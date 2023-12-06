Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council

RIYADH: Central banks worldwide amassed 42 tons of gold into their official reserves in October, continuing their acquisition of the precious metal, the latest data showed.

According to the World Gold Council, central banks witnessed a 41 percent slowdown in gold buying in October compared to September. However, it still maintained a 23 percent increase above the January-September monthly average of 24 tons.

In September, central banks added 72 tons of gold to their reserves.

The People’s Bank of China continued its trend as the largest purchaser of gold in October, adding 23 tons to its reserves.

This marked the twelfth consecutive monthly addition, bringing the year-to-date purchase of gold by PBoC to 204 tons, with its overall reserves reaching 2,215 tons.

However, this reported increase still constitutes just 4 percent of PBoC’s total international reserves.

The Central Bank of Turkey significantly boosted its official gold reserves in October by purchasing 19 tons, bringing the total to 498 tons.

Similarly, the National Bank of Poland continued its buying spree, adding 6 more tons to its reserves, totaling an increase of over 100 tons for the year, reaching 340 tons.

In October, the Reserve Bank of India acquired 3 tons of gold, and the Czech National Bank purchased 2 tons.

Additionally, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Qatar Central Bank each bought 1 ton of gold during the month, as per the WGC.

Meanwhile, gold prices saw a slight increase, with spot gold rising 0.2 percent to $2,023.62 per ounce, and US gold futures gaining 0.3 percent to $2,041.60 by 03:47 p.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

“While gold may draw support from speculation around the Fed cutting rates, it may take a fresh fundamental spark to re-ignite the bullish rally. This could come in the form of the highly anticipated US jobs report on Friday,” said FXTM Senior Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga, Reuters reported.