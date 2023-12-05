You are here

PIF spearheads energy transition with $8.5bn green bond proceeds in 12 months: Moody's

PIF spearheads energy transition with $8.5bn green bond proceeds in 12 months: Moody’s
Moody’s added that the funds raised by the PIF will be allocated to initiatives in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean transportation. Shutterstock.
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News
PIF spearheads energy transition with $8.5bn green bond proceeds in 12 months: Moody’s

PIF spearheads energy transition with $8.5bn green bond proceeds in 12 months: Moody’s
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is spearheading sustainable efforts in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, as it raised a total of $8.5 billion in green bond proceeds in the last 12 months, according to Moody’s Investors Service.  

In its latest report, the credit rating agency noted that the green bond issuance from the Public Investment Fund in the last 12 months is more than half the $16.2 billion of green issuance proceeds raised by rated Gulf Cooperation Council companies since 2020.  

Moody’s added that the funds raised by the PIF will be allocated to initiatives in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean transportation.  

GCC-based companies improve reporting on environmental issues 

According to the report, GCC-based companies have improved their reporting on environment-related issues, primarily driven by increased requests from stakeholders for such disclosures, evolving climate-related reporting standards and the implementation of sustainability strategies by governments.  

“Since 2019, the number of companies publishing sustainability-minded reports has almost doubled. However, the level of disclosure varies significantly from one company to another, illustrating a lack of uniformity in reporting practices in the region, which is also the case in many other parts of the world,’’ said Julien Haddad, vice president and senior analyst at Moody’s.  

The report noted that around 50 percent of GCC-based rated issuers disclose scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions. Out of these, almost half have established scope 1 emission targets, and nearly 40 percent have set scope 2 targets.  

Scope 1 emissions are “direct emissions” from sources that are owned or controlled by the company, while scope 2 denotes emissions released into the atmosphere from the use of purchased energy.  

Scope 2 emissions are also known as indirect emissions as the actual emissions are generated at another facility such as a power station. 

Moody’s further noted that around 40 percent of issuers disclose their carbon emission intensities, which allows comparability of carbon footprints among peers, and more than half of these have set carbon intensity targets.  

The report, however, added that only 35 percent of issuers have established net zero targets, and in the vast majority of cases, these targets do not include scope 3, which forms the bulk of the greenhouse gas emissions.  

Scope 3 emissions include all indirect emissions that occur across the value chain and are outside of the organization’s direct control, which includes transportation of purchased fuel, commutation of employees working in the company, etc.  

Similarly, several utility and oil and gas firms in the GCC have set long-term scope 1 and 2 targets, but they have not set scope 3 emission goals.  

“Utilities and integrated oil and gas companies are high contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in the GCC, reflecting the scale of their activities,” said Moody’s in the report.  

It added: “National oil companies are also likely to increase production to meet rising demand while investing in renewables to reduce carbon transition risk and support government emission reduction goals.” 

On a positive note, Moody’s said that oil and gas companies in the region are looking at a wide range of options to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, which includes carbon capture storage and the production of hydrogen.  

“However, the economic feasibility of these initiatives is unclear given the early-stage nature of these technologies and hurdles in large-scale deployment,” Moody’s added.  

Moody’s also lauded Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, for its sustainability efforts.  

Aramco has set an ambitious target to reach net zero emissions, both scope 1 and 2, across their wholly owned operated assets by 2050, 10 years ahead of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to net zero. The company has also set an interim target to reduce its upstream carbon intensity by 15 percent by 2035.  

Similarly, QatarEnergy is also aiming to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations which includes scope 1 and 2 emissions by 35 percent across its liquefied natural gas facilities and by 25 percent across its upstream facilities by 2035.  

Saudi Arabia leading sustainable journey in the region 

In its report, Moody’s said that Saudi Arabia has established one of the most accelerated timelines in the region to ensure sustainability, as it plans to generate 50 percent of its energy from clean sources by 2030.  

Saudi Arabia’s Renewable Energy Project Development Office has outlined plans to build around 59 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Repdo will spearhead the development of 30 percent of the total capacity through competitive bidding, while PIF will oversee the development of the remaining 70 percent.  

Talking about the role of Saudi Electricity Co., Moody’s said: “SEC is focused on transitioning toward a clean energy mix including the full displacement of liquid fuel by 2030. As the sole transmitter and distributor of electricity in Saudi Arabia, it has allocated substantial capital investment to upgrade the grid’s infrastructure.”  

The report added that SEC has started the rollout of 25 new renewable interconnection projects and is targeting to reach a 100 percent completion rate by 2030.  

Saudi Arabia's GDP set for 4.6% growth in 2024: Moody's
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's GDP set for 4.6% growth in 2024: Moody's

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi SMEs see $270m boost from government-backed fund

Saudi SMEs see $270m boost from government-backed fund
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

More than SR1 billion ($270 million) has been allocated to small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia since 2017 by a government-backed platform known as Forsa.

The Human Resources Development Fund announced in a statement that the platform, part of the “Nine Tenths” program, has witnessed significant growth, with approximately SR500 million being allocated in the year 2023 alone.

Forsa serves as a link between suppliers and buyers, enabling registered entities to electronically review and submit price quotations for government and private sector procurement, according to the statement.

Additionally, it empowers them to issue requests for quotations among themselves. The platform encompasses more than 27 sectors and benefits over 500 major entities.

The platform’s primary goal is to foster and empower businesses by enhancing governance and transparency in submitted bids, supporting local content, and facilitating electronic connections to streamline procurement processes. 

It aims to provide ease of control and access to reports and information through an integrated dashboard.

The Nine Tenths program offers a range of innovative benefits, including the Forsa, Bahr, Zaad, and Tajer platforms. 

These services aim to empower businesses and transform the work culture of individuals and communities by encouraging and supporting entrepreneurship and SMEs. 

The program seeks to enable individuals and entities to create new opportunities and jobs through innovative means.

Initiated in August 2016, the Nine Tenths program is one of the initiatives launched by the HRDF in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

It strives to create and enhance a conducive working environment for small and medium-sized enterprises, turning them into job-producing institutions and fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The HRDF aims to support the rehabilitation and employment of the national workforce in the private and non-profit sectors by providing subsidies for workforce qualification, training, and employment.

It also participates in the costs of qualifying and training the national workforce for jobs in the private and non-profit sectors, as well as supporting the financing of field programs, plans, and studies aimed at recruiting Saudis and replacing expatriate workers.

Iberdrola and Masdar to invest $16bn in green energy 

Iberdrola and Masdar to invest $16bn in green energy 
Updated 16 min 1 sec ago
REUTERS 
Iberdrola and Masdar to invest $16bn in green energy 

Iberdrola and Masdar to invest $16bn in green energy 
Updated 16 min 1 sec ago
REUTERS 

MADRID: Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola and UAE clean energy developer Masdar have formed a €15 billion ($16.2 billion) alliance to invest in offshore wind and green hydrogen in countries including Germany, Britain and the US. 

The agreement announced on Tuesday follows a pledge by 118 countries at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade as they seek to wean themselves off fossil fuels. 

“Reaching this goal will require immediate action from these governments and the private sector,” said Iberdrola Executive Chairman Ignacio Galan. 

The first step of the partnership will be for Masdar to take a stake of up to 49 percent in Iberdrola’s 1.4 gigawatt offshore wind project off Britain’s eastern coast, known as East Anglia 3, the Spanish company said. 

“With an abundance of wind resources, the UK and Europe are prime markets for Masdar,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi. 

The two companies have previously teamed up to develop an offshore wind farm in German waters in the Baltic Sea and announced separate multibillion-euro investment plans in Britain, the world’s second-largest offshore wind market behind China. 

Last week Masdar and Germany’s RWE said they would co-develop a 3 GW wind project off the coast of Britain. Masdar’s 49 percent stake in the project is part of its roughly €13 billion investment in the country’s renewables sector, it said. 

Iberdrola has pledged to invest nearly €14 billion in Britain through 2028 in grids and renewable projects and is also planning a bid for the British power distribution network Electricity North West. 

UAE's Masdar and Emirates Steel Arkan partner to decarbonize hard-to-abate steel sector
Business & Economy
UAE's Masdar and Emirates Steel Arkan partner to decarbonize hard-to-abate steel sector

COP28: CEOs of oil majors want a ‘fair transition’ to clean energy

COP28: CEOs of oil majors want a ‘fair transition’ to clean energy
Updated 52 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
COP28: CEOs of oil majors want a ‘fair transition’ to clean energy

COP28: CEOs of oil majors want a ‘fair transition’ to clean energy
Updated 52 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Countries at the COP28 climate conference are considering calling for a formal phase-out of fossil fuels as part of the UN summit’s final deal to fight global warming, according to a draft negotiating text seen on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Research published on Tuesday showed global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are set to hit a record high this year, exacerbating climate change and fueling more destructive extreme weather.

The draft of what could be the final agreement from COP28, published by the UN climate body, kicks off negotiations around what is considered the summit’s defining issue: whether countries will agree to eventually end the use of fossil fuels, or fight to preserve a role for them.

On the COP28 main stage, the CEOs of several major energy firms argued in favor of oil and gas, and sought to highlight their climate-friendly credentials such as cutting the greenhouse gas methane.

“We are big guys and we can do big things. We can deliver results and we will have to report them very soon,” said Jean Paul Prates, CEO of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras. “The energy transition will only be valid if it’s a fair transition,” he added.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said a transition away from oil and gas would take a long time “so we need absolutely to produce oil and gas in a different way by slashing down emissions. And we can do it, we have the technology.”

“Of course it has a cost,” he said, “but it’s part of our license to operate, I would say, for the future.”

However, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister told Bloomberg on Monday that he “absolutely” rejected calls for a phase-down.

COP28: Saudi Arabia's Red Sea economy shifts to regeneration
Business & Economy
COP28: Saudi Arabia's Red Sea economy shifts to regeneration

UAE’s ADQ announces co-investment platform with Kazakhstan’s QIC 

UAE’s ADQ announces co-investment platform with Kazakhstan’s QIC 
Updated 05 December 2023
Arab News
UAE’s ADQ announces co-investment platform with Kazakhstan’s QIC 

UAE’s ADQ announces co-investment platform with Kazakhstan’s QIC 
Updated 05 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s investment company ADQ announced a co-investment platform cooperation with Qazaqstan Investment Corp. in an effort to double down on high growth markets.  

The new venture focuses on sectors with significant growth potential, including food and agriculture, mobility and healthcare as well as energy transformation and clean technology, financial services technology and education technology.  

This collaborative platform is designed to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities not only in Kazakhstan but also across Central Asia and the Caucasus region.   

“The co-investment platform underlines ADQ’s commitment to developing partnerships in key markets that complement our investment strategy, which allows other nations to benefit from the considerable, diverse expertise our portfolio encapsulates,” said Mohamed Al-Suwaidi, managing director and CEO of ADQ.  

Both ADQ and QIC have committed to providing equal financial and operational support for each investment under this partnership.  

“We are confident that our collaboration will bring forward notable investments that will unlock tangible value and contribute to the economic growth of the UAE, Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asia and Caucus region,” Al-Suwaidi added.  

With its extensive investment experience spanning a similar range of sectors, ADQ is set to infuse the platform with its sector-specific insights and investment acumen.  

“We are interested in developing bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE, in particular attracting direct investment to implement investment projects in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Investment cooperation between Qazaqstan Investment Corp. and ADQ will have great potential for further economic development of the entire region,” said Nurlan Baibazarov, chairman of the management board of Baiterek National Management Holding JSC, QIC’s parent organization.  

Established in 2007, QIC functions as a fund of private equity funds with state participation. 

Its formation aimed at fostering the national economy’s growth and development in Kazakhstan. The organization’s influence in advancing the economies of neighboring countries is expected to amplify with the establishment of the new co-investment platform with ADQ.  

Furthermore, the establishment of this co-investment platform marks a significant step in the longstanding bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, dating back to 1992.   

Abu Dhabi IPO Fund to develop 3 initial public offerings by 2025: top official 
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi IPO Fund to develop 3 initial public offerings by 2025: top official 

UAE’s banking entities commit over $270bn in sustainable finance

UAE’s banking entities commit over $270bn in sustainable finance
Updated 05 December 2023
Arab News
UAE’s banking entities commit over $270bn in sustainable finance

UAE’s banking entities commit over $270bn in sustainable finance
Updated 05 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s green economy is poised to receive significant support as the country’s banking federation and its affiliated national financial institutions have pledged to mobilize over 1 trillion dirhams ($270 billion) for sustainable finance by 2030. 

Major contributors to the commitment include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD, along with Mashreq Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank, according to a recent update from the UAE Banks Federation. 

Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair, chairman of the UBF, emphasized that this commitment reflects the federation’s role in bringing together its member banks and inspiring their collective actions. 

During an event at COP28 hosted by the UAE's central bank for Global Climate Action through Fostering Sustainable Finance, Mashreq Bank was recognized as a key supporter of UBF’s commitment. 

Mashreq Bank’s commitment to facilitating 110 billion dirhams in sustainable finance by 2030 is reinforced by its strong track record in implementing sustainable finance and ongoing initiatives.  

The bank has played a key role in financing projects related to adaptation, particularly in water initiatives, spanning across Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, as reported by the Emirates News Agency, WAM. 

UAE to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, power, ports and other sectors under recent agreements — envoy
Pakistan
UAE to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, power, ports and other sectors under recent agreements — envoy

