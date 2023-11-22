You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. concludes $933m sukuk issuance 

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. concludes $933m sukuk issuance 

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. concludes $933m sukuk issuance 
SRC stated that the offering forms the last two tranches of its SR20 billion government-guaranteed sukuk program. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/9g4t5

Updated 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. concludes $933m sukuk issuance 

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. concludes $933m sukuk issuance 
Updated 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: A fresh influx of liquidity is set to hit the Kingdom’s housing market with the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. completing an SR3.5 billion ($933 million) sukuk issuance.

SRC, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, stated that the offering forms the last two tranches of its SR20 billion government-guaranteed sukuk program, featuring dual tenors of five and seven years, according to a press note. 

“The issuance witnessed interest from the institutional investor community, reinforcing the confidence in the local market and in SRC’s operational framework; it also affirms SRC’s pivotal role in contributing to Vision 2030 Housing Program as well as to the Financial Sector Development Program,” Fabrice Susini, CEO of SRC, said. 

He further noted: “SRC’s consistent sukuk issuances reinforce our commitment to taking part in financial sector development in Saudi Arabia. Through these issuances, SRC is contributing to diversifying funding for the real estate sector and to driving growth.

"By providing banks and real estate finance companies with liquidity, SRC enables further development in the home financing sector, increasing homeownership rates among Saudi citizens.” 

SRC indicated that HSBC served as the lead coordinator for this latest offering. The joint lead managers included Aljazira Capital, HSBC Saudi Arabia, Al-Rajhi Capital, and SNB Capital. 

Earlier this year, SRC received strong credit ratings, securing an “A+” from Fitch Ratings, an “A-” from S&P Global, and an “A2” from Moody’s Investors Service, reflecting its financial stability and reliability. 

Furthermore, SRC managed to issue SR3.5 billion in sukuk in May 2023, further solidifying its position as a catalyst for the country’s housing sector. 

Moreover, Saudi banks’ new residential mortgage lending recorded a 31.7 percent growth in August compared to July, according to the Saudi Central Bank. 

The apex bank, also known as SAMA, recently revealed that mortgage lending to houses, apartments and lands rose to SR7.14 billion in August from SR5.43 billion in July. 

The growth observed in apartment lending is particularly intriguing, as the banks injected SR1.78 billion into them in August, reflecting a robust 45 percent surge over July. 

Established in 2017 by PIF after obtaining a license from SAMA, SRC plays a pivotal role in supporting the government’s Vision 2030 Housing Program. 

Its mission is to catalyze the growth and sustainability of the housing finance sector in the Kingdom and establish a thriving secondary real estate market. 

Topics: Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC) Sukuk

Related

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, losing 29.12 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 11,099.98. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.22 billion ($1.12 billion) as 75 of the listed stocks advanced, while 146 retreated.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also dropped 6.20 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 24,096.91. This comes as 22 of the listed stocks advanced, while as many as 26 retreated. 

As for the MSCI Tadawul Index, it also slipped 5.11 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 1,436.82. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. The company’s share price surged 5.41 percent to SR39. 

Other top performers include Zamil Industrial Investment Co. as well as Maharah Human Resources Co., whose share prices soared by 3.97 percent and 3.58 percent, to stand at SR20.94 and SR60.80, respectively. 

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price dropped by 6.67 percent to SR0.14.  

Additionally, United Cooperative Assurance Co. and Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. were among the underperformers, with their share prices decreasing by 3.82 percent and 3.53 percent, settling at SR9.31 and SR43.75, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Alwasail Industrial Co. disclosed that the board of directors has approved the purchase of a maximum of 500,000 of its shares for allocation within the employee stock incentive plan. As per a Tadawul statement, the funding for this share purchase will be sourced from the company’s own resources. 

On another note, the National Agricultural Development Co. has reported that 161.46 million shares were subscribed out of the 200 million new shares, amounting to a total value of SR161 billion. 

A bourse filing has disclosed that the company will also offer rump shares to a selection of institutional investors who will submit purchase offers for them. 

Regarding Al Moammar Information Systems, a Tadawul statement has revealed that the company announced the award of a backup and storage solution for the National Center of Government Resources, with an estimated value of SR24.87 million. 

Moreover, Tam Development Co. has announced the signing of a project contract with the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission, with a total value of SR1.98 million, including value-added tax.  

As per a bourse filing, the one-year contract will involve Tam Development Co. providing consultancy services and digital solutions to execute a project for the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi Exchange has announced the listing and trading of shares of Almujtama Alraida Medical Co. on Nomu. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  

Riyadh set to host annual coffee and chocolate expo

Riyadh set to host annual coffee and chocolate expo
Updated 25 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh set to host annual coffee and chocolate expo

Riyadh set to host annual coffee and chocolate expo
Updated 25 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Entrepreneurs exploring investments in the coffee and chocolate industry can seize opportunities at an upcoming exhibition in Riyadh.

The 9th International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition, scheduled from Dec. 5-9, aims to serve as a platform for engagement, offering an opportunity for dialogue with industry players and enthusiasts interested in exploring the sector’s prospects.

Encouraging innovation and the growth of institutions specialized in coffee and chocolate manufacturing, the Middle East Coffee and Chocolate Awards will be given to the most successful establishments in the region to support the development of the local economy and the growth of non-oil export revenues.

The Middle East Coffee Conference, one of the largest forums dedicated to the coffee industry, is a known platform for international speakers to address major relevant topics.

The event features curated workshops, including sessions on investment opportunities in the coffee and chocolate industry and the challenges facing this sector due to climate change. Experts will also shed light on the latest technological advances being used in the field.

Additional activities include the Saudi Barista Championship, accredited within the World Barista Championship, and the Saudi World Brewers Cup, held for the first time in the Kingdom with global accreditation.

The exhibition aims to attract investors, importers, and seekers of new investments in the coffee and chocolate field and provide a platform to launch new products. It will also attract government agencies, entrepreneurs, producers and exhibitors for coffee and chocolate products and equipment, as well as several donors.

It is the largest annual international event for coffee and chocolate manufacturers and providers worldwide, attracting more than 300 local and international businesses from more than 40 countries.

Topics: 9th International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition

Ma’aden to use Saudi Arabia’s 1st hydrogen-powered trucks

Ma’aden to use Saudi Arabia’s 1st hydrogen-powered trucks
Updated 50 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Ma’aden to use Saudi Arabia’s 1st hydrogen-powered trucks

Ma’aden to use Saudi Arabia’s 1st hydrogen-powered trucks
Updated 50 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Excavation giant Saudi Arabian Mining Co. has signed a deal to use the Kingdom’s first hydrogen-powered trucks for its logistic operations. 

The firm, also known as Ma’aden, has reached an agreement with Dammam-based Almajduoie Logistics Co. to deploy the heavy goods vehicles, according to a press release. 

Ma’aden CEO Robert Wilt made the announcment during the opening of the Arab International Aluminum Conference in the presence of Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Mudaifer.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden) Arab International Aluminum Conference

Related

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines
Business & Economy
NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines

Saudia passenger complaints drop 41% in October: GACA 

Saudia passenger complaints drop 41% in October: GACA 
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudia passenger complaints drop 41% in October: GACA 

Saudia passenger complaints drop 41% in October: GACA 
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s national carrier, Saudia, recorded a 41 drop in passenger complaints to 950 in October compared to the previous month, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation. 

GACA, in its monthly report released on Wednesday, revealed that it received 1,626 and 1,442 complaints in September and August respectively. 

However, complaints in October rose 16 percent compared to the 812 filed in the same month last year. 

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas received the fewest complaints among carriers, with 27 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a 100 percent timely handling rate, said the report. 

Saudia came second with 27 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a resolution rate of 99 percent. 

flyadeal came in third with 49 grievances per 100,000 travelers and a timely handling rate of 86 percent. 

According to the authority, the most common complaints in August were related to flights, luggage services and tickets. 

Among international airports serving more than 6 million passengers annually, Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport had the lowest complaint rate at 1 percent per 100,000 passengers. 

Among domestic airports, Qaisumah domestic airport had the lowest rate at 4 percent per 100,000 travelers. 

GACA’s monthly classification report aims to inform passengers about the performance of air transport service providers and airports.   

The authority believes that such information could help passengers make informed choices, along with increasing transparency of the aviation sector in the Kingdom. 

On Nov. 16, another GACA report revealed that KAIA outperformed other terminals in the Kingdom for overall performance in October. 

It said that the Jeddah airport secured the top position in the category of international gateways, serving over 15 million passengers annually, achieving a compliance rate of 91 percent. 

Strengthening the aviation sector has been crucial for the Kingdom as it eyes to become a global business and tourism hub aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Through its National Aviation Strategy, the Kingdom aims to enhance air connectivity to 250 destinations, serving 330 million passengers, and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030. 

Topics: GACA Saudia Airports ranking

Related

Saudia and Riyadh Air sign deal to link loyalty schemes and seat booking options
Business & Economy
Saudia and Riyadh Air sign deal to link loyalty schemes and seat booking options

Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC

Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC
Updated 22 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC

Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC
Updated 22 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Global climate technology investment from the Middle East surged almost 200 percent to $5 billion in the year to the end of September 2023, a newly released has report revealed.

According to PwC’s Middle East Climate Tech report, those investments were utilized across a range of sectors and regions, especially in US, Asia and Europe, with Saudi Arabia alone accounting for over $3 billion of this spending.

The funding amount is up from $1.8 billion invested in the previous 12 month period.

“Climate tech innovation in the Middle East is being driven by some of the most dynamic entrepreneurs in our region, championing new technologies to accelerate the path to net zero,” Partner at Strategy& and Sustainability Leader at PwC Middle East Yahya Anouti said.

The report also highlighted that the increase in global investments comes amid an 84 percent year-on-year drop in funding for regional entrepreneurs, with just $152 million going to local companies.

Despite this, the report explains that businesses remain resilient in terms of addressing regional climate issues through innovation.

“While Middle East players are ramping up climate tech spending globally, they can do much more to fund and empower local entrepreneurs, who may represent the ‘missing link’ in their strategy,” Anouti said.

“We call for governments and corporations to play a vital role by establishing specialized funds and off-take agreements, fostering demand and reducing investment risks in the climate tech sector,” he added.

The report also sheds light on the major challenges for growth among climate tech innovators, which include complex regional legal and regulatory environments, funding limitations, and finding experienced talent.

“On a broader level, it’s also widely acknowledged that the region – much like the rest of the world – is facing a shortage of green skilled professionals with the training and knowledge to help develop some of the most-needed technologies – from environmental engineers to experts in advanced technologies like carbon capture,” Jon Blackburn, part of the Energy, Resources and Sustainability practice at PwC Middle East, explained.

“According to our Middle East CEO Survey published earlier this year, 35 percent of regional leaders have cited a lack of talent in specialized professions. This gap is further compounded by the intense competition for experienced hires,” Blackburn added.

Addressing common challenges regarding the sector will help propel interest in clean tech which is rooted in the fact that increasing pollution is not just adding to climate change but also worsening health concerns across the globe.

Topics: PwC climate change Global warming

Related

Special Saudi Arabia can show oil-rich nations how to tackle global warming, says France’s climate change ambassador 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia can show oil-rich nations how to tackle global warming, says France’s climate change ambassador 

Latest updates

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. concludes $933m sukuk issuance 
Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. concludes $933m sukuk issuance 
Israeli army says intercepts cruise missile fired at southern Israel
Israeli army says intercepts cruise missile fired at southern Israel
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,099 
Popular Broadway musical ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ wows Riyadh audiences
Popular Broadway musical ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ wows Riyadh audiences
Putin: we must think how to stop ‘the tragedy’ in Ukraine
Putin: we must think how to stop ‘the tragedy’ in Ukraine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.