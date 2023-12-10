You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi NDMC secures $11bn syndicated loan to drive economic growth

Saudi NDMC secures $11bn syndicated loan to drive economic growth

Saudi NDMC secures $11bn syndicated loan to drive economic growth
NDMC stated that it will support economic growth by funding development and infrastructure projects aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/penmp

Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi NDMC secures $11bn syndicated loan to drive economic growth

Saudi NDMC secures $11bn syndicated loan to drive economic growth
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has successfully secured a syndicated loan of $11 billion as part of the government’s medium-term debt strategy, aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s funding sources. 

Structured for a 10-year term, the funding involved the collaboration of 14 international financial institutions spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the US. 

Aligned with the approved annual borrowing plan, the transaction aims to capitalize on market opportunities to execute alternative government financing activities.  

NDMC stated that it will support economic growth by funding development and infrastructure projects aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. 

It added the objective is to address the Kingdom’s financial requirements judiciously over the medium to long term, balancing cost considerations and an acceptable level of risk. 

NDMC emphasized that the widespread participation in this syndicated loan underscores not only immense interest but also confidence in both Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s robust economic resilience. 

The success of this syndicated loan serves as a testament to the Kingdom’s proactive approach to securing diverse and robust financing sources. It reinforces the commitment to realizing key objectives, particularly in the realm of economic diversification, as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.  

In November, NDMC concluded the issuance of its riyal-denominated sukuk program, with a bid amount totaling SR2.66 billion ($710 million), reflecting a decline of 33.16 percent compared to October. 

Sukuk, which is also called an Islamic bond, is a debt product issued in accordance with Shariah or Islamic laws. 

The November issuance comprised two tranches, with the first tranche valued at SR1.99 billion set to mature in 2031 and the second worth SR668 million maturing in 2035. 

In October, sukuk issuance amounted to SR3.98 billion, while in September, it reached SR2.45 billion. 

NDMC remains steadfast in its pursuit of financial strategies that align with the Kingdom's long-term development goals. 

In August, NDMC took a strategic step of restructuring SR35.7 billion of debt instruments into four new sukuk tranches featuring longer-term maturities in 2024, 2025 and 2026. 

As outlined in a press statement at that time, the initiative aimed to strengthen the domestic money market and stay up-to-date with its developments. 

Topics: National Debt Management Center (NDMC) syndicated loan Saudi Vision 2030 SR-denominated sukuk program

Related

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m

Qatar’s non-energy private sector sees growth acceleration at year-end: PMI data

Qatar’s non-energy private sector sees growth acceleration at year-end: PMI data
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Qatar’s non-energy private sector sees growth acceleration at year-end: PMI data

Qatar’s non-energy private sector sees growth acceleration at year-end: PMI data
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s non-energy private sector continued to see improved business conditions at the end of 2023, with the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index survey data indicating an acceleration in growth. 

Released by the Qatar Financial Centre, the PMI registered 51.5 in November, up from 50.8 in October, marking the first acceleration in growth since July. This also marked the tenth consecutive month-on-month improvement in business conditions. 

Total business activity among Qatari non-energy private sector firms rose in November, maintaining a positive trend that has persisted since July 2020, with a brief correction in January following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. 

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, CEO, of QFC Authority, said: “The rise in the headline PMI is welcome news towards the end of 2023, reflecting faster rates of expansion in both new business and output.”  

He noted that the financial services in particular remain a bright spot. “The PMI is currently trending at 52.6 in 2023 so far, representing a softer rate of economic growth compared with last year during the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but still above its long-run trend of 52.3,” added Al-Jaida. 

Additionally, the rates of expansion in output and new business accelerated since October.  

The report noted that the increase in new business was significant enough to result in a rise in the level of outstanding business for the first time in over a year, despite continued growth in employment.  

Topics: #qatar PMI Qatar Financial Centre FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 non-energy private sector

Related

Qatar’s non-oil sector maintains growth as PMI hits 50.8 in October
Business & Economy
Qatar’s non-oil sector maintains growth as PMI hits 50.8 in October

Saudi Arabia ranks among top 20 countries in Circular Carbon Economy Index by KAPSARC

Saudi Arabia ranks among top 20 countries in Circular Carbon Economy Index by KAPSARC
Updated 36 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia ranks among top 20 countries in Circular Carbon Economy Index by KAPSARC

Saudi Arabia ranks among top 20 countries in Circular Carbon Economy Index by KAPSARC
Updated 36 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia ranks among the top 20 countries in the 2023 Circular Carbon Economy Index, with most countries improving their index scores from the previous year, but the substantial gap remains between the top and the bottom. 

During COP28, the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh officially unveiled the Index, covering 64 nations and representing 90 percent of global economic activity. It offers a comprehensive evaluation of global progress toward achieving net-zero emissions and readiness for the circular carbon economy. 

Norway claimed the lead in the global pursuit of sustainability, securing the top position in the CCE Index. Following closely were the UK, the Netherlands, Canada, and Germany, emphasizing their commitment to environmental responsibility. 

Fatih Yilmaz, climate expert at KAPSARC, said: “We observe a growing interest among countries to expand the utilization of critical technologies such as carbon capture and storage and hydrogen, which brings stronger flexibility to their net-zero planning.”  

However, on the downside, he stressed that gaps in access to sustainable finance and clean technologies continue to grow that can impede the efforts for an orderly transition. 

The 2023 rankings highlight the success of leading nations in deploying various circular carbon economy technologies, ranging from those preventing carbon dioxide emissions, such as renewable and nuclear energy. 

Additionally, these nations are adopting newer technologies like clean hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage. 

These countries also demonstrate robust enablers, including policies, technology, funding, and business environments, setting high standards for global best practices, according to a press release. 

Conversely, KAPSARC noted that countries at the bottom of the rankings, including Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Cameroon, face barriers hindering access to and utilization of clean technologies.  

These developing and lower-income nations grapple with financial constraints and technological disparities, underscoring the need for urgent global collaboration to bridge these gaps. 

According to KAPSARC’s website, the CCE Index comprises two crucial sub-indices: CCE Performance and CCE Enablers.  

Each nation receives assessments on a 0 to 100 scale for both sub-indices, with scores aggregated to determine the Total CCE Index score.  

This comprehensive score measures a country’s effectiveness in navigating the transition to a circular carbon economy, considering both current performance and potential for future progress.  

Meanwhile, the CCE Enablers score assesses readiness to unlock CCE potential, considering factors such as policy, technology, finance, and the business environment. 

Topics: Circular Carbon Economy Index COP28 King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) CCE Enablers

Related

Saudi KAPSARC launches second Circular Carbon Economy Index
Business & Economy
Saudi KAPSARC launches second Circular Carbon Economy Index

UAE leads Arab region in Whiteshield Global Trade Resilience Index

UAE leads Arab region in Whiteshield Global Trade Resilience Index
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

UAE leads Arab region in Whiteshield Global Trade Resilience Index

UAE leads Arab region in Whiteshield Global Trade Resilience Index
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s well-established logistics infrastructure, customs capacity, and connectivity have positioned the Emirates as a key global trade hub, earning it the top rank in the Arab region, as outlined in a recent report.

The inaugural edition of the Whiteshield Global Trade Resilience Index, presented by the global consulting firm specializing in strategic planning and public policy, was unveiled during the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference held in Dubai, according to the Emirates News Agency.

Globally, the UAE occupies the 31st position in terms of trade resilience and stands as the second-highest performer in the Middle East. However, according to the report, despite being a prominent trade hub in the Middle East and North Africa region, the UAE lags behind at the 48th position in terms of network resilience.

Founder and Managing Partner at Whiteshield Fadi Farra emphasized the significance of the Global Trade Resilience Index in addressing global trade policy issues and supporting economies’ sustainability. 

He said: “In light of the growing interest in global trade policy issues and their contribution to promoting the sustainability of economies around the world, Wychwood has developed the Global Trade Resilience Index report, which provides an unprecedented methodology to support countries in identifying ways to enhance their ability to withstand and recover from trade volatility.”

The analysis indicates that the UAE excels in operational resilience, which is attributed to its well-organized logistics infrastructure, customs capacity, logistics quality, and connectivity.

The study added: “Nevertheless, the overall efficiency of customs remains a significant performance challenge, mainly attributed to issues with internal border agency cooperation.”

Raed Safadi, chief economist at Whiteshield, highlighted the report’s efficacy as a powerful tool for economic resilience. The index utilized innovative methods grounded in network theory and simulations of trade disruptions, offering insights into potential impacts on trade flows.

The index noted: “Product diversification remains a challenge for the UAE, as it mainly exports two types of products and re-exports three, and therefore its product diversification is one of the lowest among the high-income countries.”

Farra expressed hope that the findings would contribute to COP28’s objectives, particularly in areas where trade and supportive policies can stimulate climate protection measures and promote sustainable development.

Topics: Whiteshield Global Trade Resilience Index UAE COP28 trade resilience network resilience

Related

UAE trade surplus to hit $ 90.7 billion
Business & Economy
UAE trade surplus to hit $ 90.7 billion

NEOM launches sustainable food company Topian

NEOM launches sustainable food company Topian
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

NEOM launches sustainable food company Topian

NEOM launches sustainable food company Topian
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Food production systems in Saudi Arabia are set to see a sustainability push as NEOM announced the launch of its company Topian. 

According to a release by the giga-project, NEOM’s newest subsidiary aims to redefine the methods of food production, distribution and consumption within the Kingdom by developing sustainable and innovative solutions.

These solutions will hinge on five pillars focusing on climate-resistant agriculture, regenerative aquaculture, novel foods, personalized nutrition, sustainable food supply, and environmental, social, and institutional governance.

Topian was launched with the support of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals of ensuring food security, reducing the effects of climate change, and achieving climate neutrality by 2060.

The initiative seeks to foster a community of scientists, industry experts, and innovators, representing a unique, innovative standard in sustainable food production. 

The release further noted that the company aims to operate under the framework of “More with Less,” embracing a “new era of food” to achieve food security. 

Its launch concept, “Future to Table,” will introduce and apply solutions and initiatives that aim to revolutionize the current global food system and tackle issues arising from rapid population growth, changing consumption patterns, climate change, and the depletion of natural resources. 

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “Topian reflects our dedication to creating a positive, long-lasting transformation to lives in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world. Topian’s innovative approach will be a key driver in shaping the future landscape of a sustainable and secure food industry.”

He added: “We look forward to working closely with investors, partners, and food industry experts in turning ambitious ideas into reality, supporting economic diversification in the Kingdom and aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Topian has signed several local and international strategic partnership agreements with organizations that can aid in reshaping the future of food.

Partners include King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Tabuk University, as well as Tabuk Fish Co., BlueNalu, Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects and Cargill.

The alliances were established to collaborate on research and development initiatives and harness expertise of partners to develop innovative and sustainable approaches to food production. 

The company stated that it will be developing educational initiatives to promote local, sustainable gastronomy and nurture Saudi talent through training opportunities and chef camps.

“As a wholly owned subsidiary of NEOM, Topian is fully aligned with NEOM’s commitment to providing high-quality food products to the market and promoting food security and sustainability while contributing to the Kingdom’s self-sufficiency objectives and long-term economic goals,” said Dr. Juan Carlos Motamayor, the CEO of Topian.

He added: “Topian is leading the food-security conversation to create a resilient food supply in line with the Saudi Green Initiative and the UN Sustainability Development Goals. We are not only committing to shaping a transformative global food system but also to setting a global benchmark by pioneering new technologies and innovative solutions to overcome food-related challenges and create a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous future for all.”

Topics: #NEOM Topian food company Food Ministry of Environment Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA) NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr

Related

NEOM inks multiple MoUs to accelerate clean industrial transformation  
Business & Economy
NEOM inks multiple MoUs to accelerate clean industrial transformation  

ACWA Power’s major shareholder Al Rajhi Holding Group plans to transfer ownership of its shares

ACWA Power’s major shareholder Al Rajhi Holding Group plans to transfer ownership of its shares
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

ACWA Power’s major shareholder Al Rajhi Holding Group plans to transfer ownership of its shares

ACWA Power’s major shareholder Al Rajhi Holding Group plans to transfer ownership of its shares
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ACWA Power is set for a change in its major shareholder list as Al Rajhi Holding Group, with an 11.205 percent stake, plans an internal transaction, transferring ownership to the investment portfolios of its affiliated companies. 

In a bourse filing, ACWA Power stated that it has received a letter from Al Rajhi expressing its intent to carry out the transaction to distribute its shares in the utility firm among the shareholders of its affiliated companies. 

The power company’s stock price on Tadawul experienced a slight increase of 0.09 percent, reaching SR234.60 ($62.55), as of Dec. 10 at 12:23 Saudi time. 

Topics: ACWA Power Al Rajhi Holding Group stock price Tadawul

Related

ACWA Power achieves financial closure of $14bn in last 12 months
Business & Economy
ACWA Power achieves financial closure of $14bn in last 12 months

Latest updates

Saudi NDMC secures $11bn syndicated loan to drive economic growth
Saudi NDMC secures $11bn syndicated loan to drive economic growth
Qatar’s non-energy private sector sees growth acceleration at year-end: PMI data
Qatar’s non-energy private sector sees growth acceleration at year-end: PMI data
OIC calls for end to human rights ‘double standards’
A displaced Palestinian man rests next to a tent at a camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Dec. 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Korean Embassy hosts ‘Soul of Korea’ art exhibition in Riyadh
Korean Embassy hosts ‘Soul of Korea’ art exhibition in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia ranks among top 20 countries in Circular Carbon Economy Index by KAPSARC
Saudi Arabia ranks among top 20 countries in Circular Carbon Economy Index by KAPSARC

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.