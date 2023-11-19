Saudi Fund for Development inks MoUs with Haiti and Jamaica

You are here

The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan Al-Marshad, signed an MoU with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to provide support in various sectors in the country. SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has strengthened its partnership with Caribbean nations, as the Kingdom extended its support to the development of Haiti and Jamaica.

On Nov. 17, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan Al-Marshad, signed memorandums of understanding with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The MoUs aim to establish a framework for promoting development cooperation and to provide support in various sectors in Jamaica and Haiti through SFD, according to SPA.

Through the agreements, the fund seeks to support the socioeconomic and sustainable expansion of projects in key developmental sectors in both nations.

These deals came on the sidelines of the Saudi-CARICOM roundtable meetings to deepen bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the CARICOM nations.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser further demonstrated this commitment by signing an agreement with Barbados.

The pact focuses on bilateral air transport services between the two nations and establishing a regulatory framework for air transport movement in accordance with the principles outlined in the Chicago Convention.

The treaty regulates international civil aviation traffic in compliance with fair and equal opportunity principles.

Hence, the signed MoU controls the granting of transport rights and applies the designation and licensing standards for internationally applicable airlines.

It further aims to strengthen the rules and standards of air safety, civil aviation security and fair competition protocols. It also seeks to benefit the common economic interests of national carriers by serving the air transport market between the two countries by applying modern entry patterns.

This comes as the chairman of CARICOM, Roosevelt Skerrit, addressed the Saudi-CARICOM round table meeting, noting that a direct 12-hour flight between Saudi Arabia and the Caribbean was successfully tested on Nov. 15 to serve as a potential “gateway” to South America.

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih highlighted that the country would discuss implementing a direct flight from the Kingdom to Caribbean nations through its newly established airline, Riyadh Air.

Following the roundtable forum, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with President of Guyana Irfaan Ali.

The meeting entailed discussing furthering bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the energy field.

New measures introduced for dividend distribution to shareholders in listed companies on Qatar Stock Exchange

New measures introduced for dividend distribution to shareholders in listed companies on Qatar Stock Exchange
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

New measures introduced for dividend distribution to shareholders in listed companies on Qatar Stock Exchange

New measures introduced for dividend distribution to shareholders in listed companies on Qatar Stock Exchange
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Controls to regulate dividend distributions in the Qatari capital market were issued to boost activity in the financial sector and increase liquidity volume.

Introduced by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, the regulations will include substantial changes in the mechanisms of annual dividends distribution to shareholders in public shareholding companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange. These decrees will also control the interim dividend distribution quarterly and semi-annually for companies intending to do so.

CEO of QFMA Tamy bin Ahmad Al-Binali announced that the rules will be implemented in 2024.

Jazan region initiates $30m privatization of parks and football fields to drive investments

Jazan region initiates $30m privatization of parks and football fields to drive investments
Updated 49 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Jazan region initiates $30m privatization of parks and football fields to drive investments

Jazan region initiates $30m privatization of parks and football fields to drive investments
Updated 49 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Recreational and sporting facilities in the Jazan region are poised for improvement as the municipality has initiated the privatization of 13 parks and football fields, with an annual allocation of SR5 million ($1.35 million).  

Jazan Municipality plans to release a total contract valued at over SR113 million, with the intention of transferring these projects to regional investors to enhance the investment system and boost revenues. 

The municipality emphasized that the privatization process includes transforming parks and stadiums into specialized companies responsible for the management and operation of public spaces.  

These efforts align with the broader goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, focusing on private sector involvement, financial sustainability, and business privatization to foster development. 

Jazan Municipality invited investors and entrepreneurs interested in these opportunities to explore the details through the digital portal for municipal investment and the “Forsa” smart application, providing easy access for participation in investment opportunities. 

In October, the Minister of Transport and Logistics announced Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest SR1.6 trillion through partnerships with the private sector and global collaborators.  

During the Saudi-EU Investment Forum, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser emphasized the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, targeting over 30 million pilgrims and Umrah visitors and more than 100 million tourists annually. 

Recognizing the pivotal role of the private sector in driving future prosperity, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has underscored its significance as a strategic permanent partner crucial to the Kingdom’s success.  

This commitment is reflected in Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to elevate the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 40 percent to an ambitious 65 percent. 

These efforts saw the Kingdom outperform its target for attracting regional headquarters, with over 180 companies now established in the Kingdom.  

This number surpasses the initial goal of securing 160 headquarters by the end 2023, as disclosed by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

ACWA Power gets greenlight to begin operations of Phase 2 of Dubai’s Noor Energy 1 project

ACWA Power gets greenlight to begin operations of Phase 2 of Dubai’s Noor Energy 1 project
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

ACWA Power gets greenlight to begin operations of Phase 2 of Dubai’s Noor Energy 1 project

ACWA Power gets greenlight to begin operations of Phase 2 of Dubai’s Noor Energy 1 project
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi utility firm ACWA Power announced that it has received the initial commercial operation certificate from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority to operate the second phase of the Noor Energy 1 independent power project. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company said that the development will add 200 megawatts to the project, thus taking the total operational capacity to 717 MW. 

The utility monolith further noted that it expects the financial impact of this 950 MW project from the first quarter of 2024. 

The Noor Energy project, touted to be the largest single-site concentrated solar power plant, is located in the fourth phase of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. 

According to ACWA Power’s website, it owns a net stake of 25 percent in Noor Energy 1. The Saudi firm-led consortium bagged the project in 2017 and would support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 by increasing the share of clean energy in the UAE to 25 percent by 2030. 

Earlier this month, the company disclosed that it plans to develop 500 MW of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan in partnership with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., also known as Masdar. 

The desalination giant revealed that the deal will bolster Azerbaijan’s stride toward its net-zero ambitions while contributing to the global decarbonization effort. 

Currently, ACWA Power is developing a wind energy project in Azerbaijan, with a capacity of 240 MW for $286 million. 

Earlier this month, the power generation firm revealed that its net profit for the first nine months of this year rose to SR1.08 billion ($290 billion), representing an increase of 23 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

ACWA Power’s net profit for the third quarter rose 17 percent year on year to SR397.94 million. 

“With the collaboration of our various business units, we hit SR1 billion bottom line in nine months, which is a fantastic achievement given the macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges surrounding us,” said Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib, chief financial officer of ACWA Power, after announcing the financial results. 

Gaza war a threat to fragile world economy, analysts warn

Gaza war a threat to fragile world economy, analysts warn
Updated 18 November 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Follow

Gaza war a threat to fragile world economy, analysts warn

Gaza war a threat to fragile world economy, analysts warn
  • World Bank report forecasts an economic ‘shock’ could push oil prices soaring to $150 per barrel
Updated 18 November 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: In a worrying report issued on Oct. 30, the World Bank warned that the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas could trigger an economic “shock” that would include oil prices soaring up to $150 a barrel and millions around the world going hungry due to the result of higher food prices.

Just as the world economy emerges from the disruption of the pandemic and the shockwaves of the Ukraine war, economists and risk analysts are mindful of how an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict into a wider regional war involving Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and even Iran, might impact the global economic recovery and the price of commodities for rich and poor countries alike.

In its latest Commodity Markets Outlook, the World Bank stresses that while the global economy is in a much better position than it was during the 1970s to “cope” with a major oil-price shock, it did state that “an escalation of the latest conflict in the Middle East – which comes on top of disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine – could push global commodity markets into unchartered waters.”

In 1973 members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal, proclaimed an oil embargo of nations that had supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War. At the time, the embargo acutely strained the US economy, which had grown increasingly dependent on foreign oil under the Nixon Administration.

“At the moment, the situation is fluid,” Dr. Nasser Saidi, former Lebanese economy and trade minister and founder of Nasser Saidi & Associates, an economic and business advisory consultancy, told Arab News, adding: “The impact of the Israel-Hamas war will depend on the length and depth of the conflict as well as if it spills over into the wider region, thus drawing in other parties, resulting in international ramifications that would then have an effect on global supply chains.”

In his presentation “The Middle East in a Fragmented, Multi-Polar World” at the 19th Korea Middle East Cooperation Forum in Doha from Nov. 5-8 this year, Saidi stated how “global growth momentum has already slowed significantly this year; the war has the potential to further slow growth rates, raise already record-high public debt levels into crisis.”

According to the bank’s report, the conflict’s effects on global commodity markets have been limited so far. Overall oil prices have risen about 6 percent since the start of the conflict. Prices of agricultural commodities, most metals, and other commodities have barely budged.

“The global economic impacts of the war between Israel and Hamas have remained relatively muted,” Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told Arab News. 

The impact of the Israel-Hamas war will depend on the length and depth of the conflict as well as if it spills over into the wider region, thus drawing in other parties, resulting in international ramifications that would then have an effect on global supply chains.

Dr. Nasser Saidi, former Lebanese economy and trade minister and founder of Nasser Saidi & Associates

“Unless we see this conflict ignite the region, there is unlikely to be a major shock to global markets,” he added. “This war of course raises the geopolitical stakes within the region, but in many cases the impact of geopolitical developments on markets tends to be limited and short-lived.”

However, some analysts take a different view, and warn that ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas could severely threaten the world’s already fragile economic outlook.

The war in Gaza, now in its sixth week, has resulted in the displacement of around 1.5 million Palestinians, 21 hospitals that have gone out of service and dozens more that had been severely damaged, over 11,000 deaths and tens of thousands more injured, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

“We are meeting at a very dangerous time for our part of the world,” said Saidi during his presentation in Doha. “The timing of this conference is very opportune at a personal level, and I think it reflects many of us. I have known nothing but war during my own lifetime as a professional, as a minister, as a public official, as an academic. My message is it must end and maybe what is happening today in Gaza and Palestine more generally may be a moment of change. We don’t know yet. We’re still living the fog war.”

As Saidi underlined, the Middle East is home to 60 percent of the world’s refugees – the highest number in the world.

Palestinian refugees won’t just stay in neighboring countries, they will be pushed to move to other regions, including Europe, he added.

“The impact of the war on oil and gas prices could be huge,” said Saidi, further noting that if oil prices jump to a record $150 per barrel as the World Bank warns, “it will affect world economic growth, which has already been slowing during 2023. The more inflation affects commodity prices, the lower economic growth and the increase in debt crises for many countries because you are also having a period of high interest rates.”

“Destruction and violence beget violence,” added Saidi in his presentation. “There are no military solutions in Gaza.”

The countries most vulnerable in the Middle East include Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iran. These countries are already facing a decline in growth, have current account and fiscal deficits and a fall in international reserves. According to Saidi, the sectors that will be most impacted in these countries are tourism, hospitality, construction and real estate, as well as capital outflows and lower foreign direct investment inflows.

“Neighboring Middle Eastern states dealing with significant economic challenges of their own, like Egypt and Lebanon, are especially vulnerable here,” said Mogielnicki. “Any spillover of violence or refugees will immediately impact these neighboring states, which do not necessarily have the absorptive capacity.”

A lot clearly depends on oil.

“Any escalation of violence or major attacks in the oil- and gas-producing countries of the Gulf would affect energy markets in a consequential manner,” said Mogielnicki. “Thus far, key actors in the Gulf have demonstrated a strong desire to prevent this war from turning into a broader regional conflict.”

On Nov. 11, Saudi Arabia called an emergency Arab-Islamic Summit to address concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. All leaders agreed on the need for a ceasefire. The joint summit concluded by calling for an Israeli arms embargo. 

HIGHLIGHT

The World Bank stresses that while the global economy is in a much better position than it was during the 1970s to cope with a major oil-price shock, it did state that an escalation of the latest conflict in the Middle East could push global commodity markets into unchartered waters.

“The world is becoming increasingly fragmented,” said Saidi.

It has also experienced great economic shifts in recent years – shifts that see the global economy looking eastward rather than westward.

In 1993, the G7 countries produced close to 50 percent of the world’s gross domestic product. Today, that group accounts for 30 percent, while Asia, in particular China, produces close to 20 percent.

“The implications for this part of the world are very clear,” said Saidi. “Our economic relations, politics, defense and other ties have always been with the West, but economic geography dictates that we need to shift those relations towards Asia.”

Saidi argued in his presentation that one way to solve some of the dire economic prospects facing the Middle East, especially with the war in Gaza, is the creation of a regional development bank. The focus now needs to be on “post-war stabilization, reconstruction, recovery and a return to pre-war economic legacy.”

“The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) have got to be the main engine for economic stability across the Middle East because they’re capable of doing that,” said Saidi. “In order to do so, we must reinvigorate the GCC common market and the GCC customs union. We need trade agreements as a block for the GCC countries. Secondly, we need to establish an Arab bank for reconstruction and development. We are the only region in the world.”

When asked why the Middle East is the only region without a development bank, Saidi said:“Because many of our countries have been destroyed.

“We need to help rebuild them. The cost is easily $1.4 to $1.6 trillion, and the list of countries is increasing. We now have Gaza and Palestine added to them.”

This, he said, could be one area for cooperation between the Middle East and Asia.

“The big tectonic shift is moving towards Asia,” added Saidi. “All our trade agreements are with Europe and the United States. That must change. We must shift.”

Saudi exchange’s introduction of single stock options to woo global investors

Saudi exchange’s introduction of single stock options to woo global investors
Updated 18 November 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Saudi exchange’s introduction of single stock options to woo global investors

Saudi exchange’s introduction of single stock options to woo global investors
  • Options offer investors ability to manage risks by hedging their positions or taking advantage of market movements
Updated 18 November 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Saudi Exchange’s newest offering, single stock options, is well positioned to draw additional international investment to Tadawul, an official at the body told Arab News.

Since the introduction of the derivative market at the exchange in 2020, investors have seen a multitude of avenues to diversify their portfolios.

The most recent addition of single stock options can be particularly appealing to international investors who are familiar with options trading and seek to protect their investment against market volatility, acting Chief of Derivatives at Saudi Exchange Nayef Al-Athel told Arab News.

There are certain criteria that international investors weigh up when considering investing, most notably the overall sophistication of the capital market, liquidity, and risk management, he added.

He noted that the introduction of the derivatives market was a “landmark” in the ongoing effort by the entity to advance the Saudi capital market and appeal to international investors, putting it on par with the global market.

Within their inherent function, single stock options can serve investors globally as a means to potentially boost profitability by providing a window into market movements while simultaneously reducing risk.

As standard option contracts with an individual stock as an underlying asset, options “offer investors the ability to manage risks by hedging their positions or taking advantage of market movements,” Al-Athel said.

Loai Bafaqeeh, head of the securities division at Saudi National Bank, told Arab News that the introduction of the single stock options is expected to add to the depth and potentially reduce market volatility.

He added that it could also lead to greater demand and interest in related services such as securities borrowing and lending.

“We believe it is a very important addition to the derivatives market which will support greater interest and potential trading activity from local and international clients who would like to trade in these instruments over the course of time,” he said.

“Such trading instruments would definitely make the Saudi derivatives market attractive and potentially lucrative for sophisticated investors,” he added. 

The introduction of hedging tools by the market, such as index futures, served to attract more interest from sophisticated institutional foreign investors and help build institutional capabilities in Tadawul.

Nayef Al-Athel, acting chief of derivatives at Saudi Exchange

The SNB official pointed out, however, that in some cases, options can introduce some level of volatility when the open interest or exposure in options is significant compared to the average daily volume of the security.

Thus, the overall role of market makers in both a security and single stock option serves to help mitigate and reduce extreme volatility and lead to greater depth and natural liquidity in both the derivatives and equities market, Bafaqeeh outlined.

Market making is one of the key success factors which was recently enabled through the new regulations issued by Saudi Exchange, according to Bafaqeeh.

SNB Capital currently acts as a market maker for index futures. The role of derivatives market maker supports greater interest and potential trading activity from clients who would like to trade in these instruments over the course of time, he added.

Bafaqeeh said: “While equity markets benefit from natural buyers and sellers which add depth to the order book even in the absence of a market maker, the derivatives market requires a market maker for continued success and consistent depth of liquidity which is why we have focused on being the first in this area.”

Al-Athel further noted how single stock options are a leverage to boost profitability and gain exposure at a relatively lower capital outlay, allowing investors to pay only a fraction of the notional value of the stocks.

The acting chief of derivatives further emphasized that within the very fabric of options is the unique ability to take advantage of both the upsides and downsides of market movement without owning the underlying stock, through short selling.

Four stocks have been selected from the largest and most liquid companies listed on Saudi Exchange – Aramco, Al Rajhi Bank, STC, and SABIC – to serve as underlying assets.

Despite the worldwide market for derivatives being in the trillions of dollars, the Middle East and North Africa region remains relatively new to this phenomenon. 

The derivatives instruments have been used historically in all developed markets throughout the years as an effective hedging tool.

Loai Bafaqeeh, head of the securities division at Saudi National Bank

As the largest stock exchange in the MENA area, with a market capitalization of SR9.8 trillion ($2.61 trillion) as of the 2022 fiscal year, Tadawul “continues to identify opportunities more broadly to provide investors with diversified and attractive investment products,” Al-Athel said.

“With this in mind, we’ve also recently launched several indices to further build our offering to investors, including three size Indices – the Tadawul Small, Medium and Large Indices and the Tadawul IPO Index,” he added.

Embedded in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint is the Financial Sector Development Program, a key initiative that supplements Saudi Exchange’s product offerings and complements developments to the financial market’s infrastructure.

The introduction of hedging tools by the market, such as index futures, served to attract more interest from sophisticated institutional foreign investors and help build institutional capabilities in Tadawul, according to Al-Athel.

The head of securities at SNB echoed this notion, with Bafaqeeh saying: “The derivatives instruments have been used historically in all developed markets throughout the years as an effective hedging tool, which is one of the main objectives of such instruments. Offering the derivatives instruments to all client
segments would be beneficial and help the Saudi market have greater depth, liquidity and potential trading volumes.”

Al-Athel pointed out that with options, “investors gain exposure to the price movement of the underlying stock, rather than a basket of stocks as with index contracts, but unlike equities, options don’t represent ownership in the underlying equities, nor do they give voting rights.”

He added: “You can utilize the financial leverage to boost profitability and gain that exposure at a relatively lower capital outlay where you only pay a fraction of the same notional value of stocks. Single stock options also enable investors to take advantage of both upside and downside market movements without owning the underlying stock as short selling is an embedded feature in options.”

Saudi Exchange launched the Derivatives Market in 2020, and has since introduced three derivatives products, including MT30 Index Futures, single stock futures, and now single stock options.

It said that it will launch physically settled US options, which are a type of financial contracts that require the actual delivery of the underlying asset that can be exercised at any time prior to expiration.

By adopting international standard practices, Saudi Exchange aims to continue on the trajectory of becoming a global market player and to strategically position itself to attract both international and domestic investment, Al-Athel said.

