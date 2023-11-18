You are here

  • Home
  • Biden raises with Qatar ‘urgent’ need for Hamas to free hostages
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Biden raises with Qatar ‘urgent’ need for Hamas to free hostages

Biden raises with Qatar ‘urgent’ need for Hamas to free hostages
A placard reads "Bring her home" during a demonstration in support of Israel and its hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Frankfurt, Germany, November 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yu4cg

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Biden raises with Qatar ‘urgent’ need for Hamas to free hostages

Biden raises with Qatar ‘urgent’ need for Hamas to free hostages
  • Biden and the emir “discussed ongoing efforts to increase the flow of urgently needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza and Israel’s decision to resume fuel deliveries for life-saving aid,” the White House said
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
Follow

SAN FRANCISCO: US President Joe Biden pressed Friday for the immediate release of hostages seized by Hamas in Israel during talks with the leader of Qatar, which has relations with the militants.
Biden, in San Francisco for an Asia-Pacific summit, in a telephone call with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani “discussed the urgent need for all hostages held by Hamas to be released without further delay,” a White House statement said.
Biden also raised Israel’s decision to let two tankers of diesel each day into the war-torn Gaza Strip, following pleas from the United States.
Biden and the emir “discussed ongoing efforts to increase the flow of urgently needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza and Israel’s decision to resume fuel deliveries for life-saving aid,” the White House said.
Biden two days earlier had told reporters that he was “mildly hopeful” of reaching a deal to free the hostages, believed to include about 10 US citizens.
Fighters from Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, on October 7 infiltrated Israel and killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took about 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Israel’s subsequent air and ground campaign has killed 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.
The militants, who are backed by Iran’s clerical state, maintain a political office in Qatar, which nonetheless is a close US partner.
Qatar has in recent years rejected moves by other Gulf Arab monarchies toward normalizing relations with Israel.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel US Qatar

Related

Israeli hostage families near Jerusalem in march of solidarity and protest
Middle-East
Israeli hostage families near Jerusalem in march of solidarity and protest
Bahrain crown prince calls for Hamas-Israel ‘hostage trade’
Middle-East
Bahrain crown prince calls for Hamas-Israel ‘hostage trade’

Drone strike kills 3 Palestinians in Jenin

Drone strike kills 3 Palestinians in Jenin
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Drone strike kills 3 Palestinians in Jenin

Drone strike kills 3 Palestinians in Jenin
  • Palestinian health officials said some hospital workers were ordered to exit the hospital, with a verified video showing them walking out of the building, holding up their hands
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike early on Friday in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the head of the Palestinian ambulance service said.
The Israeli army confirmed it had carried out an airstrike, saying it had killed at least five militants during fighting in Jenin, a focus of repeated recent clashes as tensions soar against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen operating out of Gaza.
“An armed terrorist cell that fired at Israeli security forces was struck by an (Israel Defense Force aircraft. Additional terrorists who fired and hurled explosive devices at the security forces were neutralized,” the military said.
Hamas and the smaller militant group Islamic Jihad said they had engaged Israeli forces for several hours in the streets of Jenin, unleashing heavy fire and laying ambushes with explosives.
The military said that gunmen then fled in vehicles and ambulances toward Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital, and that troops stopped one of the vehicles at the entrance to the hospital.
It released video footage of them searching a car at the hospital and finding M-16 rifles and ammunition.
Palestinian health officials said some hospital workers were ordered to exit the hospital, with a verified video showing them walking out of the building, holding up their hands.
Separately, the military said Israeli soldiers had shot dead two gunmen who had opened fire at them from a car near the West Bank city of Hebron.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel

Related

‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide video
World
‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide
Over 1,000 Pro-Palestine protesters shutdown LA’s Hollywood Boulevard
World
Over 1,000 Pro-Palestine protesters shutdown LA’s Hollywood Boulevard

Fuel enters Gaza to restore phone links after two days without aid

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP)
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Fuel enters Gaza to restore phone links after two days without aid

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP)
  • The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said 70 percent of people have no access to clean water in south Gaza, where raw sewage had started to flow on the streets
  • Israel has come under increasing international pressure
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: A first consignment of fuel entered Gaza from Egypt late Friday after Israel agreed to a US request to allow limited deliveries to end a communications blackout that has halted aid convoys for two days.
UN agencies have spoken of an increasingly desperate situation for the 2.4 million Palestinians trapped inside the besieged enclave, which Israel has been pounding by land and air for the past six weeks.
The fuel delivery came as troops combed Gaza’s largest hospital in a search for the Hamas operations center that Israel says lies hidden in bunkers beneath.
Israel has vowed to “crush” Hamas in response to the group’s October 7 attack, when it broke through Gaza’s militarised border to kill about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and take about 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
The army’s air and ground campaign has killed 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.
In response to a US request, Israel’s war cabinet unanimously agreed to “provide two tankers of fuel a day to run the wastewater treatment facilities... which are facing collapse due to the lack of electricity,” national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said.
“We took that decision to prevent the spread of epidemics. We don’t need epidemics that will harm civilians or our fighters,” he said.
A senior US official said Washington had exerted huge pressure on Israel for weeks to allow fuel in through the Rafah crossing from Egypt, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken making clear Israel needed to act immediately to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.
Israel has repeatedly demanded assurances that any fuel delivered to Gaza will not be diverted by Hamas for military purposes.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said 70 percent of people have no access to clean water in south Gaza, where raw sewage had started to flow on the streets.
Under the deal, 140,000 liters (37,000 gallons) of fuel will be allowed in every 48 hours, of which 20,000 liters will be earmarked for generators to restore the phone network, the US official said.
A first consignment of some 17,000 liters (about 4,500 gallons) of fuel for telecommunications company Paltel passed through the Rafah crossing from Egypt late Friday, a Palestinian border official said.
It comes after aid trucks were unable to enter Gaza from Egypt for two straight days due to the near-total communications blackout, UNRWA said.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said fuel was “critical for the onward distribution of aid throughout Gaza, and for the functioning of vital services.”
He told the UN General Assembly that the fuel currently being provided to UNRWA to distribute aid was “welcome but is a fraction of what is needed to meet the minimum of our humanitarian responsibilities.”

As Israeli troops kept up their search operation at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled enclave said that 24 patients had died in the space of 48 hours due to the lack of fuel for generators.
Hamas rejects an Israeli charge that it has a command center under the hospital, where thousands of people, including wounded patients and premature babies, are believed to be inside. The hospital also denies the claim.
“Twenty-four patients... have died over the last 48 hours as vital medical equipment has stopped functioning because of the power outage,” health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said.
Israel has defended its Al-Shifa operation, with the military saying it found rifles, ammunition, explosives and the entrance to a tunnel shaft at the hospital complex.
Its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, alleged hostages may even have been held at the medical facility.
“We had strong indications that they were held in the Shifa Hospital, which is one of the reasons we entered the hospital,” he told “CBS Evening News.”
“If they were, they were taken out,” he said.
Israel said its forces were searching Al-Shifa “one building at a time.”
The military also said troops had recovered the remains of kidnapped woman soldier Noa Marciano, 19, “from a structure adjacent to Al-Shifa hospital.”
On Thursday, the army said soldiers near Al-Shifa found the body of another hostage. Yehudit Weiss, 65, had been kidnapped from the kibbutz community of Beeri.

Israel has come under increasing pressure to back up its allegations that Hamas is using hospitals as command centers.
The United States has stood behind its ally, however, with President Joe Biden this week saying he had asked Israel to be “incredibly careful” in its military moves around Gaza hospitals.
More than half of Gaza’s hospitals are no longer functional due to combat, damage or shortages, and Israel’s raid on Al-Shifa left extensive damage to the radiology, burns and dialysis units, Hamas said.
AFPTV video showed Palestinian children waiting in ambulances at Deir Al-Balah for evacuation to the United Arab Emirates via the Rafah crossing to Egypt.
“In the beginning they told (us) she would be martyred. She has fractures in her skull, pelvis and the thigh,” said Adam Al-Madhoun, father of four-year-old Kenza who already had her right hand amputated after an attack on the Jabalia refugee camp.
Conditions for Palestinian civilians are rapidly deteriorating, the UN warned.
More than 1.5 million people have been internally displaced, and Israel’s blockade of the territory means “civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation,” World Food Programme head Cindy McCain said.

Israel’s ground operation has so far focused on north Gaza, where it has announced the seizure of key buildings and a port. It says 51 of its troops have been killed.
Alongside the war in Gaza, there is growing concern about violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians have surged.
Raids by Israel’s military, which says it is responding to “a significant rise in terrorist attacks,” have also multiplied and the Palestinian death toll has soared.
The Israeli army said on Friday it had killed at least seven militants in two separate confrontations in the West Bank.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to take “urgent” action to “de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, including by confronting rising levels of settler extremist violence,” the State Department said.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza UN fuel Gaza Israeli

Related

Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries
Media
Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries
First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt
Middle-East
First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt

Bahrain crown prince calls for Hamas-Israel ‘hostage trade’

Bahrain crown prince calls for Hamas-Israel ‘hostage trade’
Updated 17 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Bahrain crown prince calls for Hamas-Israel ‘hostage trade’

Bahrain crown prince calls for Hamas-Israel ‘hostage trade’
  • Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa said security would not be realized without a two-state solution
  • Prince Salman, speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, also called for Palestinian elections once the war ends
Updated 17 November 2023
Reuters

MANAMA: The crown prince of Bahrain on Friday called for a “hostage trade” between Hamas and Israel in order to achieve a break in hostilities that he said could lead to an end to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa also said that security would not be realized without a two-state solution, in which he described the US as “indispensable” in achieving.
“It is a time for straight talking,” he said, urging Hamas to release Israeli women and children held hostage in Gaza and for Israel in exchange to release from its prisons Palestinian women and children, who he described as non-combatants.
“The intention is to break so people can take stock, can bury their dead, people can finally start to grieve and maybe people can start to ask themselves about the intelligence failure that led to this crisis in the first place,” he said
Qatar has been leading mediation efforts between Hamas and Israeli officials for the release of more than 240 hostages.
Bahrain established ties with Israel in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, driven in part by shared concerns over Iran. Bahrain is an important security partner of the US, hosting the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.
Prince Salman described the situation in Gaza as “intolerable” and condemned both Hamas for its Oct. 7 attack and Israel for the “air campaign” it launched in response.
He outlined what he said were red lines in the conflict, including the forced displacement of Palestinians, “now or ever,” an Israeli reoccupation of Gaza, and a military threat from Gaza toward Israel.
Prince Salman, speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, also called for Palestinian elections, once the war ends, that would lead to a “just and lasting peace” that he described as the establishment of an Palestinian state which he said would also lead to security and stability for Israel.
“This conflict has been an ongoing, open wound in the Middle East for the past 80 years,” he said.
More than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on the coastal strip, according to Gaza health officials. Israeli authorities say 1,200 were killed on Oct. 7 and over 200 Israelis and foreign citizens taken hostage.
An exchange of hostages was the only way to achieve a necessary break in violence so that humanitarian aid like medicine, fuel to power medical machines, and food could be provided to the Palestinians in Gaza, Prince Salman said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Bahrain Hamas

Related

Bahrain expels Israel envoy, cuts economic ties: Parliament statement
Middle-East
Bahrain expels Israel envoy, cuts economic ties: Parliament statement
UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
Middle-East
UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination

Turkiye ‘buying time’ with delay on Sweden’s NATO bid

Turkiye ‘buying time’ with delay on Sweden’s NATO bid
Updated 18 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY
Follow

Turkiye ‘buying time’ with delay on Sweden’s NATO bid

Turkiye ‘buying time’ with delay on Sweden’s NATO bid
  • Ankara putting pressure on US over $20bn fighter deal, analyst tells Arab News
Updated 18 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The Turkish parliament’s decision to postpone a vote on Sweden’s NATO membership bid — the latest twist in an 18-month saga — has raised questions about the reasons for the delay and its potential implications.

Experts suggest the postponement may be linked to Turkiye’s hopes of buying $20 billion of F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits from Washington.

Turkiye plans to exert more pressure on the US to endorse the deal before approving Sweden’s bid to join NATO.

Officially, the postponement is attributed to MPs requiring further convincing on the issue.

The crisis in the Middle East has left President Erdogan open to opposition criticism that Turkiye’s economic problems have made him too soft toward the West. 

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Analyst

Initially, the plan was for the committee to approve the accession protocol and send it to the parliament for ratification before President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s signature.

However, an opposition lawmaker, Kursad Zorlu, said that Turkiye should not ratify the application ahead of another NATO member, Hungary, which is also withholding approval for Sweden.

The next NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels is scheduled for Nov. 28-29.

Before the Turkish parliamentary meeting, the speaker Numan Kurtulmus told his Swedish counterpart via video call that Ankara aimed to complete the ratification process “as soon as possible.”

Paul Levin, director of Stockholm University Institute for Turkish Studies, believes that the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, might have opted to delay the vote to avoid pushing through such an unpopular issue.

“They decided to postpone the vote to allow time to get more information about Sweden’s measures in response to Turkiye’s concerns,” he said.

Levin also highlighted a worrying aspect for Stockholm in the wording used by AKP committee members to postpone the vote, referring to the “immaturity of the negotiations.”

This suggests a desire to continue negotiations to secure more concessions from Sweden.

In response to Turkiye’s security concerns, Sweden has tightened its anti-terrorism legislation, convicting individuals of inciting hatred by burning the Qur’an and financing terrorism.

Additionally, Sweden froze a bank account of a Kurdish group due to its ties with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party.

Experts say that the delay in the NATO accession process could have consequences for Turkiye’s relations with NATO and Washington.

“There is already a high degree of irritation with Turkiye in NATO capitals and Washington for what is widely seen as its obstructionism on this and many other matters. This delay can only amplify those sentiments,” Levin said.

According to Levin, if the delay continues, the US might sell F-35 fighters to Greece, while ignoring Turkiye’s request for the F-16s.

“Generally speaking, Erdogan’s transactional approach often allows him to extract concessions from allies in the short run since no one wants to ‘lose’ Turkiye,” said Levin.

“However, this approach comes with a high reputation cost in the intermediate to long term.”

Although the Biden administration signaled approval for Turkiye’s pending request to buy F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits, the US State Department has yet to formally notify Congress of the sale.

Turkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar said that Turkiye expects the sale to be finalized “without any preconditions and as soon as possible.”

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund of the US, said that Sweden’s accession to NATO has turned into a trilateral negotiation between Ankara, Stockholm, and Washington.

“With Sweden having fulfilled as much of Turkiye’s conditions as it politically can, the Turkiye-US track now drives the process,” he told Arab News.

“While both Ankara and Washington publicly reject this notion, the link between Turkiye’s request to purchase a new fleet of F-16s from the US and its ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession is no secret. While positive signals are coming from Ankara, the stars are yet to be lined up,” he said.

According to Unluhisarcikli, the crisis in the Middle East has left Erdogan open to opposition criticism that Turkiye’s economic problems have made him “too soft” toward the West.

“In turn, Erdogan’s positive remarks about Hamas have made it more difficult for the Biden administration to pass Turkiye’s F-16 request through Congress,” he said.

“Both Biden and Erdogan can deliver on these two issues if they choose to put enough political capital into the process, but Turkiye has local elections in five months, and the US is approaching a presidential election cycle,” he said.

“We are closer than ever to see Sweden as a new NATO ally, but a little more political will is needed not only in Ankara but also Washington,” he added.

Turkiye’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler announced on Thursday that Turkiye plans to buy 40 Typhoon fighter jets produced by four European countries, the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Approval from all four is needed before the sale can go ahead.

Turkiye is reportedly in talks with the UK and Spain, but Germany objected to the idea, reportedly over concerns that the the aircraft could be used for non-NATO missions.

Erdogan was visiting Germany on Friday for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

After being excluded by the US from the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet program over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system, Turkiye aims to meet its fighter jet needs from alternative suppliers.

This includes developing its fifth-generation fighter jet and, in the interim, replacing its aging F-4 Phantom fighter jets with the Eurofighter Typhoon.

 

Topics: Turkiye Sweden NATO

Related

Turkiye’s Erdogan to visit Germany as differences over the Israel-Hamas war widen
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan to visit Germany as differences over the Israel-Hamas war widen
Italy says Turkiye has ‘crucial role’ in avoiding spread of Israel-Hamas war
World
Italy says Turkiye has ‘crucial role’ in avoiding spread of Israel-Hamas war

Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns

Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns
Updated 17 November 2023
Follow

Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns

Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns
  • Water deprivation, coupled with the mass displacement of thousands of Palestinians, is the ‘perfect scenario for an epidemic that will only punish innocents, once again’
  • Intentionally depriving a population of the conditions required to sustain life is an ‘act of extermination’ and ‘a war crime,’ says Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, a UN special rapporteur
Updated 17 November 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Israel must allow clean water and fuel supplies into Gaza “before it is too late,” a UN expert warned on Friday, as he called on Israeli authorities to stop using water as a “weapon of war.”

Under international law, intentionally depriving the civilian population of the conditions required to sustain life with the aim of bringing about their destruction is classified as an act of extermination and a crime against humanity, said Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, the UN’s special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation.

“Every hour that passes with Israel preventing the provision of safe drinking water in the Gaza Strip, in brazen breach of international law, puts Gazans at risk of dying of thirst and diseases related to the lack of safe drinking water,” he said.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East has said that the total exhaustion of fuel supplies in Gaza, and the resulting lack of power, is having devastating effects, including the complete breakdown of water supplies, sewage-management systems, sanitation services, communications networks and healthcare facilities.

“I want to remind Israel that consciously preventing supplies needed for safe water from entering the Gaza Strip violates both international humanitarian and human rights law,” Arrojo-Agudo said.

“The impact on public health and hygiene will be unimaginable and could result in more civilian deaths than the already colossal death toll from the bombardment of Gaza.”

He cautioned that children, especially those under the age of five, and women are suffering the most as a result of the water and sanitation emergency.

“These frequently invisible casualties of war are preventable and Israel must prevent them,” he said. “Israel must stop using water as a weapon of war.”

According to UNRWA, about 70 percent of Gazans are having to drink contaminated water or salt water to survive. Many water-related facilities throughout the besieged territory have ceased operating, including: two of the main public sewage-pumping stations in the south, plus several others; 60 wells in southern Gaza; two main desalination plants, in Rafah and the central Strip; and the Rafah wastewater treatment plant.

“People are already suffering from dehydration and waterborne diseases due to salinated and polluted water consumption from unsafe sources,” Arrojo-Agudo said.

“Coupled with the massive displacement of thousands of people in recent days, this is the perfect scenario for an epidemic that will only punish innocents, once again.”

UNRWA has warned that humanitarian operations will begin to collapse this week as a result of lack of fuel. It is required to power numerous facets of the aid effort, including desalination processes, electricity generation, healthcare equipment, and the trucks used to deliver the crucial aid that arrives at the Rafah border crossing to the people of Gaza.

“The deaths of children from thirst and disease are less visible and more silent than those caused by bombs but are equally, or more, lethal,” Arrojo-Agudo said, as he urged the international community to ensure that Israel meets its obligations under international law.

“The fate of Palestinians in Gaza is in Israel’s hands.”

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council. They are independent experts who work on a voluntary basis, are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza UN

Related

UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
Middle-East
UN stops delivery of food, supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel
Middle-East
Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel

Latest updates

Biden raises with Qatar ‘urgent’ need for Hamas to free hostages
Biden raises with Qatar ‘urgent’ need for Hamas to free hostages
What We Are Reading Today: The Kings of Algiers
Photo/Supplied
Drone strike kills 3 Palestinians in Jenin
Drone strike kills 3 Palestinians in Jenin
Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza
Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza
Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.