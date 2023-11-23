More than 50 from same family killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

You are here

Relatives cry during the funeral of Palestinian Hussein Abu Jaasa, 52, who was killed during an Israeli raid in the Balata refugee camp, in Nablus, occupied West Bank, on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Reuters
  • Six Palestinians shot dead in West Bank
  • Pope: Conflict has gone beyond war on terror
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP Reuters
LONDON/TULKARM/VATICAN: More than 50 members of the same family have been killed in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza during Israel’s military campaign there, the Palestinian foreign minister said on Wednesday.

“Only this morning, from the Qadoura family in Jabalia, 52 people have been wiped out completely, killed,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said on the sidelines of a briefing by Arab and Muslim foreign ministers in London.

“I have the list of the names, 52 of them, they were wiped out completely from grandfather to grandchildren.”

Six Palestinians were shot dead in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers across the West Bank since the Hamas attacks on southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, according to the ministry.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the Israeli army stormed the refugee camp in the northern city of Tulkarem and briefly detained a 16-year-old with shrapnel wounds to his face.

A 26-year-old young woman “beaten by the Israeli army” had been transferred to hospital, the Red Crescent added.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that it treated a total of 26 injured, including four with bullet wounds, in the West Bank towns of Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Tubas and Qalqilya.

Israeli officials say an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed across southern Israel in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7.

Pope Francis on Wednesday met separately with Israeli relatives of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinians with family in Gaza and said the conflict had gone beyond war to become “terrorism.”

Speaking in unscripted remarks at his general audience in St. Peter’s Square shortly after the meetings in his residence, Francis said he heard directly how “both sides are suffering” in the conflict.

“This is what wars do. But here we have gone beyond wars. This is not war. This is terrorism,” he said.

He asked for prayers so that both sides would “not go ahead with passions, which, in the end,
kill everyone.”

During the general audience, a group of Palestinians in the crowd held up pictures of bodies wrapped in white cloth and a placard saying “the Nakba continues.”

Nakba is the Arab word for catastrophe and refers to the displacement and dispossession of Palestinians in the 1948 war that surrounded Israel’s founding.

Meanwhile, the head of the UN children’s agency called the besieged Gaza Strip “the most dangerous place in the world to be a child,” and said that the hard-won truce deal was not enough to save their lives.

UNICEF’s executive director Catherine Russell told the UN Security Council that over 5,300 children have reportedly been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, accounting for 40 percent of the deaths.

“This is unprecedented,” said Russell, who had just returned from a trip to southern Gaza. “I am haunted by what I saw and heard.”

Russell said that a pause is not enough and called for “an urgent humanitarian ceasefire to immediately put a stop to this carnage.”

“For children to survive ... for humanitarian workers to stay and effectively deliver ... humanitarian pauses are simply not enough,” she said. Russell said that an additional 1,200 children are believed to remain under the rubble of bombed-out buildings or are otherwise unaccounted for.

“In addition to bombs, rockets, and gunfire, Gaza’s children are at extreme risk from catastrophic living conditions,” Russell added.

“One million children — or all children inside the territory — are now food insecure, facing what could soon become a catastrophic nutrition crisis.”

UNICEF estimates that acute malnutrition in children could increase by nearly 30 percent in Gaza over the next months.

Also addressing the Security Council, the head of the UN Population Fund, Natalia Kanem, drew attention to the plight of Gaza’s pregnant women, with some 5,500 expected to deliver babies under appalling conditions in the coming month.

“At a moment when new life is beginning, what should be a moment of joy is overshadowed by death and destruction, horror and fear,” said Kanem.

Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli officials said there would be no pause in the Gaza fighting or any release of hostages held by Hamas before Friday, despite the two sides agreeing a truce.

The agreement was approved by the Israeli government early Wednesday and had been widely expected to take effect on Thursday.

But an Israeli official told AFP early Thursday there would be no halt in the fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers “before Friday.”

The official’s comments came shortly after national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said late Wednesday that none of the hostages seized in the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7 would be freed before Friday.

“The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly,” he said in a statement.

“The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday.”

Minutes earlier, Israeli officials notified journalists that a media center would open in Tel Aviv at noon on Thursday “to cover the return of the hostages.”

Hanegbi gave no further details, and Israeli officials did not immediately offer any explanation for the developments.

Under the deal, Israel and Hamas agreed on a four-day truce in the Gaza war during which the Palestinian militants would free at least 50 of the hostages taken in their deadly attacks in a series of daily batches.

In turn, Israel would release at least 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow more humanitarian aid into the coastal territory after more than six weeks of bombardment, heavy fighting and a crippling siege.

The hostages to be freed in the process are women and children, and the Palestinian prisoners are women and teenage boys aged 18 and under.

The war started after Hamas militants on October 7 launched the worst attack in Israel’s history, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, Israel says.

Israel launched a major bombing campaign and then a ground offensive in Gaza which Hamas says has killed 14,100 people, thousands of them children.

Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun in south Lebanon on Wednesday evening killed five Hezbollah fighters, including the son of a senior Hezbollah member, according to Hezbollah and three sources with knowledge of the situation.

The group announced on late Wednesday night the death of five of its members, bringing the total toll of Hezbollah fighters killed since violence broke out along the border to 85.

Among those named was Abbas Raad, who sources said was the son of senior Hezbollah figure and member of parliament Mohammad Raad, who was sanctioned by the United States in 2019.

Two Hezbollah sources and one security source told Reuters that the five were killed in an Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun.

Israel and Hezbollah — an ally of militant group Hamas — have traded escalating rocket fire along the Lebanese border following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, and that its troops and aircraft hit two cells that fired at Israeli troops or attempted to launch rockets into Israel.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on reports that multiple people had been killed or specify the location of the strike. 

Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

  • Since the war began, war dead have been buried hastily in private plots of land and even a football field, when cemeteries are full or inaccessible because of the fighting
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

KHAN YUNIS, Palestinian Territories: The bodies of dozens of unidentified people were buried on Wednesday in a mass grave at a cemetery in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Wrapped in blue tarpaulin, the bodies were lowered on stretchers, some of them stained with blood, into a sandy pit that was gradually enlarged by a digger. Some were the size of children.
“As these martyrs had no one to say goodbye to, we dug a mass grave to bury them. They are unknown martyrs,” Bassem Dababesh of the emergency committee at the religious affairs ministry told AFP.
The remains, which bore only numbers, had come from the Indonesian and Al-Shifa hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, according to members of the committee at the burial site.
The Indonesian hospital on the edge of the Jabalia refugee camp, which had been hit by Israeli air strikes, was partly evacuated on Monday, said Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the Hamas-controlled health ministry.
“There were bodies everywhere. If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes I wouldn’t have believed it,” said Umm Mohammed Al-Ran, a woman evacuated from the Indonesian hospital toward Rafah in the south.
“Wounded people died in front of us as they bled out,” she told AFP.
“The stench of death was everywhere in the hospital. The wounded were crying out for painkillers, but the doctors didn’t have any to give them.”
She held up her phone to show a video she had taken. It showed worms crawling from the infected wound on a patient’s leg.
It’s a similar situation at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the territory’s largest.
On November 14, that hospital’s director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said 179 bodies had been buried in a mass grave inside the complex.
Among them were seven premature babies who died because there was no electricity to power their incubators.
The bodies that arrived at Khan Yunis on Wednesday would have been “detained” by Israel before being released after representations from “third countries and the United Nations,” according to the emergency committee at the religious affairs ministry.
Khalil Siam, director of a transport company, told AFP that the bodies had arrived the night before, and it was not known “if they’re decomposing or not.”
AFP contacted the Israeli military and several UN agencies operating in Gaza, but no reply had been received late Wednesday.
There are thousands of dead in the Gaza Strip, and the question of burials has shocked many Gazans.
Since the war began, war dead have been buried hastily in private plots of land and even a football field, when cemeteries are full or inaccessible because of the fighting.
A week after the war began, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said there was a shortage of body bags.
“Every story coming out of Gaza is about survival, despair and loss,” he said.
The war began on October 7 after Hamas launched the worst attack in Israel’s history that left around 1,200 people dead, most of them civilians, according to the Israeli government.
Hamas also seized 240 hostages.
Israel launched a major bombing campaign and then a ground offensive in Gaza which, according to the Hamas government, has killed 14,100 people, thousands of them children.
Thousands of dead are also believed to be buried under the rubble.

Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Wednesday that the scope of the Gaza war would expand unless a truce between Israel and Hamas lasts, in an interview as he visited Beirut.
“If this cease-fire starts tomorrow, if it does not continue... the conditions in the region will not remain the same as before the cease-fire and the scope of the war will expand,” Amir-Abdollahian told the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen television channel, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.
“We do not seek to expand the scope of the war,” he added, saying: “If the intensity of the war increases, every possibility is conceivable for the expansion of the scope of the war.”
Israel and Hamas said Wednesday they had agreed on a four-day truce in the Gaza war during which the Palestinian militants would free at least 50 of the hostages taken in their deadly October 7 attack.
In turn, Israel would release at least 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow more humanitarian aid into the coastal territory after more than six weeks of bombardment, heavy fighting and a crippling siege.
Amir-Abdollahian said Iran saw two options: “First, a humanitarian cease-fire that turns into a permanent cease-fire.”
“The second way is to threaten the Palestinian people, then the Palestinian people will decide for themselves,” he said, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Netanyahu cannot fulfil his dream of destroying Hamas.”
“We support whatever decision Hamas makes,” he added in the interview, according to Fars.

Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

  • The Houthis have declared themselves part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran’s allies and proxies
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

HODEIDAH, Yemen: The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen warned allies of Israel Wednesday that their shipping in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait at the entrance to the Red Sea is a “legitimate target.”
The warning comes after the Houthis on Sunday seized an Israel-linked cargo vessel, opening a new dimension in the Gaza war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Helicopter-borne troops seized the Galaxy Leader and its 25 international crew days after the Houthis threatened to target Israeli shipping because of the war.
The ship had been chartered by a Japanese group, and was flying the flag of the Bahamas.
A photographer who collaborates with AFP said the Galaxy Leader was anchored at the rebel-controlled Hodeidah port in northwest Yemen and was closely guarded.
It was now flying the Yemeni and Palestinian flags.
The Houthis have declared themselves part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran’s allies and proxies, and have also launched a series of drones and missiles toward Israel.
A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Houthi military media showed the commander of the rebels’ naval forces, General Mohammad Fadl Abdelnabi, aboard the captured vessel.
“Allies of the Zionist enemy who ensure passage through Bab Al-Mandab are also considered to be a legitimate target,” he said of the choke-point at the foot of the commercially vital Red Sea.
“We say to the Zionist entity that Bab Al-Mandab is a red line... Every civilian or military (Israel-affiliated) ship is considered a legitimate target,” he added.
The vital seaway is a narrow strait between Yemen and Djibouti through which a significant portion of the world’s maritime traffic passes.
One of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, it carries about a fifth of global oil consumption.
Specialist website Marine Traffic said the Galaxy Leader, a car transporter, was off the Saudi port of Jeddah on Saturday when its radar signature disappeared.
Israel’s military on Sunday said the seizure was a “very grave incident of global consequence,” and a US military official said it was “a flagrant violation of international law.”
Israel said the ship had sailed from Turkiye bound for India, and that there no Israelis on board.
On Monday the Houthis released a video purporting to show Sunday’s seizure.
The footage showed masked armed men jumping onto the ship from a helicopter while the vessel was still moving, and holding crew members at gunpoint.
“We will undertake combat missions until the Zionist entity stops attacking Gaza,” the Houthi general said in the latest video footage on X.

