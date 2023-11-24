You are here

  • Home
  • Djokovic sets up mouth-watering Sinner clash in Davis Cup semifinals

Djokovic sets up mouth-watering Sinner clash in Davis Cup semifinals

Djokovic sets up mouth-watering Sinner clash in Davis Cup semifinals
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with captain Viktor Troicki after winning his Davis Cup quarterfinal match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie on Thursday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rmfyv

Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Djokovic sets up mouth-watering Sinner clash in Davis Cup semifinals

Djokovic sets up mouth-watering Sinner clash in Davis Cup semifinals
  • World No. 1 Djokovic played with his typical relentless quality and then rebuked British fans at the end of the match as they tried to drown out his victory speech with drums
  • The veteran star was part of Serbia’s only Davis Cup triumph in 2010 and his country eliminated 10-time champions Britain, who faced an uphill struggle after Kecmanovic defeated Draper in two tiebreaks
  • Sinner drove Italy into the Davis Cup semifinals, the world No. 4 triumphing in both his singles rubber and in the decisive doubles
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
AFP
Follow

MALAGA, Spain: Novak Djokovic steered Serbia into the Davis Cup semifinals as he beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-0 triumph over Great Britain on Thursday, setting up a mouth-watering clash with Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

Italy defeated the Netherlands 2-1 and will face Serbia in the second semifinal on Saturday in Malaga, after last year’s runners-up Australia face Finland Friday.

World No. 1 Djokovic played with his typical relentless quality and then rebuked British fans at the end of the match as they tried to drown out his victory speech with drums.

After Miomir Kecmanovic edged Jack Draper 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (8/6) in the opening singles rubber, 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic outclassed the resilient Norrie.

Djokovic, who beat Sinner to win the ATP Finals on Sunday in Turin before flying to the Costa del Sol, celebrated his landmark 400th week at No. 1 with a straight sets win — before the captains agreed not to play the redundant doubles rubber.

Around 5,000 British fans outnumbered the Serbs at the sold out Martin Carpena arena but the relentless Djokovic silenced them with his 21st consecutive Davis Cup singles victory.

“Learn how to respect people, learn how to respect players, learn how to behave yourselves,” Djokovic told a group of fans with a drum after, who he said had disrespected him the whole game.

“The entire match pretty much, there was disrespect but it’s something I have to be prepared for in the Davis Cup,” Djokovic told reporters.

“It’s normal that fans step over the line and in the heat of the moment you react too and in a way show that you don’t allow this kind of behavior.”

Djokovic’s tennis did the talking as usual on the court, breaking to lead 3-2 in the first set and serving out, before doing so again in the first game of the second set, decisively.

Djokovic said earlier this week winning the competition is one of his “greatest goals” in a year where he has lifted seven titles, including three Grand Slams.

The veteran star was part of Serbia’s only Davis Cup triumph in 2010 and his country eliminated 10-time champions Britain, who faced an uphill struggle after Kecmanovic defeated Draper in two tiebreaks.

Britain, without the injured Andy Murray and Dan Evans, were hoping Draper could give them a cushion.

Serbia captain Viktor Troicki selected Kecmanovic over the higher ranked Laslo Djere and the world No. 55 raised his game in return.

Draper staved off two set points to hold for 5-5 but unraveled in the first tie-break, double faulting twice and miscalculating a drop shot to hand the Serbian the set on a plate.

The near-flawless Kecmanovic triumphed in the second set when Draper lashed a forehand wide and then pushed a return into the net.

“It was definitely very close, and just the atmosphere made it, I think, even more tense than it probably would be if it was like an ATP match or something,” said the Serb.

Sinner drove Italy into the Davis Cup semifinals, the world No. 4 triumphing in both his singles rubber and in the decisive doubles.

He dispatched Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 to level the tie after Botic van de Zandschulp edged Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in the opening singles rubber.

Then Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego defeated Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals for the second year running in Malaga.

The wildcard entrants last managed back-to-back Davis Cup semifinals between 1996-98 when they qualified for three consecutively.

“We were under a lot of pressure and starting a little bit as the underdogs in this deciding doubles match but it was a huge pleasure for me to play with (Sonego), we have an incredible team,” said Sinner.

Topics: Novak Djokovic

Related

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph after setting up semifinal showdown with Djokovic
Tennis
Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph after setting up semifinal showdown with Djokovic
Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
Tennis
Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals

Remarkable Australia comeback over Czechs clinches semifinal spot in Davis Cup

Remarkable Australia comeback over Czechs clinches semifinal spot in Davis Cup
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Remarkable Australia comeback over Czechs clinches semifinal spot in Davis Cup

Remarkable Australia comeback over Czechs clinches semifinal spot in Davis Cup
  • Last year’s runners-up almost crashed out in the last eight but Alex de Minaur pulled Australia back from the brink by beating Jiri Lehecka
  • Novak Djokovic’s Serbia face Great Britain and Jannik Sinner’s Italy play the Netherlands in the remaining last eight matches
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

MALAGA, Spain: Australia produced a stunning comeback to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Wednesday and set up a Davis Cup semifinal clash with Finland.

Last year’s runners-up almost crashed out in the last eight but Alex de Minaur pulled Australia back from the brink by beating Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 in the second singles rubber.

The world No. 12 leveled the tie after Tomas Machac defeated Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-5 in the opening battle and forced a deciding rubber, won by Wimbledon 2022 doubles champions Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell.

They defeated the returning Lehecka and Adam Pavlasek 6-4, 7-5 on a rollercoaster night for the team with the second most Davis Cup wins in the competition’s history, 28, behind only the US.

Despite their rich history Australia have not won the competition since 2003 and looked set for elimination with Lehecka serving for the tie against De Minaur, who dug deep to find a new level to keep his country’s dream alive.

“I just told myself to keep fighting, keep playing till the last point, you never know, sometimes you get your chances,” said De Minaur.

“I got a little sniff, I was able to roll with it.

“I think my reputation kind of is quite strong when it comes to these types of situations, it kind of precedes me — maybe I won that match because of that today.”

The only time the Czech Republic have beaten Australia in 10 clashes was in 1975, but the three-time champions came extremely close in Malaga.

“We were one game from going home, for him to fight back and win that match is one of the best comebacks I’ve ever seen,” said Ebden.

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt has been one of the most critical of the controversial updated Davis Cup format which began in 2019, and Green and Gold fans were outnumbered by Czech supporters at the Martin Carpena arena.

Over two-thirds of seats were filled, although the atmosphere could not match surprise package Finland’s win over reigning champions Canada on Tuesday, willed to life by a few thousand noisy Nordic fans.

Machac, 23, slapped a forehand winner down-the-line to break Thompson in the first game and it was enough to secure him the first set.

The second was just as tight and when Machac broke for 5-4, Thompson immediately battled back to pull level, breaking the Czech for the first time in the match.

Machac broke again though with a passing shot and clinched the match with another forehand winner.

“I only got one break and it was an absolute battle to get it,” said a disappointed Thompson.

His defeat left the pressure on De Minaur’s shoulders to keep the Green and Gold in the hunt for their 200th tie victory.

Lehecka broke for a 3-2 lead in the first set and held off De Minaur in the epic final game, surviving five break points and eventually converting his fourth set point.

The Czech, ranked 31st in the world, broke again for a 2-1 lead in the second set, which he held on to, surviving three more break points for a 5-3 lead.

However Lehecka froze when serving for the tie, going long repeatedly and broken to love by a De Minaur who suddenly found another gear, winning 10 consecutive points and dominating the tie-break to force a decider.

De Minaur broke Lehecka to start the third set and consolidated it, but the Czech broke back for 2-2.

The Australian took a 6-5 lead when he broke again and wrapped up the set to love to complete his superb comeback.

“It’s great to have such amazing support, this is an Australian Davis Cup team, we fight until the end and we’re never dead,” said De Minaur.

The consistent Ebden and Purcell pairing only dropped two points on their serves in the first set and broke in the seventh game to take it.

They pressed the Czech duo on their serves in the second set and eventually found a way through to move 6-5 ahead, serving it out to send Australia through to face Finland on Friday.

On Thursday Novak Djokovic’s Serbia face Great Britain and Jannik Sinner’s Italy play the Netherlands in the remaining last eight matches.

Topics: Davis Cup 2023 Australia Czech Republic

Related

Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain
Sport
Finland stun defending champions Canada to reach semifinals of Davis Cup in Spain
Zverev storms to Davis Cup win after being cleared of abuse
Sport
Zverev storms to Davis Cup win after being cleared of abuse

Novak Djokovic has ‘highest ambitions’ after record ATP Finals triumph

Novak Djokovic has ‘highest ambitions’ after record ATP Finals triumph
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Novak Djokovic has ‘highest ambitions’ after record ATP Finals triumph

Novak Djokovic has ‘highest ambitions’ after record ATP Finals triumph
  • Novak Djokovic has racked up a host of new records this season
  • Serb is gunning for more glory in 2024, when Paris hosts the one major event where he has not won – the Olympics
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP

TURIN, Italy: Novak Djokovic has no intention of slowing down after capping another incredible year with Sunday’s record-breaking seventh ATP Finals victory.

At 36 years old Djokovic is still tennis’ number one player by some distance and he has racked up a host of new records this season, taking his Grand Slam tally to 24 and finishing top of the year-end world rankings for the eighth time.

He swept past young pretenders Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on his way to triumph in Turin and is gunning for more glory in 2024, when Paris hosts the one major event where he has not won — the Olympics.

Asked what else he can accomplish in tennis, Djokovic joked: “Well, you can win four Slams and Olympic gold.”

“I have always the highest ambitions and goals. That’s not going to be different for the next year, that’s for sure. The drive that I have is still there,” he added.

“Motivation, especially for the biggest tournaments in sport, is still present... For me, obviously those are Grand Slams and Finals, and next year hopefully also Olympic Games.”

The Olympics take place over July 26-August 11 in the French capital, starting less than a fortnight after Wimbledon and finishing shortly before the US Open.

It is a major career goal sandwiched into an already long, draining season, one which will take its toll on all the top players let alone one heading toward his late 30s.

“It is definitely one of the major goals for next year, other than Grand Slams,” said Djokovic.

“It’s going to be very congested schedule with going from the slowest to the fastest surface in sport back to the slowest. Clay, grass, clay, then hard court. Obviously that’s a very demanding, challenging stretch of the year.”

Vanquished finalist Sinner hailed Djokovic as an “inspiration” during the trophy ceremony and is using the Serb as a model for his own bid for the sport’s top honors.

Both Djokovic and his coach Goran Ivanizevic predicted that Sinner, who claimed four tour-level titles this season, will one day win Grand Slams and top the world rankings.

And his performances at the Pala Alpitour have been cause for great optimism within Italian tennis.

“He’s an inspiration because he worked throughout the whole years before, when he was younger, in the right way to get to this point. That’s also one of my goals,” Sinner told reporters.

“It’s not only about watching one season. You watch this season, and you say, OK, I played good. But you have to play well every season, and you have to get to a certain age, which is 35, 36, 37, whatever, and you can still feel the body in the right way.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz

Related

Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
Tennis
Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
Djokovic not setting any limit on Grand Slam titles
Tennis
Djokovic not setting any limit on Grand Slam titles

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph after setting up semifinal showdown with Djokovic

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph after setting up semifinal showdown with Djokovic
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph after setting up semifinal showdown with Djokovic

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph after setting up semifinal showdown with Djokovic
  • World No. 2 Alcaraz needed to win to ensure a spot in the last four, and he did just that in impressive fashion, cruising to a victory against Medvedev
  • Djokovic has already secured the year-end top spot in the world rankings and is gunning for a record-breaking seventh Finals triumph
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP

TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz is dreaming of victory at the ATP Finals after setting up a semifinal showdown with Novak Djokovic with Friday’s 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz came into his debut Finals appearance struggling with form and injury but has warmed up as the tournament has progressed and is now a serious threat in the semis, which features the world’s four top-ranked players.

“Well, it’s just two matches, but at the same time it’s too far away. I have Novak in the semifinal. If I win that match, I have a really tough final,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“I’m dreaming about winning this tournament. Why not? But I have to play my best first in the semifinal.”

World No. 2 Alcaraz needed to win to ensure a spot in the last four, and he did just that in impressive fashion, cruising to a victory against Medvedev who had looked hugely impressive in his previous two victories in Turin.

Winning in straight-sets ensured him first place in the Red Group ahead of Medvedev, regardless of the result of the late match which was won 6-4, 6-4 by Alexander Zverev against Andrey Rublev.

Alcaraz also gained a small measure of revenge for defeat in the US Open semifinals against Medvedev, who finishes second in the group after having already qualified for the semis on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has a burgeoning rivalry with Djokovic as the Spaniard is already a two-time Grand Slam champion at the age of 20 and won an epic five-set Wimbledon final against the world No. 1.

His semifinal with Djokovic, who beat Alcaraz on his way to triumph at Roland Garros and in the final at Cincinnati, on Saturday promises to be a blockbuster.

“Novak is Novak, he is the best player in the world right now, he’s just lost six matches this year so that means he is unbelievable. I’m going to bring my best tennis,” said Alcaraz.

Djokovic has already secured the year-end top spot in the world rankings and is gunning for a record-breaking seventh Finals triumph after qualifying second in the Green Group.

Medvedev, the 2020 Finals champion, will now face home hope Jannik Sinner, who became the first Italian ever to reach the tournament’s semis on Thursday.

“First of all, at this moment he’s in top form... He can do everything,” said Medvedev.

“Here he played unbelievable, but he still lost two sets. That’s what I’m going to try to aim for: try to play like guys who won the set from him.

“I need to definitely be at my absolute best and better than today, tomorrow.”

The Russian has faced Sinner in four finals this season, sharing them with two wins each but prevailing in the most important, at the Miami Masters back in April.

Related

Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Tennis
Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Medvedev books place in ATP Finals semis, Alcaraz back on track
Tennis
Medvedev books place in ATP Finals semis, Alcaraz back on track

Medvedev books place in ATP Finals semis, Alcaraz back on track

Medvedev books place in ATP Finals semis, Alcaraz back on track
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Medvedev books place in ATP Finals semis, Alcaraz back on track

Medvedev books place in ATP Finals semis, Alcaraz back on track
  • Medvedev has a long-running rivalry with Zverev, the pair not getting on off-court, and he has now prevailed in five of their six matches this season
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP

TURIN: Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals on Wednesday after beating Alexander Zverev 7-6 (9/7), 6-4, while Carlos Alcaraz cruised past troubled Andrey Rublev to get his campaign up and running.

World No. 3 Medvedev had to win in straight sets to claim a spot in the semifinals in Turin with a match to spare and he saw off big-hitting German Zverev in a stodgy Red Group encounter.

He faces Carlos Alcaraz, a 7-5, 6-2 winner earlier in the day, in his final match and has the world No. 2’s last-four hopes in his hands.

“I hope that I feel well tomorrow and ready to fight because this tournament is tricky,” said Medvedev.

“I’m into the semis but you want to keep the rhythm and against Carlos... if we play at night you don’t want to finish 7-6 in the third (set) at midnight. I just hope I can show my best tennis.”

Medvedev has a long-running rivalry with Zverev, the pair not getting on off-court, and he has now prevailed in five of their six matches this season.

One of those wins came on his way to his surprise triumph at the clay-court Italian Open back in May, one of five titles won by Medvedev this year.

The 2020 champion looks in fine form despite Wednesday’s match being his 82nd this year and will cause serious trouble to whoever he faces in the next round.

Zverev, a two-time winner at the season-ending tournament, would have qualified from the Red Group with a win of either sort following Alcaraz’s earlier victory.

The 26-year-old hit more aces and winners than Medvedev but still ended up on the wrong side of the result after throwing away his service game to save the match.

Zverev can still make it through though and in his final match will face a dejected Rublev, who is yet to win a set at the Pala Alpitour.

World No. 2 Alcaraz has had problems with his form and fitness over the past few months and was staring at possible early elimination after losing his first match with Zverev.

But he looked in much better condition on Wednesday and comfortably claimed his first ever win in the season-ending tournament, snapping a three-match losing streak to boot.

“I’m really happy to show this level and realize that my level is still there, giving myself a chance in this tournament,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“After this win, everything has changed in my mind.”

The 20-year-old easily dealt with Russian Rublev who once again failed to make his mark in a big match with one of tennis’ leading lights, and lost control of his emotions after giving away a service game at the start of the second set.

Being one set and a break down was too much for the 26-year-old who then repeatedly smashed his racket into his left knee, drawing blood, and soon after gave into his anger and promptly collapsed just as he did in his opening defeat to long-time friend Medvedev.

Afterwards Rublev brushed off the assault on his own limb as “nothing” but then admitted that he is struggling emotionally with what has been a hard end to the season.

On Thursday Jannik Sinner will try to become the first Italian to reach the semifinals when he takes on Holger Rune in the tight Green Group.

Straight-set victories over now-retired Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic might not be enough to secure a spot in the next round.

And Sinner faces Rune who only had to play three games against Tsitsipas who dropped out with injury.

Sinner meanwhile prevailed on Tuesday in a three-hour thriller with Djokovic, who plays Tsitsipas’ replacement Hubert Hurkacz with his last-four spot also still in the balance.

Topics: ATP Finals Daniil Medvedev

Related

Medvedev booed by Paris crowd in loss to Dimitrov that rules him out of year-end No. 1 contention
Tennis
Medvedev booed by Paris crowd in loss to Dimitrov that rules him out of year-end No. 1 contention
Medvedev topples Alcaraz to book Djokovic rematch in US Open final
Tennis
Medvedev topples Alcaraz to book Djokovic rematch in US Open final

Sinner edges Djokovic to close in on ATP Finals’ last four

Sinner edges Djokovic to close in on ATP Finals’ last four
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Sinner edges Djokovic to close in on ATP Finals’ last four

Sinner edges Djokovic to close in on ATP Finals’ last four
  • Fans make an almighty din for Sinner, chanting his name to the rafters once he claimed victory in an exciting, three-hour contest which ran way past midnight
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP

 

TURIN: Jannik Sinner edged toward becoming the first-ever Italian to reach the last four of the ATP Finals on Tuesday after a thrilling 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2) win over Novak Djokovic.

 

World No. 4 Sinner needed a straight-sets victory in front of enthusiastic home support in Turin over tennis icon Djokovic to guarantee passage from the Green Group with a match to spare.

And while the 22-year-old couldn’t quite make that happen, a superb performance gave him his first win in four attempts over Djokovic, who is bidding to win for a record seventh time at the year-ending tournament.

“It means a lot to me,” said Sinner on court.

“When you win against the world No. 1 who has won 24 Grand Slams it’s obviously in the top-top.”

Fans made an almighty din for Sinner, chanting his name to the rafters once he claimed victory in an exciting, three-hour contest which ran way past midnight at the Pala Alpitour.

Sinner has had the best year of his career and looks to be fulfilling the promise he has long shown, winning four titles this season including the Masters 1000 event at Toronto, and looks on form in Italy.

He made the first breakthrough when he capitalized on Djokovic handing him advantage in game 11 with a double fault, moving 6-5 ahead with a big backhand before claiming the set with a service game to love.

Djokovic pulled level after a bruising second set in which neither player faced a single break point, but after fighting back from 4-2 down in the decider he wilted in the tie-break and ended his winning run at 20 matches.

“In these kinds of matches very few opportunities will be presented and if you don’t use them then the other player will,” said Djokovic.

“Some you win some you lose... I don’t think I’ve done too many things wrong in terms of my game, he was just more decisive and courageous in the moments where he needed to be.”

Both players’ fate will be decided in the final round of group matches, with Djokovic facing Hubert Hurkacz who has stepped in for Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek pulled out of the tournament with a back injury against Sinner’s next opponent Holger Rune.

And Rune will have the benefit of having played just three games before being awarded a straight-sets win.

Tsitsipas was trailing the opening set of his match with Finals debutant Rune 2-1 when he was forced to quit, handing his opponent his first-ever win in the tournament.

The sixth seed was loudly booed by the crowd who saw barely a quarter of an hour of singles play in the afternoon session, fans angered by him playing despite persistent rumors of injury.

“I’m gutted that I wasn’t able to finish the match,” Tsitsipas, 25, told reporters.

“My doctors and the countless visits that I had in the last few days suggested that I play... Unfortunately I felt terrible on the court. I did what I could do in best possible way to be ready and fit for this match, But it didn’t work out for me.”

Tsitsipas said after pulling out that he had felt problems during his warm up and that once on the court he felt too much pain to complete the match.

“I’ve gone through pain during matches in the past... But this was clearly too much to handle and I had to take the difficult decision to do what I did,” he said.

Tsitsipas also hinted that a “lack of rest” in a packed schedule could have contributed to him having to drop out.

The ATP has come under fire from players and coaches for scheduling which often leads to late-night matches and short recovery times during tournaments.

On Wednesday world number two Carlos Alcaraz will try to get his Red Group campaign up and running against Andrey Rublev, while Daniil Medvedev eyes a spot in the last four in his clash with Alexander Zverev.

Topics: tennis Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic

Related

Sinner soars in big moments to defeat Medvedev in China Open final
Sport
Sinner soars in big moments to defeat Medvedev in China Open final
Sinner downs Alcaraz to set up Miami final with Medvedev
Tennis
Sinner downs Alcaraz to set up Miami final with Medvedev

Latest updates

Philippines considers return to ‘fold’ of International Criminal Court
Philippines considers return to ‘fold’ of International Criminal Court
Australian warship sails through Taiwan Strait
Australian warship sails through Taiwan Strait
US-Canada border at Niagara Falls reopens after car blast
US-Canada border at Niagara Falls reopens after car blast
Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina
Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina
Djokovic sets up mouth-watering Sinner clash in Davis Cup semifinals
Djokovic sets up mouth-watering Sinner clash in Davis Cup semifinals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.