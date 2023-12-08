Spanish ace Rahm poised to join LIV Golf: Reports

You are here

Spanish star Jon Rahm is poised to join LIV Golf in a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 08 December 2023
AFP
  • Multiple US media outlets reported on Thursday Major winner set to make the switch
AFP
LOS ANGELES: Spanish star Jon Rahm is poised to join LIV Golf in a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, multiple US media outlets reported on Thursday.
The 29-year-old two-time major champion, who had previously pledged his loyalty to the PGA Tour during golf’s bitter civil war, could sign for the Saudi-backed circuit by the end of this week, reports said.
The Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated and ESPN all reported on Thursday that the reigning Masters champion was finalizing a deal to quit the PGA Tour for LIV.
Rahm’s representatives have not commented on the reported deal, which reports have said could be worth between $300 million and $600 million to the Spaniard.
If Rahm’s defection to LIV is confirmed, he would become one of the biggest stars to join LIV, the upstart circuit whose emergence has upended the golfing world over the past two years.
The looming capture of Rahm comes as the PGA Tour and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf attempt to finalize the details of their bombshell merger announced in June.
A deadline of December 31 has been set to agree a framework for the new PGA-LIV joint venture.
The Journal speculated Rahm’s signing could either be a tactic by LIV’s backers to force the PGA Tour to conclude a deal by the agreed deadline, or a move to give fresh impetus to the rival circuit in 2024 if the proposed joint tie-up collapses.
The possibility of Rahm jumping ship to LIV had once seemed unthinkable.
While LIV successfully recruited major winners such as Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, Rahm had been one of the most staunch PGA loyalists, repeatedly stating that the riches offered by LIV held no appeal when balanced against the tradition of the PGA Tour.
“I laugh when people rumor me with LIV. I’ve never liked the format,” Rahm said earlier this year.
Last year, Rahm said he had discussed the possibility of a move with his wife Kelley and decided to remain firmly in the PGA Tour camp.
“Money is great, but when Kelly and I started talking about it, we’re like, ‘Would our lifestyle change if we got $400 million?’ No,” Rahm said.
“It would not change one bit. Truth be told, I could retire right now and I could live a very happy life and not play golf again.
“I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world.”
In February last year, Rahm had given a categorical assurance he would remain with the PGA Tour.
“This is my official, my one and only time I’ll talk about this, where I am officially declaring my fealty to the PGA Tour,” Rahm said.
“There has been a lot of talk and speculation about the Saudi league. It’s just not something I believe is the best for me and my future in golf, and I think the best legacy I can accomplish will be with the PGA Tour.”

‘Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh set to reorder boxing’s heavyweight division

‘Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh set to reorder boxing’s heavyweight division
Updated 6 sec ago
Cormac O’Donnell
Follow

‘Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh set to reorder boxing’s heavyweight division

‘Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh set to reorder boxing’s heavyweight division
  • Several top-10 fighters will clash on Dec. 23, including Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua
Updated 6 sec ago
Cormac O’Donnell

RIYADH: Boxing’s heavyweight division is set for a major reordering when the “Day of Reckoning” takes place in Riyadh on Dec. 23, with a number of top-10 fighters vying for No. 1 status.

Leading the pack are Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, who may fight each other after their bouts this month. A bout between the two has long been mooted but negotiations have broken down several times over the past few years.

They are on the same card and seeking to become the No. 1 contender for the World Boxing Council title.

Should both win their respective bouts, they will face each other for the right to challenge the winner of the undisputed heavyweight championship between WBC champion Tyson Fury and Unified Heavyweight Champion Oleksander Usyk that will take place in February in Riyadh.

Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, recently outlined the stakes involved for Wilder and Joshua.

“We’ve been waiting and pushing and mediating and encouraging everyone to try to make this happen,” he told Sky Sports recently.

“When Wilder was champion there were a couple of occasions where Wilder-Joshua came very close. The WBC left that window without interfering with anything that could get in the way.”

Before that, there is the small matter of Wilder facing current IBF and WBO Intercontinental Champion Joseph Parker, a difficult opponent for anyone on any given night.

Parker, fresh from a knockout victory over Simon Kean at Riyadh’s “Battle of the Baddest” in October, is hoping to extend his winning streak and stake his own claim to the throne.

Meanwhile, standing in Joshua’s way is Otto Wallin, who is ranked nine, and has only lost to Fury.

Wallin and Joshua faced off as amateurs over a decade ago — with the latter winning both in 2010 and 2011. It could be third time’s the charm for Wallin who, since then, may have developed the skill — and the will — to finally overcome Joshua.

Wallin is currently ranked No. 2 in the IBF heavyweight rankings, with rumors of that title becoming vacant next year. Should this happen, Joshua will wish to leapfrog Wallin to face No. 1-ranked Filip Hrgovic for the IBF title.

In Riyadh, Hrgovic will face the Australian Mark De Mori who has only been beaten twice in 45 fights. This fight is crucial for Hrgovic, who needs to keep his No. 1 IBF spot to challenge for the title next year. He has his work cut out for him as De Mori has an almost 90 percent knockout rate.

Daniel Dubois, who lost to Usyk in August, takes on the unbeaten knockout artist Jarrell Miller. Dubois lost the fight against Usyk after a contentious “low blow” ruling saw the Brit lose his momentum against the Ukrainian.

Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov against Germany’s Agit Kabayel could be the sleeper fun fight of the night. Makhmudov, the current WBC-NABF champion, has been steadily climbing the rankings, and will hope to defeat the unbeaten Kabayel, the EBU heavyweight champion.

Rounding out the heavyweights on the card is Frank Sanchez who will take on Junior Fa. This is a crucial bout for Fa, who has lost two of his last three fights. He faces a challenging task ahead in the form of the unbeaten Sanchez, the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight champion.

“In itself it is a natural WBC elimination tournament,” said Sulaiman. “You have Wilder, No. 1 Joshua, you have Parker, you have Otto Wallin, all those are highly ranked in the WBC. After Dec. 23 we’re going to see a different picture in the rankings.”

Looming further on the horizon is one of boxing’s newest and hottest properties: Francis Ngannou. The Cameroonian has catapulted himself into the WBC top 10 by almost beating Fury. A rematch is possible, according to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren.

Gulf 12 Hours unveils strong GT3 roster for 2023 showdown in Abu Dhabi

Gulf 12 Hours unveils strong GT3 roster for 2023 showdown in Abu Dhabi
Updated 47 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Gulf 12 Hours unveils strong GT3 roster for 2023 showdown in Abu Dhabi

Gulf 12 Hours unveils strong GT3 roster for 2023 showdown in Abu Dhabi
  • 13th edition of the regional endurance classic heads to Yas Marina Circuit with 28 GT3 cars set to race
  • MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi to race in Abu Dhabi with championship-deciding finales on the cards this weekend
Updated 47 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi is gearing up for the return of the Middle East’s premier endurance race, the prestigious Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours championship, at Yas Marina Circuit this weekend.

The 13th edition of the regional classic will feature the strongest lineup yet, with 28 GT3 cars confirmed for multiple championship deciders.

Starting on Saturday, Dec. 9, the event will see racing legend Valentino Rossi in action as the Italian star aims to wrap up his season with his first Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours title.

Rossi, alongside his teammates Nick Yelloy and Dries Vanthoor, is taking the battle for the championship to 2022 champions AF Corse and their powerful trio of Ferrari 296 GTS’, piloted by an impressive crew featuring American duo Jean Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald.

The GT cars hunting for silverware in Abu Dhabi represent a world-class selection of constructors as Audi, Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, BMW and Porsche feature in the AM, ProAM, and Pro categories. Entrants will be competing for the three coveted titles in the ultimate round of the Intercontinental GT powered by Pirelli, including the Independent Cup honors.

Fans can expect to see familiar favorites and new faces, with 10 of the 12 previous Gulf 12 Hours champions confirmed to race again in Abu Dhabi, including back-to-back title winners, 2 Seas Motorsport, AF Corse and Kessel Racing. The 2023 grid will also welcome Haas RT, as the team makes its ProAM debut with Audi.

Warner brushes off Johnson criticism as Cummins backs teammate ahead of Pakistan series 

Warner brushes off Johnson criticism as Cummins backs teammate ahead of Pakistan series 
Updated 08 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Warner brushes off Johnson criticism as Cummins backs teammate ahead of Pakistan series 

Warner brushes off Johnson criticism as Cummins backs teammate ahead of Pakistan series 
  • The three-match Test series starting next week is expected to be Test farewell of 37-year-old Warner 
  • Johnson questioned ‘hero’s send-off’ to Warner, bringing up his role in a 2018 ball-tampering scandal 
Updated 08 December 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: David Warner brushed off scathing criticism from former teammate Mitchell Johnson over his selection for Australia’s Test series against Pakistan, saying Friday: “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinions.” 

Johnson lashed out in a newspaper column after veteran opener Warner was picked for the three-match home series starting next week in what is expected to be his Test farewell. 

Johnson questioned why the 37-year-old should get a “hero’s send-off” given his recent poor Test form, while bringing up Warner’s central role in the “Sandpaper-gate” ball-tampering scandal in 2018. 

Steve Smith and Warner were both banned for a year for their part in the notorious incident. 

“It wouldn’t be summer without a headline,” Warner said at an event to launch broadcaster Fox Sports’ summer cricket coverage. 

“It is what it is. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinions. But moving forward, we’re looking for a nice Test over in the west (of Australia).” 

The first Test starts in Perth on December 14 before moving to Melbourne and then Sydney, where Warner is hoping for an emotional farewell in front of his home fans. 

Warner’s long-time opening partner Usman Khawaja rallied behind him following Johnson’s comments, saying that “no one’s perfect,” with allrounder Glenn Maxwell also offering support. 

Australian skipper Pat Cummins said the team were “fiercely protective” of the 109-Test veteran, who has been a fixture of the side for 12 years. 

“I think we protect each other a lot. We have been through a lot over the years,” he said, sitting alongside Warner at the same broadcast function. 

“Our boys, I’ve played alongside someone like Davey or Steve (Smith) for a dozen years now. (We are) fiercely protective of each other.” 

James fuels Lakers to set up NBA Cup final showdown with Pacers

James fuels Lakers to set up NBA Cup final showdown with Pacers
Updated 08 December 2023
AFP
Follow

James fuels Lakers to set up NBA Cup final showdown with Pacers

James fuels Lakers to set up NBA Cup final showdown with Pacers
  • Four-time NBA champion James said the Lakers won’t let it distract from the long-term goal of capping his 21st NBA season with another title come June
  • The tournament has been a coming-out party for Haliburton and the Pacers, who came into Thursday’s game averaging more than 128 points per game
Updated 08 December 2023
AFP

LAS VEGAS: The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by 30 points from ageless LeBron James, routed New Orleans 133-89 on Thursday to book a title showdown with upstarts Indiana in the inaugural NBA in-season tournament.

James, who will celebrate his 39th birthday on Dec. 30, was ruthlessly efficient, connecting on nine of his 12 attempts from the floor including four-of-four from three-point range.

He piled up his 30 points, with five rebounds and eight assists, in less than 23 minutes on the floor.

“Extraordinary” and “otherworldly” were two words Lakers coach Darvin Ham used to describe James, who also absorbed three charging fouls.

“He is the ultimate tone-setter,” Ham said. “His energy, him sacrificing his body — three charges. He set the tone for us on both ends of the basketball court for us tonight.”

He sat out the entire fourth quarter as both teams pulled their starters. The Lakers had taken full control, outscoring the shellshocked Pelicans 43-17 in the third period.

The first semifinal of the new tournament was an altogether different affair, with Tyrese Haliburton scoring 27 points to propel the Pacers to a 128-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in a game that featured 16 lead changes — seven of them in the fourth quarter.

Haliburton added 15 assists, without a turnover, and Myles Turner scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Indiana, sixth in the Eastern Conference regular-season standings, had knocked out the East-leading Boston Celtics in the quarterfinals and followed up with another scintillating showing against the 2021 NBA champion Bucks, who were led by 37 points and 10 rebounds from two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The tournament has been a coming-out party for Haliburton and the Pacers, who came into Thursday’s game averaging more than 128 points per game but whose NBA title hopes have been largely discounted.

“I think we’re shocking the world right now,” Haliburton said. “Nobody expected us to be here except for the guys in the locker room.”

The Bucks out-scored the Pacers 43-28 in the third quarter to take a 94-91 lead into the final period. Damian Lillard, who scored just four points in the first half, scored 20 in the second for Milwaukee.

But in a nip-and-tuck fourth, Turner’s put-back layup gave the Pacers a 115-112 lead with 2:19 to play. Haliburton added a layup and a step-back three-pointer as the Pacers pushed the lead to 122-114 with 49.5 seconds left.

The in-season tournament, conceived to add excitement to the early stages of the long NBA season, has proved the perfect showcase for the high-octane Pacers, who have never won an NBA title.

“We’re in an inaugural championship game,” Haliburton said. “That’s going to go down in history. But we didn’t just come here to play one game, play in two games, compete.

“We came here to win.”

For the Lakers, whose 17 NBA titles are tied for the most in history with the Boston Celtics, it’s a chance to get in on the ground floor of the new competition.

But four-time NBA champion James said the Lakers won’t let it distract from the long-term goal of capping his 21st NBA season with another title come June.

“Listen, it’s still December, so I’m not getting too crazy about the whole thing,” James said. “I understand this thing has been great, the in-season tournament, but it’s still December.

“But it is another game for us to get better and we want to try to win the game because we’re a team that wants to get better every single game we go out there, every quarter, every possession.”

The Pelicans weathered the Lakers’ hot shooting start, their 13-8 rebounding advantage in the first quarter helping New Orleans take a 30-29 lead through one period.

James responded, making three straight three-pointers to open the second quarter. He scored 18 of his 21 first-half points in the second period — his most in any quarter this season — as the Lakers seized a 67-54 halftime lead.

Anthony Davis added 16 points and 15 rebounds and Austin Reaves added 17 points off the bench for the Lakers, who had six players score in double figures.

“We’re continuing to get better, but the most important thing, we continue to get healthy,” James said. “Guys are buying into what we want to do defensively.

“We’re helping each other, we’re sharing the ball offensively, and we’re just playing Laker basketball right now.”

2-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf

2-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf
Updated 08 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

2-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf

2-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf
  • Rahm is one of the most dominant players of the past decade
  • Spaniard will help expand league, says LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman
Updated 08 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON/NEW YORK/FLORIDA: Two-time major winner Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, has joined LIV Golf, it was announced by the organization on Thursday.

Rahm will compete in the LIV Golf League beginning next season, which begins at LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico from Feb. 2 to 4.

“I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport,” said Rahm. “I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.”

LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said: “When I first met Jon at the age of 17, I knew then that the golfing world was about to witness the birth of a new star. Jon has consistently validated that he is one of the top players in the world.

“He’s a generational talent who has proven his merit as a multiple major champion and tremendous ambassador for global golf by placing the game ahead of himself.

“There are very few athletes with his pedigree of talent, leadership, poise, and commitment to bringing progress to the sport on a worldwide stage. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jon to the LIV Golf family as the league continues preparations for a huge 2024 and beyond.”

Added Lawrence Burian, LIV Golf chief operating officer: “LIV Golf is here to stay. The addition of Jon reemphasizes that our league is not slowing down. We are continuing to invest and build aggressively for LIV’s long-term and exciting future.”

Rahm’s impact as one of the most dominant players of the past decade spans the globe. The 29-year-old has amassed 20 wins, including the 2023 Masters, 2021 US Open, and the DP World Tour Championship three times (2017, 2019, 2022). The Spaniard has played in three consecutive Ryder Cups, helping lead Team Europe to victory in 2018 and 2023. This year, Rahm won four times while also finishing tied for second in the 151st Open Championship and tied for fifth in the DP World Tour Championship.

Rahm has earned 93 top-10 finishes with accolades including 2021 PGA of America Player of the Year, two-time European Tour (DP World Tour) Golfer of the Year, and 2019 European Tour Race to Dubai Winner. Before turning pro, Rahm was the world’s No. 1 amateur for a record 60 weeks, and twice won the Ben Hogan Award at Arizona State University as the nation’s top collegiate golfer.

Details of Rahm’s team will be announced at a later date. He joins LIV Golf’s star-studded, international field returning in 2024 with many of the sport’s biggest names. This includes 2023 individual champion Talor Gooch (Smash GC), 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (2023 Team Champions Crushers GC), 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), 2023 PGA Championship winner and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), two-time major winners Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC) and Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC).

LIV Golf competition tees off in February and features 12 regular season tournaments, an Individual Championship and Team Championship in new and returning markets across the world. Fans are encouraged to sign up for free to LIV X to receive exclusive updates and access, including information on hospitality tickets and ground passes for LIV Golf events which include live music and fan activities for all ages.

Throughout the season, the LIV Golf League competition will air in the US on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW, The CW App and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday rounds carried on The CW App and LIV Golf Plus. In addition, LIV Golf tournaments are carried globally on LIV Golf Plus, the LIV Golf YouTube channel and on more than a dozen international broadcast partners, delivering league broadcasts in over 180 territories to more than 380 million homes worldwide. For more information on how to watch the LIV Golf League, visit LIVGolf.com/where-to-watch.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose focus is on sustainable investments to enhance the sport’s ecosystem.

