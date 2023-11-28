Closing Bell: Saudi main index inches up to close at 11,101

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rebounded on Tuesday, as it gained 20.18 points or 0.18 percent to close at 11,100.92.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.87 billion ($1.30 billion) as 108 of the listed stocks advanced, while 103 declined.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also performed well on Tuesday, with the index gaining 371.89 points or 1.53 percent, closing at 24,631.21.

The MSCI Tadawul Index too edged up 0.36 percent to close at 1,430.79.

The best-performing stock of the day was Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. The company’s share price soared by 5.36 percent to SR41.30.

Other top performers were Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group and Yamama Cement Co., whose share prices surged by 3.73 percent and 3.53 percent, respectively.

The worst performer in the main index was Alamar Foods Co., as its share price dipped by 3.90 percent to SR113.20.

The positive performance of Nomu was driven by Fad International Co., which debuted on the market today. The company’s share price surged by 30 percent to SR109.20.

In the parallel market, Future Care Trading Co.’s share price edged up by 10.10 percent to SR25.50.

On the announcements front, the Saudi exchange said that Armah Sports Co. will be listed and start trading on Nomu on Nov. 30.

Al-Moammar Information Systems Co., also known as MIS, revealed that it was awarded a contract worth SR81.6 million by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice to offer technical support.

In a Tadawul statement, MIS said that there were no related parties involved in the deal.

Meanwhile, Knowledge Tower Trading Co. announced that it purchased land that spans 1,148 sq. meters in Riyadh’s Malaz neighborhood at a value of SR6.3 million.

In a statement to Tadawul, the company said that the purchase would be financed through company sources and added that the land would be developed as an income-generating investment.