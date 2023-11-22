You are here

  • Home
  • Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.22 billion ($1.12 billion). Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/rwxk8

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, losing 29.12 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 11,099.98. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.22 billion ($1.12 billion) as 75 of the listed stocks advanced, while 146 retreated.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also dropped 6.20 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 24,096.91. This comes as 22 of the listed stocks advanced, while as many as 26 retreated. 

As for the MSCI Tadawul Index, it also slipped 5.11 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 1,436.82. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. The company’s share price surged 5.41 percent to SR39. 

Other top performers include Zamil Industrial Investment Co. as well as Maharah Human Resources Co., whose share prices soared by 3.97 percent and 3.58 percent, to stand at SR20.94 and SR60.80, respectively. 

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price dropped by 6.67 percent to SR0.14.  

Additionally, United Cooperative Assurance Co. and Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. were among the underperformers, with their share prices decreasing by 3.82 percent and 3.53 percent, settling at SR9.31 and SR43.75, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Alwasail Industrial Co. disclosed that the board of directors has approved the purchase of a maximum of 500,000 of its shares for allocation within the employee stock incentive plan. As per a Tadawul statement, the funding for this share purchase will be sourced from the company’s own resources. 

On another note, the National Agricultural Development Co. has reported that 161.46 million shares were subscribed out of the 200 million new shares, amounting to a total value of SR161 billion. 

A bourse filing has disclosed that the company will also offer rump shares to a selection of institutional investors who will submit purchase offers for them. 

Regarding Al Moammar Information Systems, a Tadawul statement has revealed that the company announced the award of a backup and storage solution for the National Center of Government Resources, with an estimated value of SR24.87 million. 

Moreover, Tam Development Co. has announced the signing of a project contract with the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission, with a total value of SR1.98 million, including value-added tax.  

As per a bourse filing, the one-year contract will involve Tam Development Co. providing consultancy services and digital solutions to execute a project for the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi Exchange has announced the listing and trading of shares of Almujtama Alraida Medical Co. on Nomu. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  

Riyadh set to host annual coffee and chocolate expo

Riyadh set to host annual coffee and chocolate expo
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh set to host annual coffee and chocolate expo

Riyadh set to host annual coffee and chocolate expo
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Entrepreneurs exploring investments in the coffee and chocolate industry can seize opportunities at an upcoming exhibition in Riyadh.

The 9th International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition, scheduled from Dec. 5-9, aims to serve as a platform for engagement, offering an opportunity for dialogue with industry players and enthusiasts interested in exploring the sector’s prospects.

Encouraging innovation and the growth of institutions specialized in coffee and chocolate manufacturing, the Middle East Coffee and Chocolate Awards will be given to the most successful establishments in the region to support the development of the local economy and the growth of non-oil export revenues.

The Middle East Coffee Conference, one of the largest forums dedicated to the coffee industry, is a known platform for international speakers to address major relevant topics.

The event features curated workshops, including sessions on investment opportunities in the coffee and chocolate industry and the challenges facing this sector due to climate change. Experts will also shed light on the latest technological advances being used in the field.

Additional activities include the Saudi Barista Championship, accredited within the World Barista Championship, and the Saudi World Brewers Cup, held for the first time in the Kingdom with global accreditation.

The exhibition aims to attract investors, importers, and seekers of new investments in the coffee and chocolate field and provide a platform to launch new products. It will also attract government agencies, entrepreneurs, producers and exhibitors for coffee and chocolate products and equipment, as well as several donors.

It is the largest annual international event for coffee and chocolate manufacturers and providers worldwide, attracting more than 300 local and international businesses from more than 40 countries.

Topics: 9th International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition

Ma’aden to use Saudi Arabia’s 1st hydrogen-powered trucks

Ma’aden to use Saudi Arabia’s 1st hydrogen-powered trucks
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Ma’aden to use Saudi Arabia’s 1st hydrogen-powered trucks

Ma’aden to use Saudi Arabia’s 1st hydrogen-powered trucks
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Excavation giant Saudi Arabian Mining Co. has signed a deal to use the Kingdom’s first hydrogen-powered trucks for its logistic operations. 

The firm, also known as Ma’aden, has reached an agreement with Dammam-based Almajduoie Logistics Co. to deploy the heavy goods vehicles, according to a press release. 

Ma’aden CEO Robert Wilt made the announcment during the opening of the Arab International Aluminum Conference in the presence of Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Mudaifer.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden) Arab International Aluminum Conference

Related

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines
Business & Economy
NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines

Saudia passenger complaints drop 41% in October: GACA 

Saudia passenger complaints drop 41% in October: GACA 
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudia passenger complaints drop 41% in October: GACA 

Saudia passenger complaints drop 41% in October: GACA 
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s national carrier, Saudia, recorded a 41 drop in passenger complaints to 950 in October compared to the previous month, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation. 

GACA, in its monthly report released on Wednesday, revealed that it received 1,626 and 1,442 complaints in September and August respectively. 

However, complaints in October rose 16 percent compared to the 812 filed in the same month last year. 

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas received the fewest complaints among carriers, with 27 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a 100 percent timely handling rate, said the report. 

Saudia came second with 27 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a resolution rate of 99 percent. 

flyadeal came in third with 49 grievances per 100,000 travelers and a timely handling rate of 86 percent. 

According to the authority, the most common complaints in August were related to flights, luggage services and tickets. 

Among international airports serving more than 6 million passengers annually, Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport had the lowest complaint rate at 1 percent per 100,000 passengers. 

Among domestic airports, Qaisumah domestic airport had the lowest rate at 4 percent per 100,000 travelers. 

GACA’s monthly classification report aims to inform passengers about the performance of air transport service providers and airports.   

The authority believes that such information could help passengers make informed choices, along with increasing transparency of the aviation sector in the Kingdom. 

On Nov. 16, another GACA report revealed that KAIA outperformed other terminals in the Kingdom for overall performance in October. 

It said that the Jeddah airport secured the top position in the category of international gateways, serving over 15 million passengers annually, achieving a compliance rate of 91 percent. 

Strengthening the aviation sector has been crucial for the Kingdom as it eyes to become a global business and tourism hub aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Through its National Aviation Strategy, the Kingdom aims to enhance air connectivity to 250 destinations, serving 330 million passengers, and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030. 

Topics: GACA Saudia Airports ranking

Related

Saudia and Riyadh Air sign deal to link loyalty schemes and seat booking options
Business & Economy
Saudia and Riyadh Air sign deal to link loyalty schemes and seat booking options

Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC

Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC
Updated 22 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC

Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC
Updated 22 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Global climate technology investment from the Middle East surged almost 200 percent to $5 billion in the year to the end of September 2023, a newly released has report revealed.

According to PwC’s Middle East Climate Tech report, those investments were utilized across a range of sectors and regions, especially in US, Asia and Europe, with Saudi Arabia alone accounting for over $3 billion of this spending.

The funding amount is up from $1.8 billion invested in the previous 12 month period.

“Climate tech innovation in the Middle East is being driven by some of the most dynamic entrepreneurs in our region, championing new technologies to accelerate the path to net zero,” Partner at Strategy& and Sustainability Leader at PwC Middle East Yahya Anouti said.

The report also highlighted that the increase in global investments comes amid an 84 percent year-on-year drop in funding for regional entrepreneurs, with just $152 million going to local companies.

Despite this, the report explains that businesses remain resilient in terms of addressing regional climate issues through innovation.

“While Middle East players are ramping up climate tech spending globally, they can do much more to fund and empower local entrepreneurs, who may represent the ‘missing link’ in their strategy,” Anouti said.

“We call for governments and corporations to play a vital role by establishing specialized funds and off-take agreements, fostering demand and reducing investment risks in the climate tech sector,” he added.

The report also sheds light on the major challenges for growth among climate tech innovators, which include complex regional legal and regulatory environments, funding limitations, and finding experienced talent.

“On a broader level, it’s also widely acknowledged that the region – much like the rest of the world – is facing a shortage of green skilled professionals with the training and knowledge to help develop some of the most-needed technologies – from environmental engineers to experts in advanced technologies like carbon capture,” Jon Blackburn, part of the Energy, Resources and Sustainability practice at PwC Middle East, explained.

“According to our Middle East CEO Survey published earlier this year, 35 percent of regional leaders have cited a lack of talent in specialized professions. This gap is further compounded by the intense competition for experienced hires,” Blackburn added.

Addressing common challenges regarding the sector will help propel interest in clean tech which is rooted in the fact that increasing pollution is not just adding to climate change but also worsening health concerns across the globe.

Topics: PwC climate change Global warming

Related

Special Saudi Arabia can show oil-rich nations how to tackle global warming, says France’s climate change ambassador 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia can show oil-rich nations how to tackle global warming, says France’s climate change ambassador 

Rise of international HQs in Saudi Arabia driving up quality office space demand: CBRE

Rise of international HQs in Saudi Arabia driving up quality office space demand: CBRE
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Rise of international HQs in Saudi Arabia driving up quality office space demand: CBRE

Rise of international HQs in Saudi Arabia driving up quality office space demand: CBRE
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Grade A office space in Riyadh reached full capacity in the third quarter of 2023 thanks to the influx of international companies to the Saudi capital, according to a CBRE report.

This uptick in demand is driven mainly by “Program HQ,” an initiative by the government encouraging global firms to relocate their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in November, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih revealed the Kingdom has seen 180 companies make the move, surpassing the initial goal of securing 160 relocations by the end 2023. 

CBRE noted that the emergence of domestic entities has also fueled the demand for offices, with King Abdullah Financial District recording upwards of 60 percent of its space as leased, with its occupiable supply at 92.2 percent. 

“Throughout the third quarter of 2023, the commercial real estate market in Saudi Arabia demonstrated high levels of demand for quality office space, notably in Riyadh,” firm’s Head of Research Taimur Khan noted in a press release.

He added that new occupiers seek to acquire upcoming quality office supply, which is continually being leased before entering the market.

Demand remains largely centered around Riyadh, with key additions to the market made through KAFD adding 166,100 sq. meters, EzdiPark adding 200,000 sq. meters, and stc Square adding over 60,000 sq. meters in phase two of Laysen Valley. 

The drive for workplaces in Riyadh, particularly for quality space, has pushed prime rents to record growth rates of 23.6 percent in the third quarter of 2023, where rents currently stand at SR2,617 ($556.28) per sq. meter.

Grade A rents grew by 12.9 percent over the same period, reaching an average of SR1,900 per sq. meter. Grade B offices increased by 18.9 percent in the 12 months to September 2023, settling at the average rent of SR1,529 per sq. meter. 

According to the report, the Jeddah and Dammam metropolitan areas continue to see a trickling of demand, with average occupancy in Dammam and Khobar’s Grade A segment increasing annually by 3.3 percent and 7.1 percent to 83 percent and 82 percent, respectively.

Dammam’s Grade B average occupancy rate rose 2 percent in the third quarter of 2023 to reach 68 percent average occupancy.

Average occupancy within both segments in Jeddah witnessed upticks of 2.5 percent for Grade A and 4.7 percent for Grade B, resulting in use rates of 92 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

Both office segments in the Kingdom’s second-largest city saw their average rent rise as Grade A offices reached SR1,356 per sq. meter, indicating 17 percent growth. 

The Grade B spaces incurred a 1 percent rise in average rent to reach SR 707 per sq. meter. 

Industrial sector

In the third quarter of 2023, the industrial sector saw the introduction of the Logisti platform, which aims to provide 59 logistics centers across Saudi Arabia by 2030.

The National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to supply the required infrastructure and associated services to help develop these future centers.

Among the key goals for Logisti is achieving a top-10 ranking in the Logistics Performance Index, processing 40 million containers and transporting 4.5 million tons of air cargo. 

The third quarter of 2023 marked the materialization of several key agreements within the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, where Eva Pharma acquired 50,000 sq. meters of land in Sudair in North Riyadh to establish an industrial complex to produce over 990 million units annually.

Another agreement was signed with retailer “B4L” to create a 38,000 sq. meter fully automated distribution center.

Jeddah’s industrial and logistics average rents have softened marginally by 0.7 percent compared to a year earlier. 

Performance levels are anticipated to remain strong for the remainder of the year due to the quality supply shortage in the market as additional entities express interest in establishing a presence in the Kingdom, as stated in the release.

Topics: King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) office space regional headquarters

Related

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 

Latest updates

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 
Popular Broadway musical ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ wows Riyadh audiences
Popular Broadway musical ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ wows Riyadh audiences
Putin: we must think how to stop ‘the tragedy’ in Ukraine
Putin: we must think how to stop ‘the tragedy’ in Ukraine
Dubai-based entrepreneur reimagining live sports on sea and land
Dubai-based entrepreneur reimagining live sports on sea and land
Riyadh set to host annual coffee and chocolate expo
Riyadh set to host annual coffee and chocolate expo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.