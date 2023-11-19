Jazan region initiates $30m privatization of parks and football fields to drive investments

RIYADH: Recreational and sporting facilities in the Jazan region are poised for improvement as the municipality has initiated the privatization of 13 parks and football fields, with an annual allocation of SR5 million ($1.35 million).
Jazan Municipality plans to release a total contract valued at over SR113 million, with the intention of transferring these projects to regional investors to enhance the investment system and boost revenues.
The municipality emphasized that the privatization process includes transforming parks and stadiums into specialized companies responsible for the management and operation of public spaces.
These efforts align with the broader goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, focusing on private sector involvement, financial sustainability, and business privatization to foster development.
Jazan Municipality invited investors and entrepreneurs interested in these opportunities to explore the details through the digital portal for municipal investment and the “Forsa” smart application, providing easy access for participation in investment opportunities.
In October, the Minister of Transport and Logistics announced Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest SR1.6 trillion through partnerships with the private sector and global collaborators.
During the Saudi-EU Investment Forum, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser emphasized the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, targeting over 30 million pilgrims and Umrah visitors and more than 100 million tourists annually.
Recognizing the pivotal role of the private sector in driving future prosperity, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has underscored its significance as a strategic permanent partner crucial to the Kingdom’s success.
This commitment is reflected in Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to elevate the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 40 percent to an ambitious 65 percent.
These efforts saw the Kingdom outperform its target for attracting regional headquarters, with over 180 companies now established in the Kingdom.
This number surpasses the initial goal of securing 160 headquarters by the end 2023, as disclosed by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.
RIYADH: Saudi utility firm ACWA Power announced that it has received the initial commercial operation certificate from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority to operate the second phase of the Noor Energy 1 independent power project.
In a statement to Tadawul, the company said that the development will add 200 megawatts to the project, thus taking the total operational capacity to 717 MW.
The utility monolith further noted that it expects the financial impact of this 950 MW project from the first quarter of 2024.
The Noor Energy project, touted to be the largest single-site concentrated solar power plant, is located in the fourth phase of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
According to ACWA Power’s website, it owns a net stake of 25 percent in Noor Energy 1. The Saudi firm-led consortium bagged the project in 2017 and would support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 by increasing the share of clean energy in the UAE to 25 percent by 2030.
Earlier this month, the company disclosed that it plans to develop 500 MW of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan in partnership with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., also known as Masdar.
The desalination giant revealed that the deal will bolster Azerbaijan’s stride toward its net-zero ambitions while contributing to the global decarbonization effort.
Currently, ACWA Power is developing a wind energy project in Azerbaijan, with a capacity of 240 MW for $286 million.
Earlier this month, the power generation firm revealed that its net profit for the first nine months of this year rose to SR1.08 billion ($290 billion), representing an increase of 23 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.
ACWA Power’s net profit for the third quarter rose 17 percent year on year to SR397.94 million.
“With the collaboration of our various business units, we hit SR1 billion bottom line in nine months, which is a fantastic achievement given the macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges surrounding us,” said Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib, chief financial officer of ACWA Power, after announcing the financial results.
Gaza war a threat to fragile world economy, analysts warn
World Bank report forecasts an economic ‘shock’ could push oil prices soaring to $150 per barrel
Updated 18 November 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: In a worrying report issued on Oct. 30, the World Bank warned that the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas could trigger an economic “shock” that would include oil prices soaring up to $150 a barrel and millions around the world going hungry due to the result of higher food prices.
Just as the world economy emerges from the disruption of the pandemic and the shockwaves of the Ukraine war, economists and risk analysts are mindful of how an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict into a wider regional war involving Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and even Iran, might impact the global economic recovery and the price of commodities for rich and poor countries alike.
In its latest Commodity Markets Outlook, the World Bank stresses that while the global economy is in a much better position than it was during the 1970s to “cope” with a major oil-price shock, it did state that “an escalation of the latest conflict in the Middle East – which comes on top of disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine – could push global commodity markets into unchartered waters.”
In 1973 members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal, proclaimed an oil embargo of nations that had supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War. At the time, the embargo acutely strained the US economy, which had grown increasingly dependent on foreign oil under the Nixon Administration.
“At the moment, the situation is fluid,” Dr. Nasser Saidi, former Lebanese economy and trade minister and founder of Nasser Saidi & Associates, an economic and business advisory consultancy, told Arab News, adding: “The impact of the Israel-Hamas war will depend on the length and depth of the conflict as well as if it spills over into the wider region, thus drawing in other parties, resulting in international ramifications that would then have an effect on global supply chains.”
In his presentation “The Middle East in a Fragmented, Multi-Polar World” at the 19th Korea Middle East Cooperation Forum in Doha from Nov. 5-8 this year, Saidi stated how “global growth momentum has already slowed significantly this year; the war has the potential to further slow growth rates, raise already record-high public debt levels into crisis.”
According to the bank’s report, the conflict’s effects on global commodity markets have been limited so far. Overall oil prices have risen about 6 percent since the start of the conflict. Prices of agricultural commodities, most metals, and other commodities have barely budged.
“The global economic impacts of the war between Israel and Hamas have remained relatively muted,” Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told Arab News.
The impact of the Israel-Hamas war will depend on the length and depth of the conflict as well as if it spills over into the wider region, thus drawing in other parties, resulting in international ramifications that would then have an effect on global supply chains.
Dr. Nasser Saidi, former Lebanese economy and trade minister and founder of Nasser Saidi & Associates
“Unless we see this conflict ignite the region, there is unlikely to be a major shock to global markets,” he added. “This war of course raises the geopolitical stakes within the region, but in many cases the impact of geopolitical developments on markets tends to be limited and short-lived.”
However, some analysts take a different view, and warn that ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas could severely threaten the world’s already fragile economic outlook.
The war in Gaza, now in its sixth week, has resulted in the displacement of around 1.5 million Palestinians, 21 hospitals that have gone out of service and dozens more that had been severely damaged, over 11,000 deaths and tens of thousands more injured, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
“We are meeting at a very dangerous time for our part of the world,” said Saidi during his presentation in Doha. “The timing of this conference is very opportune at a personal level, and I think it reflects many of us. I have known nothing but war during my own lifetime as a professional, as a minister, as a public official, as an academic. My message is it must end and maybe what is happening today in Gaza and Palestine more generally may be a moment of change. We don’t know yet. We’re still living the fog war.”
As Saidi underlined, the Middle East is home to 60 percent of the world’s refugees – the highest number in the world.
Palestinian refugees won’t just stay in neighboring countries, they will be pushed to move to other regions, including Europe, he added.
“The impact of the war on oil and gas prices could be huge,” said Saidi, further noting that if oil prices jump to a record $150 per barrel as the World Bank warns, “it will affect world economic growth, which has already been slowing during 2023. The more inflation affects commodity prices, the lower economic growth and the increase in debt crises for many countries because you are also having a period of high interest rates.”
“Destruction and violence beget violence,” added Saidi in his presentation. “There are no military solutions in Gaza.”
The countries most vulnerable in the Middle East include Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iran. These countries are already facing a decline in growth, have current account and fiscal deficits and a fall in international reserves. According to Saidi, the sectors that will be most impacted in these countries are tourism, hospitality, construction and real estate, as well as capital outflows and lower foreign direct investment inflows.
“Neighboring Middle Eastern states dealing with significant economic challenges of their own, like Egypt and Lebanon, are especially vulnerable here,” said Mogielnicki. “Any spillover of violence or refugees will immediately impact these neighboring states, which do not necessarily have the absorptive capacity.”
A lot clearly depends on oil.
“Any escalation of violence or major attacks in the oil- and gas-producing countries of the Gulf would affect energy markets in a consequential manner,” said Mogielnicki. “Thus far, key actors in the Gulf have demonstrated a strong desire to prevent this war from turning into a broader regional conflict.”
On Nov. 11, Saudi Arabia called an emergency Arab-Islamic Summit to address concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. All leaders agreed on the need for a ceasefire. The joint summit concluded by calling for an Israeli arms embargo.
“The world is becoming increasingly fragmented,” said Saidi.
It has also experienced great economic shifts in recent years – shifts that see the global economy looking eastward rather than westward.
In 1993, the G7 countries produced close to 50 percent of the world’s gross domestic product. Today, that group accounts for 30 percent, while Asia, in particular China, produces close to 20 percent.
“The implications for this part of the world are very clear,” said Saidi. “Our economic relations, politics, defense and other ties have always been with the West, but economic geography dictates that we need to shift those relations towards Asia.”
Saidi argued in his presentation that one way to solve some of the dire economic prospects facing the Middle East, especially with the war in Gaza, is the creation of a regional development bank. The focus now needs to be on “post-war stabilization, reconstruction, recovery and a return to pre-war economic legacy.”
“The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) have got to be the main engine for economic stability across the Middle East because they’re capable of doing that,” said Saidi. “In order to do so, we must reinvigorate the GCC common market and the GCC customs union. We need trade agreements as a block for the GCC countries. Secondly, we need to establish an Arab bank for reconstruction and development. We are the only region in the world.”
When asked why the Middle East is the only region without a development bank, Saidi said:“Because many of our countries have been destroyed.
“We need to help rebuild them. The cost is easily $1.4 to $1.6 trillion, and the list of countries is increasing. We now have Gaza and Palestine added to them.”
This, he said, could be one area for cooperation between the Middle East and Asia.
“The big tectonic shift is moving towards Asia,” added Saidi. “All our trade agreements are with Europe and the United States. That must change. We must shift.”
Saudi exchange’s introduction of single stock options to woo global investors
Options offer investors ability to manage risks by hedging their positions or taking advantage of market movements
Updated 18 November 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
RIYADH: Saudi Exchange’s newest offering, single stock options, is well positioned to draw additional international investment to Tadawul, an official at the body told Arab News.
Since the introduction of the derivative market at the exchange in 2020, investors have seen a multitude of avenues to diversify their portfolios.
The most recent addition of single stock options can be particularly appealing to international investors who are familiar with options trading and seek to protect their investment against market volatility, acting Chief of Derivatives at Saudi Exchange Nayef Al-Athel told Arab News.
There are certain criteria that international investors weigh up when considering investing, most notably the overall sophistication of the capital market, liquidity, and risk management, he added.
He noted that the introduction of the derivatives market was a “landmark” in the ongoing effort by the entity to advance the Saudi capital market and appeal to international investors, putting it on par with the global market.
Within their inherent function, single stock options can serve investors globally as a means to potentially boost profitability by providing a window into market movements while simultaneously reducing risk.
As standard option contracts with an individual stock as an underlying asset, options “offer investors the ability to manage risks by hedging their positions or taking advantage of market movements,” Al-Athel said.
Loai Bafaqeeh, head of the securities division at Saudi National Bank, told Arab News that the introduction of the single stock options is expected to add to the depth and potentially reduce market volatility.
He added that it could also lead to greater demand and interest in related services such as securities borrowing and lending.
“We believe it is a very important addition to the derivatives market which will support greater interest and potential trading activity from local and international clients who would like to trade in these instruments over the course of time,” he said.
“Such trading instruments would definitely make the Saudi derivatives market attractive and potentially lucrative for sophisticated investors,” he added.
The introduction of hedging tools by the market, such as index futures, served to attract more interest from sophisticated institutional foreign investors and help build institutional capabilities in Tadawul.
Nayef Al-Athel, acting chief of derivatives at Saudi Exchange
The SNB official pointed out, however, that in some cases, options can introduce some level of volatility when the open interest or exposure in options is significant compared to the average daily volume of the security.
Thus, the overall role of market makers in both a security and single stock option serves to help mitigate and reduce extreme volatility and lead to greater depth and natural liquidity in both the derivatives and equities market, Bafaqeeh outlined.
Market making is one of the key success factors which was recently enabled through the new regulations issued by Saudi Exchange, according to Bafaqeeh.
SNB Capital currently acts as a market maker for index futures. The role of derivatives market maker supports greater interest and potential trading activity from clients who would like to trade in these instruments over the course of time, he added.
Bafaqeeh said: “While equity markets benefit from natural buyers and sellers which add depth to the order book even in the absence of a market maker, the derivatives market requires a market maker for continued success and consistent depth of liquidity which is why we have focused on being the first in this area.”
Al-Athel further noted how single stock options are a leverage to boost profitability and gain exposure at a relatively lower capital outlay, allowing investors to pay only a fraction of the notional value of the stocks.
The acting chief of derivatives further emphasized that within the very fabric of options is the unique ability to take advantage of both the upsides and downsides of market movement without owning the underlying stock, through short selling.
Four stocks have been selected from the largest and most liquid companies listed on Saudi Exchange – Aramco, Al Rajhi Bank, STC, and SABIC – to serve as underlying assets.
Despite the worldwide market for derivatives being in the trillions of dollars, the Middle East and North Africa region remains relatively new to this phenomenon.
The derivatives instruments have been used historically in all developed markets throughout the years as an effective hedging tool.
Loai Bafaqeeh, head of the securities division at Saudi National Bank
As the largest stock exchange in the MENA area, with a market capitalization of SR9.8 trillion ($2.61 trillion) as of the 2022 fiscal year, Tadawul “continues to identify opportunities more broadly to provide investors with diversified and attractive investment products,” Al-Athel said.
“With this in mind, we’ve also recently launched several indices to further build our offering to investors, including three size Indices – the Tadawul Small, Medium and Large Indices and the Tadawul IPO Index,” he added.
Embedded in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint is the Financial Sector Development Program, a key initiative that supplements Saudi Exchange’s product offerings and complements developments to the financial market’s infrastructure.
The introduction of hedging tools by the market, such as index futures, served to attract more interest from sophisticated institutional foreign investors and help build institutional capabilities in Tadawul, according to Al-Athel.
The head of securities at SNB echoed this notion, with Bafaqeeh saying: “The derivatives instruments have been used historically in all developed markets throughout the years as an effective hedging tool, which is one of the main objectives of such instruments. Offering the derivatives instruments to all client
segments would be beneficial and help the Saudi market have greater depth, liquidity and potential trading volumes.”
Al-Athel pointed out that with options, “investors gain exposure to the price movement of the underlying stock, rather than a basket of stocks as with index contracts, but unlike equities, options don’t represent ownership in the underlying equities, nor do they give voting rights.”
He added: “You can utilize the financial leverage to boost profitability and gain that exposure at a relatively lower capital outlay where you only pay a fraction of the same notional value of stocks. Single stock options also enable investors to take advantage of both upside and downside market movements without owning the underlying stock as short selling is an embedded feature in options.”
Saudi Exchange launched the Derivatives Market in 2020, and has since introduced three derivatives products, including MT30 Index Futures, single stock futures, and now single stock options.
It said that it will launch physically settled US options, which are a type of financial contracts that require the actual delivery of the underlying asset that can be exercised at any time prior to expiration.
By adopting international standard practices, Saudi Exchange aims to continue on the trajectory of becoming a global market player and to strategically position itself to attract both international and domestic investment, Al-Athel said.
KSA’s fintech sector make significant stride with LYNK investment round
Updated 18 November 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: Startups across the Middle East and North Africa region managed to raise significant funding rounds, hailing a rebound in the venture capital space.
Saudi Arabia’s fintech sector marked a significant stride with LYNK successfully securing an investment round.
This financial boost came from notable backers Al Fozan Holding and Ramla Holding Group, although the investment amount remains undisclosed.
Founded in 2023 by Thabet Al-Subaie, LYNK connects financial institutions, commodity markets, and beneficiaries through its Shariah-compliant services.
This latest infusion of funds is set to catalyze the company’s growth, facilitating the introduction of new financial products and expanding its footprint both locally and globally. “LYNK is considered a leading company in the fintech industry. LYNK is dedicated to expanding its scope of work and strengthening its position among prominent financial institutions by establishing strategic partnerships aimed at meeting the aspirations of customers and fulfilling market needs,” Al-Subaie said.
Since its launch by BIM Ventures’ Saudi Venture Studio, LYNK has demonstrated remarkable performance in automating financial transactions. The platform has efficiently processed over SR100 million ($26 million) in Murabaha transactions.
The company claims to handle up to 15,000 transactions daily, each executed in less than a minute, and collectively valued at over SR5 billion.
Saudi BNPL Tamara raises $250m in debt financing
Saudi Arabia’s buy now, pay later giant Tamara managed to secure an additional $250 million in debt financing, bringing its total facility to $400 million.
The investment consists of an up to $200 million senior debt contribution from Goldman Sachs, complemented by a $50 million tranche by Shorooq Partners.
Co-founded in 2020 by Abdulmajeed Al-Sukhan, Turki bin Zarah, and Abdulmohsen Al-Babtain, Tamara’s offers its consumers the opportunity to purchase products in installments.
Last March, the company successfully raised a $150 million debt financing round, also from Goldman Sachs. This consistent backing from prominent financial institutions underscores Tamara’s growing influence in the fintech sector.
“We are pleased to announce this significant debt financing, a testament to our excellent operational performance to date and our future growth outlook,” Stefan Marciniak, Tamara’s chief financial officer, said.
“In a challenging economic climate, we are grateful to Goldman Sachs and Shorooq Partners for their support. These funds will catapult us forward, enabling us to further develop our flagship BNPL product and invest in new, innovative products and services, which will further strengthen our position as a leader in the industry,” Marciniak added.
The strategic utilization of this new financing is set to catalyze Tamara’s expansion. With its capital, the company is poised to invest in developing new products and services, further cementing its position in the competitive BNPL market.
Saudi Arabia’s VMS invests in Egypt’s Akhdar
Egyptian educational technology company Akhdar has successfully completed a six-figure funding round, led by Saudi Arabia’s venture studio, Value Maker Studio. This strategic investment is aimed at bolstering Akhdar’s expansion efforts into the Saudi market.
Established in 2016 by Mohamed Osama and Shady Ahmed, Akhdar has carved a niche in the education technology space by providing a wide array of Arabic-language educational materials.
Their offerings encompass over 2,500 pieces of content, including audio and written books, comprehensive book reviews, and engaging podcasts.
This diverse range of educational resources caters to a vast audience, with the app being utilized by 1.5 million users across 174 countries globally.
The recent funding underscores the growing interest in edtech solutions and reflects the confidence of investors in Akhdar’s potential for growth and impact.
“This strategic partnership will greatly support our expansion plans into the Gulf Cooperation Council region, with a particular emphasis on Saudi Arabia. Additionally, it will enable us to fuel our growth and further enhance our technology to effectively address the challenges faced by today’s learners,” Osama said.
This investment acts as a stepping stone for Akhdar to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, starting with Saudi Arabia.
Saudi cybersecurity startup COGNNA raises $2.25m
Saudi Arabian cybersecurity startup COGNNA has successfully secured $2.25 million in a seed funding round led by IMPACT46 and saw contributions from Vision Ventures, Faith Capital, along with other investors.
Established in 2022 by Ibrahim Al-Shamrani and Ziyad Al-Shehri, COGNNA specializes in leveraging artificial intelligence and sophisticated data analysis to identify and neutralize threats in customers’ systems and networks.
Notably, COGNNA was part of the first-ever Cybersecurity Accelerator Program initiated by the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority in August 2022, underlining its commitment to advancing cybersecurity solutions.
Mafhoom Technologies, a UAE-based fintech startup, has successfully raised $1.36 million in a pre-seed funding round by Al-Wafra Al-Thanya for Investments, complemented by contributions from various angel investors.
Established in 2022 by founders Ahmad Khatib and Ziad Melhem, Mafhoom is designed to empower users to manage their finances more effectively.
It offers tools to optimize spending, reduce bills, clear debt, and enhance financial literacy, while also helping users to meet their saving and investment goals.
This strategic partnership will greatly support our expansion plans into the Gulf Cooperation Council region, with a particular emphasis on Saudi Arabia.
Mohamed Osama Akhdar, cofounder and CEO
“Mafhoom Technologies is at the forefront of financial innovation, and we are delighted to have the support of esteemed investors who share our vision for a financially empowered future,” said Khatib.
This fresh injection of capital will enable Mafhoom to expand its team and facilitate its growth plans in Saudi Arabia.
Morocco’s CloudFret raises $2.1m
CloudFret, a Morocco-based logistics startup, has successfully raised $2.1 million in a funding round jointly led by AfriMobility and Azur Innovation Fund.
Launched in 2021 by Driss Jabar, CloudFret leverages an AI algorithm-based platform to facilitate connections between shippers and carriers across Mediterranean shores.
With this new capital, CloudFret aims to significantly expand its operations. The company has set ambitious targets to double its workforce by the end of 2024, a move that is poised to enhance its service offerings and broaden its network of shippers and partner carriers.
UAE’s logistics startup Wize raises $16m
Wize, a UAE-based logistics startup, has successfully secured $16 million in a pre-seed funding round predominantly backed by angel investors.
Established in 2022 by Alexander Lemzakov, Wize is carving a niche in the logistics sector with its eco-friendly last-mile transportation solutions.
The company operates on two primary fronts, firstly, as a marketplace for electric motorcycles, and secondly, as a subscription platform that enables businesses to efficiently manage their own fleets.
In a bid to support sustainable transportation, Wize offers a unique battery-as-a-service model, along with swapping stations.
Additionally, it has developed the Battery Swap App, designed to aid drivers in locating and reserving batteries, while also keeping them updated on charge levels.
With the injection of this new capital, Wize is set to accelerate its product development initiatives.
The funding will also facilitate the company’s expansion within the UAE, and enable it to explore and establish new partnership opportunities across the broader MENA region.
KARACHI: A United Arab Emirates-based multidisciplinary virtual assets investment consultancy company has collaborated with a Pakistani software house to import healthcare services for the Saudi market, informed the company’s top official earlier this week.
Headquartered in Dubai, PXDX deals in healthcare training and services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region where it manages its operations.
“We started collaboration in Pakistan and we had a project and we will be getting cooperation with a local software house in Pakistan and we will be importing their services to Saudi Arabia,” Dr. Rehan Al Taji, the founding CEO of PXDX and Gabriel Jobs, KSA, told Arab News without divulging the name of the Pakistani business entity.
The conversation took place on the sidelines of the seventh edition of The Future Summit, a two-day event that brought together futurists, business experts, innovative thinkers and investors at a local hotel in Karachi on Nov. 15.
“We will not only be offering services to hospitals but also extend our services to other sectors. However, we will start with the healthcare sector,” he continued without sharing further details.
Taji, who said he was visiting Pakistan third time, said he was deeply impressed by the performance of Pakistani startups which he described as “smart and innovative.”
“We saw Pakistani startups coming as a second runner up after Saudi startup in previous events like LEAP [tech conference] in Riyadh a few months back,” he said. “They are great.”
The PXDX and Gabriel Jobs chief said there were huge opportunities for Pakistani startups under Vision 2030, a program introduced by the Saudi authorities to diversify the kingdom’s economy and reduce its dependency on oil.
“Pakistani startups can extend their business in Saudi Arabia because now they [the Saudi authorities] are allowing it. With the help of Saudi businesses, they can establish their own companies there which will be 100 percent in their name and under their own ownership,” Taji continued, adding the opportunities were getting more rampant and easier to tap for foreign investors in the kingdom.
Under Vision 2030, the Saudi government is trying to develop, among other things, public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism.
Speaking to Arab News, Dana Al Salem, a Kuwaiti global tech entrepreneur, investor and innovation expert said Vision 2030 had clear objectives.
“The countries that are attracting a lot of investors have a very clear purpose which they share with the world,” he said. “For example, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 [is] super clear.”
Al Salem, who participated as a speaker at the summit, said Pakistan needed to work on its image abroad.
“Changing people's perspectives on Pakistan is very important,” she maintained.
The Kuwaiti expert advised Pakistan to focus on the agriculture sector for addressing food shortage concerns that countries around the world are facing, saying the South Asian nation was blessed with water resources which can help it increase its overall yield.