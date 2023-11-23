Closing Bell: Tadawul slips slightly to close at 11,078

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index shed 21.90 points or 0.20 percent on Thursday to close at 11,078.08.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.13 billion ($1.10 billion) as 105 of the listed stocks advanced, while 110 declined.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu gained 42.57 points to close at 24,139.48.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index, however, edged down 0.42 percent to 1,430.84.

The best-performing stock on the main index was Astra Industrial Group. The company’s share price soared 9.98 percent to SR110.20.

Other top gainers were Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share prices surged by 7.18 percent and 7.14 percent, respectively.

The worst performer on the primary market was Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price edged down 3.16 percent to SR16.56.

Other gainers on Nomu were Amwaj International Co. and Gas Arabian Services Co., whose share prices rose 7.20 percent and 4.83 percent, respectively.

The positive performance of Nomu was driven by Naseej for Technology Co. The company’s share price soared 8.33 percent to SR65.

On the announcements front, KEIR International Co. revealed that it signed a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement with Saudi Awwal Bank worth SR99.08 million to fund the company’s general objectives, including new projects, working capital requirements and buffer liquidity constraints.

In a statement to Tadawul, KEIR International Co. said there are no related parties to the agreement.

The company added that no guarantees were provided to the 12-month loan facility.