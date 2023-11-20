You are here

  Closing Bell: TASI dips slightly to 11,119 points, trading turnover touches $1.9bn

Closing Bell: TASI dips slightly to 11,119 points, trading turnover touches $1.9bn

Closing Bell: TASI dips slightly to 11,119 points, trading turnover touches $1.9bn
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index wrapped up Monday’s trading session at 11,118.94 points, witnessing a decline of 18.09 points or 0.16 percent.

Concurrently, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index ended the day at 1,442.87 points, dropping 4.06 points or 0.28 percent. However, the parallel market Nomu increased by 179.94 points to 23,863.30, a 0.76 percent growth. 

By the close, TASI reported a trading turnover of SR7.1 billion ($1.9 billion), with 124 stocks making gains and 87 witnessing declines. Nomu, on the other hand, saw a trading turnover of SR16.1 million. 

Naqi Water Co. emerged as TASI’s standout performer, surging 9.91 percent to SR72.10. 

Ades Holding Co. and Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. also posted significant gains, closing at SR22.80 and SR35.50, up by 8.57 percent and 7.58 percent, respectively. 

On the announcement front, Saudi Arabia’s First Milling Co. revealed its intention to purchase shares to boost its employee incentive plans. 

The company aims to buy a maximum of 300,000 shares to be allocated to its employee stock long-term incentive plan.

Its board’s proposal is set to be discussed at the upcoming extraordinary general assembly meeting, the date of which will be announced later.

According to a bourse filing, this move follows the fulfillment of all solvency conditions as specified for listed joint stock companies. 

First Milling Co.’s stock price closed at SR69.60, an increase of 3.11 percent.

Moreover, Tadawul announced the listing and trading shares of Almujtama Alraida Medical Co. on Nomu. 

The company manages a network of pharmacies retailing medicines, pharmaceutical products and cosmetics. It also offers medical equipment, instruments and supplies across Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the enterprise boasts a portfolio of 157 pharmacies, comprising 125 operational outlets and 32 under construction.  

These upcoming branches are slated to commence operations within the next 12 months. The company has a strong presence in the Kingdom, with a particular focus on the Western region.

Furthermore, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., also known as Solutions by stc, received approval from the General Authority for Competition for the acquisition of 40 percent of Devoteam Middle East. 

Federation of Saudi Chambers hosts Irish trade envoy

Federation of Saudi Chambers hosts Irish trade envoy
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Federation of Saudi Chambers hosts Irish trade envoy

Federation of Saudi Chambers hosts Irish trade envoy
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Irish Minister Neale Richmond TD spearheaded a trade mission in Riyadh to boost investment opportunities, particularly in the aviation and human resources sector.

The minister of state at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment highlighted that Vision 2030 has had “a positive impact” on the Kingdom and the world, emphasizing greater opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the aviation and airport infrastructure industry.

The gathering was part of the Saudi-Irish Business Forum hosted by the Federation of Saudi Chambers and attended by representatives of more than 80 regional and Irish companies. Gerry Cunningham, Ambassador of Ireland to Saudi Arabia, was also present.

The minister said: “Irish-Saudi relations are going through their best time at the diplomatic and economic level, and Irish companies are looking forward to investment opportunities in the Saudi market,” inviting Saudi companies to invest and explore opportunities in Ireland too.

The chairman of the board of directors of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, said: “Vision 2030 and Project Ireland 2040 open promising prospects for integration and economic cooperation between the two countries.”

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Ireland reached approximately SR5.3 billion ($19.8 billion) in 2022, including SR75 million in Saudi exports and SR5.2 billion in Irish imports.

Topics: SaudiVision2030

GAMI bolsters Saudization efforts through tie-up with HR development fund

GAMI bolsters Saudization efforts through tie-up with HR development fund
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

GAMI bolsters Saudization efforts through tie-up with HR development fund

GAMI bolsters Saudization efforts through tie-up with HR development fund
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Human resources in Saudi Arabia’s defense industry sector are set to be empowered and developed following the signing of an agreement by the General Authority for Military Industries. 

The memorandum of understanding, signed with the Human Resources Development Fund known as HADAF, aims to enhance cooperation to contribute to nationalization, training, and attracting talent to the sector, thereby boosting the industry’s growth.  

The collaboration aligns with the fund’s outputs and programs to strengthen the sector’s capabilities and achieve nationalization targets in the Kingdom’s military industries. 

According to GAMI, Turki Al-Jawini, director of HADAF, confirmed the fund’s strategic cooperation with the authority to qualify and empower national cadres. 

The aim is to support employment in private sector facilities operating in the military industries division. 

Additionally, he noted that the fund works to enhance national human capital development to meet labor market needs, improve the alignment between supply and demand, and sustain employment in the private sector. 

This aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in human capacity development and the labor market strategy. 

“This collaboration seeks to enhance cooperation to contribute to localization, training, and attracting talent to the sector, thereby contributing to the achievement of the main goal of localizing 50 percent of the Kingdom’s spending on military purchases and equipment by 2030,” Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of GAMI said in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

On Nov. 6, localization in Saudi Arabia’s defense manufacturing industry was boosted after GAMI signed an agreement to help mergers with private firms in the sector.  

GAMI reached a deal with the General Authority for Competition, which will also increase the attractiveness of the investment environment, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The authority recently unveiled a series of investment opportunities in the military industries sector, offering ten prospects with applications in both military and civilian domains.  

The announcement was a collaborative effort by GAMI, the Invest in Saudi Arabia initiative, and the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, as reported by SPA. 

Topics: General Authority for Military Industries GAMI Human Resources Development Fund

Saudi Arabia and China sign currency swap agreement worth $6.9bn

Saudi Arabia and China sign currency swap agreement worth $6.9bn
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia and China sign currency swap agreement worth $6.9bn

Saudi Arabia and China sign currency swap agreement worth $6.9bn
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, and the People’s Bank of China have signed a local currency swap agreement worth SR26 billion ($6.93 billion) as collaboration between the countries continues to strengthen.

According to SAMA, the three-year agreement “has been established in the context of financial cooperation between the Saudi Central Bank and the People’s Bank of China.”

A separate media release issued by China’s central bank highlighted that the mutual agreement could extend the swap agreement beyond three years.

The bank also noted that the new deal will help strengthen financial cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China, promote the use of local currencies, and strengthen trade and investments between the countries.

Currency swap agreements are financial contracts between two nations to exchange a predetermined amount of one currency for an equivalent value in another currency.

The Kingdom, one of the world’s largest oil exporters, has recently strengthened trade relations with China beyond hydrocarbons.

In August, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that the Kingdom’s exports to China reached SR13.7 billion ($51.3 billion), making the Asian giant its primary trading partner.

The Kingdom’s imports from China touched SR11.8 billion in the same month.

In September, Saudi Arabia and China signed a memorandum of understanding to exchange expertise in modern transport systems, including high-tech methods to enhance roads, build autonomous vehicles, and improve shipping and the running of ports.

In the same month, to strengthen the tourism relationship between nations, Saudi Arabia was officially granted Approved Destination Status by China, allowing Chinese citizens to travel to the Kingdom on group tours.

The agreement is expected to boost connectivity between countries and open opportunities across the tourism sector.

In October, Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission partnered with China’s National Press and Publishing Administration to promote literary translation.

Under this deal, both nations will work together to strengthen cultural ties, enhance content exchange and reinforce literary cooperation.

Topics: saudi central bank SAMA Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) People’s Bank of China currency swap agreement

Dubai, China strengthen capital market ties with new agreement

Dubai, China strengthen capital market ties with new agreement
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Dubai, China strengthen capital market ties with new agreement

Dubai, China strengthen capital market ties with new agreement
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai and China are set to enhance their capital market ties through a newly signed agreement between their stock exchanges.

According to a press statement, the Dubai Financial Market, in collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, has signed a memorandum of understanding to advance joint products, including initiatives in indices and electronic funds transfer.

This strategic alliance will also open avenues for introducing innovative products in environmental, social, corporate governance and sustainability.

This step marks a significant development in fostering financial collaboration between these exchanges.

Topics: Dubai Financial Market Nasdaq Dubai Shanghai Stock Exchange

Saudi Arabia’s Pet Products Trading secures $21.3m funding from Aliph Capital

Saudi Arabia’s Pet Products Trading secures $21.3m funding from Aliph Capital
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Pet Products Trading secures $21.3m funding from Aliph Capital

Saudi Arabia’s Pet Products Trading secures $21.3m funding from Aliph Capital
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Pet Products Trading Co. has secured an investment of up to SR80 million ($21.3 million) from Aliph Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based private equity fund manager.

This strategic investment aims to boost PPTCO’s expansion by strengthening its brand portfolio, showroom network and digital infrastructure.

This move marks Aliph Capital’s inaugural foray into the Saudi market through its Aliph Fund I, representing a significant step in its investment journey. 

Mohammed Al-Roumi, founder and CEO at PPTCO, said: “I am delighted to join forces with Aliph, a strategic partner whose vision aligns with our growth ambitions in the dynamic Saudi pet market.” 

He said they are committed to working closely to capitalize on the promising opportunities.

“This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for our company as we embark on a journey of expansion and innovation,” Al-Roumi added.

Aliph Capital’s investment approach is geared toward supporting high-growth businesses in emerging and dynamic sectors, contributing actively to regional diversification initiatives. 

The Saudi pet care market, where PPTCO is a key player, has grown by 50 percent from 2020 to 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 10 percent in the next five years, according to the press note. 

A rising pet population, evolving cultural attitude toward pet ownership, increasing disposable income and an emerging demographic of young people are driving the household animal and bird market.

Additionally, expanding sales channels offering pet-related products are contributing to this upward trend.

Founded in 2005 by Al-Roumi and Yasser Al-Twaijri, PPTCO has established itself as a leading business-to-business distributor of pet products in Saudi Arabia.  

“We are thrilled to announce our first investment in Saudi Arabia and to partner with Mohammed Al-Roumi and Yasser Al-Twaijri to invest in and develop the Saudi pet sector,” said Farah Al-Mazrui, head of investments at Aliph Capital.

She explained that the industry is still nascent and the ecosystem is not fully developed compared to more mature regional markets, “presenting PPTCO with significant upside through consolidation and growth.” 

The company boasts a 12,700 sq. meters central warehouse and a showroom in Riyadh, distributing over 80 brands to a diverse client base. It includes omnichannel pet retailers, veterinary clinics and hypermarkets.

Topics: Pet Products Trading Co. Aliph Capital

