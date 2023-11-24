Gaza war hinders Israel’s budding thaw with Morocco

You are here

Morocco has issued increasingly strongly worded statements Israeli bombardment in Gaza wore on. Above, Moroccan women protest in Casablanca on Nov. 18, 2023 in solidarity with the Palestinian people. (AFP)
Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have returned to the streets of the North African nation
  • As the conflict has worn on, Rabat has issued increasingly strongly worded statements
AFP
RABAT: Israel’s fledgling rapprochement with Morocco, which had made steady progress in the three years since the two governments normalized relations, has been thrown into reverse by the deadly conflict in Gaza.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have returned to the streets of the North African nation, as the death toll from some seven weeks of Israeli bombardment in Gaza has risen to nearly 15,000, mostly civilians, according to Hamas officials.
The Israeli liaison office in Rabat was reportedly evacuated last month amid security concerns and Israeli visitors have disappeared from tourism hubs like Marrakech and Essaouira, along with many of the restaurants opened to cater for them.
All flights between the two countries have been suspended since the October 7 attacks by Hamas, which killed at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli officials.
The outbreak of the conflict in Gaza also sparked an exodus of Israeli tourists and investors from Morocco.
“Overnight there was no one left,” said Michel Cohen, the French-Israeli owner of a kosher restaurant in Marrakech that is now closed.
“The Israelis that were there have left. They were very scared,” he said.
Out of 14 kosher restaurants that had opened in Marrakech since Morocco’s normalization of relations with Israel in 2020, 12 have since closed.
The 2020 normalization deal between Israel and Morocco led to a flurry of ministerial visits between the two countries and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected in Rabat before the end of this year.
But the scale of public anger over the war in Gaza has made such a visit unthinkable for the time being at least.
“Civil society expressed its discontent and Rabat had to take into account this popular demand,” said Zakaria Abouddahab, an international relations professor at Mohammed V University.
As the conflict has worn on, Rabat has issued increasingly strongly worded statements.
In the early days of the war, the foreign ministry expressed “deep concern” and condemned attacks on civilians by both sides.
But earlier this month, during an Arab-Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia, Morocco condemned Israel for “persevering in its blatant aggression against unarmed civilians” in Gaza.
Among the pro-Palestinian protesters on Morocco’s streets, there have been mounting calls for the government to scrap the normalization deal with Israel.
But analysts say such a move is unlikely given the huge diplomatic reward Rabat obtained from then US president Donald Trump in return for signing the deal.
Trump gave US recognition to Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony whose status has been disputed with the pro-independence Polisario Front for decades.
“Morocco is in a very delicate situation,” Abouddahab said.
On the one hand, there was “a profound desire to maintain a win-win relationship” with Israel and, on the other, “the pressure of the street.”
Abouddahab said Morocco was unlikely to order the closure of the Israeli liaison as it did following the outbreak of the second Palestinian uprising more than two decades ago.
Morocco “will maintain the relationship but slow down the pace of meetings and visits,” he said.
Morocco-Israel relations specialist, Jamal Amiar, said public support for the normalization deal inside Morocco was decreasing.
It stood at just 31 percent last year, according to a poll published by Arab Barometer, and is likely to have fallen much lower since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last month, Amiar said.
But he said he expected the government to stand by the agreement regardless, because the alternative was a “diplomatic mess” with the United States and the potential loss of the “huge prize” it had secured in Western Sahara.

Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
  • “Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians” at the Rafah crossing, one of the sources said
  • A source in the military wing of Hamas confirmed the handover, adding: “This is the first group under the agreement”
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Two Hamas sources told AFP that some of the hostages seized in the October 7 raids on Israel were on Friday handed over to the Red Cross for return to Israel, via Egypt.
“Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians” at the Rafah crossing, one of the sources said.
“They were handed over to the Egyptian side,” the source added.
A source in the military wing of Hamas confirmed the handover, adding: “This is the first group under the agreement.”
A first tranche of 13 women and children hostages were expected to go back to Israel on Friday after a cease-fire between Israeli and Hamas went into effect in the Gaza Strip in the morning.
Israel is set to release three times as many Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails — women and teenage boys — under the terms of the deal reach with Gaza’s Hamas rulers.
Hamas broke through Gaza’s militarised border with Israel on October 7 to kill, according to Israeli officials, about 1,200 people and seize around 240 Israeli and foreign hostages.
Israel has vowed to “crush” Hamas in response and unleashed a withering military campaign that Gaza’s Hamas government says has killed nearly 15,000 people in the coastal territory.

Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
  • El-Sisi said reviving the process aimed at ending the Israel-Palestinian conflict “may not be what is required”
  • “The results of this path faltering for 30 years tells us that we must” adopt a different approach, he said
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Friday appeared to discredit the moribund Israel-Palestinian peace process and instead called on the international community to recognize the Palestinian state.
During a joint news conference with the prime ministers of Spain and Belgium in Cairo, El-Sisi said reviving the process aimed at ending the Israel-Palestinian conflict “may not be what is required.”
“The results of this path faltering for 30 years tells us that we must” adopt a different approach, he said.
This would entail “the recognition of the Palestinian state by the international community and bringing it into the United Nations... This would show seriousness,” El-Sisi added.
He pointed to the high civilian death toll in successive Gaza conflicts, saying the wars erupted because the “political horizons for resolving the Palestinian cause always failed” to fulfil the Palestinians’ aspirations.
El-Sisi’s remarks come on the first day of a truce between Israel and Hamas, to be accompanied by the release of hostages taken in Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian groups in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
The four-day truce deal was concluded with mediation from Qatar, with support from Egypt and the United States, and comes almost seven weeks after the war erupted on October 7.
Israel has launched an aerial and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip that has left 14,854 Palestinians dead, among them 6,150 children, according to the Hamas government.
It came after militants from Gaza carried out an unprecedented attack on Israeli territory that left around 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
Hamas and other Palestinian groups also took around 240 hostages to Gaza on the day of the attack.

Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
  • In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza where many Palestinians fled, a cacophony of car horns and ambulance sirens has replaced the sound of war
  • Gazans have struggled to survive with shortages of water and other essentials
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: After 48 days of gunfire and bombardment that claimed thousands of lives, a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war began on Friday with hostages set to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
The pause triggered a mass movement of thousands of Gazans who had sought refuge in schools and hospitals from relentless Israeli bombardment begun after unprecedented attacks on October 7 by Hamas militants.
“I’m going home,” Omar Jibrin, 16, told AFP after he emerged from a hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip where he and eight family members had sought refuge.
In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza where many Palestinians fled, a cacophony of car horns and ambulance sirens has replaced the sound of war.
For Khaled Al-Halabi, the truce is “a chance to breathe” after nearly seven weeks of war that began when Hamas broke through Gaza’s militarised border to kill, according to Israeli officials, about 1,200 people and seize around 240 Israeli and foreign hostages.
Halabi had taken refuge in Rafah but is from Gaza City in the north, much of which has been reduced to rubble.
Israel’s retaliatory air, artillery and naval strikes alongside a ground offensive have killed about 15,000 people, the Hamas government in Gaza said.
Mediator Qatar said the first group of 13 hostages released would be women and children.
They would be freed “by 4:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) at the latest,” according to a Hamas official speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.
Gazans have struggled to survive with shortages of water and other essentials. Trucks carrying more aid, including fuel, gas, and food, began moving into Gaza from the Rafah crossing with Egypt shortly after the truce began at 7:00 am.
Jens Laerke, spokesman for the United Nations humanitarian agency, OCHA, expressed hope in Geneva that the pause “leads to a longer-term humanitarian cease-fire for the benefit of the people of Gaza, Israel and beyond.”
He repeated the need for access across Gaza, especially in the north “where the damage and the humanitarian needs are the greatest.”
The agreement came after weeks of talks involving Israel, Palestinian militant groups, Qatar, Egypt and the United States.
Over the four days, at least 50 hostages are expected to be freed, leaving an estimated 190 in the hands of Palestinian militants.
In exchange, 150 Palestinians prisoners are expected to be released.
According to the UN, 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people are estimated to have been displaced by the fighting.
Now, thousands of them are trying to get home.
In Khan Yunis, they loaded belongings onto carts, strapped them to car roofs, or slung bags over their shoulders, crowding streets to return to their homes from temporary shelters.
Israeli warplanes dropped leaflets warning people that the war is not over and it is “very dangerous” to return north, the focus of Israel’s military campaign.
But Abd el-Salam Matar, in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, said he wanted to go back to Gaza City.
“I hope I can reach it,” he said. “We don’t know if our homes still stand, but we hope.”
The truce was also a chance for some Palestinians to return to Gaza through the Rafah crossing.
In the morning, a few apparent gunshots could be heard and dark plumes of smoke rose periodically over northern Gaza, an AFPTV livecam showed, but the truce appeared to be holding in the afternoon.
Further north, on the Lebanon-Israel border, calm also returned after regular deadly exchanges of fire, primarily between the Israeli army and Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement, like Hamas, is backed by Iran.
Ziv Agmon, legal adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, told reporters the hostages will be received individually or in groups by the International Committee of the Red Cross, taken across the border and handed to the Israeli army.
From El-Arish, in the Sinai, they would be flown to Israel, an Egyptian security source said.
The Israeli soldiers are being carefully prepared to receive potentially deeply traumatized women and children.
After medical examinations, the former captives will be able to telephone family members before reunions later at Israeli medical facilities, Agmon added.
AFP has confirmed the identities of 210 of the roughly 240 hostages.
At least 35 of those seized were children, with 18 of them aged 10 or under at the time.
Hamas earlier released four women and Israeli forces rescued another. Two other captives, including a woman soldier, were found dead by Israeli troops in Gaza.
Netanyahu’s office said it had received “a first list of names” of those due to be released and been in contact with the families.
Maayan Zin, whose eight- and 15-year-old daughters Ela and Dafna are among the hostages, posted on social media platform X that she had been informed their names were not included.
“This is incredibly difficult for me; I long for their return,” she wrote.
Ahead of the release, relatives and supporters of the captives gathered at a plaza in Tel Aviv adorned with their photos, stuffed toys, and a long table set up as if for a banquet, each chair bearing the label “hostage.”
Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be freed on Friday, Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.
The Palestinian Authority’s prisoner commission published a list of named Palestinian inmates — 24 women and 15 children — who could be released in exchange for the initial hostages.
The agreement entailed a “complete cease-fire with no attacks from the air or the ground” and the skies clear of drones to “allow for the hostage release to happen in a safe environment,” Ansari said.
Palestinian prisoners will be freed from three jails in Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, then taken to the Ofer military camp on buses, an Israeli official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
  • Lebanon’s southern border with Israel has witnessed deadly exchanges of fire since Gaza war started
  • Hezbollah has yet to say whether it will comply with the truce
AFP

BEIRUT: Calm returned to Lebanon’s southern border Friday as a temporary truce took effect in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, according to state media, residents and an AFP journalist.
Since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, Lebanon’s southern border with Israel has witnessed deadly exchanges of fire, primarily involving the Israeli army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, as well as Palestinian militant groups.
Hezbollah has yet to say whether it will comply with the terms of the agreement that was brokered by Qatar with help from Egypt and the United States.
“A precarious calm reigned on the southern border, with the humanitarian truce in Gaza coming into effect at 7:00 in the morning (0500 GMT),” Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.
The four-day truce in the Gaza Strip will see Hamas exchange 50 hostages seized from Israel during the October 7 attacks for 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
An AFP journalist in the Marjayoun border region said he had heard exchanges of fire 10 minutes prior to the truce, before the guns fell silent.
A resident in the Alma Al-Shaab border region also said the situation was calm and that he could no longer hear Israeli planes or reconnaissance drones flying overhead.
On the eve of the truce, Hezbollah had intensified its cross-border attacks on the Israeli army, which in response pounded southern Lebanon.
On Friday, the powerful Iran-backed Shiite group claimed responsibility for 22 attacks on Israeli positions from southern Lebanon, where it lost seven of its fighters during the day.
Hezbollah says it has been acting in support of Hamas since the Palestinian Islamist movement’s October 7 attacks on Israel, which Israeli officials say killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw about 240 people taken hostage.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and its retaliatory air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed nearly 15,000 people, thousands of them children, according to the Hamas government of the Palestinian territory.
The cross-border clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have claimed 109 lives in Lebanon, at least 77 of them Hezbollah fighters and 14 civilians, according to an AFP count.
Among those killed were three journalists, the son of the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc and an official from Hamas’s military wing in Lebanon.
On the Israeli side, six soldiers and three civilians have been killed, according to the Israeli authorities.

Updated 24 November 2023
Reuters
  • Aid trucks started entering the Gaza Strip from Egypt on Friday
  • WHO ‘extremely concerned’ about the safety of estimated 100 patients and health workers remaining at Al-Shifa hospital
Reuters

RAFAH, Gaza Strip: UN agencies voiced hope that a shaky truce that got underway between Israel and Hamas on Friday would allow aid to flow to northern Gaza for the first time in weeks, while the World Health Organization said it is working on further hospital evacuations.
Aid agencies have said they are aiming to deliver supplies to northern part of the Palestinian enclave where hospitals have collapsed due to bombings and lack of fuel and where there are major concerns about dehydration and disease outbreaks.

Aid trucks started entering the Gaza Strip from Egypt on Friday, around 1-1/2 hours after a truce began between Israel and Palestinian Hamas fighters.
Two of the trucks, representing Egyptian organizations, sported banners that said, “Together for Humanity.” Another said: “For our brothers in Gaza.”
“The United Nations can confirm that as I speak trucks with humanitarian supplies continues to cross into Gaza through the Rafah crossing point,” said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for OCHA.
Asked whether the United Nations had guarantees from Israel that it could deliver aid to the north, Laerke said: “We proceed on the basis of the hope and the expectation that we will reach people in need, where they are.”
WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said the agency was working on further hospital evacuations as soon as possible. “We’re extremely concerned about the safety of the estimated 100 patients and health workers remaining at Al-Shifa,” he said.
He declined to react to comments from the Gaza health ministry saying it was suspending cooperation with the global health agency amid reports that Israel is holding medical staff for questioning. A WHO statement on that is due later on Friday, he added.
Tommaso Della Longa, spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told Reuters that its local partner had a convoy of ambulances heading north to evacuate patients from Ahli Baptist Hospital.
“We do hope that this pause in the fighting will give us the possibility of reaching all the people in Gaza, including areas in the north where it was impossible to have access,” he said.

