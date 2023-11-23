You are here

Five Indian soldiers, two militants killed in Kashmir fighting

date 2023-11-23

Five Indian soldiers, two militants killed in Kashmir fighting
The Indian-controlled part of the territory has simmered in anger since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government annulled its limited constitutional autonomy in 2019 and imposed direct rule. (AFP)
  Intense firefight' breaks out Wednesday after troops pursue fighters into the dense forests of Kalakote in southern Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India: Five soldiers and two suspected rebels were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir during a firefight in the disputed Himalayan territory, an army officer said Thursday.
An “intense firefight” broke out Wednesday after troops pursued fighters into the dense forests of Kalakote in southern Kashmir, the army’s 16 Corps said in a social media post.
The fighting killed five soldiers, including two elite commandos, and left another soldier wounded, an army officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the military operation was ongoing.
The army did not give details of how many suspected rebels were involved.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the high-altitude territory in full, but administering separate portions of it.
Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan. The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and militants dead.
India blames Pakistan for backing the militants, a charge Islamabad denies, saying it only supports a Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination.
One of the two slain militants was identified as a “highly ranked” rebel leader, the army officer said, adding that the fighter was a Pakistani national who had been active in the area for the past year.
Last week, Indian soldiers killed eight rebels in the Kashmir valley, the epicenter of insurgency.
The Indian-controlled part of the territory has simmered in anger since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government annulled its limited constitutional autonomy in 2019 and imposed direct rule.
Indian authorities say at least 118 people have been killed in the conflict this year, including 11 civilians, 27 security forces and 80 suspected rebels.

Topics: Indian-administered Kashmir Kashmir India

In political shift to the far right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch elections

In political shift to the far right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch elections
Updated 11 sec ago
In political shift to the far right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch elections

In political shift to the far right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch elections
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The party of anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders won a huge general election victory in the Netherlands, according to a nearly complete vote count early Thursday, that showed a stunning lurch to the far right for a nation once famed as a beacon of tolerance.
The result will send shock waves through Europe, where far-right ideology is on the rise, and puts Wilders in line to lead talks to form the next governing coalition and possibly become the first far-right prime minister of the Netherlands.
With nearly all votes counted, Wilders’ Party for Freedom was forecast to win 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament, two more than predicted by an exit poll when voting finished Wednesday night and more than double the 17 the party secured in the last election.
Wilders got a standing ovation when he met his lawmakers at the parliament building Thursday morning.
“Can you imagine it? 37 seats!” he said to cheers.
Other political parties were holding separate meetings to discuss the election’s outcome before what is likely to be an arduous process of forming a new governing coalition begins Friday.
Wilders’ election program included calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, a total halt to accepting asylum-seekers and migrant pushbacks at Dutch borders.
It also advocates the “de-Islamization” of the Netherlands. He says he wants no mosques or Islamic schools in the country, although he has been milder about Islam during this election campaign than in the past.
Although known for his harsh rhetoric, Wilders began courting other right-wing and centrist parties by saying in a victory speech that whatever policies he pushes will be “within the law and constitution.”
His victory appeared based on his campaign to curtail migration -— the issue that caused the last governing coalition to quit in July — — and to tackle issues such as the Netherlands’ cost-of-living crisis and housing shortages.
“I think, to be honest, very many people are very focused on one particular problem, which is immigration,” voter Norbert van Beelen said in The Hague on Thursday morning. “So I think that’s what people voted for, immigration and all the other aspects of leaving the European Union looking very inward as opposed to outward are just forgotten. It’s all about immigration.”
In his victory speech, Wilders said he wants to end what he called the “asylum tsunami,” referring to the migration issue that came to dominate his campaign.
“The Dutch will be No. 1 again,” Wilders said. “The people must get their nation back.”
Wilders, long a firebrand who lashed out at Islam, the EU and migrants, was in the past labeled a Dutch version of Donald Trump. His positions brought him close to power but never in it.
But to become prime minister of a country known for compromise politics, he must persuade other party leaders to work with him in a coalition government.
That will be tough as mainstream parties are reluctant to join forces with him and his party, but the size of his victory strengthens his hand in any negotiations.
Wilders called on other parties to constructively engage in coalition talks. Pieter Omtzigt, a former centrist Christian Democrat who built his own New Social Contract party in three months to take 20 seats, said he would always be open to talks.
The closest party to Wilders’ in the election was an alliance of the center-left Labour Party and Green Left, which was forecast to win 25 seats. But its leader, Frans Timmermans, made clear that Wilders should not count on him as a partner.
“We will never form a coalition with parties that pretend that asylum-seekers are the source of all misery,” Timmermans said, vowing to defend Dutch democracy.
The historic victory came one year after the win of Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy’s roots were steeped in nostalgia for fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Meloni has since mellowed her stance on several issues and has become the acceptable face of the hard right in the EU.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who boasts of turning Hungary into an “illiberal” state and has similarly harsh stances on migration and EU institutions, was quick to congratulate Wilders. “The winds of change are here! Congratulations,” Orban said.
During the final weeks of his campaign, Wilders somewhat softened his stance and vowed that he would be a prime minister for all Dutch people, so much so that he gained the moniker Geert “Milders.”
The election was called after the fourth and final coalition of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned in July after failing to agree to measures to rein-in migration.
Rutte was replaced as the head of his People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy by Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, a former refugee from Turkiye who could have become the country’s first female prime minister had her party won the most votes. Instead, it was forecast to lose 10 seats to end up with 24.
The result is the latest in a series of elections that is altering the European political landscape. From Slovakia and Spain, to Germany and Poland, populist and hard-right parties triumphed in some EU member nations and faltered in others.
In The Hague on Thursday, Dutch voter Barbara Belder said that Wilders’ victory “is a very clear sign that the Netherlands wants something different.”

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV
Updated 10 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV
  Rossiya 24's Boris Maksudov, 38, suffered a grave shrapnel wound
Updated 10 min 46 sec ago
MOSCOW: A Russian war correspondent for state television died on Thursday from shrapnel wounds after a drone strike by Ukrainian armed forces in Russian-controlled southeastern Ukraine, state television said.
Russian investigators said Ukraine’s armed forces had struck a group of Russian journalists in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday with fragmentation shells and a drone.
Rossiya 24’s Boris Maksudov, 38, suffered a grave shrapnel wound and doctors were unable to save him.
“Boris Maksudov died on 11/23/2023 after being wounded in Zaporizhzhia,” state television said. “The day before, the film crew came under fire from the AFU” (Armed Forces of Ukraine).
The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) expressed its condolences to the family and colleagues of Maksudov.
TASS footage filmed just moments after the attack showed Maksudov moaning on the ground before being carried toward transport.
“Boris Maksudov was hospitalized urgently but the injuries turned out to be fatal,” state television said.
Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Gareth Jones)

Topics: Russia ukraine war

Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers

Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers
Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
AFP
Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers

Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers
  Rescue teams have specially fitted stretchers with wheels, ready to pull out the exhausted men through 57m steel pipe
  The workers have been trapped since part of an under-construction tunnel in the Uttarakhand state caved in 12 days ago
Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
SILKYARA TUNNEL: Ambulances were on standby Thursday morning as Indian rescuers dug through the final meters of debris separating them from 41 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks. 

Rescue teams have specially fitted stretchers with wheels, ready to pull out the exhausted men through 57 meters (187 feet) of steel pipe — once it is finally driven through the final section of the tons of earth, concrete and rubble blocking their freedom. 

Emergency vehicles and a field hospital stood ready, AFP journalists at the site said, preparing to receive the men who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand caved in 12 days ago. 

“We have done rehearsals on how to get people safely out,” National Disaster Response Force chief Atul Karwal told reporters Thursday. 

“The boys will go in first,” he said. “We have put wheels under the stretchers so that when we go in, we can get the people out one by one on the stretcher — we are prepared in every way.” 

After days of painfully slow progress, engineers with a powerful drilling machine made a sudden rapid advance on Wednesday, before teams had to work through the night to cut through metal rods blocking the route. 

Drilling resumed Thursday. 

“The 10 to 12 meters (32-39 feet) remaining... we don’t know what can come up, but we are ready to handle it,” Karwal said. 

“If everything is alright, tonight this operation will be over,” he said, adding that the trapped men were “keeping up their morale.” 

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the work was on a “war footing,” with a “team of doctors, ambulances, helicopters and a field hospital” all set up. 

Rescuers are hoping for a breakthrough within hours, although the government has also repeatedly warned any timelines were “subject to change due to technical glitches, the challenging Himalayan terrain, and unforeseen emergencies.” 

Inside the Silkyara tunnel entrance, an AFP journalist said the site was a flurry of activity. 

Worried relatives have gathered outside the site, where a Hindu shrine has been erected, with a priest holding prayers for the safe rescue of the trapped men. 

“The day they will come out of the tunnel, it will be the biggest, happiest day for us,” said Chanchal Singh Bisht, 35, whose 24-year-old cousin Pushkar Singh Ary is trapped inside. 

Rescue efforts have been hampered by falling debris as well as repeated breakdowns of crucial heavy-drilling machines. 

In case the route through the main tunnel entrance does not work, rescuers also started blasting and drilling from the far end of the unfinished tunnel, nearly half a kilometer (over a quarter of a mile) long. 

Preparations have also been made for a risky vertical shaft directly above. 

The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered. 

Though trapped, they have plenty of space, with the area inside 8.5 meters high and stretching about two kilometers in length. 

The tunnel is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infrastructure project aimed at cutting travel times between some of the most popular Hindu sites in the country, as well as improving access to strategic areas bordering rival China. 

But experts have warned about the impact of extensive construction in Uttarakhand, large parts of which are prone to landslides.

Topics: India Silkyara Tunnel

WHO says misuse of antibiotics undermining efficacy

WHO says misuse of antibiotics undermining efficacy
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
AFP
WHO says misuse of antibiotics undermining efficacy

WHO says misuse of antibiotics undermining efficacy
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
COPENHAGEN: Misuse of antibiotics is denting their efficacy and spawning resistant bacteria which could be responsible for 10 million deaths worldwide by 2050, the World Health Organization warned Thursday.
WHO’s European chapter conducted a study which showed that antibiotics were prescribed for things like common cold (24 percent of cases), flu-like symptoms (16 percent), a sore throat (21 percent) and a cough (18 percent).
The survey was carried out in 14 countries, mostly in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
“While AMR (antimicrobial resistance) is a natural phenomenon, the development and spread of superbugs are being accelerated by the misuse of antimicrobials, rendering infections more challenging to treat effectively” a statement said.
The WHO’s European region comprises 53 countries, including several in Central Asia.
“All countries in our region have regulations in place to protect precious antibiotics from misuse... Enforcing these regulations would solve most antibiotic misuse,” Robb Butler, director of WHO Europe’s Division of Communicable Diseases, said in a statement.
WHO warned that without immediate intervention, resistance to antimicrobials — which includes antibiotics — could lead to up to 10 million deaths a year by 2050.
It cited incorrect prescription as a “cause for concern,” adding that in all the 14 countries, a third of the roughly 8,200 people surveyed had taken antibiotics without a medical prescription.
In some countries, over 40 percent of antibiotics were used without medical advice.
In contrast, an equivalent survey conducted in the European Union in 2022 showed that only eight percent of respondents took antibiotics without a prescription.
The WHO also noted that there were severe gaps in people’s knowledge about antibiotics, meaning they could be taking antibiotics for the wrong reason without realizing it.
“This research clearly shows the need for education and awareness raising,” Butler said.

Topics: WHO World Health Organization antibiotics

WHO asks China for more data on respiratory illnesses outbreak

WHO asks China for more data on respiratory illnesses outbreak
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
WHO asks China for more data on respiratory illnesses outbreak

WHO asks China for more data on respiratory illnesses outbreak
  Northern China has reported an increase in "influenza-like illness" since mid-October when compared to the same period in the previous three years, the WHO said
  China's National Health Commission told reporters last week that the respiratory illness spike was due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions
Updated 23 November 2023
Beijing: The World Health Organization has asked China for more data on respiratory illnesses spreading in the north of the country, but Beijing offered no public comment on Thursday.
Northern China has reported an increase in “influenza-like illness” since mid-October when compared to the same period in the previous three years, the WHO said.
“WHO has made an official request to China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children,” the UN health body said in a statement on Wednesday.
China’s National Health Commission told reporters last week that the respiratory illness spike was due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens, namely influenza and common bacterial infections that affect children, including mycoplasma pneumonia.
The Chinese capital of Beijing, located in the north of the country, is currently experiencing a cold snap, with temperatures expected to plummet to well below zero by Friday, state media said.
The city has “entered a high incidence season of respiratory infectious diseases,” Wang Quanyi, deputy director and chief epidemiological expert at the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state media.
Beijing “is currently showing a trend of multiple pathogens coexisting,” he added.
The WHO gave no indication of China’s response to the request for more information.
China’s National Health Commission did not respond to a request for comment by AFP on Thursday.
And Beijing’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning referred journalists to “the competent Chinese authorities.”
At the children’s hospital of Beijing’s Capital Institute of Pediatrics on Thursday, AFP journalists saw crowds of parents and children dressed in winter clothes.
A parent surnamed Zhang accompanied her coughing nine-year-old son and said he had fallen ill with mycoplasma pneumonia — a pathogen that can cause sore throats, fatigue and fever.
“There are really a lot of children who have caught it recently,” she said. “Of course that worries me!“
Li Meiling, 42, had brought her eight-year-old daughter, who she said was suffering from the same type of pneumonia.
“It’s true that a lot of children her age are ill with this at the moment,” she told AFP.
But she was “not particularly worried” about the WHO announcement, she added.
“It’s winter, so it’s normal that there are more cases of respiratory illnesses. It’s due to the season.”
On November 21, media and public disease surveillance system ProMED reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China.
The WHO said it was unclear if ProMED’s report was related to the authorities’ press conference and that it was seeking clarification.
The agency has also “requested additional information on recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that gives rise to Covid-19), RSV affecting infants and Mycoplasma pneumoniae, as well as on the degree of overcrowding in the health system,” the statement added.
It urged people to take preventative measures, including getting vaccinated, keeping distance from sick people and wearing masks.
Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO repeatedly criticized Chinese authorities for their lack of transparency and cooperation.
More than three years after cases were first detected in Wuhan, heated debate still rages around the origins of Covid-19.
Scientists are divided between two main theories of the cause: an escape from a laboratory in the city where such viruses were being studied and an intermediate animal that infected people at a local market.
Earlier this year, WHO experts said they were sure that Beijing had far more data that could shed light on the origins of Covid, and called it a moral imperative for the information to be shared.
A team of specialists led by the WHO and accompanied by Chinese colleagues investigated China in early 2021, but there has not been a team able to return since and WHO officials have repeatedly asked for additional data.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stressed that getting to the bottom of the mystery could help avert future pandemics.

Topics: China World Health Organization (WHO)

