You are here

  • Home
  • UAE supports global energy transition projects with $350m  

UAE supports global energy transition projects with $350m  

UAE supports global energy transition projects with $350m  
The deal was inked by Ahmed Mohamed Al-Naqbi, EDB’s CEO and Ahmed Badr, director of IRENA’s project facilitation and support division. WAM.
Short Url

https://arab.news/gpzpt

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE supports global energy transition projects with $350m  

UAE supports global energy transition projects with $350m  
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Renewable energy projects in emerging economies are set to receive a 1.3 billion dirhams ($350 million) financial injection from the UAE’s development bank.   

This announcement came as the Emirates Development Bank and the International Renewable Energy Agency signed a collaborative partnership agreement.   

This involves the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform, an international renewable energy agency multi-stakeholder body aimed at expediting financing for projects in developing nations and facilitating funding for such initiatives, as reported by the UAE news agency, WAM.    

The deal was inked by Ahmed Mohamed Al-Naqbi, EDB’s CEO and Ahmed Badr, director of IRENA’s project facilitation and support division. The signing was attended by Sultan Al-Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology, UN Climate Change Conference president and chairman of EDB, and Francesco La Camera, IRENA’s director general.    

Under the agreement, EDB will offer financing for projects endorsed by IRENA that align with the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainability Development Goals through the ETAF Platform. EDB will leverage its project financing expertise and engage in collaboration with other ETAF partners to secure funding for the suggested projects.   

Al-Jaber said that they are very pleased to sign “this timely agreement with IRENA, just days ahead of COP28, where we will rally the world around the goal of keeping 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach,” adding that the event marks the first global stocktake since the Paris Agreement.    

He further noted that the agreement is a significant milestone in providing adequate climate financing to drive global investments that meet the 2030 global goals and fast-track a just, equitable, orderly, and responsible energy transition. 

“The UAE is one of the largest investors globally in renewable energy, having invested over 183 billion dirhams in renewable energy projects in 70 countries. Therefore, as a key enabler of the UAE’s national development and diversification agenda, EDB continues to drive investments to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and drive economic growth,” Al-Jaber said.   

He emphasized that the EDB-IRENA agreement reflects the nation’s commitment to bolster global collaboration and scale up financing of renewable energy projects to achieve global climate goals. “We are proud of this new collaboration which will scale up climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts on the road to COP28 and beyond,” Al-Jaber explained.   

The new agreement reinforces the long-term partnership between the UAE and IRENA. It underscores the country’s commitment to contribute 1.46 billion dirhams in funding from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to support ETAF’s objective of mobilizing funds. The goal is to achieve an additional deployment of 1.5 gigawatts of clean renewable energy generation and storage by 2030. 

IRENA’s director general emphasized that rapidly falling costs have positioned renewable energy as the most cost-effective climate solution. This development addresses the challenge of rising emissions and the increasing demand for energy. 

“This is why, together with the COP28 presidency, we are advocating for a tripling of global renewable power by 2030, a key step to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” Camera said.   

Al-Naqbi expressed the commitment to support the nation’s aspirations for a just, equitable, orderly, and responsible energy transition. 

“EDB offers bespoke financing solutions to support businesses addressing the challenges and opportunities in the renewables sector. Our new partnership with IRENA comes at a critical time as the UAE prepares to host COP28 and bolster global efforts towards sustainable economic development,” he said.   

Al-Naqbi added that through the ETAF platform, they will cultivate a robust pipeline of bankable renewable energy projects and support entrepreneurs in bringing high-quality, sustainable, and financially viable clean energy businesses to the market. 

“This will not only help EDB deliver strong economic, social and environmental impact, but will consolidate the UAE’s position as a pioneering global hub for renewable energy technology and manufacturing,” he concluded.   

Topics: Emirates Development Bank International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) UAE

Related

Saudi Arabia to host 27th World Energy Congress in Riyadh in 2026
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to host 27th World Energy Congress in Riyadh in 2026

Closing Bell: Saudi main index inches up to close at 11,101

Closing Bell: Saudi main index inches up to close at 11,101
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index inches up to close at 11,101

Closing Bell: Saudi main index inches up to close at 11,101
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rebounded on Tuesday, as it gained 20.18 points or 0.18 percent to close at 11,100.92.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.87 billion ($1.30 billion) as 108 of the listed stocks advanced, while 103 declined.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also performed well on Tuesday, with the index gaining 371.89 points or 1.53 percent, closing at 24,631.21.

The MSCI Tadawul Index too edged up 0.36 percent to close at 1,430.79.

The best-performing stock of the day was Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. The company’s share price soared by 5.36 percent to SR41.30.

Other top performers were Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group and Yamama Cement Co., whose share prices surged by 3.73 percent and 3.53 percent, respectively.

The worst performer in the main index was Alamar Foods Co., as its share price dipped by 3.90 percent to SR113.20.

The positive performance of Nomu was driven by Fad International Co., which debuted on the market today. The company’s share price surged by 30 percent to SR109.20.

In the parallel market, Future Care Trading Co.’s share price edged up by 10.10 percent to SR25.50.

On the announcements front, the Saudi exchange said that Armah Sports Co. will be listed and start trading on Nomu on Nov. 30.

Al-Moammar Information Systems Co., also known as MIS, revealed that it was awarded a contract worth SR81.6 million by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice to offer technical support.

In a Tadawul statement, MIS said that there were no related parties involved in the deal.

Meanwhile, Knowledge Tower Trading Co. announced that it purchased land that spans 1,148 sq. meters in Riyadh’s Malaz neighborhood at a value of SR6.3 million.

In a statement to Tadawul, the company said that the purchase would be financed through company sources and added that the land would be developed as an income-generating investment.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index MSCI Tadawul Index NOMU

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,081 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,081 

Jazan Investment Forum to showcase Saudi ‘food basket’ region

Jazan Investment Forum to showcase Saudi ‘food basket’ region
Updated 38 min ago
Arab News
Follow

Jazan Investment Forum to showcase Saudi ‘food basket’ region

Jazan Investment Forum to showcase Saudi ‘food basket’ region
Updated 38 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global investors will get a chance to explore Jazan’s economic opportunities through Saudi Arabia’s southwestern region’s investment forum, which is scheduled to kick off on Nov. 28. 

The Jazan Investment Forum 2023, held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to introduce economic advantages in the logistics and agriculture sectors.

In addition, the event will shed light on the environmental and climatic diversity of the region, particularly Farasan Island, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It added that visitors will have the opportunity to delve into Jazan's rich heritage, explore monuments dating back to 8000 BC, and learn more about the region's importance as an agricultural site with diverse crops. 

Gov. of Jazan Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, extended his deepest gratitude to the crown prince for patronizing the forum, which will be organized by the Jazan Chamber in cooperation with the region’s governing department and the Jazan Region Development Strategic Office, along with several relevant government and private agencies. 

The governor emphasized that the forum aims to serve as a platform for attracting direct and high-quality investments to the Jazan region, adding that it will act as a gateway to engage with relevant authorities to enhance the working environment and foster strategic investment partnerships for comprehensive growth and sustainable development in the region.

Topics: Jazan Investment Forum 2023 Jazan Investment

Related

Jazan region initiates $30m privatization of parks and football fields to drive investments
Business & Economy
Jazan region initiates $30m privatization of parks and football fields to drive investments

Saudi Arabia enhances digital economy with National Data Index

Saudi Arabia enhances digital economy with National Data Index
Updated 48 min 57 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Saudi Arabia enhances digital economy with National Data Index

Saudi Arabia enhances digital economy with National Data Index
Updated 48 min 57 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The digital economy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia is set to receive a boost with the launch of open data programs, including the introduction of the National Data Index, also known as Nudei, during the Saudi Data Forum in Riyadh.  

The event also saw the launch of upgraded versions of the Open Data Platform and the Data Governance Platform.  

This initiative, a first for the Kingdom, aims to promote transparency, create a national data-based economy, and contribute to the assessment of data maturity in government entities, aligning with Vision 2030. 

Organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the National Transformation Program, the launch was attended by global and local experts. Participants included Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology Affairs Prince Bandar Bin Abdullah, SDAIA President Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, ministers, senior officials, and representatives from local and international companies. 

The National Data Index, a collaboration between SDAIA and NTP, is a dynamic results-based indicator for follow-up and evaluation. It aims to assess and track the progress of government agencies in data management, compliance, and operational indicators across 14 areas. 

The indicator establishes a robust data governance framework and policies to control data management practices, measure data management maturity and ensure compliance, improve the effectiveness of data management operational processes, and develop compliance and investigation-reporting mechanisms. 

An upgraded version of the Open Data Platform was also released, allowing individuals, government, and non-government agencies to publish their open data for entrepreneurs and other beneficiaries.  

The platform has achieved over 7,000 open data sets, 190 publishers, and 35 use cases. 

Additionally, the Data Governance Platform aims to register entities covered by the Personal Data Protection Law, providing support and advice on preserving the privacy of personal data holders and protecting their rights.  

Government agencies can benefit from the platform through a process that involves filling out the registration form, logging in through the national unified access platform, completing the entity’s profile, and submitting data for evaluation.  

It also provides services, including notification about possible data leaks, privacy impact assessment, legal support, and a self-assessment tool for compliance with the Personal Data Protection Law. 

SDAIA and NTP signed a memorandum of understanding in 2022 to launch new strategic partnerships and smart business solutions that support the strategic objectives of Vision 2030 assigned to NTP, including SDAIA’s initiatives related to data and artificial intelligence. 

Topics: Saudi Digital open data

Related

SDAIA, NTP to launch Saudi Arabia’s first open data programs 
Business & Economy
SDAIA, NTP to launch Saudi Arabia’s first open data programs 

NEOM inks multiple MoUs to accelerate clean industrial transformation  

NEOM inks multiple MoUs to accelerate clean industrial transformation  
Updated 53 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

NEOM inks multiple MoUs to accelerate clean industrial transformation  

NEOM inks multiple MoUs to accelerate clean industrial transformation  
Updated 53 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sustainable energy push in NEOM is expected to get a further boost as the Kingdom’s $500-billion megacity has signed deals with Bosch and Bain & Co. to accelerate clean industrial transformation in Oxagon.  

Oxagon is the industrial city in NEOM, which will operate with 100 percent renewable energy. The Kingdom also aims to turn this destination to a tourist hub, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

In a post on X, Oxagon revealed that these memorandums of understanding with Bosch and Bain & Co. will help Oxagon “harness the expertise of each organization to shape the future of manufacturing through investments in innovation, technology and talent development.” 

Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon, commented: “Bain and Bosch share our vision to transform the existing industrial model. The collaboration aims to accelerate our ambition to enable factories of the future to build products of the future in NEOM and beyond.” 

Developing giga-projects like NEOM is very crucial for Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom, which is on a path of economic diversification, is trying to emerge as a global tourism destination by the end of this decade.  

Through its National Tourism Strategy, Saudi Arabia aims to attract 100 million tourists in the Kingdom by the end of this decade.  

Earlier in October, NEOM released a short video and revealed that construction of a hospital, utilities and a number of roads has been completed within the city. 

The video, which demonstrates the progress of developmental works of the city, noted that more than 3,000 people from 90 countries are working on the giga-project, and over 60,000 construction workers are on-site.  

In the same month, NEOM also received the first major delivery of wind turbines for the world’s largest green hydrogen plant which is currently in development in the city.  

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., which is developing this project, said that the wind turbines were delivered at the Port of NEOM in Oxagon.  

After the delivery, Wanchoo said that the arrival of wind turbines for the green hydrogen project is a major milestone for the port in Oxagon, as it continues to expand its operational capabilities. 

Topics: NEOM OXAGON

Related

NEOM awards $2bn contract to join OXAGON with The Line  
Business & Economy
NEOM awards $2bn contract to join OXAGON with The Line  

Global Islamic banking sector set to reach $4tn by 2026 thanks to GCC: report 

Global Islamic banking sector set to reach $4tn by 2026 thanks to GCC: report 
Updated 24 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Global Islamic banking sector set to reach $4tn by 2026 thanks to GCC: report 

Global Islamic banking sector set to reach $4tn by 2026 thanks to GCC: report 
Updated 24 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The global Islamic banking sector is set to be worth $4 trillion by 2026, driven primarily by Gulf Cooperation Council countries, according to recent data. 

In their State of Fintech report, red_mad_robot, a digital enabler, highlighted that the Islamic banking sector saw a massive surge from 2018 to 2021, growing from $1.8 trillion to $2.8 trillion. 

“The leading role in the development of Islamic banking belongs to the GCC countries. They account for 43 percent of global Islamic banking assets, followed by other countries in the Middle East and North Africa region at 40 percent. Meanwhile, 59 percent of total assets are controlled by just two jurisdictions — Iran, 37 percent, and Saudi Arabia, 22 percent,” the report stated. 

Furthermore, the report highlighted that the Islamic fintech market witnessed significant growth, with estimated transactions reaching around $79 billion in 2021. 

It is projected to grow at an average rate of 18 percent annually, potentially hitting $179 billion by 2026. Major players in this market include Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Turkey, as well as the UAE, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Indonesia is at the forefront in terms of the number of Islamic fintech firms. 

Promising areas for the sector’s digital evolution include crowdfunding, investment platforms, and robo-advisors. Additionally, there is a focus on payment services, digital banks, and smart contracts, as well as blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The report also highlighted the significance of financial sector information security and insurtech. 

Moreover, Asia is home to 42 of the top 100 Islamic banks. These banks account for 29 percent of the total assets of these leading institutions, highlighting the dynamic nature of the sector’s landscape across different regions. 

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Rajhi Bank is distinguished as the leading Islamic bank in the world, showcasing the influence and strength of Islamic banking within the Kingdom. 

Several factors are fueling the demand for Islamic banking services. These include the growth of the Muslim population, the digitization of the Islamic economy, and an increasing global demand for halal products. 

On the supply side, the expansion of Islamic banking is influenced by national strategies, government regulation, and enhanced trade activities within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the report stated.   

These elements collectively contribute to the growth and diversification of Islamic banking services, affirming its significance in the global financial landscape. 

Topics: Islamic banking

Related

Islamic banks set to flourish in GCC: Moody’s
Business & Economy
Islamic banks set to flourish in GCC: Moody’s

Latest updates

Closing Bell: Saudi main index inches up to close at 11,101
Closing Bell: Saudi main index inches up to close at 11,101
Cynthia Nixon starts hunger strike to demand cease-fire in Gaza
Cynthia Nixon starts hunger strike to demand cease-fire in Gaza
Jazan Investment Forum to showcase Saudi ‘food basket’ region
Jazan Investment Forum to showcase Saudi ‘food basket’ region
Saudi Arabia enhances digital economy with National Data Index
Saudi Arabia enhances digital economy with National Data Index
NEOM inks multiple MoUs to accelerate clean industrial transformation  
NEOM inks multiple MoUs to accelerate clean industrial transformation  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.