Deals worth $1.5bn likely to be signed at Egyptian-Saudi business forum

The first Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum is set to take place on Nov. 22-23 in Cairo, with the goal of developing proposals that foster strong economic partnerships between the involved parties, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 
The first Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum is set to take place on Nov. 22-23 in Cairo, with the goal of developing proposals that foster strong economic partnerships between the involved parties, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Deals worth $1.5bn likely to be signed at Egyptian-Saudi business forum

Deals worth $1.5bn likely to be signed at Egyptian-Saudi business forum
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Investments between Saudi Arabia and Egypt are set to flourish as multiple agreements worth $1.5 billion are expected to be signed during the Egyptian-Saudi Business Forum. 

According to Egyptian-Saudi Business Council member Turki Al-Hokair, the event will coincide with the visit of Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi to Egypt and is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Cairo, Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram reported. 

A delegation from the council will attend the forum, which aims to facilitate the exchange of investment and trade opportunities between the two countries, Al-Hokair said. 

The investments align with Egypt’s broader goal of attracting foreign investments, particularly from Gulf countries, to bolster its decreasing US dollar reserves.

He added that the majority of the expected investments are concentrated across sectors like energy, real estate investment, agriculture, and tourism. 

Al-Hokair underscored the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and the complementarity between them in all economic and investment fields and sectors, enhancing mutual investment opportunities. 

Meanwhile, the first Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum is set to take place on Nov. 22-23 in Cairo, with the goal of developing proposals that foster strong economic partnerships between the involved parties, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Organized by the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, the forum will see the participation of officials and businessmen from GCC countries and nations in Africa. 

The event comes as the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and GCC countries exceeded $30 billion in 2022, including $20.4 billion for Gulf exports and $9.5 billion for Gulf imports from Egypt, according to the president of the Federation of Gulf Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi.

He stated that Gulf investments in Egypt are old and extend back decades. However, they have increased in recent years, citing Egyptian economic reforms, an improved investment environment, and efforts to attract Gulf investments. 

Al-Huwaizi also noted that the volume of Gulf investments in Egypt exceeds $62 billion, with more than 8,500 Gulf companies investing in Egypt.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Investment trade Cooperation

GCC countries to bolster global energy security, vows secretary-general

GCC countries to bolster global energy security, vows secretary-general
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
GCC countries to bolster global energy security, vows secretary-general

GCC countries to bolster global energy security, vows secretary-general
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council countries are gaining recognition as key players in reinforcing global energy security, the organization’s secretary-general has said.

Speaking at the 19th Manama Dialogue Conference titled “Regional Security Summit,” Jassim Al-Budaiwi emphasized the GCC’s role as a trusted global partner in the energy sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

“Energy security occupies a prominent place in the policies of the GCC countries,” he said.

Organized by Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the summit convened from Nov. 17-19 in Manama.

The event saw participation from various foreign ministers, defense and national security officials, experts and prominent thinkers from numerous countries.

Al-Budaiwi underscored the broader ambition of the GCC countries to shape energy policies that balance traditional resources and the shift toward sustainable alternatives.

The secretary-general also pointed to the need for a comprehensive understanding of energy security in modern times, influenced by factors such as traditional conflict, absence of alternative plans and years of insufficient investment.

He criticized misleading narratives that suggest alternative energy sources can completely replace fossil fuels and further highlighted the decades-long reliability of the GCC as an energy partner. Al-Budaiwi also emphasized the region’s commitment to stabilizing global energy markets.

“The GCC countries recognize the importance of traditional energy supplies in the long term to ensure energy security and affordability, where the council’s members have also adopted renewable energy sources, as evident from their national development plans,” he said.

The summit also focused on the necessity of international cooperation to protect energy infrastructure and routes, confront potential military and cyberthreats and ensure long-term energy security despite short-term challenges.

Topics: GCC Bahrain Energy security Summit

Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137

Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137

Closing Bell: Saudi main index picks up 55 points to close at 11,137
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 55.06 points, or 0.50 percent, on Sunday to close at 11,137.03. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.50 billion ($1.20 billion) as 158 of the listed stocks advanced, while 59 retreated. 

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also jumped 77.43 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,683.36 as 26 progressed, while 27 sloped. 

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also climbed 3.34 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 1,446.93. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Umm Al-Qura Cement Co. The company’s share price surged 9.91 percent to SR16.86. 

Other top performers included National Agricultural Development Co. and Development Works Food Co., whose share prices soared nearly 10 percent to SR22.96 and SR136.00, respectively. 

Makkah Construction and Development Co. and East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry also performed well. 

The worst performer on the primary index was Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share price dropped 2.22 percent to SR52.80. 

Other poor performers were Electrical Industries Co. and Dallah Healthcare Co., whose share prices dropped about 1.7 percent to SR2.19 and SR160, respectively. 

Moreover, other laggards included National Medical Care Co. and BinDawood Holding Co. 

On the announcements front, the exchange notified that qualified investors started subscribing to 600,000 shares of View United Real Estate Development Co. on the Nomu on Sunday. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the shares accounted for 18.18 percent of the firm’s capital after its initial public offering capital of SR3.3 million divided into 3.3 million shares. 

In addition, the company will issue 300,000 shares through a capital increase, while an additional 300,000 shares will be made available by existing shareholders. 

Meanwhile, Thimar Development Holding Co. has announced to its shareholders the investment of only SR6 million in a real estate fund licensed by the Capital Market Authority to develop the Business Square project, a modern administrative office complex at King Saud University, Riyadh.  

This investment is projected to have a positive financial impact and comes within the firm’s direction of investing in distinctive real estate projects. 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul 30 Index NOMU

Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Kingdom

Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Kingdom
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Kingdom

Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Kingdom
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Sunday announced the discovery of two new gas fields in the Eastern Province and the Empty Quarter respectively.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Energy stated that Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, made the first discovery at the Hanifa reservoir in the Al-Hiran-1 well. It said the field was discovered after gas flowed at a rate of 30 million standard cubic feet per day from the said reservoir, along with 1,600 barrels of condensate, and gas flowed at a rate of 3.1 million scf per day from the Arab-C reservoir in the same field.

The second discovery was made at the Al-Mahakek-2 well where natural gas flowed at 0.85 million scf per day.

Natural gas was also discovered in five other reservoirs in previously discovered fields which includes the Jalla reservoir in the Assekra field where gas flowed at a rate of 46 million scf per day.

Unaizah-A reservoir located in the Shadoun field also witnessed a natural gas flow of 15.5 million scf per day, while gas gushed at a rate of million scf per day in the Mazalij field in the Unaizah B/C reservoir in southwest Dhahran.

According to the ministry report, reservoirs were also detected in the Al-Sara field and Al-Wadihi field, where natural gas flowed at a rate of 11.7 million and 5.1 million scf per day respectively.

The discovery of natural gas reservoirs is expected to complement Aramco’s strategic plan to increase gas production by over 50 percent from 2021 levels, with the goal of meeting domestic demand by 2030.

Earlier this month, Saudi Aramco began the production of unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar operational area, two months ahead of its schedule.

Unconventional tight gas, also known as shale gas, is typically found in reserves where hydrocarbons are tightly trapped within rock layers. Extracting this gas demands specialized techniques like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing for extraction.

The commissioned facilities at South Ghawar currently have a processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day for raw gas and 38,000 barrels per day for condensate.

Topics: Saudi Aramco natural gas energy gas production clean energy

Jeddah's KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official

Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official
Updated 19 November 2023
Mohammed Al-Sulami
Jeddah's KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official

Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official
Updated 19 November 2023
Mohammed Al-Sulami

RIYADH: Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport has served over 35 million passengers over 207,000 flights from January to October, according to a senior official. 

Speaking at the Annual Strategic Forum of Jeddah Airports Co. in King Abdullah Economic City on Nov. 18, JEDCO CEO Ayman Abdulaziz Abu Abat said that KAIA had also served 6.5 million pilgrims besides shipping 16.7 million luggage. 

He highlighted that during the Hajj season alone, the airport served over 7.8 million passengers on over 51,000 flights, shipping 10.6 million luggage and around 1 million Zamzam water bottles.  

During the forum, JEDCO Chairman Raed Al-Mudaiheem also announced that KAIA was steadily moving toward its strategic plan to connect 150 cities by 2030. 

Al-Mudaiheem said the airport followed a clear plan to serve 114 million passengers and increase non-aeronautical income to 45 percent of the total revenues by 2030. 

He added that this initiative is an extension of the support provided to the sector by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. 

He added that the forum was also instrumental in boosting airport operations in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.  

Jeddah Vice Gov. Trad bin Fahad Al-Sharif inaugurated the strategic meeting that held several sessions to revisit the targets and review the achievements to develop new recommendations.  

Al-Mudaiheem also highlighted the growing importance of promoting entrepreneurship and teamwork among government entities and other stakeholders to ensure Jeddah International Airport achieves top standards of aviation operations. 

The forum also aimed to review JEDCO’s 2024 action plan in a way that contributes to developing operational efficiency and improving the passengers’ experience at the airport. 

It also contributed to coordinating and aligning the stakeholders at the airport. 

The three-day event included several workshops to discuss ways to turn challenges into opportunities by reviewing the most important results achieved by the company in 2023. 

Topics: King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) Jeddah Airports Co. JEDCO Annual Strategic Forum of Jeddah Airports Co.

Tadawul Q3 earnings indicate strong growth in non-oil sectors

Tadawul Q3 earnings indicate strong growth in non-oil sectors
Updated 19 November 2023
Dayan Abou Tine
Tadawul Q3 earnings indicate strong growth in non-oil sectors

Tadawul Q3 earnings indicate strong growth in non-oil sectors
  • Kingdom’s banking industry registered net income totaling SR17.65 billion
Updated 19 November 2023
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Tadawul All Share Index earnings data for the third quarter of 2023 revealed profit growth in non-oil sectors when compared to the corresponding period last year, according to data compiled by Arab News.

Emphasizing the Kingdom’s drive for economic diversification, banking, transportation, telecommunication services, and healthcare and equipment services all reported increased profits over the three months to the end of September.

The primary stock market index of Saudi Exchange employs a sophisticated methodology to assign weights to each sector within the index.

Even though the energy sector claims the highest market capitalization, primarily influenced by Aramco with a substantial SR8.47 trillion ($2.26 trillion) market cap, it does not command the highest weight. This is due to the capped indices calculation methodology, with the banks sector surpassing it in terms of weight.

This methodology is used to prevent any single security from having a dominating influence on an index, and it is part of the Financial Sector Development Program’s key initiative under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to enhance the exchange’s product offering.

Looking at the net income by sector for the third quarter, as per data from Bloomberg and analyzed by Arab News, the energy sector emerged as the leader with SR122.82 billion. 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Looking at the net income by sector for the third quarter the energy sector emerged as the leader with SR122.82 billion. 
  • The telecommunication services sector disclosed the third-highest net income across all sectors, reaching SR5.75 billion.
  • The transportation sector experienced the highest growth rate, surging by 169 percent to SR223 million in net income.
  • The healthcare equipment and services sector emerged as a promising industry, registering a positive growth of 38 percent.
  • The Kingdom is committed to expanding digital health usage, involving a $1.5 billion investment in health information technology.

However, this figure indicates a 21 percent decline compared to the same quarter of the previous year, primarily attributed to diminished oil prices and a reduction in sales volumes.

Aramco, being the largest entity in this sector, reported a net profit of SR123.53 billion during the same period, indicating a 21 percent decrease from the previous year.

The decline in growth can be attributed to the Kingdom’s commitment to reduce oil output by 500,000 barrels per day, initially announced in April and extended until December 2024. 

Additionally, an extra cut of 1 million bpd, implemented in July and set to persist until December 2023, further contributed to this decrease.

The banking industry registered the second-highest net income among the indexed sectors, totaling SR17.65 billion. This represents an 8.3 percent growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

Considering the inclusion of sukuk and treasury bonds costs, Al Rajhi Bank recorded the highest net income among all banks at SR3.9 billion, but faced an 8 percent decline in this period.

Conversely, Alinma Bank showcased the highest growth, achieving a net income of SR1.33 billion, indicating a 34 percent increase from the third quarter of 2022.

The telecommunication services sector disclosed the third-highest net income across all sectors, reaching SR5.75 billion, reflecting a 43 percent growth in this period. This notable increase can be largely attributed to the performance of Saudi Telecom Co., which experienced a 38 percent growth, culminating in a total net income of SR4.89 billion in the third quarter of this year.

Zain KSA, the Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia, experienced growth of 234 percent, reaching SR285 million during this period. This substantial increase is attributed primarily to the expansion in business-to-business activities, the uptake of 5G services, digital packages, and wholesale services.

Additionally, the growth of Tamam, a Shariah-compliant micro-lending service provider based in Saudi Arabia and a subsidiary of Zain, played a significant role in this positive financial performance.

The “Vision 2030” initiative recognizes the pivotal role of the telecom industry in enhancing living standards and driving economic growth. It aims to promote competition, elevate service standards, and increase the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product.

The robust performance of this sector is attributed to increasing subscriptions, the expansion of digital banking in the Kingdom, and diversification of services.

Significantly, the telecommunications sector witnessed strong growth during the Hajj season, capitalizing on a notable surge in its customer base.

During this period, the transportation sector experienced the highest growth rate, surging by 169 percent to SR223 million in net income.

United International Transportations Co. led this sector with the highest share, reporting a net income of SR71 million, marking a 12 percent increase from the same quarter last year.

The notable growth in this sector is primarily attributed to the strong performances of Saudi Public Transport and Saudi Ground Services Companies, which reported net incomes of SR20.2 million and SR59.9 million, respectively.

According to the state media, the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services is pivotal to Saudi Vision 2030 through its National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched in mid-2021.

Aimed at enhancing global logistics standing and fostering economic diversification, the strategy focuses on initiatives like global logistical platforms, improved port infrastructure, and increased cross-border trade. 

The goal is to elevate the transport sector’s GDP contribution from 6 percent to 10 percent and secure top global rankings in logistical performance, cross-border trade, and road network connectivity.

The healthcare equipment and services sector emerged as a promising industry, registering a positive growth of 38 percent during this period and accumulating a total net income of approximately SR966 million.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group claimed the highest share in the healthcare equipment and services sector, reporting a net income of SR544.76 million, reflecting a 30 percent growth during this timeframe.

According to the International Trade Administration, Saudi Arabia aims to invest over $65 billion in healthcare infrastructure as part of Vision 2030, with a focus on increasing the private sector’s contribution from 40 percent to 65 percent.

The plan includes the privatization of 290 hospitals and 2,300 primary health centers. To enhance accessibility, the Saudi Ministry of Health plans to establish “health clusters” serving around 1 million people each.

Additionally, the Kingdom is committed to expanding digital health usage, involving a $1.5 billion investment in health information technology and increased adoption of telemedicine.

Topics: Tadawul TASI earnings non-oil

Related

Saudi non-oil private sector maintains growth with August PMI at 56.6 
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil private sector maintains growth with August PMI at 56.6 

