IEA sees surplus oil supply in 2024 despite OPEC+ cuts

OSLO, LONDON: The global oil market will see a slight surplus of supply in 2024 even if the OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into next year, the head of the International Energy Agency’s oil markets and industry division told Reuters on Tuesday.

At the moment, however, the oil market is in a deficit and stocks are declining “at a fast rate,” Toril Bosoni said on the sidelines of a conference in Oslo.

“Global oil stocks are at low levels, which means that you risk increased volatility if there are surprises on either the demand side or the supply side,” she added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, are set to consider whether to make additional oil supply cuts when the group meets later this month.

Oil has slid to around $82 a barrel for Brent crude from a 2023 high in September of near $98. Concern about demand and a possible surplus next year has pressured prices, despite support from the OPEC+ cuts and conflict in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+ have already pledged total oil output cuts of 5.16 million barrels per day, or about 5 percent of daily global demand, in a series of steps that started in late 2022.

The cuts include 3.66 million bpd by OPEC+ and additional voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

At its last policy meeting in June, OPEC+ agreed on a broad deal to limit supply into 2024 and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary production cut for July of 1 million bpd that it has since extended to last until the end of 2023.

Daily trading

Oil fell on Tuesday, reversing steep gains made in the past two sessions, as investors turned cautious ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $81.97 a barrel by 1244 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $77.47.

Short-term speculators took profit on WTI after several indicators were overbought on technical charts, Singapore-based OANDA analyst Kelvin Wong said.