You are here

  • Home
  • History for LeBron James as Lakers advance in NBA in-season tournament

History for LeBron James as Lakers advance in NBA in-season tournament

History for LeBron James as Lakers advance in NBA in-season tournament
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen during the first half of their NBA game at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Short Url

https://arab.news/68r77

Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
Follow

History for LeBron James as Lakers advance in NBA in-season tournament

History for LeBron James as Lakers advance in NBA in-season tournament
  • The 38-year-old, needing just five points to reach the milestone heading into the game, etched his name into the record books with a three-pointer in the first quarter of a 131-99 Lakers win
  • Kevin Durant also passed a scoring milestone, moving up to 11th place on NBA’s career scoring list in Phoenix’s 120-107 drubbing of Portland Trail Blazers
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
Follow

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James claimed another piece of NBA history on Tuesday, becoming the first player to break the 39,000-point barrier as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Utah Jazz to reach the knockout stage of the league’s new in-season tournament.

The 38-year-old, needing just five points to reach the milestone heading into the game, etched his name into the record books with a three-pointer in the first quarter of a 131-99 Lakers win.

James, who passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, saluted the crowd as his achievement was announced.

James’ latest record set the mood for a celebratory occasion at the Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers went on to score a wire-to-wire win and reach the in-season tournament’s quarterfinals.

James finished with 17 points from 6-of-10 shooting, while Anthony Davis led the Lakers scorers with 26 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant also passed a scoring milestone, moving up to 11th place on the NBA’s career scoring list in Phoenix’s 120-107 drubbing of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Durant needed 14 points to overtake Elvin Hayes on the scoring charts, and duly knocked them down in a free-scoring first quarter. Durant finished with 31 points to lead the Phoenix scoring, taking his career tally to 27,331 points.

The Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 157-152 in a rollicking shootout to also reach the knockout stages.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, who said this week the new tournament gave “more juice” to early season games, scored 22 of his 37 points in the third quarter as the Pacers erased a 20-point first-half deficit.

In the fourth quarter it was Buddy Hield who stepped up, scoring 13 of his 24 points as the Pacers came out on top of a furious back-and-forth finish.

“It’s good to clinch,” Haliburton — who also handed out 16 assists — said after the Pacers improved to 3-0 in tournament play and locked up first place in East’s Group A. “Buddy won us the game down the stretch, a lot of big buckets.”

Hield’s three-pointer put Indiana up 152-150 with 1:20 remaining. After Saddiq Bey pulled Atlanta level with a layup, Hield drained another three-pointer for a 155-152 Pacers lead with less than a minute to go.

Hield capped the outrageous scoring with an alley-oop dunk with five-tenths of a second remaining.

Hield connected on nine of 11 from the field and made all six of his three-point attempts.

Obi Toppin scored 21 points off the bench for Indiana and Bennedict Mathurin added 19.

Trae Young scored 38 points to lead the Hawks, who led by 20 in the second quarter.

The quarterfinals will be played Dec. 4-5, with winners advancing to semifinal games on Dec. 7 and a championship match on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

It was a tight finish in Philadelphia, where Darius Garland scored 32 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 122-119 overtime victory over the 76ers.

It kept alive the Cavs’ hopes of advancing in the tournament via a wild card berth.

Jarrett Allen scored 26 points and pulled down 13 rebounds while Max Strus made five three-pointers on the way to 20 points for the Cavs, who came through despite again playing without injured Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 30 points for Philadelphia, but the 76ers were eliminated from tournament contention.

Topics: LeBron James NBA Lakers basketball

Related

Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks
Sport
Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks
LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window
Sport
LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window

Record crowds attend DP World Tour Championship 2023 in Dubai

Record crowds attend DP World Tour Championship 2023 in Dubai
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Record crowds attend DP World Tour Championship 2023 in Dubai

Record crowds attend DP World Tour Championship 2023 in Dubai
  • The tournament, won by Nicolai Hojgaard, saw more than 79,000 visitors at Jumeirah Golf Estates
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: This year’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai attracted in excess of 79,000 spectators over the course of the event — the most in the 15-year history of the tournament and a more than 14 percent increase on last year.

Record crowds were welcomed on each of the four days of the tournament, which marked the 15th edition of the event, held at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai from Nov. 16-19.

Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard won his first Rolex Series title in style with a closing 64, giving him a two-shot victory ahead of Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, and third round leader Matt Wallace. Attendance figures were not the only record to be broken, however, with Wallace also firing an incredible course record 12 under par 60 on day three of the tournament.

Tom Phillips, head of Middle East for the DP World Tour, said: “This year’s DP World Tour Championship was a fantastic success and we’re delighted to have welcomed a record number of spectators over the course of the event, despite challenges with the weather on the Thursday into Friday. This reflects the huge interest in the event’s on- and off-course entertainment offering, as well as the continued growth of golf in the UAE and region.”

Topics: golf DP World Tour Championship Dubai UAE

Related

Nicolai Hojgaard wins DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Sport
Nicolai Hojgaard wins DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship
Sport
Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship

Saudi-backed PFL set to shake up MMA scene in Middle East, beyond

Saudi-backed PFL set to shake up MMA scene in Middle East, beyond
Updated 22 November 2023
Nathan Irvine
Follow

Saudi-backed PFL set to shake up MMA scene in Middle East, beyond

Saudi-backed PFL set to shake up MMA scene in Middle East, beyond
  • Acquisition of rival brand Bellator cements league’s status in sport, but work needed to match UFC
Updated 22 November 2023
Nathan Irvine

Riyadh: The Professional Fighters League on Tuesday acquired rival combat sports brand, Bellator, in the latest strategic move to loosen the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s chokehold on the mixed martial arts industry.

Backed by SRJ Sports Investments – the Saudi Public Investment Fund entity created to develop the Kingdom’s sports sector – the PFL will gain access to a roster of even more world-class fighters.

For now, Bellator and the PFL will exist as separate brands. However, a showcase event has been pencilled in for 2024 that will see the champions of each show going fist-to-fist to see who is best.

PFL founder Donn Davis told MMA Fighting that the aim was not to overtake the UFC but to become “co-leaders” in the industry.

While UFC President Dana White is currently unlikely to be too concerned about the surging rival, the PFL and Bellator combined forces are the organization’s fiercest opponent yet.

The biggest winners of the deal will be Saudi fight fans. The UFC will finally debut in April, but fans have been starved of top-level MMA competition for too long.

When SRJ acquired a minority share in the PFL in August, it also announced that a PFL Middle East and North Africa league would be launched next year, and future PFL PPV Super Fights would be hosted in Saudi Arabia.

With the Bellator brand in the mix, there is potential for even more live events in the Kingdom and the region.

SRJ’s investment also aims to increase participation in MMA throughout the country and Gulf Cooperation Council member nations. Officials hope that having the stars of the PFL and Bellator on their doorstep will inspire the next generations of fighters and give them a clear path to a professional career.

The PFL plans to build a fanbase and nurture the sport in the region for years to come and with Bellator establish itself as the MMA leader in the MENA region, similar to the ONE Championship, the most popular in Asia.

The UFC is the biggest MMA franchise in the world. The PFL’s acquisition of Bellator will certainly remove a competitor, but pulling level with the sport’s juggernaut will be a more significant challenge. There have been contenders before, but the UFC – a slick operation, well-established over three decades – has smashed them all.

Without a doubt, the UFC has the biggest stars. From Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, and Jon Jones to Valentina Shevchenko, Zhang Weili, and Alexa Grasso, the roster is stacked with household names.

The PFL’s biggest and most recognizable star is yet to fight under the MMA banner. Francis Ngannou made a much-publicized switch from the UFC to the PFL but has not stepped into the SmartCage. Instead, he made his boxing debut against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Riyadh in October.

There is currently no heavyweight on the roster that can bring the requisite star power for a fight with Ngannou. Great fighters they may be, but they are unlikely to present a must-see event.

However, the PFL reportedly offers much better terms for fighters than the UFC, allowing individuals to seek sponsors independently, giving the roster more control over their earnings – something the UFC does not allow. The option could be tempting for fighters who have relatively short careers in a dangerous sport.

The $100 million investment from SRJ could help the PFL sign more top talent and star fighters, with money being set aside to try and coax the most prominent names to switch allegiances.

The PFL-Bellator deal will send ripples throughout the industry, and watching organizations try to outdo each other is a win-win for the community. One thing is certain: the PFL is fully committed to establishing a MENA brand and delivering multiple live events to the region.

Topics: PFL MMA

Related

Professional Fighters League acquires Bellator to form global MMA powerhouse
Sport
Professional Fighters League acquires Bellator to form global MMA powerhouse
OSN to bring MMA action from sports franchise Bellator to MENA
Corporate News
OSN to bring MMA action from sports franchise Bellator to MENA

Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana

Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana

Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana
  • Messi: It is something very nice to be able to win here in Brazil, after how strong they have been at home throughout their history
  • The longstanding sporting rivalry between two of the most successful teams in world soccer hit fever pitch after the Brazilian police charged Argentinian fans in response to fighting in the stands
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Nicolas Otamendi scored with a towering header to give Argentina a 1-0 away win over Brazil in a bad-tempered World Cup qualifier that was delayed by half an hour on Tuesday after police clashed with fans at a sold out Maracana Stadium.

The longstanding sporting rivalry between two of the most successful teams in world soccer hit fever pitch after the Brazilian police charged Argentinian fans in response to fighting in the stands during the national anthems.

The world champions, led by captain Lionel Messi, went over to the terraces to try and calm the situation before leaving the pitch and returning to the dressing room for more than 10 minutes.

The players eventually returned and the match started in a tumult of noise as local fans roared their support of the five-times world champions, who were looking to get their campaign back on track after losing successive qualifiers for the first time.

Instead, they plunged to a third straight defeat, their first ever at home in a World Cup qualifier, to stand sixth in the standings, eight points behind leaders Argentina and in the last spot that guarantees a berth at the 2026 finals.

“The truth is that this group continues to achieve historic things, once again,” Argentina captain Lionel Messi told reporters.

“Obviously, at the beginning it was bad because we saw how they were beating people.

“You think about the family, the people who are there, who don’t know what’s going on and we are more concerned about that than playing a match. At that point the match was secondary...

“After that, winning this game like this I think is one of the most important wins that this group has achieved.

“It is something very nice to be able to win here in Brazil, after how strong they have been at home throughout their history.”

After all the pre-match drama, it was a nervy first half with 22 fouls, three bookings and several skirmishes as rival players frequently faced off and the referee flashed cards in an attempt to calm the situation.

Brazil were arguably the better side and almost scored from a corner just before halftime through a Gabriel Martinelli strike that defender Christian Romero cleared off the goal line.

Despite being without key players like Vinicius Jr and Neymar because of injuries and losing their captain Marquinhos to a leg issue halfway throughout the game, Brazil kept up the pressure.

They wasted a golden opportunity to score in the 47th minute when Martinelli missed an absolute sitter, striking a close-range shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Argentina held on and made the most of one of the few chances they created in the 63rd minute, when defender Otamendi rose high to power home a Giovani Lo Celso corner.

It was Argentina’s only shot on target and Brazil’s misery was compounded when substitute midfielder Joelinton was sent off for hitting Rodrigo de Paul in the face in the 82nd minute, only three minutes after he came off the bench.

Topics: football

Related

Brazil-Argentina kick-off delayed amid crowd violence
Football
Brazil-Argentina kick-off delayed amid crowd violence
Suarez returns to Uruguay squad for Argentina World Cup qualifier clash
Football
Suarez returns to Uruguay squad for Argentina World Cup qualifier clash

Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain

Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain
Updated 22 November 2023
AP
Follow

Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain

Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain
  • Finland were backed by some 3,000 thousands Finnish fans at the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga
  • The semifinals will be played both on Friday and Saturday, with the winner being crowned on Sunday
Updated 22 November 2023
AP

MALAGA, Spain: Feeling at home, Finland upset defending champions Canada to reach the semifinals of the Davis Cup for the first time on Tuesday.

Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara defeated Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 in the decisive doubles match to give the 14th-ranked Finns the victory over No. 1 Canada in the first of the quarterfinals in southern Spain.

Virtanen had kept Finland alive by defeating Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 7-5 in the second singles match after Milos Raonic had given Canada the first point with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Patrick Kaukovalta.

Finland were backed by some 3,000 thousands Finnish fans at the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga.

“We are not in Finland but we feel like we are in Finland,” Virtanen said. “I love the pressure of playing in front of these fans, it just makes me play better every time, all the support I get. It means everything to play for my country. Today was amazing.”

Fuengirola, a town about 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of Malaga, is home to the second largest community of Finns outside Finland, and 14 busloads of fans made the trip. They joined more than 1,000 fans who came from Finland, according to local organizers.

Finland is the first Scandinavian nation to reach the Davis Cup semifinals since Sweden in 2007.

Finland’s best performances before this year were three appearances in the World Cup playoffs — the last in 2002. Canada won their first Davis Cup title last year, defeating Australia in the final in Malaga.

“This is why we play tennis,” Heliovaara said. “Today was definitely one of the highest days of my career in terms of emotions. We knew beforehand there was going to be a big Finnish supporter group, but you never know how good it’s going to feel until you actually experience that on court. The emotions are something that I can cherish for the rest of my life.”

The No. 1 player for both countries were out injured — Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime with a lower body issue and Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori with a shoulder ailment.

Raonic, the former No. 3 in the world, started with four aces and never allowed Kaukovalta to get into the opening match. The 32-year-old Raonic, who hadn’t played for Canada in five years, lost just one point on serve in the opening set and three in the entire match.

Finland evened the tie when the 22-year-old Virtanen broke serve once in each set against Diallo.

In the doubles, Finland broke serve to go up 5-3 in the second set and then closed out the match and tie. Heliovaara said he and Virtanen had never played practiced doubles together.

“We went through the signs and through the tactics just 15 minutes before the match,” Heliovaara said. “But that’s sometimes what works the best. Let it happen. No expectations. Just do your best. Be a good teammate. We did exactly that.”

Australia will play the Czech Republic in another quarterfinal on Wednesday, with the winner taking on Finland. On Thursday, it will be Italy against the Netherlands and Great Britain against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia.

The semifinals will be played both on Friday and Saturday, with the winner being crowned on Sunday.

Topics: Davis Cup

Related

Zverev storms to Davis Cup win after being cleared of abuse
Sport
Zverev storms to Davis Cup win after being cleared of abuse
Italy, Canada set up Davis Cup semifinal showdown
Sport
Italy, Canada set up Davis Cup semifinal showdown

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs
Updated 22 November 2023
AP
Follow

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs
  • The celebrations were tinged with relief for 38-year-old midfielder Luka Modric and a Croatia team that had 23 attempts on goal
  • Wales now hope to be one of the three teams qualifying via the playoffs in March with 12 teams involved
Updated 22 November 2023
AP

LONDON: Croatia overcame some nerves and a stubborn Armenia team to win 1-0 and secure the last automatic qualifying spot for next year’s European Championship on Tuesday.

The Croats needed a win to guarantee qualification along with Group D winner Turkiye. But it was tense in Zagreb until midfielder Ante Budimir headed in Borna Sosa’s cross in the 43rd minute. The celebrations were tinged with relief for 38-year-old midfielder Luka Modric and a Croatia team that had 23 attempts on goal.

A slipup would have given Wales hope if it beat Turkiye in Cardiff, but coach Rob Page’s team drew 1-1. Neco Williams put the Wales ahead early before attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici equalized with a penalty in the 70th.

The top two finishers from each of the 10 groups advance, while hosts Germany were automatically qualified.

Wales now hope to be one of the three teams qualifying via the playoffs in March with 12 teams involved.

Elsewhere, France’s perfect record in qualifying came to an end when it drew 2-2 at Greece in Athens. Kylian Mbappe hit the crossbar in the final seconds after coming off the bench for World Cup runner-up France.

After conceding a record 14 goals to France, tiny Gibraltar lost 6-0 at home to the already qualified Netherlands.

Forward Calvin Stengs scored a hat trick, while midfielders Mats Wieffer and Teun Koopmeiners each scored before striker Cody Gapko completed the scoring.

Gibraltar finished qualifying with 41 goals conceded in eight games and none scored. In comparison, two-time European champion France netted 29 goals and allowed three.

Group I winners Romania beat visiting Switzerland 1-0 in a match with nothing at stake since both had already qualified to Euro 2024. Center forward Denis Alibec scored the only goal early in the second half.

In the other Group I matches, third-place Israel won 2-0 at Andorra thanks to an own goal and a late effort from midfielder Gadi Kinda to finish three points ahead of Belarus, who won 1-0 at Kosovo courtesy of forward Dmitri Antilevski’s effort late in the first half.

QUALIFIED TEAMS

Along with Germany, the qualified nations are Albania, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Turkiye.

The draw for Euro 2024 will be held on Dec. 2.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Three teams out of 12 hopefuls will advance. The semifinals are on March 21 and the finals take place five days later.

The playoff draw is next Thursday. Here is how the three final routes to Germany look:

Path A: Robert Lewandowski’s Poland vs. Estonia; Wales vs. either Finland or Ukraine or Iceland.

Path B: Israel vs. Ukraine or Iceland; Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Finland or Ukraine.

Path C: Kazakhstan face Greece with the winner taking on either Georgia or Luxembourg.

FADING FORCE

Germany lost 2-0 to Austria in a friendly to leave the tournament hosts in turmoil yet again and with less than seven months until the June 14-July 14 competition begins.

Germany have won just two of their last 10 games and conceded 22 goals in that time. Coach Julian Nagelsmann was hired in September to replace the fired Hansi Flick and won his first game but is winless in three since.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer gave Austria the lead in the 29th minute and, after Germany forward Leroy Sané was sent off for shoving Philipp Mwene to the ground, Christoph Baumgartner finished in style with a lob in the 73rd.

Topics: Euro 2024

Related

Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania qualify for Euro 2024. France crush Gibraltar in record 14-0 win
Football
Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania qualify for Euro 2024. France crush Gibraltar in record 14-0 win
Denmark and Albania advance to European Championship 2024
Football
Denmark and Albania advance to European Championship 2024

Latest updates

Manila invites global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in Philippines
Manila invites global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in Philippines
Bangladesh embassy celebrates Armed Forces Day in Riyadh
Bangladesh embassy celebrates Armed Forces Day in Riyadh
Amanda Seyfried stuns in Elie Saab gown in China
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-financed 3.5MW solar plant inaugurated in Somalia
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-financed 3.5MW solar plant inaugurated in Somalia
GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank
GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.