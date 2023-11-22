Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-financed 3.5MW solar plant inaugurated in Somalia

RIYADH: Somalia’s renewable energy efforts are expected to get a push as a 3.5-megawatt solar plant financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has been inaugurated in the African nation.

This solar plant is expected to meet the electricity needs of Bosaso, the commercial capital of the state of Puntland, according to a press statement.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ahmed Juma Al-Rumaithi, ambassador of the UAE to Somalia, and several officials from the government of Puntland.

Besides supporting Puntland’s energy sector, the solar plant will also address the challenges of climate change, reduce electricity production costs, and increase the share of renewable energy in Somalia.

Mohamed Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of ADFD, said: “The launch of the solar energy station in Somalia aligns with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote renewable energy globally, addressing climate change challenges and preserving the environment.”

He noted that the project aims to provide consistent and affordable clean energy to the residents of the Puntland region and beyond.

“This is crucial, given the energy shortages in many villages and rural areas of Somalia, directly impacting various development sectors. Moreover, the solar plant will contribute to reducing carbon emissions in the country,” added Al-Suwaidi.

Al-Rumaithi noted that the opening of the solar project signifies the growing relationship between the UAE and Somalia and added that the solar energy station will ultimately reduce the cost of energy production.

He also emphasized that such projects would boost the economic growth and quality of life for people in Somalia.

Established in 1971, ADFD aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects and administer long-term investments and direct contributions.

In August, ADFD signed a loan agreement with the government of Tanzania worth 110 million dirhams ($30 million) to enhance energy security in the country.

After signing the deal, Al-Suwaidi noted that the loan would help Tanzania’s energy sector and ensure sufficient electricity supplies to sustainably meet the population’s needs.

“The Fund will collaborate with Tanzanian partners to support their development programs and work toward the United Arab Emirates’ future aspirations and the Fund’s strategic objectives of accelerating energy projects globally for the betterment of developing countries’ societies,” said Al Suwaidi.