War on Gaza
War on Gaza

'Significant' pause in Gaza war if hostages freed: US official

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R) and US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, engage in a conversation during the IISS Manama Dialogue security conference, in Manama on November 18, 2023. (AFP)
Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R) and US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, engage in a conversation during the IISS Manama Dialogue security conference, in Manama on November 18, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
'Significant' pause in Gaza war if hostages freed: US official

‘Significant’ pause in Gaza war if hostages freed: US official
  • McGurk said Biden had discussed the issue on Friday evening with the ruler of the Gulf nation of Qatar, which is leading mediation efforts toward a cease-fire and release of the captives
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
MANAMA: US President Joe Biden’s main adviser on the Middle East said Saturday there would be a “significant pause” in the Israel-Hamas war if hostages held by militants in Gaza are freed.
Hamas militants seized about 240 hostages on October 7 when they surged across Gaza’s militarised border into southern Israel to kill around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
In response, Israel is carrying out a relentless bombardment and ground offensive of targets in the Gaza Strip which has so far killed 12,300 people, according to the Palestinian territory’s Hamas government.
“The surge in humanitarian relief, the surge in fuel, the pause... will come when hostages are released,” Brett McGurk told a security conference in Bahrain.
Release of a large number of hostages would result in “a significant pause... and a massive surge of humanitarian relief,” he said.
McGurk said Biden had discussed the issue on Friday evening with the ruler of the Gulf nation of Qatar, which is leading mediation efforts toward a cease-fire and release of the captives.
The White House said Biden and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed “the urgent need for all hostages held by Hamas to be released without further delay.”
Two days earlier Biden had said he was “mildly hopeful” of reaching a deal to free the hostages, believed to include about 10 US citizens.
French President Emmanuel Macron also discussed the hostages with Al-Thani and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday, his office said.
Macron said immediately freeing the captives, of whom eight are French, was “an absolute priority for France.”
The three leaders also talked about strengthening their coordination to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza, Macron’s office said.
So far efforts by Qatar have led to the release of four of the captives. A fifth hostage, a soldier, was rescued in an Israeli operation.
Israel’s army said this week it had recovered the bodies of two women hostages in Gaza.

McGurk said on Saturday that the situation in the besieged Palestinian territory was “horrific” and “intolerable.”
Israel has refused to heed calls for a cease-fire before all the hostages are released.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who also attended the Bahrain conference, said it was “unacceptable” to link humanitarian pauses to release of hostages.
Meanwhile EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reflected on the future of Gaza, saying, “Hamas cannot be in control of Gaza anymore.”
The Palestinian Authority, based in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, “told me they are ready and willing to take this responsibility” with the help of the international community, said Borrell.
He added that Arab countries should also play a role in any future configuration, both political and economic, for Gaza.
Safadi insisted there would be “no Arab troops” deployed in Gaza.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Israel-Hamas agree US-backed deal to pause conflict, free hostages: US media

Israel-Hamas agree US-backed deal to pause conflict, free hostages: US media
Updated 18 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
Israel-Hamas agree US-backed deal to pause conflict, free hostages: US media

Israel-Hamas agree US-backed deal to pause conflict, free hostages: US media
Updated 18 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A tentative deal has been agreed between Israel, Hamas and the US which will see women and children held in Gaza freed in exchange for a five-day pause in the fighting, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the deal.
The six-page pact will lead to the first pause in fighting if it is adhered to.
Washington denied a deal had been struck, saying work toward an agreement was still ongoing, White House spokespeople told Reuters.

— More to follow.

Topics: War on Gaza

Warring parties trade blame for damaged dam south of Khartoum

Warring parties trade blame for damaged dam south of Khartoum
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters
AFP
Follow

Warring parties trade blame for damaged dam south of Khartoum

Warring parties trade blame for damaged dam south of Khartoum
  • Fighting broke out in Khartoum in April amid tensions between the army and Rapid Support Forces over integrating their forces during a transition to democracy
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters AFP

KHAROUM: The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces blamed each other on Saturday for a strike that damaged a bridge over the Jebel Awlia dam south of Khartoum, the latest piece of key infrastructure to suffer in a seven-moth war.
The extent of the damage to the dam was unclear, but severe damage to the dam threatened major flooding of the White Nile.
In recent weeks, a bridge in the capital Khartoum and a crucial oil depot were damaged in strikes, for which the two forces also blamed each other.
Fighting has raged in recent days in the Jebel Awlia area, an impoverished district in southern Khartoum state, displacing thousands. The RSF said earlier this month that it had seized an army base in the area.
The local “emergency room” volunteer group said in statements that civilians were killed in raids by the Rapid Support Forces, as well as in the crossfire as the army and RSF traded artillery in the area.
Exact numbers have been hard to get amidst damage to telecom networks.

Sudan is facing a convergence of a worsening humanitarian calamity and a catastrophic human rights crisis.

Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, UN assistant secretary-general

Fighting broke out in Khartoum in April amid tensions between the army and Rapid Support Forces over integrating their forces during a transition to democracy.
Since then, the RSF has taken control of most of the capital, Khartoum, on the ground and has been expanding southward.
Simultaneously, it has managed to take control of most of the western Darfur region, with analysts saying it has gained momentum in its efforts to cement control over as much of the country as possible, bolstering its position in ongoing peace talks.
Sudan has also informed the UN chief of the “immediate” end of the UN political mission in the country, according to a letter circulated in the Security Council.
In an official letter in Arabic dated Thursday, accompanied by an English version from the Sudanese ambassador to the UN, Foreign Minister Ali Elsadig Ali informed Antonio Guterres of “the decision of the government of Sudan to terminate the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan with immediate effect.”
According to the English version, the mission had aimed to “assist the transitional government of Sudan after the December 2018 revolution,” but the government said the mission had proven “disappointing.”
However, Khartoum said it would continue to work “constructively” with the UN.
Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the mission’s mandate was scheduled to end on Dec. 3.
“The secretary-general has appointed Ian Martin to lead a strategic review of the UN Mission in Sudan to provide the Security Council with options to adapt the mission’s mandate,” he said.
Guterres was also appointing Algeria’s Ramtane Lamamra as his envoy for Sudan.
“We will continue to engage closely with all actors, including the Sudanese authorities and members of the Security Council, to clarify next steps,” Dujarric said.
UNITAMS employs 245 people, including 88 in Port Sudan and others outside Sudan in Nairobi and Addis Ababa, Dujarric confirmed.
In an address to the Security Council on Thursday, the UN assistant secretary-general for Africa, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, denounced the spread of the conflict to other parts of Sudan, which already has the largest number of displaced people in the world.
“Sudan is facing a convergence of a worsening humanitarian calamity and a catastrophic human rights crisis,” she said.
Narly 25 million people need humanitarian aid in Sudan, UN humanitarian operations chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday.
The civil war has left more than 10,000 dead, according to an estimate by the NGO Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, a figure that is widely considered an underestimate.

 

Topics: Sudan Khartoum

Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in south Lebanon

Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in south Lebanon
Updated 18 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in south Lebanon

Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in south Lebanon
  • Residents say it is the first strike against outskirts of Nabatieh since 2006 war
Updated 18 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: An Israeli drone fired two missiles at an aluminum plant outside the southern Lebanese market town of Nabatieh on Saturday, causing a fire and widespread damage.

The Israeli strike near the village of Toul is the first to hit the area since the 34-day war in 2006 between Israel and the Hezbollah.

The drone targeted the factory on the Toul-Kfour road at 4 a.m. It was the first time an industrial facility had been targeted during the recent violence, a resident told Arab News.

They added: “We woke up at night to the sound of a big explosion, which turned out to be the result of the interception of a missile in the southern skies.

“Then the factory was targeted, and the sounds of explosions continued in the border region, causing fear among people.”

Samer, from Nabatieh, said: “People have not yet decided to move from the area, but those well off have reserved places in areas far from the south in case they are forced to leave.”

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon sounded warning sirens from its centers close to the shelling sites, in the vicinity of the towns of Tayr Harfa, Chamaa, and Naqoura.

Several mayors of villages subjected to daily shelling told of the “need to support the steadfastness of the remaining residents in the towns.”

Meanwhile, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Saturday mourned the death of Ahmad Bahar, the first deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

Bahar was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, and Berri said: “(He was) martyred as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.”

He added: “We place this crime with other massacres committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip before all the free people of the world and their representatives.

“Is there anyone who will deter Israel and put an end to its machine of bloodshed and killings?”

His comments came as the southern region appeared to have entered a new phase of military escalation amid the Gaza crisis.

The southern skies have seen flights by Israeli reconnaissance aircraft.

Hezbollah carried out a series of operations on Saturday against Israeli positions, announcing its support “of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and support of their resistance.”

It said that it had targeted Israeli soldiers in the Shtula Forest and troops in Khallet Warde with “appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.”

Hezbollah also announced that it had targeted the Israeli Ramim Barracks “with missiles and artillery shells.”

It also said that it had hit the Al-Raheb post “with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits, as well as targeting the new Israeli military command headquarters in Wadi Sasaa with missile fire, causing confirmed hits.”

Hezbollah also reported that an Israeli Hermes 450 drone had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile, adding that “its debris was seen falling over the Galilee Panhandle area.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel

‘Bring them home’: marching for days, families of Gaza hostages reach Jerusalem

‘Bring them home’: marching for days, families of Gaza hostages reach Jerusalem
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP
'Bring them home': marching for days, families of Gaza hostages reach Jerusalem

‘Bring them home’: marching for days, families of Gaza hostages reach Jerusalem
  • The families, their faces etched with exhaustion and stress, were joined by thousands of supporters on the march
  • Many were draped in blue-and-white Israeli flags as they walked the final stretch to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Clutching photos of their missing loved ones, hundreds of relatives of hostages snatched into Gaza on October 7 marched into Jerusalem on Saturday to demand answers from the Israeli government.
The families, their faces etched with exhaustion and stress, were joined by thousands of supporters on the march which set out Tuesday from the coastal city of Tel Aviv, urging action to bring to the release of captives.
Since Hamas militants surged out of Gaza six weeks ago and, according to Israeli officials, seized some 240 hostages, their families and friends have waged a determined publicity campaign to secure their freedom.
“Bring them home now!” the marchers chanted as they walked into Jerusalem, the seat of the Israeli government, many carrying placards with the faces of the kidnapped.
One of the posters read: “Mum we’re waiting for you. Come back.”
Many were draped in blue-and-white Israeli flags as they walked the final stretch to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
The march was organized by Yuval Haran, whose father was killed and mother kidnapped to Gaza along with six other family members.
Earlier this week, the Israeli army confirmed finding the bodies of two hostages inside the bombarded Palestinian territory.
“We can’t lose any more people,” Haran told the marchers.
Relatives, who quickly formed the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in the wake of the attacks, have consistently criticized the government for failing to keep them informed, and say release efforts should be an absolute priority of Israel’s military campaign.
As they approached Netanyahu’s office, they stopped briefly to release hundreds of yellow helium balloons into the sky, many supporters in tears as they gazed into the sky.
“I want the government to bring them home to us,” said Dvora Cohen, 43, whose brother-in-law and 12-year-old nephew and are both believed held in Gaza.
“I want the world to help us, I want the Red Cross to do its job, to go into Gaza and see if they are alive, see what they need, if they are getting medical help,” she told AFP.
So far, the Red Cross has not been able to meet with any of the hostages, Israel’s top diplomat Eli Cohen said this week, and the families say they have had no news from the Israeli government about negotiations to secure their release.
“We want answers,” said Ari Levi, 68, who had two family members taken by Palestinian militants from Nir Oz, a kibbutz community near the Gaza border: his cousin Ohad, 49, and Ohad’s 12-year-old son Eitan.
Eitan was seen in social media footage from the day of the attack thrown onto the back of a motorbike and driven away by militants.
“It’s not normal to have children kidnapped for 43 days. We don’t know what the government is doing, we don’t have any information,” Levi told AFP.
He said rumors which started circulating in recent days that the army had found more bodies in Gaza have sent anxiety levels through the roof.
“As soon as there’s a rumor like that — how can we sleep? We don’t know anything. Nobody (from the government) has spoken to us. They say: ‘Yes we’re with you’, but they don’t give us any information,” he said.
The war began when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, Israeli officials say, and kidnapping around 240 others including Israelis and foreigners, women, children and elderly people.
Israel hit back with massive military assault which the Hamas-run government says has killed 12,300 people in Gaza, mostly civilians.
Four of the hostages have been freed so far by Hamas and another, a soldier, was rescued in an Israeli operation.
Diplomatic sources this week said Qatar-mediated negotiations were under way to free some of the hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and a temporary cease-fire.
But the talks have so far yielded no result, and the families say they have no idea what is being discussed.
“We want our government to make every effort to make a deal, to release first the children, to do something,” said Levi, his words echoed by many in the crowd.
Michal, 48, who joined part of the march and did not want to give her surname, said: “As a mother, I’d say if my son or my daughter was there, even for two minutes, I would literally stop at nothing to bring them home.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Hostages Hamas

Video of Israeli soldier hurling grenade in West Bank village mosque goes viral

Video of Israeli soldier hurling grenade in West Bank village mosque goes viral
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News
Video of Israeli soldier hurling grenade in West Bank village mosque goes viral

Video of Israeli soldier hurling grenade in West Bank village mosque goes viral
  • Media claims he was suspended over ‘serious incident that goes against the values of the IDF’
  • Village official describes incident as ‘blatant violation’ of building’s sanctity
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: An Israeli soldier who was viewed by millions on social media hurling a stun grenade in a village mosque in the West Bank has been reportedly suspended by the Israel Defense Forces.
In an 18-second video that went viral across thousands of social media handles, the IDF soldier was seen asking someone to film him tossing the stun grenade inside Budrus’ Grand Mosque.
The call for Fajr (sunrise) prayer can be heard in the background of the video while the soldier walks toward the mosque’s entrance. He then hurls the grenade that can be heard exploding.
Israeli media reported that the IDF had published a statement confirming the soldier’s suspension.
“This is a serious incident that goes against the values of the IDF,” the military was reported as saying in a statement.
“Upon learning of the incident, the soldier was suspended from his post. He will be thoroughly investigated and (disciplined) accordingly.”
It was assumed that the undated incident happened in Budrus village in the West Bank, based on the mosque’s name seen in the video.
Some Israeli media said that the incident happened two Fridays ago but that could not be independently verified.
The soldier is seen heading back toward the camera at the end of the video, while the call for prayer goes silent and filming finishes.
Al-Quds Al-Arabi website quoted Nasser Marar, the village’s council chairman, as saying: “The incident happened at Fajr prayer on a Friday at Budrus Grand Mosque.
“The soldier tossed the grenade during the call for prayer, shortly before worshippers started arriving at the mosque, in blatant violation of its sanctity.”
Marar added that no one had been injured in the incident.
Palestinian journalist Mohammed Abu Obeid reposted the video on X, and said: “How will the Israeli Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan explain this behavior?”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Soldier mosque Grenade West Bank

