COP28
COP28

UAE energy minister: world needs to focus on phasing out coal

UAE energy minister: world needs to focus on phasing out coal
UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei. AP
Updated 07 December 2023
Reuters
UAE energy minister: world needs to focus on phasing out coal

UAE energy minister: world needs to focus on phasing out coal
Updated 07 December 2023
Reuters
DUBAI: The world needs to focus on phasing out coal, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei said on Thursday on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit, according to Reuters.

“I don’t think we should talk about (fossil fuel) phase out because the technologies are also improving. What if in the future we have a technology that omits all of the CO2 emissions from fossil fuel and makes it clean, as clean as any other fuel? Why should we fight it before we have the alternative?” he said.

Topics: COP28 Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei

Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee explores ways to boost trade

Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee explores ways to boost trade
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee explores ways to boost trade

Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee explores ways to boost trade
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam is on course to prosper following discussions in a ministerial meeting.

The fifth Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee, taking place in the Asian country’s capital, Hanoi, saw the participation of the Kingdom’s Assistant Deputy Minister for Mining Enablement Abdulaziz Al-Ahmadi, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang, as well as joint representatives from several government agencies.

During the meeting, the two nations reviewed the trade volume between them and expressed their intent to enhance it, broadening the range of exchanged products.

This aligns with both countries’ efforts in recent years to bolster economic and trade relations.

During the talk, the officials also discussed implementing support initiatives to facilitate trade exchange by encouraging the exchange of trade missions and participating in the economic activities held in the two countries.

Topics: Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee saudi-vietnam ties

Central Bank of UAE's assets rise 1.3% to $1.08tn

Central Bank of UAE’s assets rise 1.3% to $1.08tn
Updated 59 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Central Bank of UAE’s assets rise 1.3% to $1.08tn

Central Bank of UAE’s assets rise 1.3% to $1.08tn
Updated 59 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Total assets held by the Central Bank of UAE rose to $3.95 trillion dirhams ($1.08 trillion) by the end of September 2023, representing a 1.3 percent increase compared to the previous month.

According to CBUAE’s statistical monthly bulletin, this growth in assets was complemented by a 1.4 percent rise in the volume of bank credit, which went from 1.95 trillion dirhams at the end of August to 1.98 trillion dirhams at the end of September.

CBUAE revealed that the surge in bank credit in September was driven by a significant 7.3 percent surge in foreign credit and a modest 0.7 percent increase in domestic credit.

According to the central bank, the domestic credit increase was attributed to a 3.3 percent increase in the public sector, 3.8 percent in non-financial institutions, and a 0.2 percent increase in the private sector.

The report added that banking deposits hit 2.42 trillion by the end of September, representing a rise of 0.7 percent compared to August.

“The growth in total bank deposits was due to an increase in resident deposits by 1.8 percent, overshadowing the reduction in non-resident by 10.1 percent,” said CBUAE in the report.  

Additionally, CBUAE said the monetary base expanded by 0.4 percent from 595.1 billion dirhams in August to 597.3 billion dirhams by the end of September. The expansion included a 0.5 percent increase in issued currency and a significant 13.1 percent rise in the reserve account.

CBUAE added that the overall money supply indicators also witnessed growth in September. M1, which signifies the most liquid form of money, observed a rise of 2.2 percent to 795.5 billion dirhams in September compared to August, while M2, which includes M1 and also less liquid short-term time deposits, grew by 2.6 percent to 1.90 trillion dirhams during the same period.

M3, which comprises M2 and includes less liquid assets and large time deposits, grew by 1.6 percent month-on-month to 2.35 trillion in September.

Earlier this month, CBUAE and Bank Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors.

The MoU entails the extension of the already established framework of cooperation between both central banks, which seeks to strengthen their relationship, enhance information exchange, and collaborate across various areas.

Topics: Central Bank of UAE

Turkish banks secure $40m Murabaha deal with ITFC to boost private sector financing  

Turkish banks secure $40m Murabaha deal with ITFC to boost private sector financing  
Updated 07 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Turkish banks secure $40m Murabaha deal with ITFC to boost private sector financing  

Turkish banks secure $40m Murabaha deal with ITFC to boost private sector financing  
Updated 07 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Turkiye’s private sector is poised to benefit from Murabaha financing, with two of the country’s banks signing a total funding deal of $40 million with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp.      

ITFC, a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, has announced the completion of two Murabaha financing deals valued at $20 million each with Vakif Katilim Bank and Ziraat Katilim Bank, the Saudi Press Agency reported.    

Signed during the 39th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, the agreement specifies that the funds will be directed toward supporting private sector clients and small and medium enterprises served by the two banks to meet their trade financing requirements.   

Murabaha, an Islamic financing structure, operates as a sales contract wherein the price of goods or items is determined based on customer requirements, including a pre-agreed profit margin.    

This initiative aligns with ITFC’s mission to promote sustainable economic development in member countries, and the corporation’s CEO Hani Salem Sonbol explained that these new deals represent a crucial step in enhancing commercial and economic activities, fostering further growth in the country’s private sector. 

Additionally, they will play a pivotal role in promoting sustainable development and prosperity for the private sector and SMEs in the country, Sonbol stressed.   

Solar project in Senegal 

In another development, Senegal is set to install up to 50,000 solar streetlights in rural areas, thanks to a new agreement signed by the Islamic Corp. for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit. 

The IsDB member announced a project financing worth €103 million ($111 million) in cooperation with Standard Chartered Bank for Senegal’s Ministry of Finance to purchase and install solar streetlights.  

This initiative aligns with the country’s pursuit of green renewable energy goals, coinciding with the climate conference held in Dubai.  

“Our cooperation for a solar street lighting project in Senegal is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development in our member states and stimulating economic growth in rural areas in line with the sustainable development goals,” said Oussama Kaissi, CEO of the ICIEC. 

The project aims to utilize solar energy for street lighting in rural areas of Senegal, enhancing the quality of life dependent on continuous access to energy and promoting economic growth. 

“This loan is the first green loan to adopt environmentally friendly energy practices provided by the bank to Senegal, which in turn will improve the lives of local communities while supporting the climate goals of the Senegalese government,” said Sunil Kaushal, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank in Africa and the Middle East. 

From an environmental standpoint, the project relies on adopting environmentally friendly energy practices to reduce carbon emissions. 

Topics: Islamic Development Bank Group International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

Africa needs $87bn annually to adapt to climate change: UN official

Africa needs $87bn annually to adapt to climate change: UN official
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News
Africa needs $87bn annually to adapt to climate change: UN official

Africa needs $87bn annually to adapt to climate change: UN official
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Africa needs $87 billion annually to implement programs enhancing the continent’s adaptation to climate change, according to a UN official.

Senior Environmental Affairs Officer of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Linus Mofor, highlighted during the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference that the implementation of African Nationally Determined Contributions requires nearly $3 trillion, with about $87 billion annually for adaptation programs alone. 

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, he revealed that the continent currently receives only about $30 billion annually, emphasizing the urgency of bridging this gap to address the pressing issues related to climate change.

Despite African nations contributing less than 4 percent to global carbon emissions, Mofor underscored that they suffer the most from the severe impacts of climate change. 

He explained that Africa experiences an average annual loss of 5 percent of its gross domestic product due to these effects, reaching as high as 15 percent in specific cases.

Mofor praised the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund at COP28, considering it a significant step forward in fulfilling pledges on environmental action. 

He highlighted the importance of global cooperation and financial commitment to support vulnerable nations in coping with the adverse effects of climate change.

When discussing the energy access crisis in Africa, Mofor revealed that the continent constitutes 80 percent of the 733 million people worldwide without access to electricity. Additionally, 40 percent of the population lacks access to clean cooking facilities. 

Commending the agreement of 118 countries, including African nations, to triple renewable energy capabilities and double improvements in energy efficiency, he urged governments to give the private sector a leading role in achieving these targets.

To address the energy deficit in Africa, Mofor stressed the need for at least $500 billion for renewable energy capabilities by 2030 and $2 trillion by 2050. He also called on governments to empower the private sector to play a pivotal role in achieving these targets.

The UN official highlighted numerous initiatives and projects on the African continent related to green hydrogen production and emissions reduction. 

He concluded by expressing optimism about the successes achieved at COP28, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration and commitment to address the unique challenges faced by African nations in the realm of climate change and sustainable energy development.

Topics: COP28 climate change

Middle East air carriers' profit to hit $3.1bn in 2024: IATA

Middle East air carriers’ profit to hit $3.1bn in 2024: IATA
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News
Middle East air carriers’ profit to hit $3.1bn in 2024: IATA

Middle East air carriers’ profit to hit $3.1bn in 2024: IATA
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The profit of air carriers operating in the Middle East is expected to hit $3.1 billion in 2024, representing a rise of 4.8 percent from 2023 estimates, according to the International Air Transport Association.

IATA had previously estimated a net profit of $2.6 billion for air carriers in the region in 2023.

In a press statement, the association said that revenue passenger kilometers for air carriers in the Middle East will also mark an increase of 6.3 percent compared to 2023 estimates.

“The Middle East is expected to deliver a strong financial performance in both 2023 and 2024. The Middle East carriers have been swift to rebuild their international networks and restore their super-connector hubs. To that end, capacity is expected to grow faster than demand in 2024,” said IATA.

The global aviation body pointed out that 4.7 billion people are expected to travel internationally in 2024, signifying a historic high that exceeds the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion recorded in 2019.

The report added that the global airline industry’s net profit will hit $25.7 billion in 2024, representing a slight improvement over 2023, which is expected to reap a net profit of $23.3 billion.

“Considering the major losses of recent years, the $25.7 billion net profit expected in 2024 is a tribute to aviation’s resilience. People love to travel and that has helped airlines to come roaring back to pre-pandemic levels of connectivity,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

The aviation body added that the airline industry’s operating profits globally are expected to reach $49.3 billion in 2024 from $40.7 billion in 2023.

Walsh added: “The speed of the recovery has been extraordinary, yet it also appears that the pandemic has cost aviation about four years of growth. From 2024, the outlook indicates that we can expect more normal growth patterns for both passenger and cargo.”

According to the report, air carriers in North America are expected to report a net profit of $14.3 billion and $14.4 billion in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

“North America remains the standout region in terms of financial performance. It was the first market to return to profitability in 2022 and built on this performance in 2023 by delivering efficiencies, particularly in high passenger load factors,” said IATA.

Fueled by strong demand for air travel, carriers in the European region are expected to post a net profit of $7.7 billion and $7.9 billion in 2024.

On the other hand, air carriers in the Asia Pacific region will witness a loss of $100 million in 2023 before turning to a profit of $1.1 billion the next year.

“While some of the region’s main domestic markets like China, Australia and India recovered quickly from the pandemic, international travel to/from the region was subdued as China only eliminated the last of its international travel restrictions in mid-2023. China’s international travel remains 40 percent below pre-pandemic levels,” added IATA.

IATA revealed that air carriers in the Latin American will report a loss of $600 million in 2023 and $400 million in 2024.

Airline in the African region are also expected to post losses of $500 million in 2023 and $400 million in 2024.

“African carriers are expected to generate losses in both 2023 and 2024. The continent remains a difficult market in which to operate an airline, with economic, infrastructure, and connectivity challenges impacting the industry performance,” added IATA.

Topics: International Air Transport Association (IATA)

Related

Saudi budget airline flynas launches first direct flight from Jeddah to Brussels
Business & Economy
Saudi budget airline flynas launches first direct flight from Jeddah to Brussels

