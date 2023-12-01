You are here

  • Home
  • Security Council votes to shut down UN’s mission in Sudan

Security Council votes to shut down UN’s mission in Sudan

Update At the request of Sudanese authorities, the UN Security Council on Friday ended the world body’s political mission in Sudan. (Reuters/File Photo)
At the request of Sudanese authorities, the UN Security Council on Friday ended the world body’s political mission in Sudan. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zfjbh

Updated 17 sec ago
Follow

Security Council votes to shut down UN’s mission in Sudan

Security Council votes to shut down UN’s mission in Sudan
  • US ambassador says Washington remains concerned that a reduced international presence in Sudan will embolden perpetrators of atrocities
  • Though the UN’s Integrated Transition Assistance Mission is ending, ‘what should be clear to everyone is that the UN is not leaving Sudan,’ according to a spokesperson
Updated 17 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

NEW YORK CITY: The UN Security Council on Friday voted to end the mandate of the UN mission in Sudan. Fourteen of the council’s 15 members voted in favor of the draft resolution, while Russia abstained.

The resolution asks the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan to begin winding down its operations and transferring its duties to other UN agencies from Dec. 4. The aim is to complete the transfer by February, where feasible. The mission will then begin to close on March 1.

The Security Council vote took place against the backdrop of a significant increase in violence in Sudan. The war-ravaged nation has been contending with the profound political, security and humanitarian effects of clashes that began on April 15 in and around Khartoum between the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who also chairs the nation’s Transitional Sovereign Council, and the Rapid Support Forces, a rival paramilitary group led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.

The conflict quickly spread from Khartoum to other regions, including Darfur, White Nile, Gezira, and Kordofan states. According to the UN, more 10,000 people in Sudan have lost their lives since the conflict began, and 25 million now require humanitarian assistance to survive. More than 6 million people have been displaced by the fighting, with more a million fleeing to neighboring countries.

The relationship between the UN mission in Sudan and authorities in the country has been strained since the outbreak of the conflict. In May, Al-Burhan wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanding that Volker Perthes, at the time Guterres’ special representative to Sudan, be replaced. When the UN stood by Perthes, Al-Burhan declared him “persona non grata.” As relations continued to deteriorate, the envoy resigned from his post in September, saying it was impossible for him to carry out his work effectively from outside of Sudan.

Since then, the UN mission in the country has been under the guidance of Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the organization’s deputy special representative for Sudan and its resident and humanitarian coordinator, who is stationed in Port Sudan.

During a Security Council meeting about Sudan last month, the country’s ambassador to the UN, Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohammed, relayed his nation’s decision to call for the UN mission in Sudan to be closed down. The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said that given the current circumstances, the mission no longer aligns with the desires of the Sudanese people and their government.

Robert Wood, the alternative representative of the US for special political affairs, told the council after the Security Council vote on Friday that while his country had voted in favor of the resolution, to enable “a safe and orderly drawdown of the mission,” Washington remains concerned that a reduced international presence in Sudan “will only serve to embolden the perpetrators of atrocities, with dire consequences for civilians.”

He added: “If anything, the work of UNITAMS is all the more critical considering the ongoing open conflict, atrocities, human rights violations and abuses, calamitous humanitarian situation for tens of millions of Sudanese, and a growing risk of spillover that threatens regional security and stability.”

On Thursday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: “What is clear, and what should be clear to everyone, is that the United Nations is not leaving Sudan. We will continue all our efforts aimed at ending the war, at facilitating humanitarian assistance, and at restoring a civilian transition.

“Despite what is going on with the political mission, I think it is very important for people to remember that we have humanitarian colleagues in large numbers who remain present in Sudan, assisting people who are in dire need of humanitarian help.

“So to say that the United Nations is leaving Sudan, I think, is a misreading of the facts.”

Topics: Middle East Sudan UN UN Security Council

Related

UN Security Council due to vote to close Sudan political mission
Middle-East
UN Security Council due to vote to close Sudan political mission
UN warns no more food aid cash for Sudan refugees in Chad
World
UN warns no more food aid cash for Sudan refugees in Chad

Israel’s most wanted: the three Hamas leaders in Gaza it aims to kill

Israel’s most wanted: the three Hamas leaders in Gaza it aims to kill
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel’s most wanted: the three Hamas leaders in Gaza it aims to kill

Israel’s most wanted: the three Hamas leaders in Gaza it aims to kill
  • Two military experts said that killing Sinwar, Deif and Issa would allow Israel to claim an important symbolic victory. But achieving even that goal would be long and costly, with no guarantee of success
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has a poster hanging on a wall of his office in Tel Aviv, in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. It shows mugshots of hundreds of the Palestinian militant group’s commanders arranged in a pyramid.
At the bottom are Hamas’ junior field commanders. At the top is its high command, including Mohammed Deif, the shadowy mastermind of last month’s assault.
The poster has been re-printed many times after Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for Oct. 7: the faces of dead commanders marked with a cross.
But the three men topping Israel’s hit-list remain at large: Deif, the head of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades; his second in command, Marwan Issa; and Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
Hostilities resumed in Gaza on Friday after a seven-day truce brokered by Qatar collapsed. Reuters spoke to four sources in the region, familiar with Israeli thinking, who said that Israel’s offensive in Gaza was unlikely to stop until those three top Hamas commanders are dead or captured.
The seven-week-old military campaign has killed more than 15,000 people, according to Gaza health officials, stirring international outcry.
The 61-year-old Sinwar, as well as Deif and Issa, both 58, form a secretive three-man military council atop Hamas that planned and executed the Oct. 7 attack. Some 1,200 people were killed and around 240 taken hostage in that assault, the bloodiest in Israel’s 75-year history.
The three leaders are directing Hamas’ military operations and led negotiations for a prisoner-hostage swaps, possibly from bunkers beneath Gaza, three Hamas sources say.
Killing or capturing the three men will likely be a long and arduous task but might signal that Israel was close to shifting from all-out war to less intense counter insurgency operations, according to three of the senior regional sources. That does not mean that Israel’s fight against Hamas would stop.
Officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have said Israel’s objectives are the destruction of Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities, bringing the hostages back, and ensuring that the area around Gaza will never be threatened by a repeat of the Oct. 7 attack. To achieve those goals, eliminating the leadership of Hamas will be essential.
“They are living on borrowed time,” Gallant told a news conference last week, indicating that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad would hunt down the militant group’s leadership anywhere in the world. The Israeli government did not respond to a request for comment.
Two military experts said that killing Sinwar, Deif and Issa would allow Israel to claim an important symbolic victory. But achieving even that goal would be long and costly, with no guarantee of success.
Backed by drones and aircraft, Israeli troops have swept through less populated northern and western parts of Gaza but the hardest, and most destructive, phase of the fighting may lie ahead, military experts said.
Israeli troops have not pushed deep into Gaza City, stormed the maze of tunnels where Hamas’ command is believed to be located, or invaded the enclave’s densely populated south, they added. Some of those tunnels are believed to be around 80 meters deep, making them difficult to destroy from the air.
Michael Eisenstadt, director of the Military and Security Studies Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said it was probably unclear to all sides, including Hamas, exactly how many of its fighters had been killed.
“If (Israel) could say we’ve killed Sinwar, we’ve killed Marwan Issa, we’ve killed Mohammed Deif, that’s a very clear, symbolic and substantive achievement,” Eisenstadt said, adding that Israel faced a dilemma.
“What if they can’t get the guys? Do they keep fighting until they get them? And what if what if they just prove elusive?“
A MORE ATTAINABLE GOAL
The Israeli military says it has destroyed around 400 tunnel shafts in northern Gaza, but that is only a small part of the network Hamas has built up over the years. At least 70 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Gaza operation, and some 392 in total, including the Oct. 7 attacks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said.
A military officer, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, estimated roughly around 5,000 Hamas fighters had been killed – equivalent to roughly one fifth of its overall strength. Six battalions – numbering around 1,000 men each — had been significantly degraded, the officer said.
Osama Hamdan, a Lebanon-based Hamas leader, said the casualty figures were false and “Israeli propaganda” to cover its lack of military success.
One Hamas insider in Gaza, reached by phone, said that destroying the group as a military force would mean house to house combat and fighting in the warren of tunnels beneath the enclave, which would take a long time.
“If we talk about a year, we will be optimistic,” he said, adding that the Israeli death toll would rise.
President Joe Biden’s administration sees eliminating Hamas’ leadership as a far more attainable goal for Israel than the country’s stated objective of eliminating Hamas entirely, three US officials told Reuters.
While staunchly supportive of Israel, its closest ally in the Middle East, US officials worry that an open-ended conflict driven by Israel’s hope of destroying Hamas entirely would cause a heavy civilian death toll in Gaza and prolong the risk of a regional war.
The United States learned that lesson over years of battling Al-Qaeda, Daesh and other groups during a two-decade-long global war on terrorism.
Iran-backed militants, who blame the United States for Israel’s bombings in Gaza, are already targeting US troops in Iraq and Syria in wave after wave of attacks. One of the attacks last week injured eight US troops.

EXISTENTIAL THREAT
The shock and fear in Israel engendered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack may make it difficult to de-escalate the conflict.
Kobi Michael, a former head of the Palestinian desk at Israel’s Ministry for Strategic Affairs, which counters negative narratives about Israel overseas, said there is strong popular support for the war to continue as Hamas is perceived as part of a broad Iran-backed axis that poses a direct threat to the nation’s survival.
Capturing Sinwar would be an important victory but not necessarily the ultimate one, Michael said.
“Israeli society perceives itself under an existential threat and the options it sees before it are two only: To be or not to be,” he said.
The objective of the war remains to dismantle Hamas’ military and government capabilities, Michael said, which could involve a turbulent period in Gaza after the war. And the greater long-term challenge was to remove the popular appeal to Palestinians of Hamas’ fierce opposition to Israel using education and outreach, he said.
Israel regularly announces the deaths of senior Hamas battalion commanders. An Israeli military officer, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the IDF viewed the elimination of such combat-level commanders as essential to dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities.
FAILED ASSASINATIONS
The three Hamas leaders have all escaped numerous Israeli operations to kill them. Deif in particular lives in the shadows after escaping seven assassination attempts before 2021, which cost him an eye and left him with a serious leg injury.
An Israeli air strike in 2014 killed his wife, his three-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son.
Speculation by Israeli and Palestinian sources is that the three men are hiding in the tunnels under the enclave but five sources close to their thinking say they could be anywhere within Gaza.
Sinwar, who unlike the elusive Deif and Issa has often appeared in the past at public rallies, is no longer using any electronic devices for fear the Israelis could track the signal, Hamas sources said.
Issa, known as the ‘Shadow Man’, is perhaps the least well known of the three but has been involved in many of Hamas’ major decisions of recent years, and would replace either of the two other men if they are killed or captured, Hamas sources said.
All three men were born into refugee families that had fled or been expelled in 1948 from areas in the newly created Israeli state.
And all three men have spent years in Israeli prisons. Sinwar served 22 years after being jailed in 1988 for the abduction and killing of two Israeli soldiers and the murder of four Palestinian collaborators.
He was the most senior of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners that Israel freed in 2011 in exchange for one of its soldiers, Gilad Shalit, captured by Hamas in a cross-border raid five years earlier.
Like Deif, Issa’s facial features were unknown to the public until 2011 when he appeared in a group photo taken during the Shalit prisoner’s exchange, which he helped to organize.
Gerhard Conrad, a German Intelligence Agency mediator (BND) from 2009 to 2011, was among the few to have met Issa while negotiating Shalit’s prisoner swap.
“He was very meticulous and careful analyst: that’s my impression of him. He knew the files by heart,” Conrad told Al Jazeera television.
Israel has killed Hamas’ leaders in the past, including the group’s founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and its former leader Abdel-Aziz Al-Rantisi, assassinated in a 2004 air strike. New commanders rose to fill their ranks.
“Israel has killed Sheikh Yassin, Rantissi and others but Hamas is not over,” said Hamdan, the Lebanon-based member of the group’s politburo. “Anything might happen in this battle.”  

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel US

Related

Inaction on Gaza amounts to ‘approval’ of killing children: UNICEF
Middle-East
Inaction on Gaza amounts to ‘approval’ of killing children: UNICEF
Special Renewed Gaza combat thrusts Palestinians between mortal danger and mass displacement
Middle-East
Renewed Gaza combat thrusts Palestinians between mortal danger and mass displacement

Senior UK officials discuss Gaza crisis on sidelines of COP28 in Dubai

Senior UK officials discuss Gaza crisis on sidelines of COP28 in Dubai
Updated 02 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Senior UK officials discuss Gaza crisis on sidelines of COP28 in Dubai

Senior UK officials discuss Gaza crisis on sidelines of COP28 in Dubai
Updated 02 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, Downing Street announced.

He thanked the emir for Qatar’s important role in facilitating the humanitarian pause in Gaza, which saw the release of dozens of hostages and the vital passage of further aid.

The leaders deeply regretted the collapse of the pause and reiterated the importance of ongoing efforts to secure the release of all hostages and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those in need in Gaza. 

In the long term, the prime minister said “we must work toward a two-state solution which guarantees the security and prosperity of both Israelis and Palestinians.” 

He reiterated that Hamas had demonstrated that it could not be a partner for peace and could have no future in Gaza.

Sunak also met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, where he reassured him that the UK continues to press Israel on the need to adhere to international humanitarian law and contain settler violence in the West Bank. 

“The prime minister recognized the vital role Jordan has played in addressing the crisis in Gaza and the generosity they have shown in providing significant humanitarian support to Palestinian civilians, including the provision of military field hospitals,” his office said in a separate statement.

Sunak reiterated the UK’s commitment to working toward a lasting resolution to the conflict which delivers dignity, peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians. 

The leaders also confirmed the continued importance of close UK-Jordan cooperation, including on trade, defense and clean technology.

During talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Sunak reiterated the UK’s support for the humanitarian response in Gaza, with planeloads of UK aid, including warehouse facilities and forklift trucks, sent to Egypt to preposition on the border with Gaza. 

He thanked El-Sisi for Egypt’s continued efforts to get much-needed aid into Gaza and secure the release of hostages, as well as their support for the evacuation of British nationals from Gaza.

He said the UK stands ready to provide further support, recognizing that there must be no forcible displacement from Gaza and that aid must be able to reach people across the Gaza Strip. 

Sunak and Israel’s President Isaac Herzog also discussed the conflict with Hamas and the end of the humanitarian pause in Gaza earlier on Friday.

The premier “once again emphasised the need to take all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties and significantly increase the flow of aid to Gaza,” Downing Street said.

Meanwhile, King Charles III, who is also attending COP28, met with Sheikh Tamim on the sidelines of the annual summit to discuss “the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and peoples, as well as the means to enhance them,” the Qatar News Agency reported.

The meeting also dealt with exchanging views on the most prominent issues on the summit’s agenda, in addition to a number of developments of joint interest.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron held talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as ways to reduce escalation and bring about a cease-fire.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed stressed that his country, along with its mediation partners, is committed to continuing efforts to return to calm, stressing that the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip after the end of the truce complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave.

He expressed Qatar’s firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians, and that killing innocent people, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment are unacceptable, under any circumstance.

He also stressed the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors to ensure that relief and aid reach the Palestinian brothers stranded under bombardment. 

Topics: United Kingdom COP28 rishi sunak Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani King Charles III King Abdullah II Jordan Egypt Gaza Britain Abdel Fattah El-Sisi David Cameron War on Gaza Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Palestine Israel Hamas

Related

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, King Charles III open COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum
Corporate News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, King Charles III open COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum
Emmanuel Macron joins global leaders in unveiling ambitious climate strategies at COP28 
Business & Economy
Emmanuel Macron joins global leaders in unveiling ambitious climate strategies at COP28 

Israel launches air attack on vicinity of Damascus -Syrian state media

Israel launches air attack on vicinity of Damascus -Syrian state media
Updated 02 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel launches air attack on vicinity of Damascus -Syrian state media

Israel launches air attack on vicinity of Damascus -Syrian state media
Updated 02 December 2023
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Israel launched an air attack on the vicinity of Damascus late on Friday, Syrian state media reported.

 

Topics: Israel Syria Palestine Gaza

Related

Police stand guard in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
World
Protester in Atlanta sets self on fire outside Israeli consulate
Israeli military issues Gaza evacuation zone map
Middle-East
Israeli military issues Gaza evacuation zone map

Inaction on Gaza amounts to ‘approval’ of killing children: UNICEF

Inaction on Gaza amounts to ‘approval’ of killing children: UNICEF
Updated 02 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Inaction on Gaza amounts to ‘approval’ of killing children: UNICEF

Inaction on Gaza amounts to ‘approval’ of killing children: UNICEF
  • Israeli warplanes resumed bombing Gaza, sending Palestinian civilians fleeing for shelter, after a week-old truce ran out with no deal to extend it
Updated 02 December 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: UNICEF has appealed for a lasting ceasefire to be implemented in Gaza, describing inaction as “an approval of the killing of children” after a week-old truce between Israel and Hamas collapsed.
“A lasting ceasefire must be implemented,” James Elder, spokesperson for UNICEF, told reporters via video link from Gaza.
“Inaction at its core is an approval of the killing of children.”
The UN described the hostilities as “catastrophic” and urged parties to bring about a lasting ceasefire.
Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office in Geneva, said the resumption of hostilities meant “hell on Earth has returned to Gaza.”
Israeli warplanes resumed bombing Gaza, sending Palestinian civilians fleeing for shelter, after a week-old truce ran out with no deal to extend it.
“The resumption of hostilities in Gaza is catastrophic,” said Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
“I urge all parties and states with influence over them to redouble efforts, immediately, to ensure a ceasefire – on humanitarian and human rights grounds.”
In a post on X social media platform, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he regretted the resumption of hostilities and hoped a new pause could be established.
“The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire,” he said.
Laerke said that the week-long truce had seen significantly larger humanitarian convoys entering densely populated Gaza, even reaching north of Wadi Gaza, which prior to the pause had received almost no supplies.
“With the resumption of war, we fear that the continuation of this (aid) is now in doubt,” he said.
“The Rafah crossing is closed as of now. We need a resumption of a humanitarian pause, not a return to war.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel US

Related

UN chief ‘deeply regrets’ collapse of Gaza truce
Middle-East
UN chief ‘deeply regrets’ collapse of Gaza truce
Truce breakdown brings ‘nightmare’ back to Gaza Strip, says ICRC chief
Middle-East
Truce breakdown brings ‘nightmare’ back to Gaza Strip, says ICRC chief

11 civilians dead in eastern Iraq attack blamed on Daesh

11 civilians dead in eastern Iraq attack blamed on Daesh
Updated 02 December 2023
AFP
Follow

11 civilians dead in eastern Iraq attack blamed on Daesh

11 civilians dead in eastern Iraq attack blamed on Daesh
  • About 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq as part of international efforts to prevent a resurgence of Daesh
Updated 02 December 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: A blast and gunfire killed at least 11 civilians in eastern Iraq, two security officials said on Friday, an attack that the provincial governor blamed on Daesh extremists.
The violence in Diyala province occurred on Thursday evening.
It targeted a minibus returning the civilians from an electoral meeting organized by a candidate from their tribe, said an Interior Ministry official.
Muthana Al-Tamimi, the governor of Diyala, which is just outside Baghdad, denounced “a cowardly operation” by Daesh.
On his Facebook page, he called on the security forces to “intensify vigilance against dormant cells” of the extremists.
IS did not immediately claim the attack in Diyala, an area where its cells remain active.

BACKGROUND

Muthana Al-Tamimi, the governor of Diyala, which is just outside Baghdad, denounced ‘a cowardly operation’ by Daesh.

After rapidly taking over large swaths of territory in Iraq and neighboring Syria, Daesh saw its brutal “caliphate,” self-proclaimed in 2014, collapse under successive offensives in both countries.
Iraqi authorities declared “victory” over the extremist group at the end of 2017, but jihadist cells continue to sporadically launch attacks, particularly on military and police personnel in remote areas of central and northern Iraq.
In the Diyala unrest, at least “11 people were killed and 17 wounded in an attack carried out by an explosive device then gunfire targeting the gathering” provoked by the initial blast in Al-Omraniya village, said a second security source in Baghdad.
The Interior Ministry source said the minibus was targeted “by two homemade bombs on its return from an electoral meeting.”
Sniper fire followed, according to this source, who gave a toll of 12 civilians dead and 13 wounded.
The attack came ahead of the election on Dec. 18 of provincial councils, which in turn elect the governors.
Iraq is trying to move past four decades of war and unrest, including the overthrow 20 years ago of the dictator Saddam Hussein in a US-led invasion.
About 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq as part of international efforts to prevent a resurgence of IS.
A UN report published in July said Daesh has “between 5,000 and 7,000 members across Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, most of whom are fighters.”

 

Topics: Iraq Daesh

Related

Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes
Middle-East
Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes
US forces attacked 4 times in Iraq, Syria within hours
Middle-East
US forces attacked 4 times in Iraq, Syria within hours

Latest updates

Mitrovic: I don’t think I’ve played a better derby
Mitrovic: I don’t think I’ve played a better derby
Israel’s most wanted: the three Hamas leaders in Gaza it aims to kill
Israel’s most wanted: the three Hamas leaders in Gaza it aims to kill
Senior UK officials discuss Gaza crisis on sidelines of COP28 in Dubai
Senior UK officials discuss Gaza crisis on sidelines of COP28 in Dubai
Israeli air strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian defense ministry
Israeli air strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian defense ministry
Protester in Atlanta sets self on fire outside Israeli consulate
Police stand guard in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.