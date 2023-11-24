Hamas sources say Israel hostages handed over to Egypt

You are here

Passengers returning to the Gaza Strip arrive at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing in the north eastern Sinai province, hours after the start of a four-day truce in battles between Israel and Hamas, on Nov. 24, 2023. (AFP)
Passengers fleeing from the Gaza Strip arrive at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border on Nov. 22, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
  • “Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians” at the Rafah crossing, one of the sources said
  • A source in the military wing of Hamas confirmed the handover, adding: “This is the first group under the agreement”
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Two Hamas sources told AFP that some of the hostages seized in the October 7 raids on Israel were on Friday handed over to the Red Cross for return to Israel, via Egypt.
“Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians” at the Rafah crossing, one of the sources said.
“They were handed over to the Egyptian side,” the source added.
A source in the military wing of Hamas confirmed the handover, adding: “This is the first group under the agreement.”
A first tranche of 13 women and children hostages were expected to go back to Israel on Friday after a cease-fire between Israeli and Hamas went into effect in the Gaza Strip in the morning.
Israel is set to release three times as many Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails — women and teenage boys — under the terms of the deal reach with Gaza’s Hamas rulers.
Hamas broke through Gaza’s militarised border with Israel on October 7 to kill, according to Israeli officials, about 1,200 people and seize around 240 Israeli and foreign hostages.
Israel has vowed to “crush” Hamas in response and unleashed a withering military campaign that Gaza’s Hamas government says has killed nearly 15,000 people in the coastal territory.

Updated 15 sec ago
Israel summons Spanish, Belgian ambassadors following criticism during visit to Rafah
Updated 15 sec ago
RAFAH, Egypt: The Israeli government said Friday it would summon the Belgian and Spanish ambassadors following remarks by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his Belgian counterpart Alexander de Croo on the war between Israel and Hamas.
The announcement came after the two leaders criticized Israel for the suffering of Palestinian civilians under Israeli military operations in Gaza. Sánchez also called for European Union recognition of a Palestinian state, saying Spain might do so on its own.
Speaking at a joint press conference on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Friday, Sánchez said the time had come for the international community and the European Union to once and for all recognize a Palestinian state. He said it would be better if the EU did it together, “but if this is not the case … Spain will take their own decisions.”
Sánchez was speaking at the end of a two-day visit to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Egypt with de Croo. Spain currently holds the EU’s rotational presidency and Belgium takes over in January.
Sánchez reiterated comments made Thursday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the killing of civilians.
“I also reiterate Israel’s right to defend itself, but it must do so within the parameters and limits imposed by international humanitarian law and this is not the case,” Sánchez said. “The indiscriminate killing of civilians, including thousands of boys and girls, are completely unacceptable.”
De Croo did not comment on recognition of a Palestinian state, but said, “first things first, let’s stop the violence. Let’s liberate the hostages. Let’s get the aid inside ... the first priority is help people who are suffering.”
De Croo stressed the need and hope for a permanent cease-fire, adding that this “needs to be built together. And it can only be built together if both parties understand that the solution to this conflict is never going to be violence. A solution to this conflict is that people sit around the table.”
“A military operation needs to respect international humanitarian law. The killing of civilians needs to stop now. Way too many people have died. The destruction of Gaza is unacceptable,” he said.
“We cannot accept that a society is being destroyed the way it is being destroyed,” he added.
Israel later lashed out at the two prime ministers “for not placing full responsibility for the crimes against humanity committed by Hamas, who massacred our citizens and used the Palestinians as human shields.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen instructed the countries’ ambassadors to be summoned for a sharp reprimand. “We condemn the false claims of the prime ministers of Spain and Belgium who give support to terrorism,” Cohen said.
“Israel is acting according to international law and fighting a murderous terrorist organization worse than (the Daesh group) that commits war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares responded to the summon of Spain’s ambassador late Friday.
“The Israeli government’s accusations against the President of the Government and the Belgian Prime Minister are totally false and unacceptable,” he said in a statement. “We categorically reject them.”
Albares said the Spanish prime minister has publicly and repeatedly defended Israel’s right to self-defense and that his tour in the region this week was seeking “a path to peace.”

Turkiye, UK forge landmark defense and security deal

A defense and security agreement has been signed between Turkey and the United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter @grantshapps)
A defense and security agreement has been signed between Turkey and the United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter @grantshapps)
Updated 13 min 31 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
Follow

Turkiye, UK forge landmark defense and security deal

A defense and security agreement has been signed between Turkey and the United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter @grantshapps)
  • Ankara, London ‘grasp the importance of the transatlantic character of any European security architecture,’ analyst tells Arab News
Updated 13 min 31 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Two NATO allies, Turkiye and the UK, have sealed an agreement to bolster their collaboration on defense and security initiatives.

The joint statement of intent, inked by British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler on Nov. 22, aims to establish a framework for joint endeavors that are anticipated to fortify the security and prosperity of both nations while contributing to global stability, the UK government said via its official website.

The strategic alignment, during Shapps’ official visit to Ankara, has stirred discussions about the prospective emergence of a new European defense axis and its potential to address Turkiye’s impending fighter aircraft deficiency.

This closer partnership with the UK could amplify Turkiye’s bargaining power and strategic influence in the pursuit of acquiring new American F-16s.

“Following the signing, activity will see closer collaboration between both countries’ defense industries, the identification of possible joint training exercises in the Mediterranean, and the exploration of security support around North Africa and the Middle East,” the official statement said.

The timing of this accord is also significant. Turkish Defense Minister Guler recently said that despite Germany’s opposition, Ankara was in talks with the UK and Spain to purchase 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

Given the prolonged delays and uncertainties in securing new F-16 jets from Washington, the prospect of expediting the acquisition of Eurofighters via the UK deal is still not guaranteed because the export decision needs consent from all four partners in the Eurofighter consortium — the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Analysts speculate that Turkiye could leverage its strengthened diplomatic ties with the UK to persuade Germany not to obstruct the deal.

The UK’s BAE Systems, a key member of the consortium and with close ties to Turkiye, collaborates with Turkiye’s national Turkish Aerospace Industries on designing the indigenous 5th-generation KAAN fighter, set to be operational by 2030.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute, underscored the importance of the Turkish-UK relationship, particularly in contrast to Turkiye’s less favorable ties with France, the US and Germany.

He highlighted Britain’s proactive approach in forging deeper ties with Turkiye after the 2016 failed coup attempt, a gesture appreciated by the Turkish leadership compared to the delayed responses from other NATO allies.

According to Cagaptay, amid the post-Brexit landscape, the UK seeks to expand its influence among NATO allies, potentially fostering a Turco-British alliance to counterbalance the Franco-Greco bloc.

“Turkiye values the policy insights and outreach from British political circles and elites. Britain could lead in advancing issues like the Swedish accession and claim credit for such endeavors. Ultimately, back-channel negotiations rather than megaphone diplomacy seem to be the optimal approach in engaging with the new Turkiye,” he said.

Turkiye recently notified NATO that the ratification of Sweden’s membership bid would not be concluded by the alliance’s upcoming foreign ministers meeting, underscoring Turkiye’s evolving stance within the NATO framework.

“The UK and Turkiye are two non-EU NATO nations with robust military capabilities and strong defense technological and industrial bases. They can see eye-to-eye in many items on the strategic agenda,” Dr. Can Kasapoglu, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and director of the defense research program of Istanbul-based think-tank EDAM, told Arab News.

Kasapoglu thinks both nations are distant from the “European autonomy delusion” of some NATO nations, and that they grasp the importance of the transatlantic character of any European security architecture.

“Second, the UK, compared to continental Western European countries, is more open to lucrative defense business deals. London’s stance in the Eurofighter Typhoon talks marks a solid reference,” he said.

Kasapoglu said that the UK is now pioneering the quest against Russian aggression in NATO circles. London sees how Wagner, the Russian shadow army, is pursuing its outreach to Africa.

“Turkiye is one of the few NATO nations that can tackle the Russian activity in the continent, as has been the case in Libya. Such a Turkiye-UK partnership in Africa would also augment the US AFRICOM area of responsibility,” he said.

On the Eurofighter Typhoon deal, it is still unclear whether British diplomacy can overcome Germany’s traditional caveats which, in essence, are constraining the German defense industry, Kasapoglu said.

“Should London pull it off, and if the deal extends to latest variants of the baseline, then it would provide the Turkish airpower with the very stopgap solution that it has been looking for — until the indigenous 5th-generation project KAAN kicks in,” he said.

For Kasapoglu, the Eurofighter Typhoon deal would not kill the F-16V modernization.

“One tricky issue to understand is that Turkiye is not looking for a replacement or alternative, the Turkish Air Force, ideally, will operate the F-16Vs and the Eurofighter Typhoon alongside. Surely, such a dichotomy in the arsenal would lead to higher operational costs, but better flexibility and diversification. Besides, compared to the Russian dead-end, the Eurofighter Typhoon is a safe option as to defense diplomacy and sanctions,” he said.

 

 

AFP

GAZA STRIP: Hamas released the first batch of hostages under a cease-fire deal that began Friday, including 13 Israelis who have been held in the Gaza Strip since the militant group staged a raid on Israel nearly seven weeks ago, according to officials and media reports.
Twelve Thai nationals were also released, according to Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Dozens of Palestinian prisoners are also expected to be freed by Israel.
The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, setting the stage for the exchange and allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza.
There were no reports of fighting after the truce began. The deal offered some relief for Gaza’s 2.3 million people, who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment and dwindling supplies of basic necessities, as well as for families in Israel worried about loved ones taken captive during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, which triggered the war.
The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the conflict, which has flattened vast swaths of Gaza, fueled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East. Israel, however, has said it is determined to resume its massive offensive once the cease-fire ends.
Under the deal, Gaza’s ruling Hamas group pledged to free at least 50 of the about 240 hostages it and other militants took in the Oct. 7 raid. In exchange, Hamas said Israel would free 150 Palestinian prisoners.
Both sides agreed to release women and children first, in stages starting Friday, and as planned 13 Israelis were released, according to Israeli media, citing security officials. An Israeli official, meanwhile, confirmed that the Thai captives left Gaza and were en route to a hospital in Israel. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss the releases with the media.
Israel said the deal calls for the truce to be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed.
Early in the day, ambulances were seen arriving at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, preparing for the release. Those freed will then be taken to hospitals for assessment and treatment, Israeli officials said.
Among the Israeli citizens freed some have a second nationality, according to a Hamas official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the details with the media.
Israel’s Justice Ministry published a list of 300 Palestinian prisoners eligible for release. Thirty-nine — 24 women, including some convicted of attempted murder for attacks on Israeli forces, and 15 teenagers jailed for offenses like throwing stones — were expected to be freed Friday, Palestinian authorities said.
On Friday, the truce brought quiet after weeks in which Gaza saw heavy bombardment and artillery fire daily as well as street fighting as ground troops advanced through neighborhoods in the north. The last report of air raid sirens in Israeli towns near the territory came shortly after the truce took effect.
Not long after, four tankers with fuel and four with cooking gas entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt, Israel said.
Israel has agreed to allow the delivery of 130,000 liters (34,340 gallons) of fuel per day during the truce — still only a small portion of Gaza’s estimated daily needs of more than 1 million liters.
For most of the past seven weeks of war, Israel had barred the entry of fuel to Gaza, claiming it could be used by Hamas for military purposes — though it has occasionally allowed small amounts in.
UN aid agencies pushed back against the claim, saying fuel deliveries were closely supervised and urgently needed to avert a humanitarian catastrophe since fuel is required to run generators that power water treatment facilities, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.
The Israeli military dropped leaflets over southern Gaza, warning hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians who sought refuge there not to return to their homes in the territory’s north, the focus of Israel’s ground offensive.
Even though Israel warned that it would block such attempts, hundreds of Palestinians could be seen walking north Friday.
Two were shot and killed by Israeli troops and another 11 were wounded. An Associated Press journalist saw the two bodies and the wounded as they arrived at a hospital.
Sofian Abu Amer, who had fled Gaza City, said he decided to risk heading north to check on his home.
“We don’t have enough clothes, food and drinks,” he said. ”The situation is disastrous. It’s better for a person to die.”
The hope is that “momentum” from the deal will lead to an “end to this violence,” said Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, which served as a mediator along with the United States and Egypt.
But hours before it came into effect, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was quoted telling troops that their respite would be short and that the war would resume with intensity for at least two more months.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also vowed to continue the war to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities, end its 16-year rule in Gaza and return all the hostages.
Israel’s northern border with Lebanon was also quiet on Friday, a day after the militant Hezbollah group, an ally of Hamas, carried out the highest number of attacks in one day since fighting there began Oct. 8.
Hezbollah is not a party to the cease-fire agreement, but was widely expected to halt its attacks.
The war erupted when several thousand Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking scores of hostages, including babies, women and older adults, as well as soldiers.
The soldiers will only be released in exchange for all Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, according to the Islamic Jihad militant group, which is reportedly holding about 40 hostages.
It is not clear how many of the hostages are currently serving in the military or whether the militants also consider reserve soldiers to be “military hostages.”
According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, an advocacy group, Israel is currently holding 7,200 Palestinians on security charges or convictions, including about 2,000 arrested since the start of the war.
The Israeli offensive has killed more than 13,300 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which resumed its detailed count of casualties in Gaza after stopping for weeks because of the health system’s collapse in the north.
The ministry says some 6,000 people have been reported missing, feared buried under rubble.
The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and militants in its death tolls. Women and minors have consistently made up around two-thirds of the dead, though the new number was not broken down. The figure does not include updated numbers from hospitals in the north.
Israel says it has killed thousands of Hamas fighters, without presenting evidence for its count.

Calm on southern Lebanon front allows the displaced to return to inspect damage

Calm on southern Lebanon front allows the displaced to return to inspect damage
Updated 45 min 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Calm on southern Lebanon front allows the displaced to return to inspect damage

Calm on southern Lebanon front allows the displaced to return to inspect damage
  • Call for ‘in-depth reflection on UNIFIL’s rules of engagement’
  • Organization’s head of mission, force commander warns any escalation in violence could have devastating consequences
Updated 45 min 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Calm returned to Lebanon’s southern border on Friday as a temporary truce took effect in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Lebanon’s southern front, which Hezbollah considers a “supportive front,” fell silent.

Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, UN Interim Force in Lebanon’s head of mission and force commander, warned that any escalation of the violence in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences.

He also voiced concern over the exchange of fire along the Blue Line that had claimed lives, caused significant damage, and threatened people’s livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has called for “an in-depth reflection on the UNIFIL’s rules of engagement in Lebanon.”

Crosetto said he would be in the Middle East in the coming days and at the UN on Monday to talk about the future of the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon and issues related to the rules of engagement.

His remarks were reported by Lebanon’s National News Agency, citing the Italian news agency Agenzia Nova.

Crosetto said reflection should assess whether rules were actually in line with the dangers and times.

He added that the situation might explode if mistakes were committed.

He said: “We are trying to avoid an escalation involving Lebanon and Syria in the conflict. This requires us to avoid making mistakes.

“I had some doubts about this issue, and I talked about it with my German, French, and Spanish colleagues.

“We should all ask ourselves to (try and) achieve stability in the region because if it explodes further, it might create problems for the entire Mediterranean region and beyond.”

Concerns over UNIFIL came as the Lebanese army command called on citizens to take precautions against shells — phosphorus munitions and unexploded ordnance — and avoid approaching them.

Ali Rammal, the mayor of Odaisseh village which is located opposite the Israeli Misgav Am settlement, said that people had returned to the area to inspect their houses.

He added: “Last night, the last two missiles landed in the village, and their fragments damaged many cars and houses. Today, we will start to assess the damage. There are also disruptions to telecom and electricity networks.”

A reporter in Tyre told Arab News that displaced people from the vicinity were gradually starting to return.

He said: “As the day progressed, and when everyone had made sure that the ceasefire had taken effect, people went back to inspect their houses, especially those far from the border.”

Another civilian told Arab News: “I did not see significant destruction similar to what we witnessed in 2006, but some facilities have been destroyed, and some houses damaged.”

Some 15 minutes before the start of the ceasefire, the Israeli army targeted the Khiam Valley with two missiles.

However, no hostilities have taken place since 7 a.m. on Friday along the Blue Line — which has been tense for the past 48 days.

Confrontations between the sides have killed 80 Hezbollah fighters. Victims have included four leaders of an elite Hezbollah unit, one of whom is the son of a Hezbollah MP who leads the party’s bloc in parliament.

The violence has also resulted in the deaths of nine Hamas members in Lebanon, including one of the Al-Qassam Brigades’ Palestinian leaders in the country, Khalil Hamed Kharraz, two Turkish members, and two members of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

 

AFP

GAZA STRIP: Hamas released the first batch of hostages under a cease-fire deal that began Friday, including 13 Israelis who have been held in the Gaza Strip since the militant group staged a raid on Israel nearly seven weeks ago, according to officials and media reports.
Twelve Thai nationals were also released, according to Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Dozens of Palestinian prisoners are also expected to be freed by Israel.
The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, setting the stage for the exchange and allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza.
There were no reports of fighting after the truce began. The deal offered some relief for Gaza’s 2.3 million people, who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment and dwindling supplies of basic necessities, as well as for families in Israel worried about loved ones taken captive during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, which triggered the war.
The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the conflict, which has flattened vast swaths of Gaza, fueled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East. Israel, however, has said it is determined to resume its massive offensive once the cease-fire ends.
Under the deal, Gaza’s ruling Hamas group pledged to free at least 50 of the about 240 hostages it and other militants took in the Oct. 7 raid. In exchange, Hamas said Israel would free 150 Palestinian prisoners.
Both sides agreed to release women and children first, in stages starting Friday, and as planned 13 Israelis were released, according to Israeli media, citing security officials. An Israeli official, meanwhile, confirmed that the Thai captives left Gaza and were en route to a hospital in Israel. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss the releases with the media.
Israel said the deal calls for the truce to be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed.
Early in the day, ambulances were seen arriving at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, preparing for the release. Those freed will then be taken to hospitals for assessment and treatment, Israeli officials said.
Among the Israeli citizens freed some have a second nationality, according to a Hamas official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the details with the media.
Israel’s Justice Ministry published a list of 300 Palestinian prisoners eligible for release. Thirty-nine — 24 women, including some convicted of attempted murder for attacks on Israeli forces, and 15 teenagers jailed for offenses like throwing stones — were expected to be freed Friday, Palestinian authorities said.
On Friday, the truce brought quiet after weeks in which Gaza saw heavy bombardment and artillery fire daily as well as street fighting as ground troops advanced through neighborhoods in the north. The last report of air raid sirens in Israeli towns near the territory came shortly after the truce took effect.
Not long after, four tankers with fuel and four with cooking gas entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt, Israel said.
Israel has agreed to allow the delivery of 130,000 liters (34,340 gallons) of fuel per day during the truce — still only a small portion of Gaza’s estimated daily needs of more than 1 million liters.
For most of the past seven weeks of war, Israel had barred the entry of fuel to Gaza, claiming it could be used by Hamas for military purposes — though it has occasionally allowed small amounts in.
UN aid agencies pushed back against the claim, saying fuel deliveries were closely supervised and urgently needed to avert a humanitarian catastrophe since fuel is required to run generators that power water treatment facilities, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.
The Israeli military dropped leaflets over southern Gaza, warning hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians who sought refuge there not to return to their homes in the territory’s north, the focus of Israel’s ground offensive.
Even though Israel warned that it would block such attempts, hundreds of Palestinians could be seen walking north Friday.
Two were shot and killed by Israeli troops and another 11 were wounded. An Associated Press journalist saw the two bodies and the wounded as they arrived at a hospital.
Sofian Abu Amer, who had fled Gaza City, said he decided to risk heading north to check on his home.
“We don’t have enough clothes, food and drinks,” he said. ”The situation is disastrous. It’s better for a person to die.”
The hope is that “momentum” from the deal will lead to an “end to this violence,” said Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, which served as a mediator along with the United States and Egypt.
But hours before it came into effect, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was quoted telling troops that their respite would be short and that the war would resume with intensity for at least two more months.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also vowed to continue the war to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities, end its 16-year rule in Gaza and return all the hostages.
Israel’s northern border with Lebanon was also quiet on Friday, a day after the militant Hezbollah group, an ally of Hamas, carried out the highest number of attacks in one day since fighting there began Oct. 8.
Hezbollah is not a party to the cease-fire agreement, but was widely expected to halt its attacks.
The war erupted when several thousand Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking scores of hostages, including babies, women and older adults, as well as soldiers.
The soldiers will only be released in exchange for all Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, according to the Islamic Jihad militant group, which is reportedly holding about 40 hostages.
It is not clear how many of the hostages are currently serving in the military or whether the militants also consider reserve soldiers to be “military hostages.”
According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, an advocacy group, Israel is currently holding 7,200 Palestinians on security charges or convictions, including about 2,000 arrested since the start of the war.
The Israeli offensive has killed more than 13,300 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which resumed its detailed count of casualties in Gaza after stopping for weeks because of the health system’s collapse in the north.
The ministry says some 6,000 people have been reported missing, feared buried under rubble.
The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and militants in its death tolls. Women and minors have consistently made up around two-thirds of the dead, though the new number was not broken down. The figure does not include updated numbers from hospitals in the north.
Israel says it has killed thousands of Hamas fighters, without presenting evidence for its count.

