You are here

  • Home
  • Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 
This agreement falls in line with the Omani company’s efforts to strengthen its global presence. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/b5qb7

Updated 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 
Updated 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: British multinational oil and gas company BP is on track to receive 1 million tons of Omani liquefied natural gas annually starting in 2026 amid a new agreement. 

The deal, inked with Oman Liquefied Natural Gas, will last for nine years, the Oman News Agency reported. 

This agreement falls in line with the Omani company’s efforts to strengthen its global presence.

“The importance of this agreement is to create new opportunities to renew the Sultanate of Oman’s presence on the global energy trade map, noting that the agreement will contribute to increasing LNG revenues, supplying the national economy and raising the gross domestic product,” CEO of Oman LNG Hamed Al-Naumani said.

Al-Naumani went on to stress that the entity continuously exerts efforts based on its reputation as a certified LNG source. 

He further emphasized that the firm intends to produce and export LNG to achieve support for global energy security and the national economy.

In August, Oman LNG signed a partnership agreement with the German company Securing Energy for Europe to supply 0.4 million tons of LNG per annum.    

According to a statement released at the time, the four-year contract, which will see Oman LNG beginning the supply in 2026, is part of the firm’s strategy to tap new opportunities in the European energy markets.     

In January, Oman LNG agreed to supply up to 1.6 million tons of LNG to France’s TotalEnergies and the Thai state-owned firm Petroleum Authority of Thailand.     

The deal will see TotalEnergies and PTT each receive 800,000 tons of LNG annually. While the French firm struck a 10-year agreement beginning in 2025, the Thai company agreed on a nine-year contract from 2026.

Oman has emerged as one of the leading players in the global LNG market, with an operational capacity totaling 10.4 million tons per annum as of April 2023, according to the International Gas Union’s World LNG Report.     

The firm’s LNG exports saw an annual increase of 11.3 percent in 2022 thanks to Oman’s unique geographic position, which allows for easy transportation and delivery of the product to various locations.

Topics: Oman Oman Liquefied Natural Gas BP

Related

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 
Business & Economy
QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index stayed steady on Tuesday, increasing slightly by 10.16 points or 0.09 percent to close at 11,129.10. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.53 billion ($1.47 billion) as 85 of the listed stocks advanced, while 123 declined. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also gained 239.81 points to 24,103.11, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped 0.07 points to close at 1,441.93. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Electrical Industries Co. The company’s share price surged 8.68 percent to SR2.38. 

Other top performers were AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. and Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co., whose share prices jumped 5.39 percent and 4.23 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Al Moammar Information Systems Co., whose share price dropped 2.98 percent to SR123.80. 

The positive performance of Nomu was driven by Mayar Holding Co., whose share price soared 28.09 percent to SR5.70. 

The firm announced that its subsidiary, Saudi Drip Irrigation Co., signed a 24-month contract to conduct operation and maintenance work at a NEOM project valued at SR28.9 million. 

Meanwhile, KEIR International Co. revealed that it signed to implement high-voltage underground cable works in Riyadh with National Grid Co. at a value of SR247 million. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the scope of the contract includes the expansion of a high-voltage underground cables network and gas-insulated switchgear substation extension. 

The project also entails protection, telecommunication and substation automation for remote ends. 

KEIR added that the impact of this 20-month contract will be reflected in the company’s financials from the first quarter of 2024 until the fourth quarter of 2025. 

In another announcement, Retal Urban Development Co. said it signed two development agreements with National Housing Co. to develop residential units in Riyadh and Jeddah at SR925 million. 

In a bourse filing, Retal revealed that it would develop 366 residential units in Zone 1 and 2 in Riyadh and 803 houses in Jeddah. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority has approved MBC Group Co.’s application to register and offer 33.25 million shares, representing 10 percent of the firm’s capital. 

In a statement, CMA said that the approval should not be considered a recommendation to subscribe to the offering. 

“The CMA’s approval on the application merely means that the legal requirements as per the Capital Market Law and its implementing regulations have been met,” said the authority. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: TASI dips slightly to 11,119 points, trading turnover touches $1.9bn
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI dips slightly to 11,119 points, trading turnover touches $1.9bn

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block
Updated 17 min 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block
Updated 17 min 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Energy firm Shell Egypt has made a significant gas discovery in the North East El-Amriya block of the Mediterranean Sea, following the completion of drilling for the first gas well in its three-well exploration initiative named Mina West. 

The drilling operations took place in the offshore Nile Delta at a water depth of around 250 meters below sea level, revealing primary data suggesting the presence of a natural gas reservoir. 

This development comes after the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla unveiled a $1.8 billion plan during the 8th Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries International Seminar in Vienna in July. The plan aims to drill 35 new gas wells across the Mediterranean Sea by 2025. 

 

Topics: Shell shell egypt

Related

Shell enters agreement to sell Pakistani unit to Saudi’s Wafi Energy
Pakistan
Shell enters agreement to sell Pakistani unit to Saudi’s Wafi Energy

Bahrain’s Gulf Hotels Group announces expansion into Saudi Arabia

Bahrain’s Gulf Hotels Group announces expansion into Saudi Arabia
Updated 36 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Bahrain’s Gulf Hotels Group announces expansion into Saudi Arabia

Bahrain’s Gulf Hotels Group announces expansion into Saudi Arabia
Updated 36 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Gulf Hotels Group is set to expand into Saudi Arabia by opening a representative office in Riyadh, aiming to capitalize on the Kingdom’s growing tourism market. 

In a press statement, the Bahrain Stock Exchange-listed firm emphasized Saudi Arabia as a “priority market,” having recently established a subsidiary company in the Kingdom following approval from the Ministry of Commerce.

The hotel group, which opened Bahrain’s first five-star property, further noted that its expansion into the Kingdom aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to transform the country into a global tourism destination. 

Farouk Al-Moayyed, chairman of Gulf Hotels Group, said: “Our expansion into Saudi Arabia is a strategic move that goes in line with our long-term growth plan.” 

He added: “We see great potential in the Saudi Arabian hospitality market, and our regional representative office in Riyadh will serve as a hub for offering our best hospitality services and forming long term partnerships.”  

Tourism is one of the key sectors that Saudi Arabia is actively promoting, as the Kingdom strategically diversifies its economy away from oil.

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract over 100 million visitors by the end of this decade, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent. 

“Expanding our footprint into Saudi Arabia is a significant milestone for Gulf Hotels Group. We are excited to establish our presence in this dynamic market and contribute to its growth,” said Ahmed Janahi, group CEO of Gulf Hotels Group. 

In October, IHG Hotels & Resorts opened its headquarters in Riyadh. The company also announced its strategic focus on expansion in the country, with 50 percent of the group’s ongoing development pipeline in the Middle East region dedicated to Saudi Arabia. 

Since the establishment of InterContinental Riyadh in 1975, IHG has experienced rapid growth in its presence within the Kingdom. Currently managing 40 hotels in Saudi Arabia with a total of 18,000 rooms, the group has an additional 32 hotels under construction in the country. 

Topics: Gulf Hotels Group tourism

Related

Saudi tourism minister bolsters ties at Pacific Islands Forum 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism minister bolsters ties at Pacific Islands Forum 

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  
Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  
Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi oil and gas drilling provider ADES Holding Co. has secured three new contracts totaling $293 million, marking its entry into Indonesia and strengthening its presence in Algeria. 

The company announced its foray into Southeast Asia with a long-term contract valued at SR803 million ($214 million) with Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia, according to a bourse filing. 

ADES will operate Pertamina’s existing jackup drilling rig, Emerald Driller, located in the Java Sea. This contract, comprising a three-year firm period and a two-year option, is slated to commence in the second half of 2024.  

With this expansion, ADES now operates in eight countries. 

Mohamed Farouk, CEO of ADES, said: “We are pleased with the opportunity to enter the Indonesian market, through our strategic partnership with Pertamina Drilling Servies Indonesia who is a leading drilling contractor in Southeast Asia to provide our best-in-class drilling service to Pertamina in Region 2.”  

With this award, he said ADES extends its geographical footprint to a very promising and demanding market, namely Indonesia and Southeast Asia.  

Farouk added that this step will pave the way and unlock real potential for sustainable growth in this part of the world.  

Furthermore, ADES strengthened its position in the Algerian market by securing two long-term contracts worth SR296 million ($79 million) from Sonatrach for its existing onshore rigs.  

These agreements include a five-year contract for two onshore rigs, ADES 810 and ADES 815, currently operational in Egypt and scheduled to move to Algeria in the second half of the following year. 

“Such geographic expansion, along with the recent awards in Algeria, underpins the Group‘s continuous focus on backlog replenishment through long-term contracts, offering robust cashflow visibility, and is a testament to the Group’s strategy to tap into diversified and value-accretive markets, seizing growth prospects while maintaining our operational excellence and commitment to safety,” the ADES CEO said.  

Founded in 2016, ADES Holding Co. has quickly grown to be one of the leading oil and gas drilling companies in the Kingdom.   

Headquartered in Al-Khobar, the company has over 7,500 employees and a fleet of 87 rigs. 

Topics: ADES

Related

Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Saudi Aramco’s drilling and workover facilities begin operations at SPARK 

Saudi Aramco’s drilling and workover facilities begin operations at SPARK 
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Aramco’s drilling and workover facilities begin operations at SPARK 

Saudi Aramco’s drilling and workover facilities begin operations at SPARK 
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, has commenced drilling and workover operations in the King Salman Energy Park to support the localization of oil and gas. 

In a press statement, the energy park, also known as SPARK, said that the facility, which spans an area of 370,000 sq. meters, will be home to more than 1,000 employees. 

SPARK further noted that establishing Aramco’s Drilling and Workover center in the park would help increase supply chain efficiencies and ease operations. 

“We are excited to witness the operational launch of Aramco’s D&WO headquarters and industrial facilities within SPARK,” said Saif Al-Qahtani, CEO of the energy park. 

He added: “This underscores our commitment to delivering world-class services to our investors across the MENA region and beyond. SPARK remains steadfast in its mission to be at the forefront of advancing the energy industry and reinforcing our position as a vital hub for localization of energy supply chain, innovation, and collaboration.” 

According to the press statement, the addition of Saudi Aramco’s D&WO center is expected to catalyze SPARK’s commitment to localize the energy value chain, aligned with the Kingdom’s localization goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Earlier this month, Saudi Aramco began the production of unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar operational area, two months ahead of its schedule. 

Unconventional tight gas, or shale gas, is typically found in reserves where hydrocarbons are tightly trapped within rock layers. Extracting this gas demands specialized techniques like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing.

The commissioned facilities at South Ghawar currently have a processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day for raw gas and 38,000 barrels per day for condensate.

On Nov. 19, Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, announced that Saudi Aramco had discovered two new gas fields in the Eastern Province and the Empty Quarter, respectively.

The discovery of natural gas reservoirs is expected to complement Aramco’s strategic plan to increase gas production by over 50 percent from 2021 levels to meet domestic demand by 2030.

Topics: Aramco King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

Related

Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco discovers two new natural gas fields in Kingdom

Latest updates

Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding
Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding
Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 
Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 
Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office
Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office
Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.