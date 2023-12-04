You are here

COP28
COP28

Saudi Arabia to plant 200m mangrove trees by 2030

Saudi Arabia to plant 200m mangrove trees by 2030
Updated 37 sec ago
Ranvir Nayar
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Saudi Arabia to plant 200m mangrove trees by 2030

Saudi Arabia to plant 200m mangrove trees by 2030
Updated 37 sec ago
Ranvir Nayar MANAL AL-BARAKATI
DUBAI: Recognizing mangroves as an essential barrier to protect biodiversity in the coastal areas and prevent erosion, the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification is implementing an ambitious project to plant over 200 million mangrove trees, said the CEO of the government organization mandated to protect and restore green cover all over Saudi Arabia. 

Speaking to Arab News during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum held at Expo City on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abdul Qadir said that mangroves were distributed widely in the Gulf region and also in the Red Sea areas of Saudi Arabia and that a massive effort was underway to not only preserve the existing mangroves, but also restore others.
“There is a big effort from society, from the government, from companies to blend it, to do the plantation project in the mangrove and that is started more than 30 years ago,” he explained.
Qadir added: “Nowadays we have big projects in mangrove restoration, mangrove protection and mangrove plantation, and we have it in the Red Sea. We have it in the Gulf. Now we have almost more than 10 million mangrove trees already planted.”
He went to say that his organization was in the process of making national parks in the mangrove areas in order to enhance ecotourism in the Kingdom and also provide income for the local society around the mangrove areas. 

Qadir emphasized that the country was taking care to use only native species not only in mangroves, but also in other reafforestation efforts.
“This is very important for us and this is also very important factor for survival of mangrove and being tried in many locations around the world to try different species in different location and the the result was not that successful. But as we are only using native species, we have very successful in mangrove growth in these locations,’’ he informed. 

Rangeland restoration is another key initiative of NCVCDCR, Qadir said, adding that as over 70 percent of the Kingdom areas were already considered rangeland and his organization already had programs to first of all protect these important areas.
‘‘We also have a program to strengthen the protection of these rangeland areas and to convert grazing from unorganized to organized. We will start off the first stage of that in 8 million hectares that are the first phase of organizing the grazing,’’ he said. 

As part of this project, the Kingdom has just finished a study to plant 10 billion trees and the implementation plan for this has already been finalized, the official explained. 

The other area of intervention for the organization lies in the oases, especially agricultural oases that are very important economically. The official said that they were protected by proper regulation. He added that there was a project to protect at least 100 non-agriculture oases.  

Topics: COP28

Saudi Green Initiative forum showcases Saudi Arabia on the road to net zero

Saudi Green Initiative forum showcases Saudi Arabia on the road to net zero
Updated 17 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Saudi Green Initiative forum showcases Saudi Arabia on the road to net zero

Saudi Green Initiative forum showcases Saudi Arabia on the road to net zero
Updated 17 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has quadrupled its renewable connected capacity in the last two years as part of its acceleration toward reaching net zero by 2060, according to the minister of energy. 

During the inauguration of the third edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, held on the sidelines of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman highlighted that the Kingdom witnessed a surge in renewable energy from 700 megawatts of capacity to 2 GW in the past two years, with more than 8 GW of renewables under construction and around 13 GW in various development stages.

According to the minister, the region is on track to achieving its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 278 million tons per annum by 2030, with a plan to tender an additional 20 GW by 2024.

The minister said: “Today in the UAE, in tandem with the COP28, we show our concrete action in progress toward this ambitious on renewable.”

He added: “Our actions are examples of solutions or technologies which are consistent with the Paris Agreement and its bottom-up approach. We will be working together to develop technology-based initiatives to advance the implementation of effective climate action on advancing international collaboration.” 

In its attempts to encourage international cooperation in emission reduction, the minister highlighted the economic corridor connecting India, the US, and Europe, deeming it a “key enabler” for energy exports. 

The corridor will include electricity transmission lines and hydrogen pipelines, supplying clean energy at scale reliably and affordably, as outlined by Prince Abdulaziz. 

Speaking on a panel during the SGI Forum, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, further addressed the implications of the economic corridor, saying: “When we have a corridor from India, through Saudi all the way to Europe, one of the things that we get to have in the corridor, in addition to the railways and the communication lines is green hydrogen and renewable energy.”

The role of funding within the energy transition was further underscored by Khalid Al-Falih, the Kingdom’s minister of investment, who noted that the intersection of environmental and economic sustainability succeeds through strategic investments.

The Saudi government consistently ranks among the top three in every metric that promotes the highest levels of efficiency and minimal emissions for both industries and consumers, emphasizing that investment and consumerism are not independent of the ongoing green efforts, adding that the Ministry of Energy is “keeping Aramco on its trajectory of being the world’s lowest emitting oil company.”

“My key point about sustainability is economic sustainability, and that’s where I think investment comes in ... the future is about responsible climate action in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We have global policies, and we’re at COP. This is where global policies are being written and architected,” Al-Falih said.

Saudi Arabia’s growth toward net zero emissions is not linear, the Minister of State and Saudi Climate Envoy, Adel Al-Jubeir, said during his address at the forum, adding that it entails the intersection of varying means of accelerated climate goals.

The minister added that the region has launched more than 80 programs and committed almost $200 billion to climate initiatives while still exploring new areas of development.

He said: “I would say that the approach that we have used in Saudi Arabia is a ‘whole of government, all of society’ approach. We don’t believe that you can segment different areas. We have to work, so to speak, on all cylinders.

"I believe our approach has to be comprehensive, not just in specific areas, there is room for reducing waste, there is room for increasing efficiencies there is room for planting trees. There is room for combating desertification, there is room for combating plastics, there is room for carbon capture and sequestration.”

Emphasizing this notion in his address, the minister of energy outlined that this year, the Kingdom is commissioning four “highly efficient” gas-fired power plants with a total capacity of 5.6 GW that simultaneously have carbon capture readiness while also building additional gas powerplants with a capacity of approximately 8.4 GW.

It also intends to become a “hub” for “clean green hydrogen” with the launch of the $8.4 billion green hydrogen plant in NEOM, poised to claim the title of the world’s largest facility of its kind. 

Several bilateral agreements have been signed with international counterparts throughout 2023, aiming to produce and export clean, environmentally safe hydrogen, the minister noted.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the forum, the CEO of NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., David Edmondson, said: “It’s a pretty exciting time. It ties in perfectly with what the region are trying to do with Vision 2030. I mean, the Kingdom has aspirations to export 4 million tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030. When our plant comes on stream in 2026, we’ll be exporting about 250,000 tonnes. So it’s a step in the right direction.”

The comprehensive strategy implemented since the inception of SGI has resulted in the planting of 43.9 million trees and shrubs, along with the rehabilitation of over 94,000 hectares of degraded land across the Kingdom, contributing to the target of growing 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia over the coming decades, the CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, Khaled Abdullah Al-Abdul Qadir, told Arab News on the sidelines of the forum.

According to the CEO, over 40 initiatives are already underway, directly supporting progress toward the interim target of planting  of over 600 million trees and rehabilitating 8 million hectares of land by 2030.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the forum, the Kingdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, said that these fulfilled benchmarks and ongoing initiatives are indicative of Saudi Arabia setting an example for the world of how many undertakings can be achieved at once.

He said: “We are a great believer of transition and we put our beliefs into action. We really have great also at teams that are working. Young Saudis very excited to find the right way to help. And I think it’s great to celebrate also the results but also be mindful of the responsibility that we have. So I’m really happy that we are able to see great results, some of which can be scalable ideas which will not only help Saudi, but I think it would be also helping the global community in general.”

Topics: COP28 Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Saudi tourism projects supporting growth of surrounding areas: Al-Khateeb

Saudi tourism projects supporting growth of surrounding areas: Al-Khateeb
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi tourism projects supporting growth of surrounding areas: Al-Khateeb

Saudi tourism projects supporting growth of surrounding areas: Al-Khateeb
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The ongoing tourism projects in Saudi Arabia which includes the $500-billion megacity NEOM are supporting the growth of surrounding villages, both socially and economically, according to the Kingdom’s tourism minister. 

Speaking during a panel at the Saudi Green Initiative forum held on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai on Monday, Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that all the upcoming tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia are being built with sustainability factor at the core. 

“If we go to all the villages around the Tabuk region, they were all benefitted by the development in NEOM. They found jobs, they sell products, they are getting trained, and all these projects are investing in these small villages and towns,” said Al-Khateeb. 

He added: “We are investing $800 billion in the next 10 years to build new destinations; NEOM, Red Sea, Asir, Diriyah etc. These new destinations are really putting the environment and climate at the top of their agenda.”

Al-Khateeb also noted that these tourism projects in Saudi Arabia are using environmentally friendly materials for their construction, and asserted that the Kingdom always gives priority to economic and environmental sustainability. 

“We are putting everything to make sure that the climate, nature and environment are protected,” added the minister. 

He further noted that tourism will contribute to almost 10 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by the end of this decade, as outlined in Vision 2030. 

“Saudi Arabia wants to unlock the travel and tourism sector, that represents just 3 percent of the GDP in 2019. By the end of this year, tourism’s contribution to the GDP will reach 7 percent, and we are hitting 10 percent by 2030 or maybe even higher,” added Al-Khateeb. 

The tourism minister added that Saudi Arabia is expected to welcome 26 million international visitors in 2023, compared to 10 million in 2019. 

He added that Expo 2030 will increase the number of foreign visitors to the Kingdom, and the government is doing everything to conduct the event in a seamless manner. 

“We are getting ourselves ready with the Riyadh Airport, which is huge with a 120 million passenger capacity. We are expanding hotel rooms. Riyadh will add about 100,000 key rooms in the next 10 years, in addition to the 250,000 key rooms we have today,” said Al-Khateeb. 

He concluded: “We will have 40 million visitors targeted to expo, and the majority of them will come from outside. Therefore, 2030 will be an exceptional year, and it will really celebrate the end of the first Vision — the Vision 2030.” 

Topics: COP28 SGI

Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone ink aviation regulatory agreement at ICAN 2023 

Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone ink aviation regulatory agreement at ICAN 2023 
Updated 32 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone ink aviation regulatory agreement at ICAN 2023 

Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone ink aviation regulatory agreement at ICAN 2023 
Updated 32 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Air transport services linking Saudi Arabia and Sierra Leone are set to strengthen following the signing of a deal aimed at establishing regulatory frameworks between the two nations.   

The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser and Alhaji Fanday Turay, Sierra Leone’s minister of transport and aviation, on the sidelines of the 15th International Conference on Air Services Negotiations in Riyadh.    

This move aligns with the principles of the Chicago Convention on international civil aviation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.    

The bilateral agreement between the two nations complements the International Civil Aviation Agreement, known as the Chicago Convention, signed in 1944. The treaty regulates international civil aviation, ensuring fair and equal opportunities for all parties involved.  

The deal seeks to keep pace with the developments in bilateral regulation, including the organization of granting air transport rights and the application of internationally recognized standards for the designation and licensing of airlines. Moreover, it aims to enhance rules and standards for aviation safety, civil aviation security, and fair competition.  

It also serves the common economic interests of national carriers, promoting their effective and continuous participation in serving their transport markets through the application of modern market entry patterns and comprehensive management of all forms of air transport. 

The agreement is part of the strategic objectives of the Saudi civil aviation sector aimed at building international partnerships and signing new bilateral agreements that will support the ambitious goals of the country’s strategy to enhance its global air connectivity to 250 destinations.  

Posting a comment on the X platform following the signing of the deal, Turay said that that the agreement with Saudi Arabia “will provide great opportunity and open more doors in the Sierra Leonean aviation sector as envisioned by President Julius Maada Bio.”   

Topics: Sierra Leone 15th International Conference on Air Services Negotiations

COP28: UN climate event mobilizes over $57bn in first four days

COP28: UN climate event mobilizes over $57bn in first four days
Updated 04 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

COP28: UN climate event mobilizes over $57bn in first four days

COP28: UN climate event mobilizes over $57bn in first four days
Updated 04 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The UN’s climate action summit has mobilized over $57 billion from various sectors in just four days of the event, with financial pledges and commitments covering finance, health, food, nature and energy.

On climate finance, the UAE announced on opening day a $30 billion catalytic fund, ALTÉRRA, with an emphasis on unlocking private finance across the Global South.

The COP28 host-country also partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to contribute $200 million for ‘Food Systems, Agriculture Innovation and Climate Action,’ focused on agricultural research, scaling agricultural innovations and funding technical assistance.

It also announced a $150 million pledge for water security.

The World Bank meanwhile announced an increase of $9 billion annually to finance climate-related projects.

In a historic move, the Climate Loss and Damage fund was finally operationalized with about $750 million pledged in the first 48 hours of COP28 to help vulnerable nations cope with the impacts of climate change.

In addition, $3.5 billion has been announced to replenish the Green Climate Fund; $2.7 billion was pledged for health; $2.6 billion for food systems transformation; $2.6 billion to protect nature; $467 million for urban climate action and $1.2 billion has been committed for relief, recovery and peace.

On energy, $2.5 billion was mobilized for renewables and $1.2 billion for methane emission reduction. In addition, $568 million was pledged to drive investments in clean energy manufacturing.

Meanwhile, eight new declarations have been announced that will help transform every major system of the global economy including food systems, health and renewable energy.

Topics: COP28 climate change Dubai UAE

Saudi Arabia's real estate supply reservations more than double

Saudi Arabia’s real estate supply reservations more than double
Updated 40 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s real estate supply reservations more than double

Saudi Arabia’s real estate supply reservations more than double
Updated 40 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Citizens in Saudi Arabia are gaining greater access to residential units as the real estate supply reservations surged 110 percent year on year in November to reach 12,503, according to new figures.     

The Kingdom’s National Housing Co. announced that residential units were sold at competitive prices starting from SR250,000 ($66,649) compared to the previous year’s rates, in which the lowest contract amounted to SR321,000 per residential unit, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This falls in line with the Gulf country’s plans and strategies to launch several extensive residential projects in order to achieve a balance between population growth and rapid urban expansion.    

This also comes as the rise in population density has led to increased demand for housing, meaning the Kingdom is working to boost the real estate supply to meet this need, aligning with a sustainable urban approach. 

This rapid increase in reservations is mainly attributed to launch of a number of residential projects in various regions, the most prominent of which is the inauguration of the Al-Fursan Suburb in Riyadh which aims to provide the largest real estate supply with a high level of quality and luxury. 

Other projects include the Sadayem Suburb which was launched in Jeddah along with many housing schemes in distinctive locations within the main cities. 

In fact, the number of residential projects reached 46 during 2023, thereby cementing Saudi Arabia’s innovative model for real estate development. 

National Housing Co. is the leader and enabler of the real estate development sector and the largest major developer of suburbs and residential communities in the Kingdom characterized by quality of life. 

The company pumps more than 300,000 housing units into eight suburbs and six residential communities on an area of ​​​​more than 120 million sq. meters, accommodating more than 1 million citizens. 

It seeks to find solutions to secure supply chains with high quality and more sustainable construction materials, as part of the company’s keenness to increase the real estate supply with residential options according to international standards. 

All the firm’s efforts are directed to achieving the goals of the housing program by raising the percentage of residential ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030. 

Topics: Saudi National Housing Co. (NHC) real estate

