You are here

  • Home
  • Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship

Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship

The 33-year-old Englishman Matt Wallace in line to win the $3 million first prize at DP World Tour Championship. (DP World)
The 33-year-old Englishman Matt Wallace in line to win the $3 million first prize at DP World Tour Championship. (DP World)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wp9px

Updated 19 sec ago
Joy Chakravarty
Follow

Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship

Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship
  • England’s world No. 15 Tommy Fleetwood and Norway’s world No. 4 Viktor Hovland are just one behind after day 3
Updated 19 sec ago
Joy Chakravarty
Follow

DUBAI: Matt Wallace needed to shoot a bogey-free five-under par in tough conditions in the final round of Nedbank Challenge in South Africa last week just to get into the field for this week’s $10.5 million DP World Tour Championship.

On Saturday, he added another incredible chapter to his late surge, shooting a 12-under par 60 — the lowest round in the history of the tournament — to sensationally move to the top of the leaderboard.

The 33-year-old Englishman now has a chance to win the $3 million first prize, even though his 60 will not count as an official record because preferred lies was in play after Friday’s heavy rains in Dubai.

The leader was being chased by two of Europe’s biggest stars. England’s world No. 15 Tommy Fleetwood, who now lives and practices in Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Norway’s world No. 4 Viktor Hovland, were just one behind at 15-under par. Both shot rounds of 66.

Wallace, winner of this year’s Corales Puntacana Championship on the PGA Tour, was seething after missing a short birdie putt on the seventh hole, but he channeled it in the best possible manner.

After a birdie on the eighth hole and a par on the ninth, he made the turn at three-under, before going on his birdie blitz.

On the par-4 10th hole, the world No. 87 made a long 30-footer for birdie, and never took his foot off the accelerator after that. He had a chance to shoot a rare 59, but his second shot on the par-5 18th hole went just right into the greenside bunker and he could only salvage a birdie from there. An eagle would have given him only the second 59 on the DP World Tour after Oliver Fisher’s in the 2019 Portugal Masters.

Wallace said the thought of a possible 59 never entered his head, and that he realized how close he was to making history when playing partner, Dan Bradbury, reminded him after the penultimate bunker shot.

“Kind of gutted now. It was a great opportunity to do it. I’ve done it at Moorpark on the West Course, which is only a par 68, but to do it out there would have been really special,” said Wallace. “And then I was told that someone has already made nine successive birdies (Bernd Wiesberger in the 2017 Maybank Championship). Well, I have a chance to make one on the first hole tomorrow and make it 10-in-a-row.”

Bradbury, who shot a 68 and was four-under par on the back nine, said shaking his head: “I shot a four-under, but it felt like a five-over! Incredible round by Matt. When they say ‘did not miss a shot,’ his back nine was just that.”

Wallace said it was fantastic that he now had a chance to win the tournament, for which he was in doubt of qualifying earlier in the year as he focused on playing on the PGA Tour in the US.

“Not to make any bogeys in the last two rounds is nice. I’m playing solid. I felt like my game was right there. And this proved that. I played in the Czech Republic (in August) and I was just kind of playing to keep my card on the DP World Tour as I played mostly on the PGA Tour this year. So, once I came second there, it kind of boosted me and then I wanted to make it to the DP World and now I’m here and we’ve got a chance to win tomorrow, which is fabulous.

“Money doesn’t drive me. It inspires me a little bit, but the bigger the tournament, I want to compete in them against the best players. I am happy we’re doing that this week.”

Both Fleetwood and Hovland have a point to prove in Sunday’s final round. World No. 15 Fleetwood has not won any title this year despite his consistent displays. And Hovland could become only the second player after Henrik Stenson in 2013 to win the Tour Championships on both sides of the Atlantic.

Fleetwood said: “It would be great. I’m very happy that I get to the final day of the year and I’m still playing well, still feeling fresh, still motivated and in contention. I take a lot of pleasure out of that.”

On the possibility of a Tour Championship double, Hovland said: “It would be cool. It’s been a crazy year. This is another big one and would be really nice to have it on the resume.”

Denmark’s Jeff Winther, assisted by two eagles on the back nine, moved into solo fourth place at 14-under after a round of 64.

Defending champion and world No. 3 Jon Rahm moved to tied ninth place with a bogey-free 67, while world No. 2 Rory McIlroy finally came into his own with a 65 that elevated him to tied 19th place.

Topics: golf UAE Dubai DP World Tour DP World Tour Championship

Related

Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Sport
Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Special 5 things to watch at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Sport
5 things to watch at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record

Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record

Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
  • The derby marks the fifth WSL game played by United’s women at Old Trafford
  • “Our players are used to big occasions, and they thrive in those environments,” United manager Marc Skinner said
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters

MANCHESTER, England: A record 45,185 tickets have been snapped up for Sunday’s Women’s Super League derby between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, setting up a potential attendance record.
Depending on how many fans come through the turnstiles, the attendance could top the record of 44,259 set at the Etihad last season.
The derby marks the fifth WSL game played by United’s women at Old Trafford and is on pace to crush the team’s previous attendance record of 30,196 for Aston Villa’s visit to Old Trafford in 2022.
“Our players are used to big occasions, and they thrive in those environments. The bigger we make these moments, the more the players grow,” United manager Marc Skinner said. “The women’s game has continued to develop, and fans are attending games to witness competitive performances from their favorite players.”
United, who beat City 2-1 last season at Leigh Sports Village, began the weekend third in the WSL standings while City are sixth.

Topics: Manchester United Women’s Super League Manchester city

Related

Manchester City reportedly close to signing Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol
Football
Manchester City reportedly close to signing Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol
Man United say ‘big goodbye’ to Bobby Charlton with emotional win
Football
Man United say ‘big goodbye’ to Bobby Charlton with emotional win

Cricket-mad India readies for World Cup final against Australia in 132,000-seat venue

Cricket-mad India readies for World Cup final against Australia in 132,000-seat venue
Updated 18 November 2023
AP
Follow

Cricket-mad India readies for World Cup final against Australia in 132,000-seat venue

Cricket-mad India readies for World Cup final against Australia in 132,000-seat venue
  • Australia captain expects one-sided crowd in the final and hopes to hear them go silent during the match
  • The home side boasts 10 consecutive victories in the tournament and remains the only unbeaten team
Updated 18 November 2023
AP

AHMEDABAD: India, a country of 1.4 billion people, will come to a virtual standstill on Sunday when its cricket team led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli takes on five-time champion Australia in the Cricket World Cup final.

It will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of 132,000. It was commissioned in 2015 and built with the purpose of hosting the tournament final eight years later. In the process it will likely set a world cricket attendance record.

From Chennai to Dharamsala and Mumbai to Kolkata, India has played in front of partisan crowds during the six-week tournament. The home side has channeled that weight of expectations and pressure to win 10 consecutive games — the only unbeaten team.

“We know it’s going to be a packed house,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins. “There’s going to be 130,000 fans here supporting India. So it’s going to be awesome. You have got to embrace it. The crowd will be very one sided, but also in sport, there’s nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent. That’s the aim for us tomorrow.”

Kohli, not surprisingly, has been the focal point for this Indian performance. Now the foremost one-day international batter in history with 50 centuries, he has scored 711 runs in 10 innings at average of 101.57. It is an insurmountable tally, with Sharma (550 runs) and Australia’s David Warner (528) well behind.

India’s dominance in this World Cup, however, has been underlined by its bowling attack. Mohammed Shami has been the leader — 23 wickets in only six games. And Shami wasn’t in contention for the first four games when India opted for Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur/Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pandya’s left ankle injury ruled the allrounder out of the tournament and made more room for Shami. Also helping India was Jasprit Bumrah, who took 18 wickets in 10 games, while spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with 31 wickets between them.

India’s bowling has been so impressive that it has yet to chase any total over 273 runs in this tournament and restricted the opposition to sub-100 scores twice and under-200 scores two other times. Among them, Australia was bowled out for 199 in its tournament-opening match at Chennai on Oct. 8.

“The difference is our bowling attack,” said opener Shubman Gill. “Our bowlers have either defended the total or restricted the other team to a below-par score.”

Going for its sixth title, Australia is the most dominant side in World Cup history. It has lost two finals — to the West Indies in 1975 and to Sri Lanka in 1996. Now in its eighth final, it stands between India’s quest for a third title.

The two sides have a previous knockout history — they have met on two occasions. Australia beat India in the 2015 World Cup semifinal at Sydney, enroute to its fifth title. In 2011, Yuvraj Singh’s heroic half-century allowed the eventual championship-winning home side to beat Australia in the quarterfinals at Ahmedabad.

The 2003 final in Johannesburg was the last time the teams met in a championship match. Skipper Ricky Ponting smashed an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls as Australia won by 125 runs, amassing 359-2 before India surrendered meekly with 234-9.

Sharma will once again look to take the attack to Australia captain Pat Cummins and his fellow bowlers. Sharma especially loves short deliveries and has hit the most sixes in this tournament — 28.

Australia lost its first two games — to India and South Africa — and was in 10th and last place in the standings with no points on Oct. 15. Since, Warner, Mitchell Marsh (426 runs in nine games) and Adam Zampa (22 wickets) have been the cornerstones of its revival.

“It’s why we play the game, we want to take on the best,” Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc said after his team’s semifinal win over South Africa.

“India has been the best in the tournament so far and we both find ourselves in the final. We played them in the first game of the tournament, now we get to take them on in the last. What a place to be at the end of a World Cup.”

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 India Australia

Australia ‘ready for anything India throw at us’ in final

Australia ‘ready for anything India throw at us’ in final
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Australia ‘ready for anything India throw at us’ in final

Australia ‘ready for anything India throw at us’ in final
  • India have been the form team of the World Cup, winning all 10 games on their way to Sunday’s showpiece match 
  • Australia have already won World Cup a record five times and skipper Cummins says he is excited about the game 
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP

AHMEDABAD: Australia are adamant they will be “ready for anything” India throw at them in the Cricket World Cup final after controversy hit the tournament in a ‘pitch switch’ row.
India have been the form team of the World Cup, winning all 10 games on their way to Sunday’s showpiece match in Ahmedabad.
But there was controversy in the lead-up to their 70-run semifinal in over New Zealand in Mumbai after it emerged the game was being played on a Wankhede Stadium pitch already used twice before during the tournament rather than a freshly-prepared surface.
“No doubt playing on your own wicket in your own country has some advantages,” Australia captain Pat Cummins told a pre-match press conference on Saturday. “But we’ve played a lot of cricket over here.”
“We’ll be ready in terms of anything they’ll throw at us...we’ll make sure we have some plans.”
A used pitch had no major bearing on the Mumbai semifinal, with more than 700 runs scored in the game.
Cummins, asked if he had already seen the pitch for the final, replied: “Yeah, just had a look. It looked pretty firm... I think Pakistan played someone there.”
India and arch-rivals Pakistan clashed in Ahmedabad four weeks ago.
The hosts cruised to victory by seven wickets after winning the toss and dismissing their opponents for just 191.
Used pitches generally favor spinners, with slow bowling a key component of a five-man India attack where Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to bowl 20 of their 50 overs on Sunday.
Australia have already won the World Cup a record five times and 30-year-old fast bowler Cummins, a member of the victorious 2015 side, was excited by having the opportunity to emulate the likes of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting by leading the team to glory on Sunday.
“It would be huge,” he said. “We were all kids not too long ago, watching some of those great teams win the 1999, 2003, 2007 World Cups.”
He added: “To be captain would be an absolute privilege...it’d be awesome.
“It (the World Cup) has got the longest history of a world event where all the teams compete.
“You only get a shot at it every four years. So even if you have a long career, you might only play in two of these events. 2015 is still a career highlight for me, but I think tomorrow, if we win, might pip it.”

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakhtunkhwa claim title as 2023 Saudi National Cricket Championship concludes in Riyadh

Pakhtunkhwa claim title as 2023 Saudi National Cricket Championship concludes in Riyadh
Updated 18 November 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
Follow

Pakhtunkhwa claim title as 2023 Saudi National Cricket Championship concludes in Riyadh

Pakhtunkhwa claim title as 2023 Saudi National Cricket Championship concludes in Riyadh
  • Final day’s action saw 5-run victory over Patriots at Nofa Resort in the capital
  • Championship is the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation’s most important program, says chairman Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud
Updated 18 November 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: The 2023 National Cricket Championship concluded on Friday in Riyadh with Pakhtunkhwa beating Patriots by five runs in the final.

Pakhtunkhwa had posted a total of 181/8 in 20 overs, before bowling out their opponents for 176 in 19.4 overs.

The championship — which kicked off in January — was organized by the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in partnership with Sports For All Federation. The final was held at Nofa Resort in the Kingdom’s capital.

SACF Chairman Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud told Arab News that the championship is the federation’s most important program.

“It is in 13 regions around the Kingdom and we had more than 9,000 participants,” he said. “We have finals as well in Dammam for all the east coast, and Yanbu for all the west coast and total participants of 9,000 to 10,000,” he added.

Prince Saud said that the 2023 championship was the second iteration of the competition, which is one of four programs under the umbrella of the federation, which aims to promote the sport in Saudi Arabia.

SACF Vice Chairman Nawaf Al-Otaibi told Arab News that the federation had greater ambitions than just organizing competitions.

“Our main mandate as a federation is to build up the infrastructure of the game and make sure that all communities, expats and citizens are able to enjoy the game and be able to play the game more regularly within a proper infrastructure in terms of grass fields and stadiums,” he said.

He added that the SACF’s target is to make the Kingdom a world-class cricketing destination in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The SACF was established in 2020 with 12 associations in eight regions, and registered over 6,000 players in its first year.

It now has 21 associations covering 13 regions in the Kingdom, with more than 15,000 registered players and over 12 national programs tasked with growing the sport from its grassroots.

Topics: 2023 Saudi National Cricket Championship Saudi Cricket Riyadh

Related

Saudi Cricket Federation chair, Indian ambassador discuss Kingdom’s investment in sport
Cricket
Saudi Cricket Federation chair, Indian ambassador discuss Kingdom’s investment in sport
Hit Pakistani cricket show wins hearts in India
Pakistan
Hit Pakistani cricket show wins hearts in India

The last teams standing: India takes on Australia in the Cricket World Cup final

The last teams standing: India takes on Australia in the Cricket World Cup final
Updated 18 November 2023
AP
Follow

The last teams standing: India takes on Australia in the Cricket World Cup final

The last teams standing: India takes on Australia in the Cricket World Cup final
  • The final will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of 132,000 
  • The stadium, commissioned in 2015 and built for tournament final eight years later, will likely set an attendance record 
Updated 18 November 2023
AP

AHMEDEBAD: India, a country of 1.4 billion people, will come to a virtual standstill on Sunday when its cricket team led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli takes on five-time champion Australia in the Cricket World Cup final.
It will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of 132,000. It was commissioned in 2015 and built with the purpose of hosting the tournament final eight years later. In the process it will likely set a world cricket attendance record.
From Chennai to Dharamsala and Mumbai to Kolkata, India has played in front of partisan crowds during the six-week tournament. The home side has channeled that weight of expectations and pressure to win nine consecutive games — the only unbeaten team.
Kohli, not surprisingly, has been the focal point for this Indian performance. Now the foremost one-day international batter in history with 50 centuries, he has scored 711 runs in 10 innings at average of 101.57. It is an insurmountable tally, with Sharma (550 runs) and Australia’s David Warner (528) well behind.
India’s dominance in this World Cup, however, has been underlined by its bowling attack. Mohammed Shami has been the leader — 23 wickets in only six games. And Shami wasn’t in contention for the first four games when India opted for Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur/Ravichandran Ashwin.
Pandya’s left ankle injury ruled the allrounder out of the tournament and made more room for Shami. Also helping India was Jasprit Bumrah, who took 18 wickets in 10 games, while spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with 31 wickets between them.
India’s bowling has been so impressive that it has yet to chase any total over 273 runs in this tournament and restricted the opposition to sub-100 scores twice and under-200 scores two other times. Among them, Australia was bowled out for 199 in its tournament-opening match at Chennai on Oct. 8.
“The difference is our bowling attack,” said opener Shubman Gill. “Our bowlers have either defended the total or restricted the other team to a below-par score.”
Going for its sixth title, Australia is the most dominant side in World Cup history. It has lost two finals — to the West Indies in 1975 and to Sri Lanka in 1996. Now in its eighth final, it stands between India’s quest for a third title.
The two sides have a previous knockout history — they have met on two occasions. Australia beat India in the 2015 World Cup semifinal at Sydney, enroute to its fifth title. In 2011, Yuvraj Singh’s heroic half-century allowed the eventual championship-winning home side to beat Australia in the quarterfinals at Ahmedabad.
The 2003 final in Johannesburg was the last time the teams met in a championship match. Skipper Ricky Ponting smashed an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls as Australia won by 125 runs, amassing 359-2 before India surrendered meekly with 234-9.
Sharma will once again look to take the attack to Australia captain Pat Cummins and his fellow bowlers. Sharma especially loves short deliveries and has hit the most sixes in this tournament — 28.
Australia lost its first two games — to India and South Africa — and was in 10th and last place in the standings with no points on Oct. 15. Since, Warner, Mitchell Marsh (426 runs in nine games) and Adam Zampa (22 wickets) have been the cornerstones of its revival.
“It’s why we play the game, we want to take on the best,” Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc said after his team’s semifinal win over South Africa.
“India has been the best in the tournament so far and we both find ourselves in the final. We played them in the first game of the tournament, now we get to take them on in the last. What a place to be at the end of a World Cup.”

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

Latest updates

Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship
Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship
Jordan’s MPs give final touches to recommendations on deals with Israel
Jordan’s MPs give final touches to recommendations on deals with Israel
Turkiye steps up commitment to combat cross-border drug networks
Turkiye steps up commitment to combat cross-border drug networks
Saudi Arabia ramps up Gaza aid efforts
Saudi Arabia ramps up Gaza aid efforts
Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
Manchester women’s derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.