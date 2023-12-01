You are here

Gaza war makes environmental threats even more severe: Jordan king

In Gaza, our people are living with little clean water and the bare minimum of food supplies, as climate threats magnify the devastation of war. (AP)
In Gaza, our people are living with little clean water and the bare minimum of food supplies, as climate threats magnify the devastation of war. (AP)
AFP
  In Gaza, our people are living with little clean water and the bare minimum of food supplies, as climate threats magnify the devastation of war.
AFP
DUBAI: Jordan’s king said on Friday that war was making the threats from climate change even worse in the Gaza Strip.
King Abdullah II told the UN’s COP28 climate talks in Dubai that “we cannot talk about climate change in isolation from the humanitarian tragedies unfolding around us.”
He said: “In Gaza, over 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes. Tens of thousands have been injured or killed in a region already on the front lines of climate change.”
The massive destruction of war makes the environmental threats of water scarcity and food insecurity even more severe,the king told a gathering of world leaders.
“In Gaza, our people are living with little clean water and the bare minimum of food supplies, as climate threats magnify the devastation of war.”
The Gaza war has been a major talking point at COP28.
Iran’s delegation walked out of the COP28 talks on Friday in protest at Israel’s presence, which delegation chief Ali Akbar Mehrabian said was “contrary to the goals and guidelines of the conference,” according to the official IRNA news agency.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is conducting talks on hostage releases on the sidelines of the conference, while his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas canceled a planned visit.
Iran has warned of “severe consequences” as the deadly conflict resumed on Friday.
“The continuation of the Washington and Tel Aviv war means a new genocide in Gaza and the West Bank,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday in post on X, formerly Twitter.
“It appears that they do not think about the severe consequences of returning to war,” he added.

 

US ‘ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers’

US ‘ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers’
AFP
  Violence has surged in the West Bank in tandem with a war that erupted between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip nearly eight weeks ago
AFP

DUBAI: The US is preparing to impose a visa ban on Israeli settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a senior US State Department official said on Friday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when they met in Jerusalem that Washington was readying the sanctions, the source said.
He added that the visa ban could be imposed as early as next week, without disclosing the number of affected individuals.
Violence has surged in the West Bank in tandem with a war that erupted between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip nearly eight weeks ago.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank — occupied by Israel since 1967 — nearly 240 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers since Oct. 7.

Blinken, on his third trip to the region since the Gaza war began, urged Israel to prosecute settlers committing acts of violence against Palestinians.
“We’re looking to the Israeli government to take some additional steps to really stop this. And at the same time, we’re considering our own steps,” he said.
In an opinion piece for The Washington Post last month, US President Joe Biden wrote that his administration was prepared to issue visa bans against “extremists attacking civilians in the West Bank.”
A White House National Security Council spokesperson said in Washington that the US would continue to press for extending a truce in Gaza.
“We continue to work with Israel, Egypt, and Qatar on efforts to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza,” Under the truce
which lasted a week, Hamas released 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners. More humanitarian aid was also delivered into war-devastated Gaza.
But the prospects of reestablishing a truce were being stymied because “Hamas has so far failed to produce a list of hostages that would enable a further extension of the pause,” the NSC spokesperson said.
President Biden and his national security team “will continue to remain deeply engaged as we look to free the remaining hostages,” the NSC spokesperson said.

 

Reuters
  The families of the hostages Eliyahu Margalit, Maya Goren, Ronen Engel and Arye Zalmanovich had been informed of their deaths
In all, some 240 hostages were seized during the Oct. 7 attack
  • In all, some 240 hostages were seized during the Oct. 7 attack
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces identified the body of one the hostages seized by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7 and confirmed that another four had died, the military said on Friday, as fighting resumed in the Gaza Strip after a week-long pause.
Ofir Tzarfati, one of the people captured at the Nova music party in Re’im just outside Gaza, was found by Israeli forces recently and identified earlier this week by forensic officials, the military said in a statement.
In addition, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the families of the hostages Eliyahu Margalit, Maya Goren, Ronen Engel and Arye Zalmanovich had been informed of their deaths, based on “reliable intelligence.”
A group representing hostage families also said a sound engineer at the Nova festival named as Guy Illouz, who had been taken hostage, was confirmed to have died in captivity.
In all, some 240 hostages were seized during the Oct. 7 attack, in which some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed, according to Israeli authorities.
During the seven-day pause, which ended on Friday morning, authorities said 110 hostages — 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners — were released in exchange for Palestinian detainees, while the bodies of two hostages were recovered by Israeli troops.
Hamas said this week that the youngest hostage, 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, his 4-year-old brother Ariel and their mother Shira Bibas had been killed during an Israeli bombardment but the Israeli military said the information was still not verified.
Israel has responded to the Oct. 7 attack with its heaviest-ever bombardment of Gaza and with a ground invasion of the enclave that together have killed more than 14,000 people, around 40 percent of them under 18, according to Palestinian authorities.
Israeli leaders have vowed to continue the operation to return all the hostages to Israel and destroy Hamas, the Islamist movement which rules Gaza and has vowed to annihilate Israel.

Tensions high in south Lebanon in anticipation of Hezbollah’s next move

Tensions high in south Lebanon in anticipation of Hezbollah’s next move
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  UNIFIL says priority remains preventing escalation, protecting civilian lives, ensuring security of peacekeepers
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hezbollah’s next move in southern Lebanon remained a key concern on Friday as the Israeli army resumed military operations in Gaza.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said that two people were killed in the town of Hula after their house was targeted by Israel, identifying the victims as Nasifa Mazraani and her son Mohammed.

Army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun is set to leave office in 40 days amid fears of new escalations on the southern border with Israel.  

The caretaker Lebanese Cabinet is concerned that it might not be able to reach a solution for the coming vacuum in military leadership.

Defense Minister Maurice Slim explicitly rejected the extension of Aoun’s term as an exception to the rule after his meeting with Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi on Friday.

The Maronite Patriarchate and various political factions support extending Aoun’s term as a temporary measure until a new president is elected.

Slim is affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement, which rejects the extension of Aoun’s mandate.

He said: “The law does not permit the extension of the army commander’s term after reaching the retirement age.

“The exceptional cases provided for by the law do not apply to the present situation, and it’s impossible to disregard them whatever the reasons.”

Al-Rahi responded, saying that “the region is on fire, and we don’t have a president,” according to remarks cited by the Patriarchate.

Residents of border areas, who returned to their homes last week after the truce took effect, are worried that the situation might deteriorate in south Lebanon.

Many people fled to safer areas on Friday.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, around 55,000 people have been displaced from south Lebanon due to tensions there.

About 52 percent of the displaced are females.

According to local statistics, hostilities on the southern front have led to the closure of around 52 private and public schools in border villages, where 6,000 students receive their education.

Moreover, Israel’s use of phosphorus bombs burned around 460 hectares of forests and over 20,000 olive trees.

The Israeli forces announced on Friday afternoon that their defense system intercepted a “suspicious flying object that crossed the border from the direction of Lebanon.”

According to security reports, Israeli reconnaissance aircraft continued to fly in the southern skies, especially over villages and towns closer to the border.

The Israeli army carried out a sweeping operation with medium machine guns around the Israeli Al-Raheb site opposite the Lebanese town of Aita Al-Shaab.

Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, said the pillars of UN Resolution 1701, adopted 17 years ago to resolve the 2006 war between Israel and Hamas, remained valid.

Tenenti spoke as UNIFIL personnel continued carrying out their routine tasks.

He said that preventing escalation, protecting civilian lives, and ensuring the security of peacekeepers remained a priority.

Tenenti stressed that UNIFIL — led by Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro — was actively working to reduce tension and prevent the risk of broader conflict through talks with both Israel and Lebanon.

The meetings are attended by officers from the Lebanese and Israeli sides under the supervision of the UN, represented by UNIFIL.

Hezbollah opened a second front in southern Lebanon on Oct. 8 in support of the resistance in the Gaza Strip.

The move constitutes a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which prohibits the presence of any armed entity in the area except for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

MP Pierre Bou Assi from the Lebanese Forces said that Resolution 1701 was issued after all parties, including Hezbollah, approved it.

He stated that its implementation should be natural and intuitive and that adherence to it is necessary to prevent war in Lebanon.

 

Hamas says offered to hand over remains of hostage baby, family

Hamas says offered to hand over remains of hostage baby, family
AFP
  • “Throughout the night, indirect negotiations unfolded to extend the truce,” the Palestinian militant group said
  • “Hamas also offered to transfer the Bibas family’s bodies and release their father for their burial, along with two Zionist detainees”
AFP

JERUSALEM: Hamas on Friday said it had offered to hand over the bodies of a mother and her two sons — one of them a baby — in talks to extend a now-expired truce.
Shiri Bibas, her 10-month-old son Kfir and his four-year-old brother Ariel, along with their father Yarden, have become emblematic of the October 7 attacks due to the age of baby Kfir.
Earlier this week, Hamas’s armed wing announced that Shiri, Kfir and Ariel had been killed in an Israeli bombing before the now-lapsed truce went into effect — a claim Israel’s military has said it is investigating, but has yet to confirm.
Combat between Israel and Hamas resumed in the Gaza Strip Friday morning after an agreement could not be reached on prolonging the seven-day pause in fighting.
Under the terms of the temporary truce, Hamas had returned scores of Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of more than 200 Palestinian prisoners.
“Throughout the night, indirect negotiations unfolded to extend the truce,” the Palestinian militant group said in a statement Friday.
“Hamas also offered to transfer the Bibas family’s bodies and release their father for their burial, along with two Zionist detainees,” it added.
Israeli authorities “remained unresponsive,” it said.
The Israeli prime minister’s office meanwhile told AFP “Israel will not address propaganda-based reports coming from Hamas.”
As of Thursday, reports of the deaths of the three Bibas family members remained unconfirmed, according to army spokesman Daniel Hagari.
The army has previously said “Hamas is wholly responsible for the security of all hostages.”
Government spokesman Eylon Levy on Friday blamed Hamas for the collapse of the truce, accusing it of “having failed to provide a list of more hostages for release.”
He said Hamas was still holding 137 hostages taken on October 7, including the Bibas family.
The family were among the roughly 240 hostages dragged back to Gaza after militants streamed into Israel in an attack that left 1,200 people dead, most of them civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Israel’s ensuing war against the group has killed more than 15,000 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run government in Gaza.

UN chief ‘deeply regrets’ collapse of Gaza truce

UN chief ‘deeply regrets’ collapse of Gaza truce
Reuters
Reuters

GENEVA: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he regretted that military operations had resumed in Gaza after the collapse of a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas.
“I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza,” Guterres wrote on the X social media platform.
“The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian cease-fire.”

