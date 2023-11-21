You are here

Dubai Taxi initiates IPO subscription with $315m target

Dubai Taxi initiates IPO subscription with $315m target
The subscription period is set to run until Nov. 28 for individual investors, and until Nov. 29, for qualified investors.
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Dubai Taxi initiates IPO subscription with $315m target

Dubai Taxi initiates IPO subscription with $315m target
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Mobility firm Dubai Taxi Co. has commenced its subscription period for its upcoming initial public offering, revealing a price range that values the company at up to 4.6 billion dirhams ($1.25 billion).   

The IPO price range on the Dubai stock market has been set between 1.80 dirhams and 1.85 dirhams per share, according to a press release.  

This implies that the company aims to raise around 1.16 billion dirhams if the final pricing aligns with the upper end of the range. 

The release further noted that Dubai Taxi’s market value, based on this price range, will be positioned between 4.5 billion dirhams and 4.6 billion dirhams at the time of listing. The final offer price is slated to be announced on Nov. 30, 2023.  

Last week, the Dubai-based taxi operator, which is part of the Dubai government’s financial department, declared its intention to offer 624.75 million shares, equivalent to 24.99 percent of the company’s total shares, in a public offering.   

The subscription period is set to run until Nov. 28 for individual investors, and until Nov. 29, for qualified investors. Dubai Taxi anticipates the completion of the stock listing and trading to begin on the Dubai Financial Market on Dec. 7.   

As previously announced by the company, 5 percent of the IPO shares are reserved for qualified investors on behalf of the Emirates Investment Authority, with an equal portion allocated for the Pension and Social Security Fund for local military personnel.   

Mansoor Alfalasi, CEO of DTC, stated that the initial public offering has garnered strong interest since the plan was unveiled last week, reflecting the company’s investment appeal.  

He added that this illustrates robust market fundamentals and an appealing growth opportunity driven by their fleet, comprising over 7,000 vehicles, including more than 5,200 red-roof taxis.  

“DTC is at the heart of Dubai’s mobility vision, with the IPO the next important chapter in our journey,” the CEO said.  

Furthermore, Rothschild & Co Middle East Limited has been appointed as the independent financial advisor, with Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Emirates NBD Capital PSC, and Merrill Lynch International acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.  

EFG-Hermes UAE Limited and First Abu Dhabi Bank are joint bookrunners, while Emirates NBD Bank is the lead receiving bank. 

Additionally, various banks have been appointed as receiving banks, with the offering declared compliant with Shariah principles by Emirates NBD Bank. 

 

Topics: Dubai Taxi

Middle-East
Volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Egypt hit $20.4bn in 2022

Volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Egypt hit $20.4bn in 2022
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Egypt hit $20.4bn in 2022

Volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Egypt hit $20.4bn in 2022
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Egypt reached SR76.5 billion ($20.4 billion) in 2022, up 40 percent compared to 2021, according to the Saudi Minister of Commerce.

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi explained during the Saudi-Egyptian Business Forum held in Cairo that the two countries are experiencing significant growth in trade relations, partnerships, joint projects, and development investment.

In recent years, Saudi direct investment in Egypt has amounted to an estimated $32 billion. This growth aligns with broader plans to transform the region into a global logistics center.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt saudi - egypt trade

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is a regional powerhouse and global policy shaper: World Bank official 

Saudi Arabia is a regional powerhouse and global policy shaper: World Bank official 
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia is a regional powerhouse and global policy shaper: World Bank official 

Saudi Arabia is a regional powerhouse and global policy shaper: World Bank official 
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is the driving force behind the growth of the Middle East region and plays a pivotal role in shaping regional and global policies, according to a senior World Bank official. 

Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency on the sidelines of a conference of the Arab world at Harvard University in Boston, Yaarub Al-Yaarubi, the senior adviser to the executive director of the World Bank, emphasized the Kingdom’s global significance. 

Al-Yaarubi said the Saudi support of the WB International Development Association for low-income countries is proof of its significant and rapidly expanding role in the world. 

He underscored Saudi Arabia’s pioneering efforts to tackle climate change and applauded the Kingdom for its global initiatives. 

Topics: World Bank

Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil futures fell on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, this Sunday when the producer group may discuss deepening supply cuts due to slowing global growth, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 51 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $81.81 a barrel by 10:46 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $77.32 a barrel, down 51 cents, or 0.7 percent.

Both contracts climbed about 2 percent on Monday after three OPEC+ sources told Reuters that the group was set to consider whether to make additional oil supply cuts when it meets on Nov. 26.

Those gains were trimmed on Tuesday.

Short-term speculators took profit on WTI after several indicators were overbought on technical charts, Singapore-based OANDA analyst Kelvin Wong said.

“Market participants have started to price in an extension of the current quantum oil supply cut into 2024 or even deeper cuts in the upcoming OPEC+ meeting,” he added.

OPEC+ is likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year, eight analysts have predicted.

RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said: “We see some scope for the group to do a deeper reduction, but we would anticipatoe that Saudi Arabia would seek additional barrels from other members to share the burden of the adjustment.”

Reopening the quota agreements reached in June could prove challenging and could lead to protracted negotiations, and hence the leadership may look for more voluntary adjustments from individual producers, she added in a note.

Oil prices have dropped about 16 percent since late September as crude output in the US, the world’s top producer, held at record highs, while the market was concerned about demand growth, especially from the world’s largest oil importer, China.

Traders were also watching for signs of demand destruction from a possible US recession in 2024 and considering last week’s warning about possible deflation from Walmart, the largest US retailer.

US crude and gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillates inventories were seen dropping, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Weekly stockpile reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration are due later on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. 

Topics: oil updates OPEC+

Business & Economy
Iran aims for oil output of 4 million bpd for 2024-25 – Tasnim

Iran aims for oil output of 4 million bpd for 2024-25 – Tasnim
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters
Iran aims for oil output of 4 million bpd for 2024-25 – Tasnim

Iran aims for oil output of 4 million bpd for 2024-25 – Tasnim
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s oil production should reach 3.6 million barrels per day by March 20, 2024, Iran’s oil minister Javad Owji said on Tuesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency, up from the current level of 3.4 million barrels per day, according to Reuters.

“We aim to reach 4 million barrels per day of oil production for next year,” Tasnim cited Owji as saying, referring to the next Iranian year starting March 20, 2024. 

Topics: Iran Oil Iran oil

Business & Economy
Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London

Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London

Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London
  • Conflict must be resolved to unlock long-term prosperity, speakers say
  • British officials hail dynamism of Arab world in finance, technology, energy
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Business figures and government officials on Monday hailed expanding economic ties between the Arab world and the UK at the third Arab-British Economic Summit in London, organized by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce.

However, they warned that the looming threat of an escalation in the Gaza conflict threatens to undermine years of economic progress.

The summit, of which Arab News is a media partner, aims to bolster business ties between the UK and the Arab world under the theme “Sustaining an Emerging Vision.”

In his opening remarks, Sameer Abdulla Nass, president of the Union of Arab Chambers, warned that “prosperity can’t exist without stability.”

He called on businesspeople, both British and Arab, to “influence their governments” and push for peace in Gaza.

Hosted by TV anchor Rebecca McLaughlin, the opening session also featured Baroness Symons of Vernham Dean; Bandar Ali Reda, ABCC secretary-general and CEO; Mohamed Al-Khadar Al-Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi; Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit; Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK minister of state for the Middle East; and Oliver Christian, British trade commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan at the Department of Business and Trade.

Symons opened her remarks by hailing the myriad opportunities for expanded Arab-UK trade in finance, technology, energy, medicine and agriculture.

She urged both sides to “confront the greatest challenge of our time” — climate change — at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in the UAE.

Investments between the Arab world and the UK are “guided by strategies implemented by visionary leaders who are absolutely determined to address the core needs of their citizens,” Symons said.

She added that friendship between the two sides is “absolutely pivotal,” hailing the “dynamism” shown by the Arab world, and lauding the “strategic” role played by Arab embassies and ambassadors in the UK.

Ali Reda said the size and scope of the summit’s third edition demonstrates the strength of relations and history between the Arab world and the UK.

Lord Ahmed, who recently returned from the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain — which gathers national leaders, ministers and policymakers from around the world to discuss the most

pressing regional security issues and share policy responses — said: “As we join here this morning, in the spirit of friendship, in the spirit of collaboration, it would be remiss of me, indeed for any of us, not to begin by reflecting on what’s happening right now across Israel, Gaza, and sadly in the West Bank. The intensity of what’s happening is reflected on the level of engagement.”

He added: “In bridging that particular gap, we need to move forward. The suffering (in Gaza) has gone on for far too long. No one, unless you’re directly impacted, can comprehend the pain and suffering.

“It’s important at this time that our conversations are frank and candid, and when we have differing perspectives, (remember) that ultimately, the goal that we all want to see is peace in the Middle East.

“If we don’t address that central, pivotal issue, we won’t see progress and we’ll be back here again.”

Topics: Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) Arab-British Economic Summit

