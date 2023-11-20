Egypt’s president, Lebanon’s PM focus on developments in Gaza

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank during a phone call on Sunday.
They also discussed Egypt’s efforts to push for a ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and access to humanitarian assistance and relief in Gaza, as well as international efforts to prevent the expansion of the conflict.
El-Sisi and Mikati also looked at efforts aimed at reviving the path to peace to achieve a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian issue — based on the two-state solution — that produces security and stability in the Middle East.
El-Sisi received a phone call on Saturday from French President Emmanuel Macron, within the framework of ongoing consultation between the Egyptian and French sides regarding the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip.
El-Sisi and Macron exchanged views on the latest developments.
El-Sisi spoke of Egypt’s hopes of an immediate ceasefire and the expansion of humanitarian aid into Gaza, along with his country’s efforts in receiving injured Palestinians and evacuating foreign nationals.
According to Egypt’s presidency, the two leaders agreed on the importance of finding urgent solutions to the crisis and taking action to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, while emphasizing the importance of starting a comprehensive political process to reach a just settlement of the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution.
El-Sisi on Saturday received French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu in the presence of Egypt’s Defense and Military Production Minister Gen. Mohamed Zaki.
The spokesman for Egypt’s presidency said that the meeting resulted from the French minister’s enthusiasm to inform El-Sisi of the outcome of his recent regional tour in light of international efforts to calm the situation in the region.