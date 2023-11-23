You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire

Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire
A screengrab taken from a video showing part of a sit-in demonstration that a UK-based pro-Palestinian activist organization held in UK Parliament to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. (X/@PSCupdates)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire

Pro-Palestinian activists stage protest in UK Parliament to demand permanent Gaza ceasefire
  25 activists timed the protest in Central Hall, Westminster, to coincide with Prime Minister's Questions
  According to PSC, the protest sought to draw attention to the need for a permanent ceasefire
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: A UK-based pro-Palestinian activist organization on Wednesday organized a sit-in demonstration in Parliament to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said that 25 activists timed the protest in Central Hall, Westminster, to coincide with Prime Minister’s Questions.
According to PSC, the protest sought to draw attention to the need for a permanent ceasefire to bring an end to Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of civilians in Gaza “and to create the conditions to begin to address the root causes of the current crisis, including action to end the siege of Gaza.”
Under Wednesday’s temporary ceasefire deal, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

PSC earlier on Wednesday released a separate statement welcoming the “temporary truce,” but said that “a four-day respite will not end the killing of civilians, nor will it be long enough to address the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip caused by 46 days of relentless bombing and ground attacks, which have killed over 14,000 Palestinians, over 40 percent of whom were children.”
Ben Jamal, PSC’s director, said that without a permanent ceasefire, the temporary cessation of hostilities “could prove to be little more than a stay of execution for thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children.”
He added: “Now more than ever we need to raise our voices to demand that this truce is made permanent, that the cruel siege on Gaza is lifted, and the root causes of the crisis in Palestine are addressed. That is the demand we took to the heart of Parliament today.”

Topics: War on Gaza UK Parliament Pro-Palestinian demonstration Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC)

Palestinian UN ambassador calls for pause to become ‘end’ to Israel-Hamas war

Palestinian UN ambassador calls for pause to become ‘end’ to Israel-Hamas war
Updated 6 sec ago
Palestinian UN ambassador calls for pause to become ‘end’ to Israel-Hamas war

Palestinian UN ambassador calls for pause to become ‘end’ to Israel-Hamas war
Updated 6 sec ago
UNITED NATIONS: The Palestinian UN ambassador called Wednesday for a “definitive end” to Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, warning that a truce to release hostages “cannot be just a pause before the massacre starts all over again.”
Riyad Mansour spoke after Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed, while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of all-out war.
“Hundreds of Palestinian children will not be killed thanks to this truce,” Mansour told the UN Security Council.
“We owe it to them and to all the civilians in the Gaza Strip to put a definitive end to this criminal assault on the Palestinian people.
He thanked the nations of Qatar and Egypt for their roles in paving the way for the deal, and called on all those who contributed to “stopping this madness” to work to “to ensure a way forward that averts the resumption of this aggression.”
“This cannot be just a pause before the massacre starts all over again,” he said.
Mansour denounced Israel’s “occupation and racial discrimination, apartheid” against Palestinians, and said there was no military solution to the conflict.
Instead, Palestinians’ “inalienable rights” must be protected, he said.
Meanwhile Palestinians “do not justify the killing of a single Israeli civilian,” he said, adding: “No-one should condone atrocities based on the identity of the perpetrator.”
Israelis and Palestinians must not turn a blind eye to each other’s wounds and histories, but instead build respect on a “common vision of the future where all can live... not where one’s life is at the expense of another.”
Israeli UN ambassador Gilad Erdan responded by saying that, as soon as the truce ends, “we will continue striving toward our goals with full force.”
“We will not stop until we eliminate all of Hamas’ terror capabilities and ensure that they can no longer rule Gaza and threaten both Israeli civilians and the women and children of Gaza,” he said.

Dutch exit poll suggests Wilders' far right wins vote

Dutch exit poll suggests Wilders’ far right wins vote
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
AFP
Dutch exit poll suggests Wilders’ far right wins vote

Dutch exit poll suggests Wilders’ far right wins vote
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: Known as the “Dutch Trump” both for his bouffant dyed hair and firebrand rhetoric, Geert Wilders’ anti-Islam, anti-immigrant and anti-EU message seems to have finally swept him to first place at the polls.
From calling Moroccans “scum” to holding competitions for cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, Wilders has built a career from his self-appointed mission to stop an “Islamic invasion” of the West.
He has remained defiant despite brushes with the law — he was convicted for insulting Moroccans — and death threats that have meant he has been under police protection since 2004.
“I don’t regret fighting for freedom,” Wilders told AFP in an interview ahead of elections in 2021. “Of course I take a stand, I am under attack, my country is under attack.”
Nevertheless, at the sixth time of asking, Wilders appears to have finally triumphed in the polls by toning down some of his populist rhetoric and focusing on voters’ other concerns.
There are “bigger problems than fighting against the flood of asylum-seekers and immigrants,” he said in one of the final election debates, adding he was prepared to put his views on Islam “in the freezer” to govern.
The Dutch people still cared about crimping immigration but more about “whether they have more money left in their wallets.” His focus was on “security and health care” more than opposing Islam.
Yet the manifesto of his PVV (Freedom Party) retained the sharp anti-immigrant tone that has become his hallmark.
“Asylum-seekers feast on delightful free cruise-ship buffets while Dutch families have to cut back on groceries,” the manifesto reads.
Proposed immigration measures include: restoring Dutch border control, detaining and deporting illegal immigrants, returning Syrian asylum-seekers and re-introducing work permits for intra-EU workers.
As for Islam, the PVV manifesto says: “the Netherlands is not an Islamic country. No Islamic schools, Qur'ans and mosques.” He proposes banning the headscarf in government buildings.
On foreign policy, the PVV proposes a “Dutch first” approach that includes closing its representation in Ramallah and strengthening ties to Israel, including moving its embassy to Jerusalem.
A “binding referendum” on a “Nexit” — the Netherlands leaving the EU — is also in the manifesto, along with an “immediate halt” to development aid.
Born in 1963 in southern Venlo, close to the German border, Wilders grew up in a Catholic family with his brother and two sisters.
His mother was half-Indonesian, a fact Wilders rarely mentions.
He developed an interest in politics in the 1980s, his older brother Paul told Der Spiegel magazine.
“He was neither clearly on the left or the right at the time, nor was he xenophobic. But he was fascinated by the political game, the struggle for power and influence,” Paul Wilders said.
His hatred of Islam appeared to have developed slowly. He spent time in Israel on a kibbutz, witnessing first-hand tensions with the Palestinians.
He was also shocked by the assassinations of far-right leader Pim Fortuyn in 2002 and the radical anti-Islam filmmaker Theo van Gogh in 2004.
When he heard the news of Van Gogh’s murder: “I remember my legs were shaking with shock and indignation,” he wrote in a 2012 book. “I can honestly say that I felt anger, not fear.”
Wilders entered politics in 1998 in the Liberal VVD party. During his early days in politics he started dying his brown hair blonde and learned his media-savvy ways, even as his views became increasingly silenced.
Over the years he vowed not to be silenced, despite being convicted of insulting Moroccan-Dutch citizens.
Indeed, that high-profile trial boosted his visibility only months after Brexit and just as Donald Trump won the US presidential race.
In 2006 he quit the VVD to found his own party and in 2017 it became the second largest in parliament, falling back to third largest in 2021.
By tapping into a seam of Dutch discontent Wilders also managed to push the political discourse in the Netherlands to the right.
But Wilders also cut an isolated figure.
He was married to a Hungarian woman, but they had no children. When not posting anti-Islamic invective on his one social media account, he posted pictures of their cats on another.
His party consisted of just one person: himself. And his security meant he had little contact with the outside world.
“Geert’s world has become very small,” his brother told Der Spiegel. “It consists of the parliament, public events and his apartment. He can hardly go anywhere else.”

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon dropped by talent agency for speaking at a pro-Palestine rally

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon dropped by talent agency for speaking at a pro-Palestine rally
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon dropped by talent agency for speaking at a pro-Palestine rally

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon dropped by talent agency for speaking at a pro-Palestine rally
  Sarandon encouraged others to continue speaking out in support of Palestinians during Israel's war in Gaza
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Hollywood talent agency UTA has dropped Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon after speaking at a pro-Palestine rally, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to Deadline news site on Tuesday.

A video taken at the rally on Nov. 17 showed Sarandon telling the crowd, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in this country.”

Sarandon encouraged others to continue speaking out in support of Palestinians during Israel’s war in Gaza.

“People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are stepping away from brainwashing that started when they were kids,” said Sarandon at the rally.

She also encouraged attendees to “be strong, be patient, be clear and stand with anybody who has the courage to speak out” and thanked “the Jewish community who’s come out to have our backs.”

Israel’s brutal assault on occupied Gaza has killed over 14,000 people, including at least 5,600 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Sarandon signed with UTA in 2014 and starred in the films “Blue Beetle” and “Maybe I Do” this year, The Guardian reported.

She is the latest celebrity to face backlash for supporting Palestine amid the ongoing war. Mexican actress Melissa Barrera, who was set to play the lead in “Scream VII,” was fired from the film on Tuesday by the production company Spyglass for “antisemitic” social media posts.

Barrera has been vocal about her support for Palestine on Instagram and described Israel as committing genocide, and “brutally killing innocent Palestinians, mothers and children, under the pretense of destroying Hamas.”

Barrera responded to her firing by sharing an Instagram story that read: “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include than be included for who I exclude.”

Topics: Susan Sarandon

Spanish politician shot in Madrid points finger at Iran

Spanish politician shot in Madrid points finger at Iran
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters
Spanish politician shot in Madrid points finger at Iran

Spanish politician shot in Madrid points finger at Iran
  Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a founder of Spain's far-right Vox party and former head of its center-right People's Party in Catalonia, was shot in the face in broad daylight
  He remains in hospital recovering from a double jaw fracture
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters

MADRID: The Spanish politician shot in Madrid earlier this month accused Iran on Wednesday of being behind his attempted murder in a message delivered to a conference organized by Iranian opposition supporters.
Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a founder of Spain’s far-right Vox party and former head of its center-right People’s Party in Catalonia, was shot in the face in broad daylight on a pavement in the wealthy Salamanca neighborhood of central Madrid on Nov. 9 by a motorbike pillion passenger.
The 78-year-old politician, who was European Parliament vice president between 2009 and 2014, was described shortly after the shooting as a “staunch supporter” of Iran’s opposition movement and the campaign for human rights in Iran over 25 years.
He remains in hospital recovering from a double jaw fracture.
Vidal-Quadras did not offer any proof to back up his claim and police have not confirmed any such theory.
Iran’s embassy in Madrid said in a statement it “firmly condemns any kind of terrorist operation,” though it did not immediately comment on Vidal-Quadras’ claims.
In a statement read to European parliamentarians attending a conference organized by the Iranian opposition, Vidal-Quadras accused Iran of involvement in the attack on him.
“Let me remind you (of the methods) the Iranian regime uses to impose its malignant will upon us,” he wrote.
These included “to plot and execute terrorist attacks as the one I have recently suffered,” he said.
Three people — a British women and two Spanish men — were detained on Tuesday in Andalusia as part of an investigation into the shooting. The three were being transferred to Madrid on Wednesday to appear before an investigating High Court judge.
Vidal-Quadras called for a change in the EU policy toward the Islamic Republic to avoid trying to “appease, to negotiate, to dialogue and to make concessions.”
“The Iranian regime does not want to find some balance of power between us, it wants to sweep us away from the earth’s surface,” he said.
In October 2022, Vidal-Quadras was included in an Iranian sanctions list in retaliation for European Union sanctions imposed on the country following the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini which triggered months of nationwide protests.
Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of National Council of Resistance of Iran, also addressed the conference.

Topics: Spain Madrid Iran Alejo Vidal-Quadras Shooting police

Ex-Obama adviser says killing 4,000 Palestinian children 'wasn't enough' in viral racist rant

Ex-Obama adviser says killing 4,000 Palestinian children ‘wasn’t enough’ in viral racist rant
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Ex-Obama adviser says killing 4,000 Palestinian children ‘wasn’t enough’ in viral racist rant

Ex-Obama adviser says killing 4,000 Palestinian children ‘wasn’t enough’ in viral racist rant
  Seldowitz made Islamophobic comments, insulting the Qur'an and Prophet Muhammad
  The New York Police Department has launched a hate crime investigation against Seldowitz
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A former adviser to Barack Obama said that killing 4,000 Palestinian children “wasn’t enough” in a viral racist rant directed at an Arab food vendor in New York.

Stuart Seldowitz served as acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under Obama and was deputy director in the US State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003.

Several social media videos show Seldowitz harassing the Arab man working inside a food vendor on multiple occasions.

Seldowitz also made Islamophobic comments, insulting Islam’s holy book the Qur’an and its Prophet Muhammad. 

When the vendor said he did not speak English, Seldowitz called him “ignorant.” 

The vendor then informed Seldowitz that he was an American citizen, to which he responded by asking how he became a citizen and labeling him a “terrorist.”

In another clip, Seldowitz told him that “the Mukhabarat wants your picture,” alluding to Egypt’s intelligence agency.

“The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents. Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one,” he said.

The vendor asked Seldowitz to leave several times.

“Tell me why I should go. I’m standing here. I’m an American. It’s a free country. It’s not like Egypt,” Seldowitz responded.

Seldowitz can be heard saying in one video that he plans to “put up big signs here that say, ‘This guy believes in Hamas.’”

He continued: “You support killing little children. You’re a terrible person.”

The vendor replied: “You kill children, not me.”

Seldowitz said: “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what, it wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough.”

The New York Police Department has launched a hate crime investigation against Seldowitz, New York City Council Julie Menin announced on X. She condemned the rant as “truly abhorrent.”

Seldowitz later apologized for the incident.

“I regret the whole thing happened and I’m sorry … In the heat of the moment, I said things that probably I shouldn’t have said,” he said on Tuesday.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would not have raised the religious aspect,” Seldowitz added.

“I don’t think I’m an Islamophobic guy. I’ve spoken up for equal treatment of Muslims on numerous occasions with numerous different people.”

Seldowitz most recently served as the foreign affairs chair for Gotham Government Relations, which cut ties with him after the videos circulated online.

Topics: War on Gaza Stuart Seldowitz

