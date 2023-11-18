You are here

  Jordan minister doubts Israel can wipe out Hamas
Jordan minister doubts Israel can wipe out Hamas
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks at the IISS Manama Dialouge in Manama, Bahrain, November 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
AP
  • Jordan would do “whatever it takes to stop” the displacement of Palestinians, its foreign minister said
MANAMA: Jordan’s foreign minister said on Saturday that he did not understand how Israel’s goal of obliterating the Palestinian militant group Hamas it is fighting in Gaza could be achieved.
“Israel says it wants to wipe out Hamas. There’s a lot of military people here, I just don’t understand how this objective can be realized,” said Ayman Safadi.
He warned Jordan would do “whatever it takes to stop” the displacement of Palestinians, amid heavy Israeli bombardment of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other Islamist militants.
“We will never allow that to happen, in addition to it being a war crime, it would be a direct threat to our national security. We’ll do whatever it takes to stop it” said Safadi at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain.
The Israel-Hamas war has reawakened long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. They fear that Israel could expel Palestinians en masse from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians have surged since Oct. 7 attack.
“This war is not taking us anywhere but toward more conflict, more suffering and the threat of expanding into regional wars,” said Safadi.

Israel did not immediately respond to Safadi's comments, which included a call for an immediate ceasefire and end to the fighting.

However, on hand was Brett McGurk, the White House's National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East, who said that “a release of large number of hostages would result in a significant pause in fighting ... and a massive surge of humanitarian relief.”
“There’s no returning to Oct. 6. That’s true for Israel. It’s true for Palestinians,” McGurk said. “No country can live with the threats of terror like what we saw from Hamas unleashed, on Oct. 7 on their border. And at the same time, Palestinians deserve need and require safety and self-determination.”
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, added: “It’s quite understandable that without the freedom of the hostages, nothing can be solved.”
Safadi later offered a sharp retort to that: “Israel is taking 2.3 million Palestinians hostage.”

Top foreign policy adviser to the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Saturday that statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a longer term presence in Gaza were worrying.

“We hear now from the Israeli prime minister and indeed the Israeli president about the sort of longer term Israeli connection to Gaza. They are very worrying,” Anwar Gargash said at the Manama summit.
“This indicates that perhaps the lesson that we as the majority of people in region are taking away from the Gaza crisis which is the need to go back to the two state solution, we need to go back to an Israeli and Palestinian state living side by side. That lesson has perhaps not been the same.”

Topics: War on Gaza Jordan Israel Hamas Bahrain

Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes at Lebanese border in latest escalation

Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes at Lebanese border in latest escalation
  • Lebanese officials said an Israeli air strike hit a building in an industrial area near the town of Nabatieh
BEIRUT: Hezbollah and Israel traded rocket and missile fire in areas near the Lebanese-Israeli border on Saturday, officials on both sides said, in the latest flare-up of violence which the United States worries will cause conflict to spiral in the Middle East.
The Iran-backed Hezbollah said it shot down an Israeli drone near the border in the early hours of Saturday. Israel’s military said it intercepted a missile fired at an Israeli drone. Reuters could not verify either statement.
Lebanese officials said an Israeli air strike hit a building in an industrial area near the town of Nabatieh, one of the deepest Israeli strikes inside Lebanese territory since fighting began last month. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.
Lawmaker Hani Kobeissy distributed a video online of him visiting the site which he said was an aluminum supply store that had been bombed by Israel.
Hezbollah released a series of statements early on Saturday saying it had hit Israeli military sites and troops in areas along the border and caused casualties.
The violence is a spillover from Israel’s war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hamas, which controls Gaza, attacked Israeli towns on Oct. 7 killing 1,200 people, according to Israel. Israel has bombarded and invaded Gaza since then, killing 12,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
Hezbollah has attacked Israeli troops at the Lebanese border since the latest Gaza war began and Israel has launched air and artillery strikes against southern Lebanon. More than 70 Hezbollah fighters and 10 civilians have been killed and at least 10 Israelis, most of them soldiers, have been killed.
It is the deadliest violence since the two sides fought a war in 2006. Western officials worry that its escalation risks drawing Iran and the United States further into the conflict.

Patients, staff and displaced leave on foot as Israel orders Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital evacuated

Patients, staff and displaced leave on foot as Israel orders Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital evacuated
  • At least 450 patients unable to be moved remained at Al-Shifa hospital
  • Israel claims Hamas operates a base underneath Al-Shifa, a charge the militants deny
  • Hospital director says Israeli troops instructed him to ensure “the evacuation of patients, wounded, the displaced and medical staff”
GAZA CITY: Hundreds of people fled on foot Saturday after Israel’s army ordered the evacuation of Gaza’s main hospital where more than 2,000 patients, medics and displaced people were trapped by the war between Israel and Hamas.
An AFP journalist witnessed the movement, on a road leading south, but health officials in the Hamas-ruled territory said 450 patients unable to be moved remained at Al-Shifa hospital. The facility has become the focus of the war that is entering its seventh week after Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israel.
Israel has been pressing military operations inside the hospital, searching for the Hamas operations center it says lies under the sprawling complex — a charge Hamas denies.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and saw about 240 people taken hostage.
The army’s air and ground campaign has since killed 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to the Hamas government which has ruled Gaza since 2007.
In Gaza City on Saturday morning, Israeli troops ordered over loudspeakers the evacuation of the Al-Shifa hospital “in the next hour,” an AFP journalist at the scene reported.
They called the hospital’s director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, to instruct him to ensure “the evacuation of patients, wounded, the displaced and medical staff, and that they should move on foot toward the seafront,” he told AFP.
Israel has come under mounting pressure to back up its allegations that Hamas is using hospitals as command centers, a charge denied by Hamas, an Islamist movement with an armed wing. Al-Shifa hospital has also rejected the allegation.
The United Nations estimated 2,300 patients, staff and displaced Palestinians were sheltering at Al-Shifa before Israeli troops entered the facility on Wednesday.

Evacuation order
Israel has told Palestinians to move from the north of Gaza for their safety, but deadly air strikes continue to hit central and southern areas of the narrow coastal territory.
“They said the south was safer, so we moved,” Azhar Al-Rifi told AFP.
But her family was caught in another strike that killed seven relatives, including her five-year-old nephew.
Nada Abu Hiya, aged eight, said she suffered the third bombing of the war at the Nuseirat refugee camp on Friday.
“There are bombings everywhere,” she said. “My grandmother is dead, my mother is dead, my grandfather is dead, my uncle is dead, they destroyed our house. Our neighbors’ house is also destroyed and they are all dead.”
Israel has imposed a siege on Gaza, allowing just a trickle of aid in from Egypt but barring most shipments of fuel over concerns Hamas could divert supplies for military purposes.
A first consignment of fuel entered Gaza after Israel’s war cabinet bowed to pressure from its ally the United States and agreed to allow two diesel tankers a day into the Palestinian territory.
“We took that decision to prevent the spread of epidemics,” Israel’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said.

Fuel shortage
A two-day blackout caused by fuel shortages ended after a first delivery arrived from Egypt late Friday, but UN officials continued to plead for a ceasefire, warning no part of Gaza is safe.
A senior US official said Washington had exerted huge pressure on Israel for weeks to allow fuel in.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said 70 percent of residents have no access to clean water in south Gaza, where raw sewage has begun to flow on the streets.
Under the deal, 140,000 liters (37,000 gallons) of fuel would be allowed in every 48 hours, of which 20,000 liters will be earmarked for generators to restore the phone network, the US official said.
A communications blackout hampered aid deliveries, UNRWA said. Humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the UN General Assembly that fuel supplies to the agency so far were “a fraction of what is needed to meet the minimum of our humanitarian responsibilities.”
The Hamas health ministry said 24 patients had died in 48 hours due to the lack of fuel for generators.
In the latest bloodshed, a strike on a residential building in the southern city of Hamad killed 26 people, the director of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis said.
“I was asleep and we were surprised by the strike. At least 20 bombs were dropped,” Imed Al-Mubasher, 45, told AFP.
His wife Sabrin Mussa said: “All of a sudden, the house caught fire. I found myself with gravel in my mouth and I immediately looked for my husband and daughters.
“I saw human remains everywhere,” and screamed for help, she said.
The Israeli military has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Targeting hospitals
Israel has come under scrutiny for targeting hospitals in northern Gaza, but says the facilities are being used by Hamas — a claim rejected by the group and medical staff.
The military says it has found rifles, ammunition, explosives and the entrance to a tunnel shaft at the hospital complex, claims that cannot be independently verified.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, without providing details, that there were “strong indications” hostages may have been held at the Shifa facility.
Israel has not recovered hostages at the hospital but said it found the bodies of two kidnapped women not far away.
The remains of kidnapped woman soldier Noa Marciano, 19, were found at “a structure adjacent to Al-Shifa hospital” on Friday, a day after the body of 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss was recovered.
Those held hostage range from infants to octogenarians, and there has been little information on their fate despite ongoing negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt to secure releases.
In Gaza, more than 1.5 million people have been internally displaced, and Israel’s blockade has left civilians facing the “immediate possibility of starvation,” according to World Food Programme head Cindy McCain.
More than half of Gaza’s hospitals are no longer functional due to combat, damage or shortages, and people are waiting four to six hours for half the normal portion of bread.

Topics: War on Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital

First plane carrying Gazan children arrives in UAE

First plane carrying Gazan children arrives in UAE
  • The UAE had offered to receive 1,000 Palestinian children with their families for treatment in UAE hospitals
  • Children with severe injuries and burns, as well as young cancer patients, were evacuated from Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt’s Al-Arish airport
ABU DHABI: The first plane carrying 15 injured children and their families from Gaza arrived in the UAE on Saturday, state news agency (WAM) reported.

The flight was part of an initiative directed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to receive 1,000 Palestinian children with their families for treatment in UAE hospitals.

Children with severe injuries and burns, as well as young cancer patients, were evacuated from Gaza through the Rafah crossing to get aboard a plane departing from Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt.

Medical teams from UAE hospitals received the children after landing in Abu Dhabi. More groups of injured Palestinians are expected to receive in the coming weeks, according to a statement on WAM.

Maha Barakat, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health, said UAE’s hospitals have been prepared to provide treatment for injured Palestinian children and their families until they are fully recovered and safe to return home.  

Palestinian mother carrying her child arrives in Abu Dhabi after being evacuated from Gaza as part of a humanitarian mission organised by the UAE. (AFP)

Israel’s intense air bombardment and ground operations have killed more than 11,000 people including thousands of children.

The UAE allocated a $20 million humanitarian package and dispatched 51 planes carrying 1,400 tonnes of food, shelter, and medical supplies to Gaza, said Barakat.

The UAE President later issued directives to establish a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, where the main hospitals and medical facilities ran out of service due to the absence of fuel and supplies.

Topics: War on Gaza United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns

Israel must stop using water as a ‘weapon of war,’ UN expert warns
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Israel must allow clean water and fuel supplies into Gaza “before it is too late,” a UN expert warned on Friday, as he called on Israeli authorities to stop using water as a “weapon of war.”

Under international law, intentionally depriving the civilian population of the conditions required to sustain life with the aim of bringing about their destruction is classified as an act of extermination and a crime against humanity, said Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, the UN’s special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation.

“Every hour that passes with Israel preventing the provision of safe drinking water in the Gaza Strip, in brazen breach of international law, puts Gazans at risk of dying of thirst and diseases related to the lack of safe drinking water,” he said.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East has said that the total exhaustion of fuel supplies in Gaza, and the resulting lack of power, is having devastating effects, including the complete breakdown of water supplies, sewage-management systems, sanitation services, communications networks and healthcare facilities.

“I want to remind Israel that consciously preventing supplies needed for safe water from entering the Gaza Strip violates both international humanitarian and human rights law,” Arrojo-Agudo said.

“The impact on public health and hygiene will be unimaginable and could result in more civilian deaths than the already colossal death toll from the bombardment of Gaza.”

He cautioned that children, especially those under the age of five, and women are suffering the most as a result of the water and sanitation emergency.

“These frequently invisible casualties of war are preventable and Israel must prevent them,” he said. “Israel must stop using water as a weapon of war.”

According to UNRWA, about 70 percent of Gazans are having to drink contaminated water or salt water to survive. Many water-related facilities throughout the besieged territory have ceased operating, including: two of the main public sewage-pumping stations in the south, plus several others; 60 wells in southern Gaza; two main desalination plants, in Rafah and the central Strip; and the Rafah wastewater treatment plant.

“People are already suffering from dehydration and waterborne diseases due to salinated and polluted water consumption from unsafe sources,” Arrojo-Agudo said.

“Coupled with the massive displacement of thousands of people in recent days, this is the perfect scenario for an epidemic that will only punish innocents, once again.”

UNRWA has warned that humanitarian operations will begin to collapse this week as a result of lack of fuel. It is required to power numerous facets of the aid effort, including desalination processes, electricity generation, healthcare equipment, and the trucks used to deliver the crucial aid that arrives at the Rafah border crossing to the people of Gaza.

“The deaths of children from thirst and disease are less visible and more silent than those caused by bombs but are equally, or more, lethal,” Arrojo-Agudo said, as he urged the international community to ensure that Israel meets its obligations under international law.

“The fate of Palestinians in Gaza is in Israel’s hands.”

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council. They are independent experts who work on a voluntary basis, are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work

Israeli air strikes kill at least 32 in south Gaza amid calls for civilians to flee

Israeli air strikes kill at least 32 in south Gaza amid calls for civilians to flee
  • Gaza health authorities raised their death toll on Friday to more than 12,000 people, 5,000 of them children
GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israeli air strikes on residential blocks in south Gaza killed at least 32 Palestinians on Saturday, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it turns to attacking Hamas in the enclave’s south after subduing the north.
Such a move could compel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled south from the Israeli assault on Gaza City to move again, along with residents of Khan Younis, a city of more than 400,000, worsening a dire humanitarian crisis.
“We’re asking people to relocate. I know it’s not easy for many of them, but we don’t want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire,” Mark Regev, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC on Friday.

Palestinians walk past the rubble of the al-Saqa Mosque, damaged during an Israeli strike, at Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 16, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP)

Israel vowed to annihilate the Hamas militant group that controls the Gaza Strip after its Oct. 7 rampage into Israel in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and dragged 240 hostages into the enclave, according to Israeli tallies.
Since then, Israel has bombed much of Gaza City — the enclave’s urban core — to rubble, ordered the depopulation of the northern half of the narrow strip and displaced around two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians. Many of those who have fled fear their homelessness could become permanent.
Gaza health authorities raised their death toll on Friday to more than 12,000, 5,000 of them children. The United Nations deems those figures credible, though they are now updated infrequently due to the difficulty of collecting information.
Overnight on Saturday, 26 Palestinians were killed and 23 injured by an air strike on two apartments in a multi-story block in a busy residential district of Khan Younis, according to health officials.
A few km (miles) to the north, six Palestinians were killed when a house was bombed from the air in Deir Al-Balah, according to health authorities.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which says Hamas militants use residential buildings and districts in densely populated Gaza as cover for operations posts and weaponry, something the Islamist movement denies.
Israel dropped leaflets over Khan Younis telling residents to evacuate to shelters, suggesting military operations there were imminent.
Regev said Israeli troops would have to advance into the city to oust Hamas fighters from underground tunnels and bunkers but that no such “enormous infrastructure” exists in less built-up areas to the west, nearer the Mediterranean coast.
“I’m pretty sure that they won’t have to move again” if they move west, he said, referring to people in the area. “We’re asking them to move to an area where hopefully there will be tents and a field hospital.”
Regev said that since western areas were closer to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, humanitarian aid could be brought in “as quickly as possible.”

Fuel Deliveries
With the war entering its seventh week, there was no sign of a let-up, despite international calls for a cease-fire or at least for humanitarian pauses.
“We have prepared ourselves for a long and sustained defense from all directions. The more time the occupation’s forces stay in Gaza, the heavier their continuous losses,” Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida said in a video statement.
Amid warnings that its Gaza siege raised the immediate risk of starvation, Israel on Friday appeared to bow to international pressure in agreeing to allow fuel trucks in and promising “no limitation” on aid requested by the United Nations.
Israel said it would allow two truckloads of fuel a day at the request of main ally the United States to help the UN meet basic needs, and spoke of plans to increase aid more broadly.
“We will increase the capacity of the humanitarian convoys and trucks as long as there is a need,” Col. Elad Goren from COGAT, the ministry of defense agency that coordinates administrative issues with the Palestinians, told a briefing.
The White House said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fuel deliveries should “continue on a regular basis and in larger quantities.”

Al Shifa Hospital
At Gaza’s largest hospital, Al Shifa in Gaza City, Israel said its forces had found a vehicle with a large number of weapons and what it called a Hamas tunnel shaft.
Al Shifa has been a primary target of Israel’s ground assault and a focus of international alarm over the deepening humanitarian crisis.
The army released a video it said showed a tunnel entrance in an outdoor area of the hospital. It appeared the area had been excavated. A bulldozer appeared in the background.
Israel has long maintained that the hospital sits above a vast underground bunker housing a Hamas command headquarters. Hospital staff say this is false and that Israel’s findings there have so far established no such thing.
Hamas denies using hospitals for military purposes.
Al Shifa staff said a premature baby died at the hospital on Friday, the first baby to die there in the two days since Israeli forces entered. Three had died in the previous days while the hospital was surrounded.
Hamas also announced the death of a captive from Israel, an 85-year-old it said died of a panic attack during an air strike.
Violence also flared anew in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with at least five Palestinians killed and two injured in an Israeli air strike on a building in the Balata refugee camp in the central city of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said early on Saturday.
In a statement, the Israeli military said it struck “a number of terrorists ... and prevented terror attacks against Israeli civilians.”
At least 186 West Bank Palestinians, including 51 children, have been killed by Israeli forces since the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the Gaza war, according to UN figures. Another eight have been killed by Israeli settlers, while four Israelis have been killed by Palestinians, according to the figures.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel

