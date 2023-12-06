You are here

  UAE's Masdar to develop 1GW wind project in Jordan 
UAE's Masdar to develop 1GW wind project in Jordan 

UAE's Masdar to develop 1GW wind project in Jordan 
These deals were signed by Masdar CEO Mohamed Al-Ramahi and Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh. Masdar.
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
UAE's Masdar to develop 1GW wind project in Jordan 

UAE’s Masdar to develop 1GW wind project in Jordan 
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Jordan’s clean energy mix is set to grow after Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., also known as Masdar, signed an agreement with the country’s Ministry of Energy to develop a 1 gigawatt wind project. 

The agreement will also see the development of a battery energy storage system and a memorandum to explore the feasibility of establishing a green hydrogen plant, according to a press release. 

These deals were signed by Masdar CEO Mohamed Al-Ramahi and Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, during the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai. 

The ceremony was attended by UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President and Chairman of Masdar Sultan Al-Jaber, alongside Jordan’s Minister of the Environment, Muawieh Radaideh. 

The project envisages the establishment of a green hydrogen facility near the Port of Aqaba, leveraging desalinated seawater and renewable power sources to produce cost-competitive green hydrogen. 

“With substantial wind and solar resources that can be used to generate large amounts of renewable energy and produce cost-competitive green hydrogen and green fuels, Jordan has the potential to become a global powerhouse in the green energy transition,” Al-Ramahi said.  

He emphasized Masdar’s commitment to supporting Jordan’s decarbonization plans and unlocking its vast green energy potential. 

Al-Kharabsheh highlighted Jordan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its role as a regional hub for green energy production. 

“The Jordanian government’s efforts continue to enhance Jordan’s role as a regional center for green energy production and provide high-quality, cost-competitive green hydrogen fuel by taking advantage of the abundance of renewable energy sources and our nation’s strategic geographical location in the region to provide excellent access to European markets,” he said. 

He further added that the collaboration with Masdar aligns with the ministry’s priorities and Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision, encompassing investment in green hydrogen production projects as part of Jordan’s clean energy transition goals. 

Masdar already operates the 200 megawatt Baynouna Solar Park through its Baynouna Solar Energy Co. joint venture in Jordan. The solar park stands as Jordan’s largest clean energy project, inaugurated earlier this year. 

With Masdar targeting 1 million tons of green hydrogen production by 2030, this collaboration marks a significant stride toward the UAE’s ambition to become a global green hydrogen hub and capture a substantial share of the international low-carbon hydrogen market by the decade’s end. 

Topics: COP28 Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) Jordan

Saudi Arabia's 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom's successful trajectory, says finance minister

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister
Updated 33 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister
Updated 33 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget is set to sustain the Kingdom’s economic positive momentum, with an emphasis on strategic spending on capital projects aligned with approved national strategies, according to the Minister of Finance.

In a statement following the 2024 budget approval, Mohammed Al-Jadaan highlighted the success of the ongoing economic transformation spearheaded by the government of the Kingdom.

The 2024 budget, according to the minister, is poised to continue the trajectory of success, aligning with the national strategies closely linked to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 and national priorities, reinforcing the commitment to long-term sustainable development.

The minister said: “The government is working on continuing borrowing according to the approved annual borrowing plan to finance the expected budget deficit and repay the outstanding debt by the year 2024.”

The government’s dedication to economic diversification and private sector empowerment takes center stage in its initiatives. Programs and projects with significant economic and social returns are being implemented, coupled with efforts to improve the business environment and eliminate obstacles, creating an attractive landscape for local and international investors.

Since the inception of Saudi Vision 2030, the country has undergone considerable economic and structural reforms, resulting in notable improvements in financial and economic indicators. The journey toward economic diversification and financial stability has been accelerated through these reforms.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Saudi citizens in the nation’s development, Al-Jadaan emphasized their contribution, saying: “The Saudi citizen plays a vital role in achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development, as well as in accomplishing progress in various promising fields and sectors.”

The minister underscored the government’s commitment to social welfare through its ongoing efforts to conduct regular reviews of social support and benefit system initiatives to enhance these programs continually, ensuring access for the intended target groups and fostering an environment of inclusivity.

As Saudi Arabia charts its course into 2024, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to building a robust and diversified economy that not only meets the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 but also ensures a sustainable and prosperous future for its citizens.

Topics: Saudi budget 2024

Crown prince affirms government's commitment to enhance economic growth

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the government’s commitment to enhance economic growth through the expansion of government spending as reflected in budget 2024 on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He said the budget announced by King Salman will help support various ongoing programs and initiatives to improve the Kingdom’s investment environment, strengthen infrastructure, and raise the quality of services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors to the country.

The crown prince said the budget seeks to develop promising economic sectors by stimulating the Kingdom’s industrial sector with a focus on increasing the local content and boosting non-oil exports.

He praised the role of the Public Investment Fund and the National Development Fund in helping diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil through major investments in different economic sectors.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also noted the achievements of the Kingdom in various sectors since the launching of Vision 2030 and the government’s efforts to introduce structural reforms in the financial sector.

The crown prince stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships with the private sector to achieve the goal of economic diversification and increasing job opportunities for the Saudi workforce.

The number of Saudi workforce in the labor market has reached 2.3 million this year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also highlighted the role of the tourism and sports sectors in the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy.

The crown prince expressed the government’s determination to continue with its efforts to increase the Kingdom’s attractiveness as an economic and investment hub for local and foreign investors.

Topics: Saudi budget 2024

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to spearhead the global drive for digital sustainability through a new e-waste initiative aimed at implementing comprehensive regulations in Zambia, Rwanda and Paraguay. 

The Kingdom’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union, launched the new “Developing E-Waste Management Regulations” initiative during COP28 in Dubai. 

The initiative will focus on expediting the shift to green practices by introducing robust regulations that foster a circular economy, according to the statement. 

E-waste has become a pressing concern globally, with 54 million tons generated annually, of which only 17 percent is currently recycled. 

The announcement was made in the presence of key dignitaries, including CST Governor Mohammed Al-Tamimi and Deputy Secretary-General of the ITU Tomas Lamanauskas.  

Representatives from the beneficiary countries also participated in the event, signaling a unified global effort to address the mounting challenge of e-waste. 

Al-Tamimi expressed the Kingdom’s determination to offer innovative solutions for managing e-waste and reducing its environmental impact. The initiative seeks to contribute to the global drive towards a circular economy, promoting responsible consumption and sustainable waste management practices. 

Lamanauskas commended the critical role of strong regulations and legislation in addressing e-waste challenges across both private and public sectors.  

He emphasized transitioning to a circular economy emerging as a top solution to combat the adverse effects of e-waste on the environment.  

Lamanauskas also urged regulators worldwide to adopt and implement similar regulations to expedite the adoption of green practices. 

CST’s participation in COP28 reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to spearheading global initiatives for digital sustainability.  

The Kingdom’s ongoing efforts align with its broader transformation towards a circular economy, marked by qualitative initiatives aimed at raising awareness and advocating best technology practices for a sustainable future and society. 

As the new initiative gains momentum, stakeholders anticipate positive outcomes in the global fight against e-waste, setting an example for other nations to follow suit in adopting environmentally responsible practices. 

Topics: International Telecommunication Union (ITU) COP28 Communications Space and Technology Commission

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Central banks worldwide amassed 42 tons of gold into their official reserves in October, continuing their acquisition of the precious metal, the latest data showed. 

According to the World Gold Council, central banks witnessed a 41 percent slowdown in gold buying in October compared to September. However, it still maintained a 23 percent increase above the January-September monthly average of 24 tons. 

In September, central banks added 72 tons of gold to their reserves.

The People’s Bank of China continued its trend as the largest purchaser of gold in October, adding 23 tons to its reserves.  

This marked the twelfth consecutive monthly addition, bringing the year-to-date purchase of gold by PBoC to 204 tons, with its overall reserves reaching 2,215 tons.  

However, this reported increase still constitutes just 4 percent of PBoC’s total international reserves.

The Central Bank of Turkey significantly boosted its official gold reserves in October by purchasing 19 tons, bringing the total to 498 tons.  

Similarly, the National Bank of Poland continued its buying spree, adding 6 more tons to its reserves, totaling an increase of over 100 tons for the year, reaching 340 tons.

In October, the Reserve Bank of India acquired 3 tons of gold, and the Czech National Bank purchased 2 tons.  

Additionally, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Qatar Central Bank each bought 1 ton of gold during the month, as per the WGC.

Meanwhile, gold prices saw a slight increase, with spot gold rising 0.2 percent to $2,023.62 per ounce, and US gold futures gaining 0.3 percent to $2,041.60 by 03:47 p.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

“While gold may draw support from speculation around the Fed cutting rates, it may take a fresh fundamental spark to re-ignite the bullish rally. This could come in the form of the highly anticipated US jobs report on Friday,” said FXTM Senior Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga, Reuters reported. 

Topics: World Gold Council Gold

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn
Updated 38 min 6 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn
Updated 38 min 6 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday approved the state budget for 2024 with revenues projected at SR1.17 trillion ($312.48 billion) and expenditure at SR1.25 trillion, leading to a deficit of SR79 billion.

In its announcement, the Finance Ministry projected the Kingdom’s gross domestic product growth at 4.4 percent in 2024 revised up from the estimated 0.03 percent in 2023.

It forecast the Kingdom’s public debt for the next fiscal to stand at SR1.103 trillion or 25.9 percent of GDP.

According to the ministry, the Kingdom’s budget deficit arises from increased spending to expedite the implementation of key programs vital to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Despite this, the economy remains robust, supported by substantial fiscal space, strong government reserves, and sustainable debt levels. Moreover, The Kingdom’s strong fiscal position and high sovereign credit rating provide spending flexibility crucial to the country’s commitment to economic development, it said.

Positive indicators include sustained GDP growth, improved non-oil sector performance, a growing labor force, modest inflation rates, and a declining unemployment rate.

The positive outlook for the Saudi economy in 2024 is attributed to favorable developments in the first half of 2023. Revised estimates suggest a robust 4.4 percent growth in real GDP for FY 2024, primarily fueled by non-oil activities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia budget deficit SaudiVision2030

