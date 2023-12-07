You are here

Middle East air carriers' profit to hit $3.1bn in 2024: IATA

Middle East air carriers’ profit to hit $3.1bn in 2024: IATA
flynas was the the first low-cost airline in Saudi Arabia. Shutterstock.
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
Middle East air carriers’ profit to hit $3.1bn in 2024: IATA

Middle East air carriers’ profit to hit $3.1bn in 2024: IATA
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The profit of air carriers operating in the Middle East is expected to hit $3.1 billion in 2024, representing a rise of 4.8 percent from 2023 estimates, according to the International Air Transport Association.

IATA had previously estimated a net profit of $2.6 billion for air carriers in the region in 2023.

In a press statement, the association said that revenue passenger kilometers for air carriers in the Middle East will also mark an increase of 6.3 percent compared to 2023 estimates.

“The Middle East is expected to deliver a strong financial performance in both 2023 and 2024. The Middle East carriers have been swift to rebuild their international networks and restore their super-connector hubs. To that end, capacity is expected to grow faster than demand in 2024,” said IATA.

The global aviation body pointed out that 4.7 billion people are expected to travel internationally in 2024, signifying a historic high that exceeds the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion recorded in 2019.

The report added that the global airline industry’s net profit will hit $25.7 billion in 2024, representing a slight improvement over 2023, which is expected to reap a net profit of $23.3 billion.

“Considering the major losses of recent years, the $25.7 billion net profit expected in 2024 is a tribute to aviation’s resilience. People love to travel and that has helped airlines to come roaring back to pre-pandemic levels of connectivity,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

The aviation body added that the airline industry’s operating profits globally are expected to reach $49.3 billion in 2024 from $40.7 billion in 2023.

Walsh added: “The speed of the recovery has been extraordinary, yet it also appears that the pandemic has cost aviation about four years of growth. From 2024, the outlook indicates that we can expect more normal growth patterns for both passenger and cargo.”

According to the report, air carriers in North America are expected to report a net profit of $14.3 billion and $14.4 billion in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

“North America remains the standout region in terms of financial performance. It was the first market to return to profitability in 2022 and built on this performance in 2023 by delivering efficiencies, particularly in high passenger load factors,” said IATA.

Fueled by strong demand for air travel, carriers in the European region are expected to post a net profit of $7.7 billion and $7.9 billion in 2024.

On the other hand, air carriers in the Asia Pacific region will witness a loss of $100 million in 2023 before turning to a profit of $1.1 billion the next year.

“While some of the region’s main domestic markets like China, Australia and India recovered quickly from the pandemic, international travel to/from the region was subdued as China only eliminated the last of its international travel restrictions in mid-2023. China’s international travel remains 40 percent below pre-pandemic levels,” added IATA.

IATA revealed that air carriers in the Latin American will report a loss of $600 million in 2023 and $400 million in 2024.

Airline in the African region are also expected to post losses of $500 million in 2023 and $400 million in 2024.

“African carriers are expected to generate losses in both 2023 and 2024. The continent remains a difficult market in which to operate an airline, with economic, infrastructure, and connectivity challenges impacting the industry performance,” added IATA.

Topics: International Air Transport Association (IATA)

Saudi jobs boom unmatched anywhere in the world, Budget 2024 press conference told

Saudi jobs boom unmatched anywhere in the world, Budget 2024 press conference told
Updated 46 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi jobs boom unmatched anywhere in the world, Budget 2024 press conference told

Saudi jobs boom unmatched anywhere in the world, Budget 2024 press conference told
Updated 46 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Some 1.1 million new jobs have been created in Saudi Arabia in the past year as the Kingdom’s economic diversification policies continue to bear fruit, according to a government minister.

At a special press conference to mark the announcement of Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget, the Minister of Human Resources Ahmad Al-Rajhi said no other nation in the world had seen such an increase over the period.

The minister also said that initiatives by the government to support the private sector have led to 361,000 new workers in the job market. 

The press conference came a day after Saudi Arabia approved the state budget for 2024, with revenues projected at SR1.17 trillion ($312.48 billion) and expenditure at SR1.25 trillion, leading to a deficit of SR79 billion. 

In its announcement, the Finance Ministry projected the Kingdom’s gross domestic product growth at 4.4 percent in 2024 an increase from the estimated 0.03 percent in 2023. 

It predicted the Kingdom’s public debt for the next fiscal year to stand at SR1.10 trillion, or 25.9 percent of GDP. This represents a 7.71 percent increase from the re-estimated 2023 figures of SR1.02 trillion, constituting 24.8 percent of the GDP.

Topics: Saudi budget 2024

Oil Updates – crude rebounds from six-month-low but demand concerns linger

Oil Updates – crude rebounds from six-month-low but demand concerns linger
Updated 07 December 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude rebounds from six-month-low but demand concerns linger

Oil Updates – crude rebounds from six-month-low but demand concerns linger
Updated 07 December 2023
Reuters

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: Oil prices reclaimed some ground on Thursday after tumbling to a six-month low in the previous session but investors remained concerned about sluggish demand and economic slowdowns in the US and China, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $74.56 a barrel by 9:13 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 24 cents, also 0.4 percent, to $69.62 a barrel.

“Oil markets may have been oversold,” which could mean the recovery is a “short-term rebound,” Tina Teng, a markets analyst with CMC Markets, said in a note.

In the previous session, the market was spooked by data showing US output remains near record highs even though inventories fell, analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Some of the bearishness was also a result of higher product fuel inventories, the ANZ analysts said.

Gasoline stocks rose by 5.4 million barrels in the week to 223.6 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, far exceeding expectations for a 1 million-barrel build.

For the first time in a year, the market structure for Brent contracts switched to trade in contango, with contracts for near-term delivery cheaper than six months later . WTI contracts have also switched to trade in contango over six months out.

A market moving back into contango suggests there is less worry about the current supply situation and encourages traders to put barrels in storage.

Oil prices have fallen by about 10 percent since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, announced a combined 2.2 million barrels per day voluntary output cuts.

“Oil markets seem to completely sideline producer’s cartel maneuvers aimed at keeping oil prices elevated,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, analyst from Phillip Nova, in a note.

“The sign of easing inflation is (also) feeding into fears of a global economic slowdown and in turn dented demand for fuel globally,” Sachdeva said.

A Reuters survey found that OPEC oil output fell in November in the first monthly drop since July, as a result of lower shipments by Nigeria and Iraq as well as ongoing market-supporting cuts by Saudi Arabia and other members of the wider OPEC+ alliance.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met to discuss further oil price cooperation on Wednesday as members of OPEC+, which may strengthen the market’s confidence in the impact of output cuts.

Kuwait and Algeria also reaffirmed their support and commitment to the voluntary cuts.

Russia has pledged to disclose more data about the volume of its fuel refining and exports after OPEC+ asked Moscow for more transparency on classified fuel shipments from the many export points across the country, sources at OPEC+ and ship-tracking firms told Reuters.

Concerns about China’s economy also put a lid on oil’s price gains. Chinese customs data showed that crude oil imports in November fell 9 percent from a year earlier, as high inventory levels, weak economic indicators and slowing orders from independent refiners weakened demand.

While China’s total imports dropped on a monthly basis, exports grew for the first time in six months in November, suggesting the manufacturing sector may be beginning to benefit from an uptick in global trade flows.

Ratings agency Moody’s put Hong Kong, Macau and swathes of China’s state-owned firms and banks on downgrade warnings on Wednesday, just one day after it put a downgrade warning on China’s sovereign credit rating.

Topics: Oil Updates  crude

UAE energy minister: world needs to focus on phasing out coal

UAE energy minister: world needs to focus on phasing out coal
Updated 07 December 2023
Reuters
UAE energy minister: world needs to focus on phasing out coal

UAE energy minister: world needs to focus on phasing out coal
Updated 07 December 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: The world needs to focus on phasing out coal, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei said on Thursday on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit, according to Reuters.

“I don’t think we should talk about (fossil fuel) phase out because the technologies are also improving. What if in the future we have a technology that omits all of the CO2 emissions from fossil fuel and makes it clean, as clean as any other fuel? Why should we fight it before we have the alternative?” he said.

Topics: COP28 Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei

Saudi Arabia's non-oil activities increase by 3.5% in Q3: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 3.5% in Q3: GASTAT 
Updated 37 min 41 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 3.5% in Q3: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 3.5% in Q3: GASTAT 
Updated 37 min 41 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increased by 3.5 percent in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy away from oil, official data showed.  

According to a report released by the General Authority for Statistics, the Kingdom’s non-activities also rose by 0.4 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter of this year.  

Strengthening the non-oil private sector is crucial for Saudi Arabia, aligning with the goals outlined in Vision 2030 as the Kingdom continues to diversify its economy.  

However, the report noted that Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product decreased by 4.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, and by 3.2 percent compared to the previous quarter.  

This decline is attributed to a 17 percent decrease in oil activities during the third quarter, following the Kingdom’s decision, in alignment with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, to reduce oil output.  

The commitment to a 500,000 barrels per day output cut, initiated in April and extended until December 2024, contributed to this reduction. 

Additionally, Saudi Arabia pledged an extra 1 million bpd cut in July, with the Ministry of Energy announcing in November that this supplementary cut would continue until the end of December 2023. 

The GASTAT report indicated that government activities, the second-highest contributor to real GDP at 15.3 percent, grew by 1.9 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. 

However, government activities experienced a 3.8 percent decline in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of this year. 

Furthermore, the report noted positive growth rates in most economic activities during the third quarter. 

Community, social, and personal services activities grew by 11.8 percent year-on-year, while finance, insurance, and business services increased by 6.2 percent. 

Wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, and hotel activities also rose by 5.4 percent during the same period. 

Topics: GASTAT non-oil economy GDP

Saudi Arabia, IAEA discuss cooperation on development of nuclear energy

Saudi Arabia, IAEA discuss cooperation on development of nuclear energy
Updated 07 December 2023
Ranvir Nayar
Saudi Arabia, IAEA discuss cooperation on development of nuclear energy

Saudi Arabia, IAEA discuss cooperation on development of nuclear energy
Updated 07 December 2023
Ranvir Nayar

DUBAI: The International Atomic Energy Agency, the global overseer of the nuclear industry, says it is collaborating with Saudi Arabia to assist the Kingdom in developing its nuclear power production sector.

Given its key role in the regional energy landscape, there is a pressing need for production to transition from fossil fuels to low-carbon or zero-carbon emitting sources.

Wei Huang, director at the Department of Nuclear Energy of IAEA told Arab News in an interview on the sidelines of the 2023 Climate Change Conference that the Kingdom’s “very fast development” towards nuclear energy has been noticed by the agency.

“Now they are in the bidding process to try to get nuclear power into their energy mix. So, we hope we can see a substantial outcome of this process. We are seeing quite strong interest in this region in using nuclear power to improve the energy mix and the security energy mix, but also help to decarbonize the greenhouse gas emissions in the region,” he said.

Huang noted it is encouraging that the countries in this region, which are rich in fossil fuels, are now looking at nuclear energy as an alternative to minimize carbon emissions. He added that the IAEA supports member nations looking to develop nuclear power production. 

“Our agents provide a lot of technical support to make sure the country can be prepared well before they are moving toward nuclear power, including help them to review their infrastructure.”

He added that there are 19 milestones that every country must achieve before taking the nuclear route and that IAEA assists them in reaching these landmarks, which cover a vast spectrum from nuclear, finance, funding, human resources, safety and safeguards.

Huang welcomed statements from US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry, voicing his appreciation for Kerry’s emphasis on global collaboration in nuclear fusion. He highlighted the proactive engagement of the IAEA in nuclear fusion technology alongside its partners and member states.

“We see quite a significant development in this area. Of course, compared to fission, which has been widely used over decades, there is still a lot of work to be to be done to make sure that fusion can be really be deployed in the coming decades. And so our agency has, you know, discussed with our member states and also partner to see how much we can do. We are now working on how to transfer nuclear fusion from mainly the science focus to more engineering-focused activities, including the regulatory framework on the fusion. So this is what the agency is doing now and there will be a lot of work to be done in a couple of years to make sure all the aspects had been prepared well for,” Huang said.

While Saudi Arabia is at the initial stage of nuclear power development, its neighbor, the UAE, has already established three operational units at its Barakah Nuclear Power Station, while the fourth unit is in the pipeline. 

“At Barakah, we have four units, of which three are operational. The fourth unit will come online soon. Together, the four units will produce about 5.6 gigawatts of electricity, which is equivalent to 25 percent of the total electricity production in the UAE. At Barakah, we have used APR1400 reactors, a Generation 3+ nuclear reactor built with Korean technology, constructed to the highest level of safety and quality. Moving forward, we would like to invest in other nuclear power plants and will examine all options,” Khaled Al-Shehhi, nuclear fuel quality surveillance manager at Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp., which owns Barakah, told Arab News.

The Barakah Nuclear Power Station is a $20 billion project bagged by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., a state-owned enterprise and one of the world’s largest operators of nuclear power plants. The company says it is also looking to develop its exports in other markets.

“We are here at COP28 to introduce our Korea Small Modular Reactor known as i-SMR. They are really sustainable energy solutions that will help nations to reach net zero goals. Regarding the development and export of our i-SMR, KHNP is actively engaged in discussions with various countries, including Philippines and the UAE. The adoption of our i-SMR is expected to accelerate the journey toward a carbon neutrality, especially in countries facing infrastructure limitations for large nuclear power plants such as South East Asia region and some regions which have difficulties in tapping renewable energies,” Sonia Sunyoung Hong, SMR overseas business team manager at KHNP told Arab News.

She added that KHNP’s relationship with the UAE could be a perfect example for other nations in the region, including Saudi Arabia. 

“Our relationship with the UAE is a good example of how we get countries with no nuclear experience. For instance, when we began working with the UAE in 2009, the UAE government had no experience of nuclear industry. They did not have any regulations, guidelines at all. KHNP helped and supported the government in developing concrete regulations and guidelines for the nuclear power plant implementation for the first time for the world,” Hong said.

Along with KHNP and the IAEA engaging in discussion with Saudi Arabia to help the country realize its nuclear ambitions, the World Nuclear Association, the global nuclear industry trade body, has also been holding talks with the Kingdom, said King Lee, head of policy and industry engagement at WNA.

“Saudi Arabia has been planning to deploy nuclear energy, and they have been planning that for some time. It is really aimed to address that quality need for clean power. Currently, most of the electricity generated from Saudi Arabia is from fossil fuels, from both burning of gas and oil. So nuclear power can help to generate clean power for Saudi Arabia. So Saudi Arabia is looking for both large reactors and the small, more advanced technology, small modular reactors. So, both the technologies are being considered for Saudi Arabia. We have been discussing with the Saudi government and institutions,” the official told Arab News.

When discussing fusion energy, he agreed with Huang of IAEA that it was still an evolving technology. 

 “Fusion is a technology that is currently under development, and we continue to support the research and development so that, hopefully, fusion reactors will become technically and commercially deployable. Research is going on in many countries, but we don’t have a timetable on as to when it may become available,” the WNA executive added.

Topics: COP28

