You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United

Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United

Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United
Denmark-born Bassel Jradi, center, had previously spent his entire career in Europe. Above, Jradi in action during the Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Nov. 16, 2021. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzxcz

Updated 16 sec ago
MARK LOMAS
Follow

Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United

Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United
  • Denmark-born midfielder, 30, spoke to Arab News about reaching round of 16 of Champions League, playing with Martin Odegaard, AFC Asian Cup redemption
Updated 16 sec ago
MARK LOMAS
Follow

RIYADH: Although most Arab eyes are on the west Asian half of the AFC Champions League group stage, there is representation in the east too.

Bangkok United are currently top of Group F, having been propelled by the performances of Palestine’s Mahmoud Eid and new summer arrival, Lebanon forward Bassel Jradi.

Jradi told Arab News: “I had interest from Asia for a little while, but I wanted to go to a top team here that was competing in the AFC Champions League and challenging for the title.

“Bangkok United is a huge team in Asia and it has been amazing so far as we haven’t lost a game; it feels like we are doing something special this season.”

Jradi and his teammates are undefeated in 14 matches across all competitions so far and sit at the summit of both the Thai Premier League and their AFC Champions League group. In the latter tournament, a milestone victory over South Korean heavyweights Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors has put Bangkok on the brink of a place in the last-16.

“We have to dream that we can go all the way but of course we are humble as well and take it game by game. First, we have to pass out of the group but of course then it is interesting to see who you draw.

“I’d be lying if I said we haven’t all thought about the potential that we play later against Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema. These are players who all of us look up to, generational talents,” Jradi said.

It is a first foray into Asia for Denmark-born Jradi, who had previously spent his entire career in Europe. He played for B.93, AB, and FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark before seeing the precocious talent of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard first-hand at Norwegian club Stromsgodset.

“He (Odegaard) is comfortably the best player I have ever played with. He was very young but in the Norwegian league he was doing the kind of things you see him do now every week in the Premier League.

“Every day seeing him on the training ground, his talent was so obvious, even aged 16. I’m very happy he’s doing so well now because you see many big talents that start off well and fade away, but he is still at the top,” Jradi added.

Jradi would later swap Stromsgodset for Croatian side Hajduk Split and then Cypriots Apollon Limassol, with whom he won the domestic league title in the 2021 to 2022 season.

Jradi said: “There are differences with playing in Europe but for me the standard is as good here as I experienced in my last clubs in Croatia and Cyprus.

“Also, there is a level of professionalism and respect for players here that sometimes doesn’t exist in clubs in Europe. At Hajduk Split, they made me train with the reserves for six months because I didn’t sign a new contract. I could never see that happening here.

“Bangkok is a good place for me to be and I thank some of the other Lebanese players who have played in Southeast Asia; they have done well so there are good opinions about us here. Soony Saad (in Malaysia), Jihad Ayoub and Majed Osman (both in Indonesia) – these guys have all been playing well out here.”

Jradi represented Denmark internationally at every youth level up to U-21s but never made his senior debut for the country of his birth. When Lebanon came calling, he switched his allegiance.

“My parents are Lebanese, and I had been to Lebanon many times throughout my life, so I always felt it has been my country as much as Denmark. For me it’s an honor to play for Lebanon.

“Right now, we have a really good coaching staff and a really good group of players. There used to be a lot of politics around the national team but now there is more positivity, better training, and so much more professionalism. It is a different vibe in the team, and I have a good feeling about what is ahead,” he added.

Jradi has enjoyed plenty of highs playing for Lebanon but there have been some notable lows too. In September 2019, he was excluded from selection after turning down a call-up, something he later apologized for. That came a few months after his most difficult moment. While Lebanon agonisingly exited the 2019 Asian Cup at the group stage by a solitary goal, Jradi had already departed prematurely.

The forward left the squad after a disagreement with coach Miodrag Radulovic and while he maintained that the situation was handled poorly by his former boss, he also admitted that he reacted badly and that it remained a source of regret.

Jradi said: “After the first game I went to the coach and said we were good defensively but that I needed more support in attack as we were struggling to create chances.

“It was just a normal conversation, but he took it the wrong way and decided to bench me for the next game, and I didn’t take that well either.

“Then it escalated, and it ended up with me going. I asked him to say that I was injured but he came out and made a big thing out of it, saying I’d left the team.

“It still hurts but really it gives me huge motivation for this next Asian Cup in Qatar. The last one didn’t end well and to be honest I really feel as though I need to give something back for what has happened before. I want to give my absolute best and help Lebanon make it through the group.”

Jradi has come through a temporary international exile and a series of injury setbacks to get back to a place where he is enjoying playing again. Last year saw him have three surgeries in quick succession, but he is now optimistic about his football future.

“Last year was hell to be honest, just six months of really bad luck. It felt like every time I played, I would get injured. I took nearly three months off in the summer and when I moved to Bangkok I just felt like a new player.

“Now I feel my body is back to where it was before and I am ready to show that in the (AFC) Champions League and the Asian Cup,” he added.

Topics: football Lebanon AFC Champions League Bassel Jradi

Related

Why Lebanon could just end up being the surprise package of the Asian Qualifiers to Qatar 2022
Sport
Why Lebanon could just end up being the surprise package of the Asian Qualifiers to Qatar 2022
Lebanon looking to make historic progress at 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar
Football
Lebanon looking to make historic progress at 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar

Garnacho’s sensational overhead kick stuns protesting Everton fans and helps Man United earn 3-0 win

Garnacho’s sensational overhead kick stuns protesting Everton fans and helps Man United earn 3-0 win
Updated 27 November 2023
AP
Follow

Garnacho’s sensational overhead kick stuns protesting Everton fans and helps Man United earn 3-0 win

Garnacho’s sensational overhead kick stuns protesting Everton fans and helps Man United earn 3-0 win
  • The Argentina winger produced a spectacular bicycle kick from 15 yards that sent the ball flying into the top corner and — if only briefly — muted tens of thousands of protesting Everton fans
Updated 27 November 2023
AP

LONDON: Manchester United needed to produce something extraordinary to quieten a home crowd at Goodison Park seething with anger and resentment.

Alejandro Garnacho did just that by scoring one of the greatest goals ever seen in the Premier League.

Leaping high in the air with his back to goal, the Argentina winger produced a spectacular bicycle kick from 15 yards that sent the ball flying into the top corner and — if only briefly — muted tens of thousands of protesting Everton fans.

The third-minute strike set United on course for a 3-0 win over Everton but the score will not be the thing people remember from this fiery, volatile occasion.

The match was played to a backdrop of protests by Everton supporters furious at what they perceived to be an over-the-top sanction — a record 10-point points deduction — for financial mismanagement issued by a disciplinary commission last week.

This was the first game since that punishment and Everton fans marched in their thousands to the stadium, holding up pink cards featuring the word “corrupt” and the logo of the Premier League, and chanting “We shall not be moved.”

On one huge banner read the message: “Where there is power, greed and money ... there is corruption.”

The protests continued inside the stadium and it was into this cauldron that United’s players walked, ahead of what would be a real test of character for Erik ten Hag’s team.

Garnacho’s goal was crucial in dampening the atmosphere somewhat, even if those pink cards stayed aloft for much of the game and there was a huge chant in the 10th minute — marking the 10 points docked — accusing the league of corruption.

Marcus Rashford — from the penalty spot — and Anthony Martial added more goals in the second half for United, who have won five of their last six Premier League games and is six points behind leader Arsenal after 13 games.

Everton, hit by the points deduction, is in next-to-last place and above Burnley only on goal difference. The team are now five points from safety and potentially destined for another season fighting relegation after only preserving its 69-year top-flight status on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign.

TOTTENHAM IMPLODING

Not so long ago, Tottenham were top of the league and playing such good soccer under Ange Postecoglou that there was talk of a potential challenge for the title.

Three straight losses later and injury-hit Spurs’ campaign is in danger of unraveling.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday saw Tottenham squander another 1-0 lead, suffer another injury to a key player and raise concerns about the squad’s depth and ability to sustain a bid for Champions League qualification this season.

Ollie Watkins’ seventh goal of the season won the game in the 61st minute for Villa, which climbed to fourth place and just two points off leader Arsenal in a bunched-up summit of the standings after 13 games.

Giovani Lo Celso lashed in a deflected shot from the edge of the area for the opening goal for Tottenham in the 22nd, only for Pau Torres to head in an equalizer from Douglas Luiz’s free kick.

Rodrigo Bentancur, making his first start for Tottenham after eight months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, was forced off midway through the first half after a foul by Matty Cash. He returns to an injury list already containing Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Richarlison while suspended center back Cristian Romero will still be missing when Tottenham travels to Man City next weekend.

The win lifted Villa above Tottenham, who dropped to fifth place having lost its previous matches to Wolverhampton and Chelsea.

VENABLES TRIBUTES

There was a minute’s applause ahead of the Tottenham-Villa game and both sets of players wore black armbands as a tribute to Terry Venables, the former England and Tottenham coach whose death was announced Sunday. He was 80.

Topics: english Premier League Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United everton

Related

Garnacho on target as Man United beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defense
Football
Garnacho on target as Man United beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defense
Declan Rice scores as Arsenal hit back to beat Manchester United
Sport
Declan Rice scores as Arsenal hit back to beat Manchester United

Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0 to go top in Spanish league

Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0 to go top in Spanish league
Updated 27 November 2023
AP
Follow

Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0 to go top in Spanish league

Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0 to go top in Spanish league
  • It was Rodrygo’s first game since he said last week that he was the target of racist abuse on social media following Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Argentina in South American World Cup qualifying
  • The England international, who had been nursing a shoulder injury, leads the Spanish league with 11 goals
Updated 27 November 2023
AP

MADRID: Rodrygo made the most of his last-minute addition to the Real Madrid lineup, scoring two beautiful goals and setting up another by Jude Bellingham in a 3-0 win against Cadiz that put Madrid at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday.

Rodrygo swiftly went past the Cadiz defenders before hitting the top corner with goals in the 14th and 64th minutes, and then provided the assist in Bellingham’s 74th-minute goal.

Madrid moved a point ahead of Girona, who hosts Athletic Bilbao on Monday. Madrid were four points ahead of third-place Atletico Madrid, who beat Mallorca 1-0 at home on Saturday with a goal from Antoine Griezmann. Atletico have a game in hand.

It was Bellingham’s 14th goal with Madrid in all competitions. The England international, who had been nursing a shoulder injury, leads the Spanish league with 11 goals.

Rodrygo was set to start the match on the bench but made the starting 11 at the last minute after Brahim Diaz fell ill with stomach problems.

“Rodrygo made the difference in the game today,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

It was Rodrygo’s first game since he said last week that he was the target of racist abuse on social media following Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Argentina in South American World Cup qualifying.

The Brazil forward has scored five goals in his last three games with Madrid. He calmly dealt with defenders while scoring his goals on Sunday, first inside the area and then in a breakaway.

Also out for Ancelotti’s team because of injuries were Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga, who got hurt during the international break.

It was the second straight league win for Madrid, who are unbeaten in eight matches in the competition.

Cadiz looked threatening at times but couldn’t avoid seeing its winless streak in the league extend to nine matches, with six losses and three draws. It stayed in 16th place, two points from the relegation zone.

Defending champions Barcelona remained fourth after a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

RAMOS SENT OFF

Sevilla’s winless streak in the league reached seven matches after a 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad, when veteran defenders Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas were sent off late in the game.

Ramos was shown a straight red card after a dangerous sliding tackle, while Navas was sent off — also with a straight red — for complaining. Ramos was initially shown a yellow card but video review reversed the referee’s decision and he ended up being awarded the red.

Sociedad moved to fifth place with the home win. The Basque Country club took the lead with an own-goal by Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic three minutes into the match and added to the lead with Umar Sadiq finding the net with a shot from outside the box in the 22nd.

Sevilla, who dropped to 15th, got on the board with a header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 60th.

MORALES’ HAT TRICK

Villarreal ended a two-match losing streak in the league with a 3-1 win against Osasuna, with Jose Luis Morales scoring a second-half hat trick.

The win moved the team coached by Marcelino García Toral to 12th place. Osasuna, who scored late through Alejandro Catena, dropped to 14th. They have lost three of its last four matches.

Also Sunday, Real Betis beat Las Palmas 1-0 at home with a 19th-minute goal by striker Willian José. Betis stayed in seventh place, four spots ahead of Las Palmas.

Second-to-last Granada fired coach Paco Lopez on Sunday, two days after the team’s 3-1 loss at Alaves. The club from southern Spain is winless in 11 straight league games.

Topics: La Liga Rodrygo real madrid Cadiz

Related

Rodrygo renews Real Madrid contract until 2028
Sport
Rodrygo renews Real Madrid contract until 2028
Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior
Football
Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior

Watkins fires Villa into 4th as Spurs pay tribute to Venables

Watkins fires Villa into 4th as Spurs pay tribute to Venables
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Watkins fires Villa into 4th as Spurs pay tribute to Venables

Watkins fires Villa into 4th as Spurs pay tribute to Venables
  • Villa moved above Tottenham into fourth, with Ange Postecoglou’s team falling two points behind them in fifth after a third successive defeat stalled their early-season momentum
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Ollie Watkins fired Aston Villa into fourth place in the Premier League as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Tottenham on a day the hosts paid tribute to former boss Terry Venables. 

Unai Emery’s side trailed to Giovani Lo Celso’s first goal of the season in the first half in north London. But Pau Torres equalized just before the break and Watkins’ 12th goal this term wrapped up an impressive result for revitalized Villa. 

Villa moved above Tottenham into fourth, with Ange Postecoglou’s team falling two points behind them in fifth after a third successive defeat stalled their early-season momentum. 

Tottenham have squandered the lead in all three of their defeats, but Postecoglou could point to the injuries that have robbed him of several key players including James Maddison. 

Villa’s resilient third away win in their last 11 league games underlined the improvements made by Emery since he replaced the sacked Steven Gerrard last season. 

Sitting just two points behind leaders Arsenal, Villa have won four of their last five league games to spark genuine hopes of a top four challenge. 

As a innovative former manager of England, Barcelona and Tottenham, where he won the FA Cup in 1991, Venables would have appreciated the attacking quality of both teams on the day he passed away aged 80. 

With both teams wearing black armbands, a picture of Venables was displayed on each of the big screens during a minute of applause in celebration of his life before kick-off. 

Tottenham were on top in the opening stages and Dejan Kulusevski blasted against the post after showing nimble footwork to prise open the Villa defense. 

Postecoglou’s men were back on the offensive as Bryan Gil was denied by a fine save from Emiliano Martinez. 

Their enterprising play reaped a deserved reward in the 22nd minute when Villa could only clear a corner to the edge of the area, where Lo Celso hammered a powerful strike that deflected in off Carlos. 

Villa thought they had mustered an immediate response as Watkins glanced his header past Guglielmo Vicario from Lucas Digne’s cross. 

But, after a VAR check of almost three minutes, the goal was disallowed for a tight offside against Watkins. 

Kulusevski was inches away from doubling Tottenham’s lead with a curler before Son Heung-min’s goal was chalked off for another offside. 

For all their dashing play in attack, Tottenham were vulnerable at the back and Villa took advantage in first half stoppage-time. 

Douglas Luiz’s free-kick found Torres unmarked 10 yards out and the Spanish defender thumped his header past Vicario, with the goal surviving another extended VAR check. 

Villa were nearly gifted the lead early in the second half when Vicario allowed Leon Bailey’s shot to squirm under him before gratefully grabbing the ball after it rebounded off the post. 

Emery’s men exposed the flaws in Tottenham’s defense again to take the lead in the 61st minute. 

A neat move climaxed with Watkins playing a one-two with Youri Tielemans to open up the creaky Tottenham rearguard before the England striker guided a clinical finish into the far corner from 12 yards.

Topics: english Premier League Ollie Watkins Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur

Related

‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot
Football
‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Football
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot

‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP
Follow

‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot

‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot
  • The 24-year-old midfielder finally gave a glimpse of why Arteta splashed out $80 million to sign him
  • Havertz’s second goal for Arsenal was his first in his last 10 appearances
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta saluted “adorable” Kai Havertz after the German sent Arsenal to the top of the Premier League with the last-gasp goal that clinched a 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday.
Havertz was a Champions League final hero for Chelsea in 2021, but he has endured a torrid time since crossing London to join Arsenal in the close-season.
The 24-year-old midfielder finally gave a glimpse of why Arteta splashed out £65 million ($80 million) to sign him when he headed home in the closing minutes.
Havertz’s second goal for Arsenal was his first in his last 10 appearances, moving his team one point clear of second placed Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by third placed Liverpool earlier in the day.
“That is the beautiful thing about life. When you have challenges and you have to overcome them, it makes these moments much better,” Arteta said.
“That is the reason the people reacted to him like that today. It is because he is adorable and he is a joy to work with. He fully deserves more than anybody to get that win.”
Arsenal’s third successive win in all competitions proved they have erased the bitter taste of their controversial VAR-aided defeat at Newcastle earlier in November.
Arteta’s men had already won at the Gtech Community Stadium in the League Cup in September and they left it late before making it another successful trip to west London.
“I love winning and we are top of the table. This is where we have to want to be,” Arteta said.
“When you have an opportunity to take a bite out of everybody you have to do it.
“I was really curious how the team was going to do. Winter has started, it was very cold and it is difficult coming to Brentford. I loved the way the team competed.”
With on-loan Arsenal keeper David Raya not eligible to play against his parent club, Aaron Ramsdale made his first league start since September 3.
Ramsdale’s father recently criticized Arteta’s handling of the Arsenal goalkeeping controversy, with the England international surprisingly losing his place to Raya despite recording the second most Premier League clean-sheets last season.
But Arteta’s faith in Raya received a boost when Ramsdale, his confidence clearly affected by his spell on the bench, almost gifted Brentford the lead with a horrendous mistake early in the first half.
Trying to play out from the six-yard box after Gabriel’s back-pass, Ramsdale panicked under pressure from Yoane Wissa.
Ramsdale missed his kick and the ball rolled to Bryan Mbeumo, whose shot was cleared off the line by Declan Rice before Wissa stabbed the rebound wide.
Arteta refused to be drawn on Ramsdale’s shaky performance, saying only: “I am really happy with the team and the way the team played and we kept the clean sheet.”
After a slow start from Arsenal, they finally showed signs of life when Trossard headed Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross over before Gabriel nodded into the side-netting.
Arsenal thought they had taken the lead in the 42nd minute when Gabriel Jesus met Bukayo Saka’s cross with a header that was parried by Mark Flekken and Leandro Trossard nodded home from close-range.
But a VAR check decided Trossard was narrowly offside, giving Arteta another dose of frustration at the hands of the review system.
Brentford nearly made Arsenal pay for their lethargy as Neal Maupay’s header was brilliantly cleared off the line by the stretching Zinchenko before the French forward poked the rebound wastefully wide.
That proved a crucial moment as Havertz came off the bench to win it in the 89th minute.
Saka’s cross picked out Havertz’s run to the far post and the German guided his header past Flekken as Arteta jumped for joy on the touchline.

Topics: Arsenal Mikel Arteta Kai Havertz english Premier League

Related

Arteta avoids fresh VAR row as Arsenal cruise despite red card
Football
Arteta avoids fresh VAR row as Arsenal cruise despite red card
Arsenal target Man City scalp as Man United  seek spark
Sport
Arsenal target Man City scalp as Man United  seek spark

Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga

Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga
Updated 26 November 2023
AP
Follow

Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga

Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga
  • Eta had already made history on Saturday by becoming the first female assistant coach in the 60-year history of the Bundesliga
  • She didn’t celebrate the goal for long, but instead encouraged her players to go for the win
Updated 26 November 2023
AP

BERLIN: When Kevin Volland scored a late equalizer for Union Berlin, assistant coach Marie-Louise Eta pushed the team for more.
Eta had already made history on Saturday by becoming the first female assistant coach in the 60-year history of the Bundesliga, as well as in the other top divisions of Europe’s “big five” soccer leagues.
With Union bidding to end a nine-game run of German league defeats, Volland scored two minutes before the end of regulation time against Augsburg to set off celebrations of joy and relief around Union’s Stadion An der Alten Försterei. It was Union’s first goal in five games and the match ended 1-1.
Eta didn’t celebrate the goal for long, but instead encouraged her players to go for the win. There were still five minutes of injury time to play.
Kevin Behrens was blocked, Josip Juranović went close, and in the end, Union had to be content with a point as they climbed off the bottom of the standings.
“An important step in the right direction,” interim coach Marco Grote said.
Grote and Eta were appointed by Union during the international break to replace the popular Urs Fischer and assistant Markus Hoffmann. Union enjoyed unprecedented success with Fischer at the helm, but nine consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga this season forced a painful departure.
Union's Germany international Robin Gosens said the new coaching team hadn’t changed too much.
“They didn’t want to destroy our work, or Urs Fischer’s work over the last five years,” Gosens said. “On the contrary, they said from the start that Union is what Urs Fischer has built up over the last five years, namely the mentality, giving everything we have for each other on the field. I think we showed that today.”
But Grote and Eta also brought their own ideas, Gosens said.
“What was new were two or three approaches, and two or three new ideas about how we play the spaces and get behind the defense. I think it worked quite well. We found room and good solutions,” Gosens said. “And I think the combination led to a really good game from us today.”

Topics: Bundesliga Union Berlin Marie-Louise Eta

Related

Union Berlin take first Champions League point from Napoli
Football
Union Berlin take first Champions League point from Napoli
Union Berlin finally lose at home after 24 Bundesliga games as Leipzig triumph 3-0
Football
Union Berlin finally lose at home after 24 Bundesliga games as Leipzig triumph 3-0

Latest updates

Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United
Lebanon’s Bassel Jradi dreaming of AFC Champions League success with Bangkok United
China’s top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks
China’s top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks
Israel and Hamas raised concerns over lists of those set to be released Monday – official
Israel and Hamas raised concerns over lists of those set to be released Monday – official
Gaza truce unlikely to be extended, experts say
Gaza truce unlikely to be extended, experts say
Oil Updates – Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Oil Updates – Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.