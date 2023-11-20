You are here

AI flexibility vital to UK-GCC free trade deal: British official
The Arab-British Economic Summit in London. (X: @ABCCnews)
Updated 20 November 2023
Owen Bennett and Casper Webb
  • Tom Wintle: ‘I can vouch that both sides are working flat out’
  • Baroness Symons urged both sides to ‘confront the greatest challenge of our time’ — climate change
Updated 20 November 2023
Owen Bennett and Casper Webb
LONDON: A special “innovation chapter” will need to be part of a UK-Gulf Cooperation Council trade deal to ensure artificial intelligence developments do not throw up barriers to commerce, Britain’s chief negotiator at the Department of Business and Trade said on Monday.

Speaking at the Arab-British Economic Summit in London — organized by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce, with Arab News as a media partner — Tom Wintle said the pace of change in the technology sector is something his team is worried about “quite a lot” as it comes to thrashing out a deal with his GCC equivalents.

He told an audience of government officials, senior executives, thought leaders and decision-makers that the fifth round of talks on a free trade agreement were recently concluded in Riyadh, but he was unable to set out a clear timeframe for when a deal would be reached.

Wintle assured the audience that both sides are working “flat out” to secure an agreement to boost the already £61 billion ($76.05 billion) in trade between the UK and GCC.

Reflecting on the impact of the growth of the global AI sector on the talks, he said: “How we try and capture innovation has been one of the UK’s key considerations.”

Wintle explained that recent FTAs involving the UK often featured an innovation chapter, something he wants replicated in the GCC agreement.

“Our hope would be, and what we’d wish to do with our GCC colleagues, is … for something like AI we may have a commitment to regulators meeting often, exploring, exchanging, so as these regulations that we can’t know now what they’ll look like in five, 10 years hence, you have the experts talking, learning from each other, sharing best practice, so as new regulations come in they’re ideally designed in such a way of enhancing trade rather than potentially throwing up future barriers,” he said.

Reflecting on the negotiations, which began in August 2022, Wintle said he is mindful that e-commerce must play a key role in any agreement.

“What we’ve heard a lot from businesses, and what we’re looking to achieve, is to lock in legal certainty on electronic transactions so businesses can make greater use of things like e-contracts, e-signatures, paperless trading, which our data and analysis shows can cut costs by up to 87 percent, which is crucial particularly for SMEs (small and medium enterprises),” he said.

Wintle flagged greater cooperation in digital identities, online identification and electronic invoicing as areas that will benefit trade between the GCC and the UK.

Speaking about the progress of the talks, he echoed previous statements by the British government that it is “about the deal, not the date,” adding: “Certainly I can vouch that both sides are working flat out, but it’s about getting the right agreement.

“It’s reaching that modern, progressive and ambitious agreement that really delivers for businesses.”

The event, held under the theme “Sustaining an Emerging Vision,” saw sessions on a range of topics, including water, food and health provisions, and the evolution of banking, finance and insurance.

At the opening session, business figures and government officials hailed expanding economic ties between the Arab world and the UK, but warned that the looming threat of an escalation in the Gaza conflict threatens to undermine years of economic progress.

In his opening remarks, Sameer Abdulla Nass, president of the Union of Arab Chambers, warned that “prosperity can’t exist without stability.”

He called on businesspeople, both British and Arab, to “influence their governments” and push for peace in Gaza.

Hosted by TV anchor Rebecca McLaughlin, the opening session also featured Baroness Symons of Vernham Dean; Bandar Ali Reda, ABCC secretary-general and CEO; and Mohamed Al-Khadar Al-Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi.

Also in attendance were Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit; Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK minister of state for the Middle East; and Oliver Christian, British trade commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan at the Department of Business and Trade.

Symons opened her remarks by hailing the myriad opportunities for expanded Arab-UK trade in finance, technology, energy, medicine and agriculture.

She urged both sides to “confront the greatest challenge of our time” — climate change — at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in the UAE.

Investments between the Arab world and the UK are “guided by strategies implemented by visionary leaders who are absolutely determined to address the core needs of their citizens,” Symons said.

She added that friendship between the two sides is “absolutely pivotal,” hailing the “dynamism” shown by the Arab world, and lauding the “strategic” role played by Arab embassies and ambassadors in the UK.

Ali Reda said the size and scope of the summit’s third edition demonstrates the strength of relations and history between the Arab world and the UK.

Lord Ahmed, who recently returned from the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain — which gathers national leaders, ministers and policymakers from around the world to discuss the most pressing regional security issues and share policy responses — said: “As we join here this morning, in the spirit of friendship, in the spirit of collaboration, it would be remiss of me, indeed for any of us, not to begin by reflecting on what’s happening right now across Israel, Gaza, and sadly in the West Bank. The intensity of what’s happening is reflected on the level of engagement.”

He added: “In bridging that particular gap, we need to move forward. The suffering (in Gaza) has gone on for far too long. No one, unless you’re directly impacted, can comprehend the pain and suffering.

“It’s important at this time that our conversations are frank and candid, and when we have differing perspectives, (remember) that ultimately, the goal that we all want to see is peace in the Middle East.

“If we don’t address that central, pivotal issue, we won’t see progress and we’ll be back here again.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ahmed Aboul Gheit Arab-British Economic Summit

LONDON: Business figures and government officials on Monday hailed expanding economic ties between the Arab world and the UK at the third Arab-British Economic Summit in London, organized by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce.

However, they warned that the looming threat of an escalation in the Gaza conflict threatens to undermine years of economic progress.

The summit, of which Arab News is a media partner, aims to bolster business ties between the UK and the Arab world under the theme “Sustaining an Emerging Vision.”

In his opening remarks, Sameer Abdulla Nass, president of the Union of Arab Chambers, warned that “prosperity can’t exist without stability.”

He called on businesspeople, both British and Arab, to “influence their governments” and push for peace in Gaza.

Hosted by TV anchor Rebecca McLaughlin, the opening session also featured Baroness Symons of Vernham Dean; Bandar Ali Reda, ABCC secretary-general and CEO; Mohamed Al-Khadar Al-Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi; Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit; Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK minister of state for the Middle East; and Oliver Christian, British trade commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan at the Department of Business and Trade.

Symons opened her remarks by hailing the myriad opportunities for expanded Arab-UK trade in finance, technology, energy, medicine and agriculture.

She urged both sides to “confront the greatest challenge of our time” — climate change — at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in the UAE.

Investments between the Arab world and the UK are “guided by strategies implemented by visionary leaders who are absolutely determined to address the core needs of their citizens,” Symons said.

She added that friendship between the two sides is “absolutely pivotal,” hailing the “dynamism” shown by the Arab world, and lauding the “strategic” role played by Arab embassies and ambassadors in the UK.

Ali Reda said the size and scope of the summit’s third edition demonstrates the strength of relations and history between the Arab world and the UK.

pressing regional security issues and share policy responses — said: “As we join here this morning, in the spirit of friendship, in the spirit of collaboration, it would be remiss of me, indeed for any of us, not to begin by reflecting on what’s happening right now across Israel, Gaza, and sadly in the West Bank. The intensity of what’s happening is reflected on the level of engagement.”

He added: “In bridging that particular gap, we need to move forward. The suffering (in Gaza) has gone on for far too long. No one, unless you’re directly impacted, can comprehend the pain and suffering.

“It’s important at this time that our conversations are frank and candid, and when we have differing perspectives, (remember) that ultimately, the goal that we all want to see is peace in the Middle East.

“If we don’t address that central, pivotal issue, we won’t see progress and we’ll be back here again.”

Topics: Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) Arab-British Economic Summit

Federation of Saudi Chambers hosts Irish trade envoy
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Irish Minister Neale Richmond TD spearheaded a trade mission in Riyadh to boost investment opportunities, particularly in the aviation and human resources sector.

The minister of state at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment highlighted that Vision 2030 has had “a positive impact” on the Kingdom and the world, emphasizing greater opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the aviation and airport infrastructure industry.

The gathering was part of the Saudi-Irish Business Forum hosted by the Federation of Saudi Chambers and attended by representatives of more than 80 regional and Irish companies. Gerry Cunningham, Ambassador of Ireland to Saudi Arabia, was also present.

The minister said: “Irish-Saudi relations are going through their best time at the diplomatic and economic level, and Irish companies are looking forward to investment opportunities in the Saudi market,” inviting Saudi companies to invest and explore opportunities in Ireland too.

The chairman of the board of directors of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, said: “Vision 2030 and Project Ireland 2040 open promising prospects for integration and economic cooperation between the two countries.”

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Ireland reached approximately SR5.3 billion ($19.8 billion) in 2022, including SR75 million in Saudi exports and SR5.2 billion in Irish imports.

Topics: SaudiVision2030

Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Human resources in Saudi Arabia’s defense industry sector are set to be empowered and developed following the signing of an agreement by the General Authority for Military Industries. 

The memorandum of understanding, signed with the Human Resources Development Fund known as HADAF, aims to enhance cooperation to contribute to nationalization, training, and attracting talent to the sector, thereby boosting the industry’s growth.  

The collaboration aligns with the fund’s outputs and programs to strengthen the sector’s capabilities and achieve nationalization targets in the Kingdom’s military industries. 

According to GAMI, Turki Al-Jawini, director of HADAF, confirmed the fund’s strategic cooperation with the authority to qualify and empower national cadres. 

The aim is to support employment in private sector facilities operating in the military industries division. 

Additionally, he noted that the fund works to enhance national human capital development to meet labor market needs, improve the alignment between supply and demand, and sustain employment in the private sector. 

This aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in human capacity development and the labor market strategy. 

“This collaboration seeks to enhance cooperation to contribute to localization, training, and attracting talent to the sector, thereby contributing to the achievement of the main goal of localizing 50 percent of the Kingdom’s spending on military purchases and equipment by 2030,” Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of GAMI said in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

On Nov. 6, localization in Saudi Arabia’s defense manufacturing industry was boosted after GAMI signed an agreement to help mergers with private firms in the sector.  

GAMI reached a deal with the General Authority for Competition, which will also increase the attractiveness of the investment environment, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The authority recently unveiled a series of investment opportunities in the military industries sector, offering ten prospects with applications in both military and civilian domains.  

The announcement was a collaborative effort by GAMI, the Invest in Saudi Arabia initiative, and the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, as reported by SPA. 

Topics: General Authority for Military Industries GAMI Human Resources Development Fund

Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index wrapped up Monday’s trading session at 11,118.94 points, witnessing a decline of 18.09 points or 0.16 percent.

Concurrently, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index ended the day at 1,442.87 points, dropping 4.06 points or 0.28 percent. However, the parallel market Nomu increased by 179.94 points to 23,863.30, a 0.76 percent growth. 

By the close, TASI reported a trading turnover of SR7.1 billion ($1.9 billion), with 124 stocks making gains and 87 witnessing declines. Nomu, on the other hand, saw a trading turnover of SR16.1 million. 

Naqi Water Co. emerged as TASI’s standout performer, surging 9.91 percent to SR72.10. 

Ades Holding Co. and Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. also posted significant gains, closing at SR22.80 and SR35.50, up by 8.57 percent and 7.58 percent, respectively. 

On the announcement front, Saudi Arabia’s First Milling Co. revealed its intention to purchase shares to boost its employee incentive plans. 

The company aims to buy a maximum of 300,000 shares to be allocated to its employee stock long-term incentive plan.

Its board’s proposal is set to be discussed at the upcoming extraordinary general assembly meeting, the date of which will be announced later.

According to a bourse filing, this move follows the fulfillment of all solvency conditions as specified for listed joint stock companies. 

First Milling Co.’s stock price closed at SR69.60, an increase of 3.11 percent.

Moreover, Tadawul announced the listing and trading shares of Almujtama Alraida Medical Co. on Nomu. 

The company manages a network of pharmacies retailing medicines, pharmaceutical products and cosmetics. It also offers medical equipment, instruments and supplies across Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the enterprise boasts a portfolio of 157 pharmacies, comprising 125 operational outlets and 32 under construction.  

These upcoming branches are slated to commence operations within the next 12 months. The company has a strong presence in the Kingdom, with a particular focus on the Western region.

Furthermore, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., also known as Solutions by stc, received approval from the General Authority for Competition for the acquisition of 40 percent of Devoteam Middle East. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index MSCI 30 Tadawul Index nomu-parallel Saudi stock exchange

Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, and the People’s Bank of China have signed a local currency swap agreement worth SR26 billion ($6.93 billion) as collaboration between the countries continues to strengthen.

According to SAMA, the three-year agreement “has been established in the context of financial cooperation between the Saudi Central Bank and the People’s Bank of China.”

A separate media release issued by China’s central bank highlighted that the mutual agreement could extend the swap agreement beyond three years.

The bank also noted that the new deal will help strengthen financial cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China, promote the use of local currencies, and strengthen trade and investments between the countries.

Currency swap agreements are financial contracts between two nations to exchange a predetermined amount of one currency for an equivalent value in another currency.

The Kingdom, one of the world’s largest oil exporters, has recently strengthened trade relations with China beyond hydrocarbons.

In August, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that the Kingdom’s exports to China reached SR13.7 billion ($51.3 billion), making the Asian giant its primary trading partner.

The Kingdom’s imports from China touched SR11.8 billion in the same month.

In September, Saudi Arabia and China signed a memorandum of understanding to exchange expertise in modern transport systems, including high-tech methods to enhance roads, build autonomous vehicles, and improve shipping and the running of ports.

In the same month, to strengthen the tourism relationship between nations, Saudi Arabia was officially granted Approved Destination Status by China, allowing Chinese citizens to travel to the Kingdom on group tours.

The agreement is expected to boost connectivity between countries and open opportunities across the tourism sector.

In October, Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission partnered with China’s National Press and Publishing Administration to promote literary translation.

Under this deal, both nations will work together to strengthen cultural ties, enhance content exchange and reinforce literary cooperation.

Topics: saudi central bank SAMA Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) People's Bank of China currency swap agreement

