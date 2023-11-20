You are here

  Foreign investments in the Saudi capital market surge by 300% in last 5 years: CMA

Foreign investments in the Saudi capital market surge by 300% in last 5 years: CMA

Foreign investments in the Saudi capital market surge by 300% in last 5 years: CMA
RIYADH: Foreign investments in Saudi Arabia’s capital market surged 300 percent to SR347.01 billion ($92.53 billion) in 2022 from SR86.86 billion in 2018 thanks to the Kingdom’s economic diversification plans.

According to the Capital Markets Authority, the foreign investment attracted in 2022 constituted 14.2 percent of the total free float value in the primary market.

The increase is significant, considering that the foreign funds accrued in 2018 represented 3.77 percent of the entire free float value in Tadawul.

Abdullah Binghannam, deputy president of CMA for listed companies and investment products, stated that this substantial growth clearly indicates the rising international confidence in the Saudi market.

He further noted that CMA aims to strengthen the Saudi capital market both regionally and internationally, emphasizing that diversifying the investor base is critical to achieving that goal.

“The CMA has made major efforts in recent years to increase the attractiveness of the Saudi capital market to foreign investors and to encourage their entry and participation in the trading and offerings, as well as in the general assemblies of firms,” said the authority in the statement. 

Saudi Arabia’s primary market witnessed a significant rise in foreign investments to reach unprecedented historic levels, exceeding SR180 billion from 2018 until 2022. 

“Since allowing foreign investors to directly invest in the capital market in 2015, the Saudi Capital Market has evolved from a local market to one where the foreign investor participates in daily trading at rates exceeding 17 percent, compared to less than 4 percent before,” added the statement. 

According to CMA, the contribution of foreign investors to company offerings has risen, and foreign investor ownership in the Saudi debt instruments market has increased more than tenfold since the debt instruments market was opened to all categories of foreign investors without restrictions by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, qualified foreign investor ownership in the Saudi capital market increased by 1877 percent, reaching SR271.23 billion in 2022, up from SR13.7 billion and SR134.48 billion in 2018 and 2019, respectively. 

In 2022, QFIs accounted for 78 percent of total foreign investment in the Saudi market.

Binghannam added that the CMA implemented various initiatives in the last five years to increase foreign investors’ participation in the Saudi capital market.

Some of the efforts by the CMA include allowing foreign investors to invest in debt instruments directly and approving instructions for International Central Securities Depositories. This step facilitates attracting foreign investments to Sukuk and debt instruments in the domestic market.

SINGAPORE: Oil futures nudged higher on Monday, extending gains on expectations of deepening supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, expected to shore up prices, which have fallen for four weeks on easing concerns of Middle East supply disruption amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Brent crude futures climbed 61 cents, or 0.76 percent, to $81.22 a barrel by 10:20 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $76.49 a barrel, up 60 cents or 0.79 percent.

Both contracts settled 4 percent higher on Friday after three sources of the OPEC+ told Reuters that it is set to consider whether to make additional oil supply cuts when it meets on Nov. 26.

Oil prices have dropped by almost 20 percent since late September, while prompt inter-month spreads for Brent and WTI slipped into contango last week. Prompt prices are lower than those in future months in a contango market, signaling sufficient supply.

“Our statistical model of OPEC decisions suggests that deeper cuts should not be ruled out given the fall in speculative positioning and in time spreads, and higher-than-expected inventories,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

The bank’s baseline forecast is that the existing group production cuts will stay fully in place in 2024 and that the unilateral cut of 1 million barrels per day by Saudi Arabia will be extended through the second quarter of next year and reversed only gradually from July.

IG analyst Tony Sycamore said WTI prices may rise toward $80 a barrel on the possibility that OPEC+ will announce deeper cuts at their upcoming meeting, although a drop below $72 will encourage the Biden administration to refill the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“All of which suggests that a rebound in prices is likely in the first half of this week,” he added.

Investors are also eyeing disruption in Russian crude oil trade after Washington imposed sanctions on three ships that have sent Sokol crude to India.

On Friday, Moscow lifted a ban on gasoline exports, which could add to global supplies of motor fuel. This comes after Russia scrapped most restrictions on diesel exports last month.

In the Middle East, US and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the besieged Gaza enclave was edging closer despite fierce fighting.

US energy firms also added oil and gas rigs for the first time in three weeks last week, said energy services firm Baker Hughes on Friday, with the oil and gas rig count serving as an early indicator of future output.

RIYADH: Investments between Saudi Arabia and Egypt are set to flourish as multiple agreements worth $1.5 billion are expected to be signed during the Egyptian-Saudi Business Forum. 

According to Egyptian-Saudi Business Council member Turki Al-Hokair, the event will coincide with the visit of Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi to Egypt and is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Cairo, Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram reported. 

A delegation from the council will attend the forum, which aims to facilitate the exchange of investment and trade opportunities between the two countries, Al-Hokair said. 

The investments align with Egypt’s broader goal of attracting foreign investments, particularly from Gulf countries, to bolster its decreasing US dollar reserves.

He added that the majority of the expected investments are concentrated across sectors like energy, real estate investment, agriculture, and tourism. 

Al-Hokair underscored the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and the complementarity between them in all economic and investment fields and sectors, enhancing mutual investment opportunities. 

Meanwhile, the first Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum is set to take place on Nov. 22-23 in Cairo, with the goal of developing proposals that foster strong economic partnerships between the involved parties, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Organized by the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, the forum will see the participation of officials and businessmen from GCC countries and nations in Africa. 

The event comes as the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and GCC countries exceeded $30 billion in 2022, including $20.4 billion for Gulf exports and $9.5 billion for Gulf imports from Egypt, according to the president of the Federation of Gulf Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi.

He stated that Gulf investments in Egypt are old and extend back decades. However, they have increased in recent years, citing Egyptian economic reforms, an improved investment environment, and efforts to attract Gulf investments. 

Al-Huwaizi also noted that the volume of Gulf investments in Egypt exceeds $62 billion, with more than 8,500 Gulf companies investing in Egypt.

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council countries are gaining recognition as key players in reinforcing global energy security, the organization’s secretary-general has said.

Speaking at the 19th Manama Dialogue Conference titled “Regional Security Summit,” Jassim Al-Budaiwi emphasized the GCC’s role as a trusted global partner in the energy sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

“Energy security occupies a prominent place in the policies of the GCC countries,” he said.

Organized by Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the summit convened from Nov. 17-19 in Manama.

The event saw participation from various foreign ministers, defense and national security officials, experts and prominent thinkers from numerous countries.

Al-Budaiwi underscored the broader ambition of the GCC countries to shape energy policies that balance traditional resources and the shift toward sustainable alternatives.

The secretary-general also pointed to the need for a comprehensive understanding of energy security in modern times, influenced by factors such as traditional conflict, absence of alternative plans and years of insufficient investment.

He criticized misleading narratives that suggest alternative energy sources can completely replace fossil fuels and further highlighted the decades-long reliability of the GCC as an energy partner. Al-Budaiwi also emphasized the region’s commitment to stabilizing global energy markets.

“The GCC countries recognize the importance of traditional energy supplies in the long term to ensure energy security and affordability, where the council’s members have also adopted renewable energy sources, as evident from their national development plans,” he said.

The summit also focused on the necessity of international cooperation to protect energy infrastructure and routes, confront potential military and cyberthreats and ensure long-term energy security despite short-term challenges.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 55.06 points, or 0.50 percent, on Sunday to close at 11,137.03. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.50 billion ($1.20 billion) as 158 of the listed stocks advanced, while 59 retreated. 

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also jumped 77.43 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,683.36 as 26 progressed, while 27 sloped. 

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also climbed 3.34 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 1,446.93. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Umm Al-Qura Cement Co. The company’s share price surged 9.91 percent to SR16.86. 

Other top performers included National Agricultural Development Co. and Development Works Food Co., whose share prices soared nearly 10 percent to SR22.96 and SR136.00, respectively. 

Makkah Construction and Development Co. and East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry also performed well. 

The worst performer on the primary index was Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share price dropped 2.22 percent to SR52.80. 

Other poor performers were Electrical Industries Co. and Dallah Healthcare Co., whose share prices dropped about 1.7 percent to SR2.19 and SR160, respectively. 

Moreover, other laggards included National Medical Care Co. and BinDawood Holding Co. 

On the announcements front, the exchange notified that qualified investors started subscribing to 600,000 shares of View United Real Estate Development Co. on the Nomu on Sunday. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the shares accounted for 18.18 percent of the firm’s capital after its initial public offering capital of SR3.3 million divided into 3.3 million shares. 

In addition, the company will issue 300,000 shares through a capital increase, while an additional 300,000 shares will be made available by existing shareholders. 

Meanwhile, Thimar Development Holding Co. has announced to its shareholders the investment of only SR6 million in a real estate fund licensed by the Capital Market Authority to develop the Business Square project, a modern administrative office complex at King Saud University, Riyadh.  

This investment is projected to have a positive financial impact and comes within the firm’s direction of investing in distinctive real estate projects. 

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Sunday announced the discovery of two new gas fields in the Eastern Province and the Empty Quarter respectively.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Energy stated that Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, made the first discovery at the Hanifa reservoir in the Al-Hiran-1 well. It said the field was discovered after gas flowed at a rate of 30 million standard cubic feet per day from the said reservoir, along with 1,600 barrels of condensate, and gas flowed at a rate of 3.1 million scf per day from the Arab-C reservoir in the same field.

The second discovery was made at the Al-Mahakek-2 well where natural gas flowed at 0.85 million scf per day.

Natural gas was also discovered in five other reservoirs in previously discovered fields which includes the Jalla reservoir in the Assekra field where gas flowed at a rate of 46 million scf per day.

Unaizah-A reservoir located in the Shadoun field also witnessed a natural gas flow of 15.5 million scf per day, while gas gushed at a rate of million scf per day in the Mazalij field in the Unaizah B/C reservoir in southwest Dhahran.

According to the ministry report, reservoirs were also detected in the Al-Sara field and Al-Wadihi field, where natural gas flowed at a rate of 11.7 million and 5.1 million scf per day respectively.

The discovery of natural gas reservoirs is expected to complement Aramco’s strategic plan to increase gas production by over 50 percent from 2021 levels, with the goal of meeting domestic demand by 2030.

Earlier this month, Saudi Aramco began the production of unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar operational area, two months ahead of its schedule.

Unconventional tight gas, also known as shale gas, is typically found in reserves where hydrocarbons are tightly trapped within rock layers. Extracting this gas demands specialized techniques like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing for extraction.

The commissioned facilities at South Ghawar currently have a processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day for raw gas and 38,000 barrels per day for condensate.

