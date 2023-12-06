You are here

  • Home
  • CBUAE and Bank Indonesia ink deal to expand joint cooperation

CBUAE and Bank Indonesia ink deal to expand joint cooperation

CBUAE and Bank Indonesia ink deal to expand joint cooperation
Central Bank of the UAE. File/Getty.
Short Url

https://arab.news/rd3pf

Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

CBUAE and Bank Indonesia ink deal to expand joint cooperation

CBUAE and Bank Indonesia ink deal to expand joint cooperation
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: The central banks of the UAE and Indonesia have inked a comprehensive deal which will intensify collaboration across key areas such as monetary and macro-prudential policy, financial stability, and payment systems. 

The signed memorandum of understanding between the Central Bank of the UAE and Bank Indonesia signifies the extension of an already established cooperation framework between the two entities.  

The deal aims to strengthen their relationship, elevate information exchange, and foster collaboration across various areas, according to a press statement.

The agreement was signed by Khaled Mohamed Balama, governor of CBUAE, and Perry Warjiyo, governor of Bank Indonesia. 

Balama said: “The MoU with our Indonesian counterparts constitutes a strong basis for consolidating relations and strengthening the future partnership between both parties and contributes to opening the way for more joint regulatory cooperation to foster business opportunities in technology, innovation and digital.”

Under the deal, both central banks will also collaborate to enhance cooperation in digital financial innovation, Islamic finance, and technical capacity building. 

He added: “We are confident that through this cooperation, a favorable environment for business growth, trade and investment partnership, will be established and leads to sustainable growth in the two friendly countries.”

Furthermore, the press statement added that CBUAE and Bank Indonesia will collaborate on the development of a regulatory framework addressing anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, showcasing their commitment to fostering a secure and compliant financial environment. 

The trade and economic relationship between the UAE and Indonesia has witnessed a significant boost with the implementation of a free trade pact on Sept. 1, 2023. 

The Indonesia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, signed in July of the previous year, marks Jakarta’s first such agreement with a Gulf country and Abu Dhabi’s inaugural pact with a Southeast Asian nation. 

This agreement eliminates about 99 percent of existing tariffs and establishes mutual recognition of each country’s halal certification, further solidifying economic ties between the two nations.

“With the reduction of tariff or zero tariffs, Indonesia could strengthen exports. I believe once exports increase, it will attract more investment,” Husin Bagis, Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News in September.  

Furthermore, the value of bilateral trade between the UAE and Indonesia surged to around $5 billion in 2022, as per data from the Indonesian Trade Ministry. This represents an increase of around 20 percent compared to the previous year, when it amounted to $4 billion.

Topics: CBUAE Bank Indonesia

Related

CBUAE and People’s Bank of China renew currency swap agreement, sign MoU 
Business & Economy
CBUAE and People’s Bank of China renew currency swap agreement, sign MoU 

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister
Updated 33 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister
Updated 33 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget is set to sustain the Kingdom’s economic positive momentum, with an emphasis on strategic spending on capital projects aligned with approved national strategies, according to the Minister of Finance.

In a statement following the 2024 budget approval, Mohammed Al-Jadaan highlighted the success of the ongoing economic transformation spearheaded by the government of the Kingdom.

The 2024 budget, according to the minister, is poised to continue the trajectory of success, aligning with the national strategies closely linked to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 and national priorities, reinforcing the commitment to long-term sustainable development.

The minister said: “The government is working on continuing borrowing according to the approved annual borrowing plan to finance the expected budget deficit and repay the outstanding debt by the year 2024.”

The government’s dedication to economic diversification and private sector empowerment takes center stage in its initiatives. Programs and projects with significant economic and social returns are being implemented, coupled with efforts to improve the business environment and eliminate obstacles, creating an attractive landscape for local and international investors.

Since the inception of Saudi Vision 2030, the country has undergone considerable economic and structural reforms, resulting in notable improvements in financial and economic indicators. The journey toward economic diversification and financial stability has been accelerated through these reforms.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Saudi citizens in the nation’s development, Al-Jadaan emphasized their contribution, saying: “The Saudi citizen plays a vital role in achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development, as well as in accomplishing progress in various promising fields and sectors.”

The minister underscored the government’s commitment to social welfare through its ongoing efforts to conduct regular reviews of social support and benefit system initiatives to enhance these programs continually, ensuring access for the intended target groups and fostering an environment of inclusivity.

As Saudi Arabia charts its course into 2024, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to building a robust and diversified economy that not only meets the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 but also ensures a sustainable and prosperous future for its citizens.

Topics: Saudi budget 2024

Related

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the government’s commitment to enhance economic growth through the expansion of government spending as reflected in budget 2024 on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He said the budget announced by King Salman will help support various ongoing programs and initiatives to improve the Kingdom’s investment environment, strengthen infrastructure, and raise the quality of services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors to the country.

The crown prince said the budget seeks to develop promising economic sectors by stimulating the Kingdom’s industrial sector with a focus on increasing the local content and boosting non-oil exports.

He praised the role of the Public Investment Fund and the National Development Fund in helping diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil through major investments in different economic sectors.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also noted the achievements of the Kingdom in various sectors since the launching of Vision 2030 and the government’s efforts to introduce structural reforms in the financial sector.

The crown prince stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships with the private sector to achieve the goal of economic diversification and increasing job opportunities for the Saudi workforce.

The number of Saudi workforce in the labor market has reached 2.3 million this year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also highlighted the role of the tourism and sports sectors in the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy.

The crown prince expressed the government’s determination to continue with its efforts to increase the Kingdom’s attractiveness as an economic and investment hub for local and foreign investors.

Topics: Saudi budget 2024

Related

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to spearhead the global drive for digital sustainability through a new e-waste initiative aimed at implementing comprehensive regulations in Zambia, Rwanda and Paraguay. 

The Kingdom’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union, launched the new “Developing E-Waste Management Regulations” initiative during COP28 in Dubai. 

The initiative will focus on expediting the shift to green practices by introducing robust regulations that foster a circular economy, according to the statement. 

E-waste has become a pressing concern globally, with 54 million tons generated annually, of which only 17 percent is currently recycled. 

The announcement was made in the presence of key dignitaries, including CST Governor Mohammed Al-Tamimi and Deputy Secretary-General of the ITU Tomas Lamanauskas.  

Representatives from the beneficiary countries also participated in the event, signaling a unified global effort to address the mounting challenge of e-waste. 

Al-Tamimi expressed the Kingdom’s determination to offer innovative solutions for managing e-waste and reducing its environmental impact. The initiative seeks to contribute to the global drive towards a circular economy, promoting responsible consumption and sustainable waste management practices. 

Lamanauskas commended the critical role of strong regulations and legislation in addressing e-waste challenges across both private and public sectors.  

He emphasized transitioning to a circular economy emerging as a top solution to combat the adverse effects of e-waste on the environment.  

Lamanauskas also urged regulators worldwide to adopt and implement similar regulations to expedite the adoption of green practices. 

CST’s participation in COP28 reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to spearheading global initiatives for digital sustainability.  

The Kingdom’s ongoing efforts align with its broader transformation towards a circular economy, marked by qualitative initiatives aimed at raising awareness and advocating best technology practices for a sustainable future and society. 

As the new initiative gains momentum, stakeholders anticipate positive outcomes in the global fight against e-waste, setting an example for other nations to follow suit in adopting environmentally responsible practices. 

Topics: International Telecommunication Union (ITU) COP28 Communications Space and Technology Commission

Related

Saudi Arabia seeking further digital advancements in Silicon Valley 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia seeking further digital advancements in Silicon Valley 

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Central banks worldwide amassed 42 tons of gold into their official reserves in October, continuing their acquisition of the precious metal, the latest data showed. 

According to the World Gold Council, central banks witnessed a 41 percent slowdown in gold buying in October compared to September. However, it still maintained a 23 percent increase above the January-September monthly average of 24 tons. 

In September, central banks added 72 tons of gold to their reserves.

The People’s Bank of China continued its trend as the largest purchaser of gold in October, adding 23 tons to its reserves.  

This marked the twelfth consecutive monthly addition, bringing the year-to-date purchase of gold by PBoC to 204 tons, with its overall reserves reaching 2,215 tons.  

However, this reported increase still constitutes just 4 percent of PBoC’s total international reserves.

The Central Bank of Turkey significantly boosted its official gold reserves in October by purchasing 19 tons, bringing the total to 498 tons.  

Similarly, the National Bank of Poland continued its buying spree, adding 6 more tons to its reserves, totaling an increase of over 100 tons for the year, reaching 340 tons.

In October, the Reserve Bank of India acquired 3 tons of gold, and the Czech National Bank purchased 2 tons.  

Additionally, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Qatar Central Bank each bought 1 ton of gold during the month, as per the WGC.

Meanwhile, gold prices saw a slight increase, with spot gold rising 0.2 percent to $2,023.62 per ounce, and US gold futures gaining 0.3 percent to $2,041.60 by 03:47 p.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

“While gold may draw support from speculation around the Fed cutting rates, it may take a fresh fundamental spark to re-ignite the bullish rally. This could come in the form of the highly anticipated US jobs report on Friday,” said FXTM Senior Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga, Reuters reported. 

Topics: World Gold Council Gold

Related

Gold remains resilient with Q1 demand up 34 percent: World Gold Council
Business & Economy
Gold remains resilient with Q1 demand up 34 percent: World Gold Council

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn
Updated 38 min 6 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn
Updated 38 min 6 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday approved the state budget for 2024 with revenues projected at SR1.17 trillion ($312.48 billion) and expenditure at SR1.25 trillion, leading to a deficit of SR79 billion.

In its announcement, the Finance Ministry projected the Kingdom’s gross domestic product growth at 4.4 percent in 2024 revised up from the estimated 0.03 percent in 2023.

It forecast the Kingdom’s public debt for the next fiscal to stand at SR1.103 trillion or 25.9 percent of GDP.

According to the ministry, the Kingdom’s budget deficit arises from increased spending to expedite the implementation of key programs vital to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Despite this, the economy remains robust, supported by substantial fiscal space, strong government reserves, and sustainable debt levels. Moreover, The Kingdom’s strong fiscal position and high sovereign credit rating provide spending flexibility crucial to the country’s commitment to economic development, it said.

Positive indicators include sustained GDP growth, improved non-oil sector performance, a growing labor force, modest inflation rates, and a declining unemployment rate.

The positive outlook for the Saudi economy in 2024 is attributed to favorable developments in the first half of 2023. Revised estimates suggest a robust 4.4 percent growth in real GDP for FY 2024, primarily fueled by non-oil activities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia budget deficit SaudiVision2030

Latest updates

Lebanon complains to Security Council about Israel’s targeting of Lebanese army
Lebanon complains to Security Council about Israel’s targeting of Lebanese army
Russian president Vladimir Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia
Russian president Vladimir Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia
Dakar Rally hits sands of Saudi Arabia for fifth time
Dakar Rally hits sands of Saudi Arabia for fifth time
Controversial music video criticizes Iran’s leadership
Controversial music video criticizes Iran’s leadership
Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister
Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.