square kilometers (square miles) in size.
The heads of 18 UN agencies and international charities on Thursday rejected that proposal and called for a cease-fire and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid and fuel.
As the war continues to inflame tensions elsewhere, Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian gunmen in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, killing at least three Palestinians. The fighting broke out late Thursday during an Israeli raid.
Israel’s military said five militants were killed. The Palestinian Health Ministry said three people died. The militant Islamic Jihad group claimed the three dead as members and identified one as a local commander.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza UN

Related

Israel allows two fuel tankers into Gaza daily
Middle-East
Israel allows two fuel tankers into Gaza daily
Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza

Israel allows two fuel tankers into Gaza daily

Israel allows two fuel tankers into Gaza daily
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel allows two fuel tankers into Gaza daily

Israel allows two fuel tankers into Gaza daily
  • Israel has come under increasing international pressure
  • “This action allows Israel the continued international manoeuvring space necessary to eliminate Hamas,” the statement added
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s war cabinet has allowed the delivery of two tankers of diesel fuel daily to the embattled Gaza Strip, Israeli officials said Friday, as hospitals and aid schemes shut down over energy shortages.
Israel has come under increasing international pressure as the United Nations warned this week its aid work in the war-torn Palestinian territory was grinding to a halt as fuel reserves ran dry.
In response to a US request, the Israeli war cabinet unanimously approved “the entry of two diesel fuel tankers per day for the needs of the UN to support water and sewer infrastructure... provided that it does not reach Hamas,” Israeli officials said in a statement.
“This action allows Israel the continued international manoeuvring space necessary to eliminate Hamas,” the statement added.
Prior to October 7, when Hamas militants launched an attack across southern Israel, there were 50 fuel tankers crossing into the Gaza Strip every day, an official for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said this week.

Topics: War on Gaza UN fuel Gaza Israeli

Related

Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries
Media
Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries
First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt
Middle-East
First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt

Latest updates

Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview
Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview
Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns
Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns
Israel shells southern Lebanese sites after Hezbollah missile attacks
Israel shells southern Lebanese sites after Hezbollah missile attacks
Misk CEO announces winner of arts competition
Misk CEO announces winner of arts competition
Pregnant women and newborns face trauma, infection, malnutrition in Gaza under Israeli assault
Pregnant women and newborns face trauma, infection, malnutrition in Gaza under Israeli assault

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.