Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137

Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.50 billion ($1.20 billion) as 158 of the listed stocks advanced, while 59 retreated. Shutterstock
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137

Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 55.06 points, or 0.50 percent, on Sunday to close at 11,137.03. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.50 billion ($1.20 billion) as 158 of the listed stocks advanced, while 59 retreated. 

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also jumped 77.43 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,683.36 as 26 progressed, while 27 sloped. 

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also climbed 3.34 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 1,446.93. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Umm Al-Qura Cement Co. The company’s share price surged 9.91 percent to SR16.86. 

Other top performers included National Agricultural Development Co. and Development Works Food Co., whose share prices soared nearly 10 percent to SR22.96 and SR136.00, respectively. 

Makkah Construction and Development Co. and East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry also performed well. 

The worst performer on the primary index was Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share price dropped 2.22 percent to SR52.80. 

Other poor performers were Electrical Industries Co. and Dallah Healthcare Co., whose share prices dropped about 1.7 percent to SR2.19 and SR160, respectively. 

Moreover, other laggards included National Medical Care Co. and BinDawood Holding Co. 

On the announcements front, the exchange notified that qualified investors started subscribing to 600,000 shares of View United Real Estate Development Co. on the Nomu on Sunday. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the shares accounted for 18.18 percent of the firm’s capital after its initial public offering capital of SR3.3 million divided into 3.3 million shares. 

In addition, the company will issue 300,000 shares through a capital increase, while an additional 300,000 shares will be made available by existing shareholders. 

Meanwhile, Thimar Development Holding Co. has announced to its shareholders the investment of only SR6 million in a real estate fund licensed by the Capital Market Authority to develop the Business Square project, a modern administrative office complex at King Saud University, Riyadh.  

This investment is projected to have a positive financial impact and comes within the firm’s direction of investing in distinctive real estate projects. 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul 30 Index NOMU

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Empty Quarter

Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Empty Quarter
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Sunday announced the discovery of two new gas fields in the Empty Quarter.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Energy stated that Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, made the first discovery at the Hanifa reservoir in the Al-Hiran-1 well. It said the field was discovered after gas flowed at a rate of 30 million standard cubic feet per day from the said reservoir, along with 1,600 barrels of condensate, and gas flowed at a rate of 3.1 million scf per day from the Arab-C reservoir in the same field.

The second discovery was made at the Al-Mahakek-2 well where natural gas flowed at 0.85 million scf per day.

Natural gas was also discovered in five other reservoirs in previously discovered fields which includes the Jalla reservoir in the Assekra field where gas flowed at a rate of 46 million scf per day.

Unaizah-A reservoir located in the Shadoun field witnessed a natural gas flow of 15.5 million scf per day, while gas gushed at a rate of million scf per day in the Mazalij field in the Unaizah B/C reservoir.

According to the ministry report, reservoirs were also detected in the Al-Sara field and Al-Wadihi field, where natural gas flowed at a rate of 11.7 million and 5.1 million scf per day respectively.

The discovery of natural gas reservoirs is expected to complement Aramco’s strategic plan to increase gas production by over 50 percent from 2021 levels, with the goal of meeting domestic demand by 2030.

Earlier this month, Saudi Aramco began the production of unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar operational area, two months ahead of its schedule.

Unconventional tight gas, also known as shale gas, is typically found in reserves where hydrocarbons are tightly trapped within rock layers. Extracting this gas demands specialized techniques like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing for extraction.

The commissioned facilities at South Ghawar currently have a processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day for raw gas and 38,000 barrels per day for condensate.

Topics: Saudi Aramco natural gas energy gas production clean energy

Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official

Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official
Updated 19 November 2023
Mohammed Al-Sulami
Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official

Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official
Updated 19 November 2023
Mohammed Al-Sulami

RIYADH: Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport has served over 35 million passengers over 207,000 flights from January to October, according to a senior official. 

Speaking at the Annual Strategic Forum of Jeddah Airports Co. in King Abdullah Economic City on Nov. 18, JEDCO CEO Ayman Abdulaziz Abu Abat said that KAIA had also served 6.5 million pilgrims besides shipping 16.7 million luggage. 

He highlighted that during the Hajj season alone, the airport served over 7.8 million passengers on over 51,000 flights, shipping 10.6 million luggage and around 1 million Zamzam water bottles.  

During the forum, JEDCO Chairman Raed Al-Mudaiheem also announced that KAIA was steadily moving toward its strategic plan to connect 150 cities by 2030. 

Al-Mudaiheem said the airport followed a clear plan to serve 114 million passengers and increase non-aeronautical income to 45 percent of the total revenues by 2030. 

He added that this initiative is an extension of the support provided to the sector by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. 

He added that the forum was also instrumental in boosting airport operations in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.  

Jeddah Vice Gov. Trad bin Fahad Al-Sharif inaugurated the strategic meeting that held several sessions to revisit the targets and review the achievements to develop new recommendations.  

Al-Mudaiheem also highlighted the growing importance of promoting entrepreneurship and teamwork among government entities and other stakeholders to ensure Jeddah International Airport achieves top standards of aviation operations. 

The forum also aimed to review JEDCO’s 2024 action plan in a way that contributes to developing operational efficiency and improving the passengers’ experience at the airport. 

It also contributed to coordinating and aligning the stakeholders at the airport. 

The three-day event included several workshops to discuss ways to turn challenges into opportunities by reviewing the most important results achieved by the company in 2023. 

Topics: King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) Jeddah Airports Co. JEDCO Annual Strategic Forum of Jeddah Airports Co.

Tadawul Q3 earnings indicate strong growth in non-oil sectors

Tadawul Q3 earnings indicate strong growth in non-oil sectors
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Tadawul Q3 earnings indicate strong growth in non-oil sectors

Tadawul Q3 earnings indicate strong growth in non-oil sectors
  • Kingdom’s banking industry registered net income totaling SR17.65 billion
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Tadawul All Share Index earnings data for the third quarter of 2023 revealed profit growth in non-oil sectors when compared to the corresponding period last year, according to data compiled by Arab News.

Emphasizing the Kingdom’s drive for economic diversification, banking, transportation, telecommunication services, and healthcare and equipment services all reported increased profits over the three months to the end of September.

The primary stock market index of Saudi Exchange employs a sophisticated methodology to assign weights to each sector within the index.

Even though the energy sector claims the highest market capitalization, primarily influenced by Aramco with a substantial SR8.47 trillion ($2.26 trillion) market cap, it does not command the highest weight. This is due to the capped indices calculation methodology, with the banks sector surpassing it in terms of weight.

This methodology is used to prevent any single security from having a dominating influence on an index, and it is part of the Financial Sector Development Program’s key initiative under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to enhance the exchange’s product offering.

Looking at the net income by sector for the third quarter, as per data from Bloomberg and analyzed by Arab News, the energy sector emerged as the leader with SR122.82 billion. 

  • Looking at the net income by sector for the third quarter the energy sector emerged as the leader with SR122.82 billion. 
  • The telecommunication services sector disclosed the third-highest net income across all sectors, reaching SR5.75 billion.
  • The transportation sector experienced the highest growth rate, surging by 169 percent to SR223 million in net income.
  • The healthcare equipment and services sector emerged as a promising industry, registering a positive growth of 38 percent.
  • The Kingdom is committed to expanding digital health usage, involving a $1.5 billion investment in health information technology.

However, this figure indicates a 21 percent decline compared to the same quarter of the previous year, primarily attributed to diminished oil prices and a reduction in sales volumes.

Aramco, being the largest entity in this sector, reported a net profit of SR123.53 billion during the same period, indicating a 21 percent decrease from the previous year.

The decline in growth can be attributed to the Kingdom’s commitment to reduce oil output by 500,000 barrels per day, initially announced in April and extended until December 2024. 

Additionally, an extra cut of 1 million bpd, implemented in July and set to persist until December 2023, further contributed to this decrease.

The banking industry registered the second-highest net income among the indexed sectors, totaling SR17.65 billion. This represents an 8.3 percent growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

Considering the inclusion of sukuk and treasury bonds costs, Al Rajhi Bank recorded the highest net income among all banks at SR3.9 billion, but faced an 8 percent decline in this period.

Conversely, Alinma Bank showcased the highest growth, achieving a net income of SR1.33 billion, indicating a 34 percent increase from the third quarter of 2022.

The telecommunication services sector disclosed the third-highest net income across all sectors, reaching SR5.75 billion, reflecting a 43 percent growth in this period. This notable increase can be largely attributed to the performance of Saudi Telecom Co., which experienced a 38 percent growth, culminating in a total net income of SR4.89 billion in the third quarter of this year.

Zain KSA, the Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia, experienced growth of 234 percent, reaching SR285 million during this period. This substantial increase is attributed primarily to the expansion in business-to-business activities, the uptake of 5G services, digital packages, and wholesale services.

Additionally, the growth of Tamam, a Shariah-compliant micro-lending service provider based in Saudi Arabia and a subsidiary of Zain, played a significant role in this positive financial performance.

The “Vision 2030” initiative recognizes the pivotal role of the telecom industry in enhancing living standards and driving economic growth. It aims to promote competition, elevate service standards, and increase the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product.

The robust performance of this sector is attributed to increasing subscriptions, the expansion of digital banking in the Kingdom, and diversification of services.

Significantly, the telecommunications sector witnessed strong growth during the Hajj season, capitalizing on a notable surge in its customer base.

During this period, the transportation sector experienced the highest growth rate, surging by 169 percent to SR223 million in net income.

United International Transportations Co. led this sector with the highest share, reporting a net income of SR71 million, marking a 12 percent increase from the same quarter last year.

The notable growth in this sector is primarily attributed to the strong performances of Saudi Public Transport and Saudi Ground Services Companies, which reported net incomes of SR20.2 million and SR59.9 million, respectively.

According to the state media, the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services is pivotal to Saudi Vision 2030 through its National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched in mid-2021.

Aimed at enhancing global logistics standing and fostering economic diversification, the strategy focuses on initiatives like global logistical platforms, improved port infrastructure, and increased cross-border trade. 

The goal is to elevate the transport sector’s GDP contribution from 6 percent to 10 percent and secure top global rankings in logistical performance, cross-border trade, and road network connectivity.

The healthcare equipment and services sector emerged as a promising industry, registering a positive growth of 38 percent during this period and accumulating a total net income of approximately SR966 million.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group claimed the highest share in the healthcare equipment and services sector, reporting a net income of SR544.76 million, reflecting a 30 percent growth during this timeframe.

According to the International Trade Administration, Saudi Arabia aims to invest over $65 billion in healthcare infrastructure as part of Vision 2030, with a focus on increasing the private sector’s contribution from 40 percent to 65 percent.

The plan includes the privatization of 290 hospitals and 2,300 primary health centers. To enhance accessibility, the Saudi Ministry of Health plans to establish “health clusters” serving around 1 million people each.

Additionally, the Kingdom is committed to expanding digital health usage, involving a $1.5 billion investment in health information technology and increased adoption of telemedicine.

Topics: Tadawul TASI earnings non-oil

Investment opportunities to be center stage at Arab-British summit in London

Investment opportunities to be center stage at Arab-British summit in London
Updated 19 November 2023
Alex Whiteman
Investment opportunities to be center stage at Arab-British summit in London

Investment opportunities to be center stage at Arab-British summit in London
  • E-commerce, finance and sustainable tourism to be main highlights of the annual event
Updated 19 November 2023
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: Stakeholders from across the Arab world and the UK are set to gather in London for the third Arab-British Economic Summit, of which Arab News is a media partner.

Organized by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce at the Hilton Metropole, government officials, senior executives, thought leaders and decision-makers will share ideas and debate trade and emergent investment opportunities in tech-based industries.

Among the industries highlighted by the event, set for Nov. 20, are e-commerce, finance, franchising and sustainable tourism.

The summit comes amid an evolution in Gulf-British trade, with the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons, noting an ever-widening pool of opportunities, and ABCC CEO Bandar Ali Reda keen to stress the “ambitious vision” of Arab governments.

“Many thousands of UK companies and businesspeople are looking keenly to the Gulf to grow their businesses,” Ali Reda told Arab News.

“In looking to the Gulf, UK businesses are attracted by the dynamism of its economies and the growing opportunities opening up as a result of the spectacular transformation we’re witnessing across the Gulf.”

Organized by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce at the Hilton Metropole, government officials, senior executives, thought leaders and decision-makers will share ideas and debate trade and emergent investment opportunities in tech-based industries.

The summit comes amid an evolution in Gulf-British trade, with the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons, noting an ever-widening pool of opportunities.

He said this transformation is driven by both a vision and “determined forward thinking” of Gulf leaderships aimed at securing future sustainable prosperity for their peoples.

That effort has resulted in both seismic population growth — doubling across the Gulf Cooperation Council member states from 26 million in 1995 to more than 52 million at last count in 2021 — and rapid industrial development.

 Ali Reda said the changes have rendered “most sectors open to foreign investment, involvement of the private sector and business partnerships.”

He added that while questions remain over the ease of travel and availability of visas for Arabs wishing to bring their expertise to the UK, the ABCC has held briefings on the electronic travel authorization rules being introduced by the Home Office.

“We can expect to see growing opportunities for Arab tech entrepreneurs within the UK’s innovative sector and vice versa,” he said. 

“The ABCC is playing its role in facilitating closer partnerships and engagement in these areas that are drivers of the economy of the future.

“Indeed, one of the senior civil servants with responsibilities for the ETA is speaking at the summit.”

That flow of expertise comes with a sense that the Arab world is migrating from purely a consumer to a contributor across a range of fields.

Ali Reda said there is “great expertise and talent” in the Gulf regarding artificial intelligence, “and youth in the Arab world are particularly inspired by the opportunities presented by AI.”

He added: “Policymakers are keeping ahead of the game by adopting new regulatory frameworks that will enable the benefits of AI to be made available to wider sections of the population, while not losing sight of the challenges that AI presents.”

With Ali Reda noting its already “hugely transformative” effect on Arab economies, AI will be featured in the summit’s third session.

As Arab economies become stronger and more diverse, he said he expects to see the continuing evolution and emergence of new opportunities, describing the possibilities as “immeasurable.” 

He added: “Both sides can gain a great deal from each other as each side has much to offer. In many ways, our economies complement each other.”

Ali Reda said: “The core bilateral relationships between the UK and the Arab world are today founded on greater equivalence, synergies and reciprocity.

“It’s a more diverse partnership, and not simply about buying and selling and boosting exports, as it possibly was in the past.”

He acknowledged the UK’s participation in growing the GCC’s domestic talent pool, pointing to the many top British universities, schools and educational establishments that have set up branches in the Gulf and cater to the region’s growing student base.

“English qualifications remain very well regarded and are in increasing demand across the Arab world,” he said.

“UK universities are attracting increasing numbers of students from the Gulf countries to come and complete their studies in the UK. These trends of collaboration and partnership seem unlikely to diminish.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia GCC UK Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC)

Saudi holdings of US Treasury bonds hit 9-month high with $117bn in September

Saudi holdings of US Treasury bonds hit 9-month high with $117bn in September
Updated 47 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi holdings of US Treasury bonds hit 9-month high with $117bn in September

Saudi holdings of US Treasury bonds hit 9-month high with $117bn in September
Updated 47 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi holdings of US Treasury bonds reached $117.1 billion in September, up from $112 billion in August, further elevating its position in the global financial market.  

This notable increase, which marks a nine-month high for the Kingdom, has propelled the region to the 17th spot among the largest holders of US Treasury bonds as of September.  

A closer look at the investment distribution reveals a strategic focus, with $102.1 billion, or 87 percent of the total investment, allocated to long-term bonds.  

Meanwhile, short-term bonds accounted for $15 billion, comprising 13 percent of the Kingdom’s US Treasury bond investments.    

This move signifies Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in international financial markets, highlighting a keen understanding of leveraging sovereign wealth to secure and strengthen the Kingdom’s global economic position.  

Moreover, Saudi Arabia is the only Arab and Middle Eastern country among the top 20 major holders of US Treasury securities. 

The Kingdom held the 18th spot in July, experiencing a 1 percent increase after a three-month decline, reaching $109.2 billion.  

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia sustained its growth trajectory in October with a $3 billion increase compared to the previous month. 

At the top of the list, Japan reached $1.08 trillion in September, reflecting a steep decline compared to the $1.11 trillion recorded the previous month.  

China followed suit with $778 billion during the month, also marking a decrease from $805 billion in October.  

The UK secured the third spot, experiencing a decline from $698 billion in October to $668.9 billion in September.  

Furthermore, South Korea, in the 18th spot, observed a decrease from $117.8 billion in October to $112.9 billion in September. 

Germany followed, with an increase from $96.4 billion in October to $102.3 billion in September.  

Bermuda secured the last position with $88.5 billion in September, compared to $86.9 billion the month before. 

The total foreign treasury holders reached $7.6 trillion in September, marking a decrease from $7.7 trillion the previous month. 

In the last month, Saudi Arabia’s central bank reported a decrease in foreign security investments, recording an 11.5 percent year-on-year drop in September, amounting to SR997.9 billion ($266 billion). 

Topics: US Treasury bonds global financial market long-term bonds short-term bonds

