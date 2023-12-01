You are here

Emmanuel Macron joins global leaders in unveiling ambitious climate strategies at COP28 

Emmanuel Macron joins global leaders in unveiling ambitious climate strategies at COP28 
French President Emmanuel Macron speaking at COP28. AFP.
Updated 10 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Emmanuel Macron joins global leaders in unveiling ambitious climate strategies at COP28 

Emmanuel Macron joins global leaders in unveiling ambitious climate strategies at COP28 
Nour El-Shaeri
DUBAI: Global leaders have stressed the need to actively identify climate challenge priorities and establishing goals on the second day of COP28 in Dubai.  

During the High-Level Segment National Statements, France’s President Emmanuel Macron underscored the urgency of phasing out fossil fuels as the world’s top priority.  

“Emerging countries must phase out carbon, which is our biggest fight. If there’s a top priority, it’s for emerging countries to phase out carbon,” he stated.  

Macron also emphasized the need to reduce oil usage and emissions in significant sectors like maritime and aviation.  

“France has developed a strategy to phase out fossil fuels and reduce emissions. Europe is fully committed to this strategy. By 2035, a high percentage of cars produced in France and Europe will operate without oil. We are also building a housing strategy to massively reduce maritime and air emissions,” Macron explained.  

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed his country’s modest contribution to global climate challenges and its firm strategy for supporting the global cause.  

“Our historical responsibility for global greenhouse emissions is less than 1 percent, yet we’re taking significant steps on our own,” Erdogan noted.  

“We aim to reach net-zero emissions by 2053 and have doubled our emission reduction target for 2030. We expect to have mitigated 66.6 million tons of equivalent carbon dioxide by the end of this year,” he added.  

“The share of renewables in our power generation capacity has increased to 55 percent. With this rate, Turkiye ranks fifth in Europe and twelfth in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity,” Erdogan stated.  

Santiago Palacios, president of Paraguay, highlighted his country’s success in climate change, noting that they now generate 100 percent clean energy.  

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev affirmed his country’s commitment to the global climate agenda, especially in the supply chain sector.  

“As a major exporter of uranium, providing 43 percent of the global supply, Kazakhstan plays a crucial role in carbon-free electricity generation worldwide,” Tokayev said.  

“As the world moves towards decarbonization, critical minerals including rare earth metals will become indispensable. Kazakhstan is poised to become a significant supplier of these transition minerals,” he concluded. 

AFP
Turkiye’s Erdogan offers to host UN climate talks in 2026

Turkiye’s Erdogan offers to host UN climate talks in 2026
DUBAI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip offered Friday to host the United Nations COP31 climate conference in 2026.
Erdogan’s announcement at this year’s gathering in Dubai puts Turkiye in the race against Australia, which announced its candidacy earlier this year.
“We have announced our candidacy to host the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held in 2026,” Erdogan said.
“I am certain that you, esteemed friends, will provide the essential support in this regard.”
Turkiye in 2021 became the last country among the Group of 20 major economies to ratify the Paris Climate Accords, committing itself to meet the net-zero emissions target by 2053.
The importance of environmental issues soared in Turkiye in the wake of deadly wildfires in 2021 that ravaged large parts of the country’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.
“In pursuit of the net-zero emission target, our decarbonization roadmaps for the steel, aluminum, cement, and fertilizer industries have been finalized,” Erdogan said.
“We intend to increase the proportion of renewable energy to 69 percent by 2053.”
Reeling from a massive earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in February, Turkiye withdrew from hosting a key UN biodiversity meeting in 2024 in order to focus its resources on reconstruction efforts.

​​UN official urges strategic plans for climate-vulnerable nations at COP28

​​UN official urges strategic plans for climate-vulnerable nations at COP28
Haifa Al-Shammari  
​​UN official urges strategic plans for climate-vulnerable nations at COP28

​​UN official urges strategic plans for climate-vulnerable nations at COP28
DUBAI: In discussions about the impact of global warming, it is crucial to consider the financial capabilities and burdens – especially for vulnerable nations in recovery, a top UN official has emphasized.  

During a panel conversation on day two of the UN’s climate change conference in Dubai, the organization’s Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori highlighted the importance of this aspect. 

The panel also featured Yoshihiro Kawai, chairman of the South East Asia Disaster Risk Insurance Facility; Ana Gonzales Pelaez, a fellow of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership; and David Howden, CEO of Howden Group. 

Mizutori shared insights on securing the financial future of climate-vulnerable nations, drawing from personal observations during visits to these countries.  

She emphasized that the focus should shift from what they have lost to what resources they possess for development. 

“It is not about how and what they lost but when you look at it, it is about what do they have in order to develop,” said Mizutori. 

Countries like Tonga, a collection of small islands in the Pacific Ocean, are, in Mizutori’s eyes, still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, they are facing environmental problems, such as floods, that hinder their financial growth and overall social development. 

The UN assistant secretary-general believes that the insurance industry plays a significant role in securing the financial future of vulnerable countries in the face of climate change. According to her, fundraisers need to first agree on how to address it adequately and design a plan that suits the given circumstances. 

She added: “The insurance industry has been the active cord of protection for vulnerable countries.” 

Furthermore, Howden shared his perspective on the subject during the panel, stating: “It is not just about providing finance for disasters or post-disaster situations but also ensuring certainty around investment.” 

He believes that funding vulnerable nations without the guarantee of maintaining sustainable investments may not be the best approach. Thus, having an insurance financial plan for each country becomes a necessity to facilitate recovery once a disaster strikes. 

World leaders address climate change achievements and challenges at COP28 

World leaders address climate change achievements and challenges at COP28 
World leaders address climate change achievements and challenges at COP28 

World leaders address climate change achievements and challenges at COP28 
DUBAI: World leaders have spoken of the urgent need for collective action to combat climate change on the second day of the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai. 

The UAE’s Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan showcased the nation’s leadership, pledging carbon neutrality by 2050 and a substantial investment in renewables. 

He said: “We were the first to pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We have allocated $163 billion for expansion of renewables and to transition towards renewable energies.” 

Some leaders used their speeches to broaden the focus beyond environmental matters, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi warning that political challenges occurring alongside the climate change debate are just as serious. 

Representatives from Brazil and the EU used their addresses to reinforce commitments to emission reduction, with President Lula da Silva pledging significant reductions by 2030 and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling for concrete actions at COP28. 

Leaders from Kenya, Zimbabwe, Tonga, Guinea-Bissau, as well as Congo, and Mauritania, emphasized the global nature of the climate battle and the need for increased financial support to developing nations.  

The call for solidarity resonated as leaders acknowledged the ongoing challenge and the imperative to elevate environmental transformation financing. 

Innovative private sector must play its part in energy transition, business forum told at COP28

Innovative private sector must play its part in energy transition, business forum told at COP28
Innovative private sector must play its part in energy transition, business forum told at COP28

Innovative private sector must play its part in energy transition, business forum told at COP28
DUBAI: The private sector can no longer be on the periphery of energy transition efforts, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has insisted on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference.  

Speaking at the Business Philanthropy Climate Forum — a first-of-its-kind event held alongside COP28 in Dubai — Scotland appealed directly to commercial enterprise leaders to use their capital, talent and innovative capacity to tackle global warming. 

The event brought together over 1,300 CEOs and philanthropists, as well as 250 foundation heads from 55 countries, with the aim of facilitating a paradigm shift toward collaborative, action-oriented participation.   

 Addressing the forum, Scotland said: “The idea that the private sector is peripheral to such a profound crisis cannot be the standard.   

“The private sector is exposed to the impacts, and it is central to the solution, not just through the provision of capital, but through your capacity to innovate.”  

In the inaugural year of the global stocktake, it has become evident at this COP that, despite ongoing global efforts to offset emissions, the gap between current progress and necessary benchmarks continues to widen, according to Scotland. 

In order to meet the ambitious target of achieving net zero, an estimated $4 trillion is needed each year until 2030. This includes an unprecedented investment required for deploying the vital technology essential to accelerate the energy transition, as outlined by the secretary-general. 

In 2021, climate finance flow amounted to $630 billion, just a sixth of the required amount, emphasized Scotland. 

She added, “We cannot fill this gap without the private sector … without accessing the right private sector support potential to unlock transformational investment in mitigation and adaptation, especially for small, vulnerable, and developing countries.”  

Scotland emphasized the necessity of collaborative efforts to create the right environment to enable these investments, addressing upfront costs, long time horizons, and the absence of data — factors that can make a crucial difference and fulfill the required conditions. 

The notion that the private sector is independent of the effects of climate change is not one that is rooted in truth, Anil Soni, CEO of the World Health Organization Foundation, said while speaking on a panel at the forum. 

He emphasized the cascading effects of natural disasters and severe weather events, which ultimately disrupt supply chains and affect businesses.  

Soni cited the cholera outbreak in Malawi as a consequence of flooding, leading to health issues, migration, potential conflicts, and subsequent impacts on business returns, supply chains, and customers. 

“Because of all of that, you see climate change in practice through health effects; you see it in conflict, and you see it in your business returns. Businesses should be motivated because, you know, this is going to affect your supply chain, and you know what’s going to affect your customers,” he explained.

Speaking at the forum, Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, reaffirmed that the private sector is the necessary piece needed to bridge the gap. He deemed the energy transition a business and operational challenge that the private sector must deploy its talent, capabilities, and money to overcome.

Moynihan emphasized that the public sector cannot achieve this massive undertaking alone.  

He stated, “They (the public sector) don’t have the money and the talent that’s in this room, represented by all of you. So, we’ve got 48 hours to get to work. Let’s take action; let’s make progress.”

As one of the key private sector players at the forum, Amazon’s Chief Sustainability Officer Kara Hurst highlighted the company’s shift in investments toward companies that can develop new technologies for achieving net-zero goals. 

Amazon, for the third consecutive year, held the position of the largest corporate purchaser of renewables globally, with a 23 gigawatt portfolio, Hurst noted. 

Through the BPCF, the company aims to “share how we’re doing this, and we want our supply chains to be involved in that as well. So, there’s a lot of work to do collaboratively in these areas, and a lot that I think that we can do together and collectively.” 

During his inaugural address, Jafar Badr, chairman of the BPCF, stressed that governments, businesses and philanthropists cannot continue to operate in silos, adding that the private sector must fulfill its crucial role in ensuring a just transition.  

Referring to the breadth of nationalities and organizations at the event, Jafar said: “This unprecedented scale and diversity sends a clear and powerful signal that the private sector is ready to engage. And in doing so, business and philanthropy will become the connective tissue between COP presidencies.”  

He added: “This powerful partnership can facilitate consistent progress towards Net Zero, no matter which way the political winds are blowing in capitals around the world.” 

The call for more private sector involvement was echoed by the head of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Markets, Emmanuel Givanakis.

Speaking at the forum, the CEO insisted that regulators need to show more flexibility to adapt to the evolving landscape of sustainable finance. 

“The public sector can’t do everything, it's gotta be a combination of both. We are all in this together, this great thing that we are going through is something we’re all having to tackle – we can’t ignore it anymore,” Givanakis said. 

“Policymakers need to facilitate better governance around transition, seeing companies start to think about transition as part of their journey going forward,” he added.

Givanakis praised the recent actions of the sustainable finance working group in the UAE, which has come out with a set of high-level principles encouraging boards to deal with financial risk around transition and climate change. 

In March last year, ADGM built the world’s first regulated carbon trading exchange and clearing house in partnership with the global greenhouse house gas company, AirCarbon Exchange. 

“That framework in essence, took carbon as a carbon-offsets and created them in what we call environmental instruments, and that's just part of the journey, and carbon markets in themselves are not the solution to transition alone. They're just one segment,” Givanakis said.

Another critical area of emphasis in Givanakis’s agenda involves bonds and sustainably linked instruments, underscoring the importance of the finance industry directing capital to the right places, whether in the southern or northern hemisphere, to address global climate challenges. 

Referring to forecasts by the International Energy Agency on the evolving landscape of energy sources, particularly focusing on solar and wind energy, Shemara Wikramanayake, CEO of financial services group Macquarie said that solar will become the world's largest energy source by 2050. 

However, she added: “There are intermittent sources of energy, and the transition journey is a meandering one, not just for those in finance, but in the real economy.” 

Additionally, Wikramanayake provided an example in the shipping industry, illustrating how a shift from liquefied natural gas to methanol has proven successful in reducing emissions. 

“We have now 200 ships and shipyard being developed and running on methanol instead of LNG because human innovation and technology bring costs down,” she said. 

On the note of calling people to action, Givanakis concluded his statements by encouraging open-mindedness and innovation in addressing challenges, particularly emphasizing that existing solutions may not be the only answer. 

“Don't think that the only solutions are the ones that we already have. If we put our minds together we can solve a lot of problems, and major ones like climate change,” he said. 

Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure, UN chief tells COP28

Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure, UN chief tells COP28
Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure, UN chief tells COP28

Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure, UN chief tells COP28
DUBAI: Climate change is a sickness only global leaders can cure with policy changes and effective actions, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has asserted.

Addressing the world leaders at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai he highlighted the Earth’s challenging times, marked by unprecedented emissions, wildfires, and droughts, culminating in 2023 being the hottest year in recorded human history.

He urged immediate action to achieve the Paris Agreement goals, including limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5-degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels, emphasizing the necessity of global cooperation, leadership, and political will. 

“Polar ice and glaciers are vanishing before our eyes, causing havoc the world over: from landslides and floods to rising seas. But this is just one symptom of the sickness bringing our climate to its knees. A sickness only you, global leaders, can cure,” said Guterres.  

“We are miles from the goals of the Paris Agreement — and minutes to midnight for the 1.5-degree limit. But it is not too late. You can prevent planetary crash and burn. We have the technologies to avoid the worst of climate chaos — if we act now,” he added.  

The secretary-general asserted that climate goals could be materialized only if humans stop burning of fossil fuels immediately.  

“The science is clear. The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce. Not abate. Phase out — with a clear timeframe aligned with 1.5 degrees,” said Guterres. 

He added that governments and fossil fuel companies have many things to do to combat the negative impacts of climate change.  

“I have a message for fossil fuel company leaders. Your old road is rapidly aging. Do not double down on an obsolete business model. Lead the transition to renewables,” added Guterres.  

He continued: “I urge governments to help industry make the right choice by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and adopting a windfall tax on profits.” 

Guterres highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing countries, emphasizing the insufficient support from developed nations.  

“Climate justice is long overdue. Developing countries are being devastated by disasters they did not cause. Extortionate borrowing costs are blocking their climate action plans. And support is far too little, far too late,” he said.  

The UN chief stressed that the Global Stocktake must commit to a surge in finance, including for adaptation and loss and damage. “Developed countries must show how they will double adaptation finance to $40 billion a year by 2025 as promised and clarify how they deliver on the $100 billion — as promised.” 

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE, said that this year’s COP28 is crucial as the world grapples with numerous challenges, notably the severe impacts of climate change.  

He highlighted the UAE’s commitment to a sustainable future, emphasizing the country’s target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The UAE has an established record in climate action. When we committed to host COP28, we pledged to bring the world together to unite, work and deliver. We are finding practical ways to accelerate the world’s transition to low-emission economy,” said Al-Nahyan.  

During his speech, Al-Nahyan also announced the establishment of a $30 billion fund by the UAE for global climate solutions.  

“The lack of readily available and affordable climate finance has long been one of the biggest obstacles to advancing climate action globally. Therefore, I am pleased to announce the establishment of a $30 billion fund for global climate solutions.”  

He said this fund is specifically designed to “bridge the climate finance gap,” ensuring availability, accessibility, and affordability at scale.   

Speaking at the same event, Charles III, King of the UK, said that the world is seeing “alarming tipping points which is being reached.” 

“I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point toward genuine transformational action,” said the King.

